B-17 Name: Maid Marian B17G-60-44-V8324
Commander: 1LT Marc A Fleury
Squadron Assigned: 78th Squadron
Squadron: Low
Position: Middle
MISSION DATE: DECEMBER 2, 1944
MISSION NBR. 177
TARGET: Straszhof, Austria - Marshalling Yard
Bomb Run
DNB
Landing
Aircraft lost - Fuel Tank Fire and Oxygen Fire
B-17 Damage
None
Peckham Points
Aircraft lost
Awards
Purple Heart to:
1LT Marc A. Fleury
2LT James Neal
2LT William Karlsson
2LT Alex Tuch
MSG Derrick England
SGT Joey DiPaulo
SGT Jack Thacker
SGT William Carrier
AAR
Pre-Flight
"Derrick I want you to take Jack and go check out the 8324. I had Martin paint 'Maid Marian' across the nose. She's to be our new fort." Fleurry said to MSG England as they were heading out to breakfast after the Golden Knight was CAT-E two weeks previous. "Also, I'd like William to sit down with DiPaulo and make sure that he can recognize enemy aircraft so that we're not shooting at the escort."
Zone 2
Nothing to report
Zone 3
In came five Bf-109's. I had heard so much about the red tails, but they didn't show us much with the first wave to come after the Maid Marian. We missed the four 109's that came in after us, two of which missed us while the other 2 hit us. We lost our rubber rafts, the bomb bay doors took a hit, we took a hit to the rudder, the tail went up in flames, SGT Carrier was unable to extinguish it, we took a superficial hit to the radio room. With the Fuel Tank in flames, LT Fleurry gave the order to bail, but we didn't make it out in time and the fuel tank exploded. They found LT Fleurry floating he had drowned, myself and SGT Marschessault, from what we heard no one else got out.
Out of Action
None
Ugh! Another horror story! I keep hoping to read some AARs with happier endings Of course, this is what makes B-17: QotS so engaging and realistic...there are no "gimmes". Thanks, BL!
I'm hoping the replacement crew; Captain Morgan, and LT Jack Daniels have better luck flying the Crown Royal next mission.
I'm currently flying 2 bombers in the 509th, one with my normal squadron, and one with the new squadron. The Maid Marian went down in zone 3, the Old Fitzgerald used an emergency landing strip in Russia due to low fuel, both on this mission. :'(
