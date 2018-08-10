|
I got this game at WBC after being taught the game by the designer, I enjoyed myself and am several turns into a campaign, some observations with the caveat that I haven't played through a whole game yet, but the turns go fairly quick once you know what you are doing.
First, the bad: The rules are terrible, appears to be a version control issue, living rules are in development though and I got to test them. The living rules clarify many rules and procedures and eliminate this issue. My only other complaint is that the counters are somewhat bland art wise, but that's not a huge deal especially given none of them have any strength factors etc. I also think the counters for compass games are a little thin, but thats ok with this game as there is little to no stacking.
The good: This is a very fun game once things are up and running. Play transfers back and forth and each turn offers a bunch of important decision making. Things can swing either way fairly quickly and both sides have lots of opportunities for things to happen. The random events and foreign interventions are great additions. Ultimately, this game impressively succeeds at representing war at an operational level with a large back and forth campaign. I imagine this would be really fun with an opponent.
The unsure: The way some things are scripted in the game, you have to be very careful with how you manage your resources. Restarted several times after burning through supply so that one side couldn't activate for several turns in a row. After a few plays, I have a better idea of opening strategies, but it's not obvious at the outset. Another thing I noticed was a lot of the combat's were fairly pre-ordained. This I imagine is a result of the Operational planning scale of the system, but you can often end up with modifiers of +20 rolling against modifiers in single digits. I should note that the situation though is probably more exaggerated at the start of the campaign. The game could have also used some more information on the charts or map, having to constantly check the rules for supply got a little annoying but a quick scan of the chart solved that problem.
Verdict: This is a really fun and worthwhile system. Compass is pretty good about having their designers update rules and I can certify the living rules make the game much more enjoyable. OSS offers a unique take on operational warfare and also does a really great job of providing a large but low counter density, quick playing game. I would recommend the game to experienced wargamers, and I am really looking forward to the next vietnam game, even though I'm not a huge fan of modern warfare.
Rating: 8/10: rules issues aside, this is a series to watch and a really fun game worth adding to your library. Just be prepared to do a bit of legwork in figuring out the rules and checking out errata. Once you do you are rewarded with a gem of a game. At WBC, Adam had mentioned that this was some of if not the best work he's done and I am inclined to agree.
mark mathews
Wales
Cardiff
My copy sits unopened until the rules are sorted. You were taught by the designer but the poor rules really puts me off as I can do without the head scratching.
forzamark wrote:
My copy sits unopened until the rules are sorted. You were taught by the designer but the poor rules really puts me off as I can do without the head scratching.
The rules should be coming out soon, if you message adam he may be able to send you the latest copy, it's worth it.
Allen Dickerson
United States
Portland
Oregon
I have to side with Mark here and add a +1.
Players should not have to do a lot of legwork to scrounge up a usuable set of rules for a game which should have had them in the box to begin with.
I've been eyeing this for a bit, but also will put off serious consideration for purchase until such a time as an improved Living Rules booklet is available online for download.
As players, I think we really need to start coming down HARD on games, their designers and publishers who conspire to release unfinished/untested/clearly faulty games. We pay a fair penny for these things, and should be able to have a degree of certainty that we're getting something that's been well playtested and has properly edited rules. Going further, there seems to be a subset of designers that seem incapable of finding competent rules writers and editors. There are ways to do this with predictable results, but some production teams don't seem to realize. Not saying a game should be released errata free every time (we *wish*!), but there are some glaring examples out there of games that are simply non starters because the rules are so incomplete/unclear/riddled with errors as to defy description.
Full disclosure: I came to this review right after viewing some discussion on Consimworld about Desert Fox Deluxe. Another example of this kind of game production trainwreck. We've got to put our foot down and our wallets back in our pockets until publishers stop putting out "beta" product.
