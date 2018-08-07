mrsuitcase wrote:

Captain's Log, Week 3



Event Phase: The Indian Ocean. A great card. I actually intend to meander over to the Indian Ocean soon, as it seems to be filling. But until I get there, I think I'll start risking Nemo instead of Crew, knowing I can top it up quickly with this card (and I want adventure cards in the pass pile for scoring)

Actions:

1-2) Let's give the adventure deck a try! I draw "A Mass Execution". Fail and gain 1d3 notoriety. The result is 2, so notoriety goes from 0 to 2.

Captain's Log, Week 4



Event Phase: Vigo Bay (keep). A great card to use later. Do I you risk 7 victory points to potentially grab more? A tough call.

Event Phase: Magnetic Mines. Nice! I love this card. I will risk both a Nemo and a Hull for the change to add it to purchasable upgrades too, as it is great in combat AND it is worth science points. The roll is 8(+4) and we succeed, adding it to the upgrade vending machine.

Event Phase: Act Two! Dark Yellow ships added to the pool, and a black die added for placement. Next event card is "A Novel Proposal". Hmm.. I don't particularly need any more upgrades, as it may be a challenge to buy the ones I've targeted. I much prefer to keep my Hull intact, so I'll roll for this test without risking a Hull. The result is a 4, and it appears I used good judgement.

Event Phase: "The Earth wants not new Continents, but new men" is a test. I will risk a Nemo (not sure I like this). The roll is 4(+2) and I'm three away from winning. Since Nemo goes down by 2, this essentially loses me 12 victory points. I think it's worth it to preserve... First officer ? Or reroll though? Hmm... I'll go with reroll. And the new result is 8(+2) and we pass.

(p.s. If I'm counting correctly, my current score is at 116. I have no idea if that's good or bad for the 8th turn of the game!)

