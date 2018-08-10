|
I have had this game for over 30 years and, until now, had never played any of the scenarios beyond the first scenario involving armor combat. As I typically try to rotate through my collection, I thought I would read the Tobruk rules and start working my way (solo) through some of the other scenarios.
This scenario has German and Italian (Axis) forces approaching and attacking South Africans in field emplacements (hedgehogs protected by mines in front). An Axis victory can be achieved by controlling seven hedgehog hexes and maintain them free of enemy units.
My plan for the Axis forces was to have the Italian platoon approach the South African left flank, get around the mines, and assault. Meanwhile, the German platoon would do the same on the right flank. The South African platoon was in good cover, and scattered in their emplacements to respond to wherever an attack was expected. They would wait until the Axis platoons were within range, then open up.
As the Axis approached, long-range South African fire began to result in casualties. Instead of returning fire, the Axis units continued to move forward in the unforgiving open terrain. The only way they could gain a victory was through assault.
Five minutes (each turn represents 30 seconds) after entering the board and under continuous fire, a German squad and an Italian squad broke as their morale plummeted. The Axis still had not taken a shot, and were now running to try to get to unoccupied cover in the emplacement. A minute later, the Axis tried to provide covering fire for others approaching the emplacements, but more squads running toward the South African position were wiped out. Remaining Axis units continued their suicidal approach toward the emplacements, but they too were eliminated. An Italian squad and a couple of HQ units that remained decided to surrender. All other units had either been destroyed or had broken.
The hedgehogs provided good cover, with the South Africans suffering only three casualties. By the time any Axis units got close, their manpower had been greatly reduced. Also, with no available cover and decreasing range, South African fire took an increasing toll. They never made it to the objective. The end result was a very substantial victory for the Allies.
I played this scenario using the basic rules. Next time, I will implement some of the optional rules, and perhaps the Germans and Italians can actually conduct some assaults. In hindsight, my tactics could have improved too. The scenario allows plenty of time; perhaps the Axis should have stayed at long range and whittled away at the South Africans before approaching. I will try that next time!
Like you, I took a long time to get around to this scenario; I had owned the game since the 1980s and had played it on and off, but like you I had focused on the armor scenarios and only got around to Scenario 2 a couple of years ago.
I found that it has unexpected depth. Afterward I wrote:
"The Axis troops are attacking a dug-in
British Commonwealth position. I had played around with this scenario beforehand, and I had decided that it is quite difficult indeed for the Axis. I had also decided that, for an all-infantry scenario in a tank game, it has quite a number of nuances and subtleties, many of which result from the defender's various options for re-allocating hits (or maybe troops--it's sort of like a semiconductor, where you think of holes moving around even though that's not what's really happening) among units in the same hex. My solo experimentation had persuaded me that the Germans should lay down a base of fire while the Italians advance, ultimately into melee. I did this and it worked, but only just barely--the Italians in the melee hex got wiped out by the final defensive fire, so no actual melee occurred. Maybe I should have brought the Germans in a little closer before having them stand still and lay down the base of fire."
