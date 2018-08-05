|
Norbert Chan
Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold.
Don had set up Sekigahara, and explained the rules to me. Since he knew I liked playing yellow, I was Ishida, defender of the 5 year old child heir, while Don was Tokugawi. We were playing with the revised rules , where I had 2 extra Uesugi units in Aizu.
Turn 1: I won the initiative, and let Don go first. I think this was a mistake, as Don would move to take castles and resources, and would never relinquish either of those leads for the rest of the game. My thinking was that by going after him, I could see what he was doing and react to it. His resource areas he had gained were Takasaki and Shirakawa, which also put him within striking range of my isolated castle and isolated lotus force of five.
Turn 2: With an extra card that he kept from round 1, Don won initiative and went first, striking me in Ueda and Aizu. I had no Uesugi symbols in my hand, and I lost 3 units in Aizu. I could have retreated in the castle with my remaining unitsjsut to hold out, but I retreated northwards. In Ueda, I lost 2 blocks and there I did retreat into the castle to be sieged. I was hoping to hold out longer with my Aizu units to give me more flexibility, to recruit different types of units there so I could defend better, but no such luck. I responded by doing a siege on the southwestern side of the board, Anotsu and Okazaki. I think I get strategically what is supposed to happen: the Ishida forces want to eliminate all the forces on the west side of the map, while the Tokugawa forces want to eliminate all the forces on the east side of the map
Turn 3. The Maeda force for Don sprung into action. He had something like 3 or 4 cards with the Maeda symbol and I had I think 4 units in Tsuruga. I had to retreat towards Kyoto. At this point I muttered Kobayashi Maru.
Turn 4: With that same Maeda force, Don battles into Osaka. I had painstakingly recruited 4 Mori units previously, and with the attack, the last remaining Mori recruit, a leader, is brought into the battle. I had a bunch of Mori troops and no Mori cards to back them up, so I lost 3 blocks and had to retreat with Ishida and left the child heir in the castle. Don again had 3 Maeda symbols for the Osaka battle.
Turn 5. With all the losses I drew to around 8 cards, and I got something like 3 Mori symbols. I then attacked back into Osaka with everything I got, boosted by the 2 Mori units in the castle and push back what is left of the Maeda force to Kyoto. Don then reveals Tokugawa from the east, and piles around 7 blocks into Kyoto. I do not know if he is giving me a sporting chance, but I still have 3 Mori symbols and I push into Kyoto. I generate 21 impact and win eliminating 4 total units. Don had revealed Tokugawa and 4 other units during the battle, so Tokugawa continues to live.
Turn 6: I go first and attack where Tokugawa retreated. I generate something like 17 impact and get rid of 3 units; Don had revealed Tokugawa during battle and 3 other units. Actually all I needed was 1 other Mori card and I could have won the game; I was trying to draw more battle cards for this battle from a previous siege from the castle, and it was close. Unfortunately, Don retreats Tokugawa and forces marches him to Kanazawa, where Tokugawa is joined up to a 4 block unit. I do not have enough time or blocks on the board to take over the castles; I basically only have the one large stack, while Don had a few stacks occupying castles and resources, so I resign.
It was a fun game. It was tense not knowing if a loyalty card was around the corner or if there were enough cards to win a battle. I am looking forward to more plays.
Matt Albritton
Swap it up and play Tokugawa next time. Ishida is much harder to play well.
Thibaut Palfer-Sollier
Norbert Chan wrote:
Turn 1: I won the initiative, and let Don go first.
This is the good move 99% of the time as an experienced Ishida.
As said above, Tokugawa is much more straightforward than Ishida. And I firmly believe that an experienced Ishida has a slight edge over an experienced Tokugawa.
