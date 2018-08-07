|
Jerry Tresman
United Kingdom
Christchurch
Dorset
Time 10 turns(1.5 decks)
First Deck, managed to get 15 defenders into the house and had a fairly clear city, bringing down two thirds of enemy aircraft.
In the house early supression helped but focusing on Sapper and Gun/Anti Tank attacks with all but one failing were probably my downfall. I
had 3 runs of getting supplies across the Volga and waiting for two volga cards to appear, helped secure delivery.
I felt it was all in hand but the last three turns (left to right in the photo)
Saw a medium bomb raid thst went undefended, now I had 4 disruptions above 7, a building attack and heavy suppreasion which weakened the Northern wall(Red), it took both assaults, seperated by suppression on the Western Wall(green).
In between and following I could do little more than recover some failed G attacks , move supplies to staging area, bring in reserves and wasted sappers strengthening the North.
The last turn an assault from a ll sides wich suppressed and broke through to then suppress the North, I used first aid to save a casualty.
I turn the Wehrmacht cards one at a time, so was hoping that there wouldn't be another Assault, Suppress Defender or attack building, little realising that may have been the best outcome.
The bombing started a 4 and a 3 and no AA , 7 attacks al 8 or greater turned a city with just a volga , signals , 2 field gun and 2 AA disrupted to game over on the last roll, I had to roll less than 6 or a 7 on the total of 3D6.
Gentle start then tense, furious and bloody. Like a roller coaster after the first few bends and near the top of the climb you see manic waving below (which you mistake for encouragement only to find out they have spotted a broken track and you are now ontop of it.
Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
Where did you get the game?
I thought it was not published yet.
Michael Stephan
United States
Millersville
Maryland
Dan Verssen Games (http://www.mcssl.com/store/danverssengames/pavlovs-house) has it for sale now.
John Kranz
United States
Plano
Texas
We recently announced the game shipping at CSW News as well.
http://www.consimworld.com
