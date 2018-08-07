|
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
This is my second official Nemo's War session report.
You can see the first journey, and how it went here: https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/2028626/captains-log-first-...
My aim is to make these session reports as detailed as possible. Each turn will be called a "week" in the Captain's Log.
This is my 7th time playing through Nemo's War, so I would consider myself still relatively inexperienced, but improving. If you have corrections, recommendations or suggestions between parts of a journey, feel free to make them in the comments.
Setup
Nemo will once again set out with the science motive. I'm going to stick with the same motive as the first time, because I think we learned a fair bit from the first journey. I will try to see if we can beat the game this time.
As we set out to sea, you should know the following:
We will be playing without any expansions (neither Deadly Seas, nor Upgrades).
We will play at the Sailor difficulty level, making the game easier.
We won't be playing with "taking the blows", or any other optional rules.
We start with the "Monstrous Design" upgrade. The 4 random available upgrade cards are "Steam Torpedoes", "Arcane Library", "Hydro Drive" and "Double Hull".
I will make no pretense of dynamically calculating the score this time. I tried in the first game, and it requires far too much diligence and attention to do correctly. Instead, we will score it all at the end. If anyone is eager to know the score at a particular point after a post, let me know and I'll try to do one to let you know.
Anyways, let's get to it, shall we?
Captain's Log, Week 1
We set out on our journey from the North Atlantic, once again seeking out science and fame that will allow us to lead humanity from tyranny.
Event phase: The Transatlantic Cable (keep). Hmm... I could use this during the current turn, since I'm in the North Atlantic now. However, I don't need the incite actions, nor am I particularly pressed for a free search. It costs notoriety, which I need to keep low this game. I think I'll just keep it for now.
Placement - W:1,6 Oh! What a waste of such a good role so early (since we start at 2 action points)! I place hidden ships in the Western Pacific (WP) and the Indian Ocean (IO). Action points increase to their maximum of 5
Actions:
1) First action will be to search for treasure, risking a crew. Our roll of 6(+3) is a success and we grab treasure token worth 2 VP.
2-3) Go on an adventure! We draw "Captain Nemo's Thunderbolt". For this test, we'll risk the Nemo and the Hull. Our roll is 8(+4) and we pass easily. Notoriety goes up to 1, and we draw a total of 3 treasure tokens (2 were on top of the adventure deck, plus we get one for the pass effect). Good stash! We got a 3 VP token, and TWO Re-roll (or 4 VP) tokens!
4) Use it or lose it. I don't want to use 2 actions for an adventure, in case I get a lull turn next turn. But what can I do with one action? Stalk attack or move. I think I'll move, and try to grab some treasures next turn. Move to South Atlantic.
Captain's Log, Week 2
Event Phase: The Treasure Fleet. We roll a 4, placing The Treasure Fleet token in the South Atlantic. I'll overflow the treasure available back to the North Atlantic. (Deja Vu to get this so early, just like our first journey!)
Placement - W:4,6 placing a hidden ship in the South Atlantic, and another in the Indian Ocean. Our action marker moves from 1 to 3.
Our current status:
Actions:
1) Who can deny the lure of the treasure fleet? Not I. We'll search, risking a crew. We roll a 3(+3) which would be a failure, but I think it is best to expend one of those retained re-roll treasure tokens. Our new result is 5(+3), granting us a success, though our notoriety goes up to 2. The treasure we draw is a 2 VP treasure token.
2) Once again, sitting on enough to do 1 action if I don't want to go to zero (I don't). Hmm... the treasure fleet is calling me. Time to incite. I will risk a crew. My roll is 8(+5) and we cause a revolt! An uprising cube is placed, and notoriety goes back down to zero.
And that's it for the start of our journey. I look forward to continuing it with you shortly.
If you have suggestions or comments, feel free to comment. Thanks!
Wes Erni
United States
Wisconsin
I may be considered a pessimist, but I like retaining such valued "mitigation" as a "Re-roll" gem for "big potato" misfires. Failing that Search (irritating as that is) comes only at the small cost of a Hull and Crew -- since those resources are now inefficiently "maxed" (consequence of the Sailor level), losing one each is not much of a loss. Also, you didn't have much pressing to do with that last AP -- Incitement was nice, but now Notoriety and ALL the resources will be unable to profit from the many "adds" the game can provide.
I know having everything "maxed" is hardly a major problem, and currently you are "awash" with mitigation -- but that can change...on a
dime doubloon, I like deep reserves of "help".
Curious to know your strategic thoughts. There is nothing wrong with enjoyed a "pleasure cruise" with the Nautilus and enjoying the experiences, -- I like planning the whole game from Turn 1 (doesn't mean I won't change) to focus my energies, but that is about 100 games of experience talking. Science is probably my least favorite Motive as "what works best" doesn't feature the best attributes of Nemo's War, but that is most definitely a personal opinion.
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
GameBreaker wrote:
I may be considered a pessimist, but I like retaining such valued "mitigation" as a "Re-roll" gem for "big potato" misfires. Failing that Search (irritating as that is) comes only at the small cost of a Hull and Crew -- since those resources are now inefficiently "maxed"
You asked for my thoughts here. Here were my tactical ideas:
When doing this, I was thinking that first, I have 3 rerolls at this time. If I had less, then I would indeed be inclined to save them for the dreaded snake eyes. From an economy point of view, I'm thinking that to regain a hull will cost 2 actions, plus I'd likely want to spend a VP token to ensure its success. I'll call it a net zero on the victory points (reroll token is worth 4), but the 2 action points mean something - perhaps an additional adventure. Also, there is a reason I want to keep Hull at or near the top, and it is honestly those science points it is worth. I guess I could have double-dipped on crew, but I don't really like it getting close to the +2 zone.
But, to your point, I AM discounting the contents of the event/adventure deck and tokens that could later increase Hull spontaneously. I'm not sure what the ratio is, as this is something you've got experience with, and I don't. So, from an efficiency point of view, it might make sense for me to let them go down a bit. But I also don't want to get caught in a situation near the endgame where I've kept it 1 or 2 down from the top, and then have it skip another spot or two (by rising action, say) to the point where I can't bring it back up in the time I have remaining.
Using the extra AP to search again - well, that I didn't think of, but there's plenty of opportunity for Notoriety to rise. Moreso, hopefully, then losing Hull.
And that's why I did it!
As to strategic planning - I'm not planning on switching motives this time around. I think I will stay the course with science. I will likely be grabbing that fog machine as my reward for doing so. In the meantime, I will scoop the 2 upgrades worth science (steam torpedoes and hydro drive) when I have the time (and salvage). Actually, if notoriety is good at the time, I would consider getting another "science" related upgrade instead of Fog Machine, come to think of it - but it will depend on circumstance.
This game (as opposed to the last one), I'm in no hurry to acquire those upgrades and will wait until I need to shoot a few ships before doing so.
Wes Erni
United States
Wisconsin
Certainly using that Re-roll gem here is way better than having 4 measly VPs in the end, and there are only 5 Event cards that are "wasted" by being "all topped up" (and you aren't "blind attacking" slavers anytime soon). I am used to seeing a large percentage of Events very early (half the Adventure deck being "seen" Act I), and like to be "ready" for all "goodies" -- but that is far less important if you are not sacrificing your "officer corps" first Lull.
I like your plan to be patient with your attacks -- far less "inefficient attacking" will be needed overall if you stick to popping "carefully positioned" weak revealed ships. You have a lot of different directions to go with your Upgrade strategy -- meshing that with your ship placement, movement, Notoriety, and VP strategies can be very interesting. I am personally fond of being the patient, but relentless hunter -- but these "soft" Motives still offer thought provoking play. I will "stay tuned" to your saga.
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
Captain's Log, Week 3
Event Phase: The Indian Ocean. A great card. I actually intend to meander over to the Indian Ocean soon, as it seems to be filling. But until I get there, I think I'll start risking Nemo instead of Crew, knowing I can top it up quickly with this card (and I want adventure cards in the pass pile for scoring)
Placement - W:4,6 Hmm.. same as last turn. Placing a hidden ship in the South Atlantic, and I will overflow the hidden ship from Indian Ocean into the European Seas. Our action marker moves from 1 to 3.
Our current status:
Actions:
1-2) Let's give the adventure deck a try! I draw "A Mass Execution". Fail and gain 1d3 notoriety. The result is 2, so notoriety goes from 0 to 2.
Captain's Log, Week 4
Event Phase: Vigo Bay (keep). A great card to use later. Do I you risk 7 victory points to potentially grab more? A tough call.
Placement - W:2,3 Hidden ships are placed in the Eastern Pacific and North Atlantic. Action points increase to 2.
Time to move onward to towards the Indian Ocean, I think? Nothing else to do with the action point (other than incite). So let's go.
Actions:
1) Move to the Cape of Good Hope
Captain's Log, Week 5
Event Phase: Magnetic Mines. Nice! I love this card. I will risk both a Nemo and a Hull for the change to add it to purchasable upgrades too, as it is great in combat AND it is worth science points. The roll is 8(+4) and we succeed, adding it to the upgrade vending machine.
Placement - W:4,6 Looks like I'm moving in the right direction. A Hidden ship overflows from the South Atlantic to the Cape of Good Hope. Another ship overflows from the Indian Ocean to the Western Pacific.
Our current status:
Actions:
1) Move to the Indian Ocean
2) Perform a search action, risking a Nemo. A lucky roll of 10(+2) gives me a Eureka! and I draw 2 treasure tokens. I grab a 3 VP token, and my second draw is nother 3 VP token!
Captain's Log, Week 6
Event Phase: Captain Nemo's Diaries (keep). I know from before that this CAN be modified by DRM effects such as crew, and rerolls, so this makes it a good idea to hold onto those as best I can.
Placement - W:1,5 Nice to see some new numbers. I place hidden ships in the European Seas and the Western Pacific. Action points gloriously advance from 1 to 5.
Our current status:
Actions:
1-2) Let's go on an adventure. We draw "The Chinese Treasure Fleet" and what a boon that is! We overflow a treasure to the Arctic Ocean from WP, and add a treasure to the Indian Ocean. Since we're in the Indian Ocean, we pass and gain a treasure token, which turns out to be a 4 VP token.
3-4) I think we'll go on yet another adventure. I could search, but then I'd be at a loss for that last action point again. I draw "Public Opinion" for my adventure. This is a terrible card for my motive, so I'll return this to the bottom of the adventure deck instead of resolving it.
Captain's Log, Week 7
Event Phase: Act Two! Dark Yellow ships added to the pool, and a black die added for placement. Next event card is "A Novel Proposal". Hmm.. I don't particularly need any more upgrades, as it may be a challenge to buy the ones I've targeted. I much prefer to keep my Hull intact, so I'll roll for this test without risking a Hull. The result is a 4, and it appears I used good judgement.
Placement - W:4,6 B:6 A hidden ship overflows from South Atlantic to Cape Horn. The "Lord Clyde" (7,10) is drawn and placed in the Cape of Good Hope. The "Cutty Sark" (-,9), a Clipper (also, a whiskey), is drawn and placed in the Indian Ocean.
Our current status:
Actions:
1) I will stalk attack the Cutty Sark. To do so, I will risk a Nemo. I roll a 3(+3) and fail to sink her. My Nemo goes down, and my Notoriety increases to 3.
Free) I will use "The Indian Ocean" keep card, passing it, gaining a Nemo, and increasing Notoriety to 4.
2) I will incite, risking a crew. The roll is 6(+5) and notoriety decreases to 3 and an uprising cube is placed.
Captain's Log, Week 8
Event Phase: "The Earth wants not new Continents, but new men" is a test. I will risk a Nemo (not sure I like this). The roll is 4(+2) and I'm three away from winning. Since Nemo goes down by 2, this essentially loses me 12 victory points. I think it's worth it to preserve... First officer ? Or reroll though? Hmm... I'll go with reroll. And the new result is 8(+2) and we pass.
Placement - W:3,4 B:4 Hidden ships are placed in the North Atlantic, once again NA (from the South Atlantic). A ship token is revealed, the Frigate "Giuseppe Garibaldi" (6,9), and placed in Cape Horn.
Our current status:
Actions:
1) Let's hunt down that Cutty Sark again with a stalk attack. This time, risking a crew. A roll of 8(+4) does the trick and we will take her as salvage. Luckily notoriety stays put due to Monstrous Design.
And that will just about do it for tonight, since my photography equipment needs to be charged.
Until tomorrow night!
(p.s. If I'm counting correctly, my current score is at 116. I have no idea if that's good or bad for the 8th turn of the game!)
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
GameBreaker wrote:
Certainly using that Re-roll gem here is way better than having 4 measly VPs in the end
True, but you turned out to be correct in that the re-rolls seem to be dissolving away faster than I expected. !
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
Upon reviewing my latest session post, I noted that during my week 3 adventure draw, I forgot the rule that says I can place the adventure at the bottom of the adventure deck, which I should have done with "Mass Execution", because it gained me 2 notoriety with no benefit. Unfortunately for me, no take backs.
Oddly enough, I suddenly remembered that very same rule during week 6 when Public Opinion showed up, and it was (deservedly) placed on the bottom.
So, if I ultimately lose because of 2 extra notoriety on week 3, we will all know why!!
Wes Erni
United States
Wisconsin
mrsuitcase wrote:
Captain's Log, Week 3
Event Phase: The Indian Ocean. A great card. I actually intend to meander over to the Indian Ocean soon, as it seems to be filling. But until I get there, I think I'll start risking Nemo instead of Crew, knowing I can top it up quickly with this card (and I want adventure cards in the pass pile for scoring)
Due to my (perhaps perverse) style, I like to get Nemo "tuned up" to the "right kind of crazy" (Steady) early -- several times I have killed of my First Officer twice in the same Lull turn (finding "Aronnax's Determination). Thus I would avoid the Indian Ocean for now (only planning to "visit" the IO once), planning to "mine" that resource at some much later date. But that style certainly has its risks (one reason I like copious mitigation saved), and I don't care about "keeping Nemo high" for VPs unless I am the Explorer.
Quote:
Actions:
1-2) Let's give the adventure deck a try! I draw "A Mass Execution". Fail and gain 1d3 notoriety. The result is 2, so notoriety goes from 0 to 2.
I think I physically "clutched my head" when I read this, but you caught the mistake quickly...and well, these things are going to happen early in your career (I have even done worse gaffes AFTER playing dozens of games if I have "taken a break" from the game for some months). Kudos for not "rectifying" the error.
Quote:
Captain's Log, Week 4
Event Phase: Vigo Bay (keep). A great card to use later. Do I you risk 7 victory points to potentially grab more? A tough call.
I always "grab" if convenient, 7 VPs is just bean-counting -- what you can get drawing can bring "energy" into fulfilling your strategy (AND perhaps more VPs). If I can complete my strategy I know I will win (the fiddly bean-counting will just state by how much), if I don't fulfill my "destiny", I will be disappointed even if the "accountants" say I have Triumphed. But that is just my "spin".
Quote:
Event Phase: Magnetic Mines. Nice! I love this card. I will risk both a Nemo and a Hull for the change to add it to purchasable upgrades too, as it is great in combat AND it is worth science points. The roll is 8(+4) and we succeed, adding it to the upgrade vending machine.
The Mines this early is a huge boon (would have been WELL worth mitigation if needed), later you will be able to place those 6/10 and 7/10 ships in your "path" to most efficiently "balance" the seas -- other than the "immoral marus" (once that give bonuses), you can let the rest of the "maru fleet" mainly "ripen" into warships.
Quote:
Event Phase: Act Two! Dark Yellow ships added to the pool, and a black die added for placement. Next event card is "A Novel Proposal". Hmm.. I don't particularly need any more upgrades, as it may be a challenge to buy the ones I've targeted. I much prefer to keep my Hull intact, so I'll roll for this test without risking a Hull. The result is a 4, and it appears I used good judgement.
I agree -- even if you had rolled a "7" or "8", it was the right decision.
Quote:
Event Phase: "The Earth wants not new Continents, but new men" is a test. I will risk a Nemo (not sure I like this). The roll is 4(+2) and I'm three away from winning. Since Nemo goes down by 2, this essentially loses me 12 victory points. I think it's worth it to preserve... First officer ? Or reroll though? Hmm... I'll go with reroll. And the new result is 8(+2) and we pass.
I seriously dislike this Event -- unless Nemo is "tuned" (+3) AND I have mitigation (or am desperate), I normally don't commit Nemo here ("math" just isn't good). I also hate "re-rolling" when I need a 7 or more -- too much chance of a wasted resource. Of course the searing memory of HUNDREDS (literally) of much more horrible die rolls is rattling around in my brain -- the ones that make you instantly reach for the "mitigation zone", and hope you still have "one in cupboard".
Understanding the VP structure for your Motive is an essential part of winning play, but I would advise against paying too much attention to "at the moment" VP considerations (especially this early). Yes, its nice to get 8 extra VPs for "maxing Nemo" at games end, but I have found I can get a LOT more VPs eventually letting him "slide" into the that Steady state "pocket"...and keeping him there.
Quote:
(p.s. If I'm counting correctly, my current score is at 116. I have no idea if that's good or bad for the 8th turn of the game!) Actually, I can't tell you -- such is my disinterest in early VP totals, I have never counted (at this stage). Many times I have been a "Failure" at start of turn 21, and "Triumphant" two turns later -- its all about executing "the plan" for me. Knowing what needs to be done, and avoiding the many "attractive nuisances" took QUITE a while to refine however.
Mr Suitcase
Canada
Burlington
Ontario
Captain's Log, Week 9
Event Phase: "A Pearl Worth Ten Million" (keep). Great card! Straight up, it's worth 9 VP. However, I can give that up for a chance at 3 treasure tokens instead... hmm.. I don't think so. This one will probably just stay in my tableau and give me the 9VP at the end of the game.
Placement - W:3,4 B:5 Looks like a bit of an action drought here. Placing a hidden ship in the Arctic Ocean. There's no more hidden for the South Atlantic, so I draw the clipper "Taeping" (-,9) and I will keep it in the South Atlantic. Finally a hidden ship overflows from the European Seas into our current Indian Ocean location. Our action marker creeps up from 1 to 2.
Our current status:
insert image 1
Actions:
1) Tough call. Move to the Western Pacific? Or stick around and search? I think I'll stay put and search, risking a crew. The roll is 10(+3), which is another incredible Eureka! (lucky dice!). I draw two treasure tokens and they are a 5 VP token, plus an "X and draw 2", which are a 2 VP token, and another 2 VP token.
Captain's Log, Week 10
Event Phase: "All by Electricity" (keep). Another great keep card, worth VP and some much needed actions!
Placement - W:1,6 B:2 No Action Drought this round! A hidden ship overflows to Central Pacific, a hidden ship goes to the Eastern Pacific, and a ship is drawn - the Arapiles (6,10), which I will place in... tough call here... the Indian Ocean. Action points go all the way to 5.
Our current status:
insert image 2
Actions:
1) First action is to stalk attack the "Arapiles" (6,10). It attacks us first and rolls a 7. For our attack, we will risk a crew, and we roll 7(+4) and we'll add it to salvage.
2) Second action is to stalk attack a hidden ship. This turns out to be the passenger ship "Napoleon III" (-,8). I will risk a crew and this should be an easy kill. A roll of 8(+4) proves it so, and I add it to salvage as well.
3-4) Now we get to the point of risking attacks on warships and hidden ships. We'll refit the nautilus, risking a crew and giving up a 3 VP token. The roll is 9(+6) and we gain an upgrade with 1 fewer salvage. I will pick the Hydro Drive, as I want more action economy for my moves if I'm going to risk letting the oceans fill up.
Captain's Log, Week 11
Event Phase: "An Underwater Forest". I'll risk both the Nemo and the Crew for this test (9). The roll of 10(+4) succeeds, and with the pass I draw 2 treasure tokens - a 2 VP token and a retain for 1 action token.
Placement - W:3,4 B:4 A passenger ship "Hannah More" (-,8) is drawn and placed in the South Atlantic. The ironclad "Ferdinand Max" (7,10) is placed in the North Atlantic, and the ironclad "Huascar" (7,10) is also placed in the North Atlantic. Action points increase from 1 to 2.
Our current status:
insert image 3
Actions:
1) The South Atlantic/North Atlantic corridor is starting to hit critical, so I've got to move there. The new Hydro Drive gets us there in one action.
2) Next thing to do is stalk and sink the Hannah More. We risk a crew and roll 8(+4), and add her to salvage.
Captain's Log, Week 12
Event Phase: "Ocean Wealth" (play). Notoriety increases to 4, and I place treasures in the South Pacific, Central Pacific, South Atlantic, Cape Horn , Indian Ocean, and the Cape of Good Hope.
Placement - W:1,5 B:2 A hidden ship is placed in the Central Pacific, another in the Eastern Pacific, and the last is placed in the Indian Ocean.
Our current status:
insert image 4
Actions:
1-2) First action will be to refit. We'll risk a crew and a 2 VP gem. 10(+5) is another brilliance, and I'll pay one salvage for Magnetic Mines.
3) Move to the North Atlantic
4) Risky, but I'll stalk attack the "Ferdinand Max" (7,10) with our magnetic mines. We attack first, and I'll risk a crew. 9(+4,-1) succeeds, and we'll add it to salvage.
Captain's Log, Week 13
Event Phase: "Shortage of Air"(test 10). I will certainly risk a crew for this. 10(+3) passes. My rolls seem to be undefeatable! (hope I didn't jinx it)
Placement - W:1,5 B:6 A hidden ship is placed in the North Atlantic and another in the Indian Ocean. The passenger ship "Donau" (-,8) is drawn and added to the Western Pacific. Action points increase from zero to 4.
Our current status:
insert image 5
Actions:
1) We'll stalk attack the "Huascar" (7,10). Risking a crew, we fire first and an 8(+3) does the job, adding her to Salvage.
2-3) Refit action. I'll risk a crew and a 2 VP token. A roll of 7(+5) once again gives me a brilliance! I will grab the Arcane Library for a single salvage.
Free) Now I'll use the "Transatlantic Cable" keep card. First action is a search action, and notoriety goes up to 5. I risk a crew and roll 4(+4) and grab a token, but notoriety goes up to 6. It's a 3 VP token. Next, I'll incite, risking a crew, notoriety goes up to 7. The roll is 9(+6!) and notoriety falls to 5 and a cube is placed. Lastly, another incite, risking crew, moving notoriety to 6 again. The roll is 9(+6) again, and notoriety falls to 4 and another cube is placed.
Free) I will risk it and use "Vigo Bay". The Bay would have been worth 7 VP. Let's see if it was worth it. Treasure tokens drawn are 1 VP, 3 VP, then a Wonder (City of Khambhat)
Captain's Log, Week 14
Event Phase: "Lost Time" (play). I've got to remove an available upgrade card for purchase from the game - I will choose the Double Hull.
Placement - W:1,2 B:2 A mail ship "Themopylae" (-,8) is placed in the Western Pacific. The "Star of India" (-,10) is placed in the Eastern Pacific. The frigate "Abraham Lincoln" is placed in the Central Pacific
Our current status:
insert image 6
Actions:
1) Move to the Western Pacific.
2) Attempt to sink the "Donau" (-,8) with a stalk attack. Risking a crew, we roll 3(+4) and we're one short. I'll take my beating and crew decreases by one (roll was 1,2) and notoriety goes up to 5.
And, though I want to continue, I will call it a night here. Hope you enjoyed this session.
Points are right now at 162
-
|