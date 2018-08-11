|
Tricorne is a superb tactical game on the American War of Independence, though the system is intended to be expanded out to cover the Ancien Regime wars of the 18th century.
The game is played on a plain (mounted) hex grid of 11 by 13 hexes, each 2 inches across, with a set of tiles containing various types of terrain to create the different battlefields – 12 scenarios of which are included in this set.
The ‘counters’ are wooden blocks with colourful illustrations of the troops (printed on sticky labels which you have to apply yourself). This set includes Americans and British (with their German mercenaries) - regular, light, provincial and militia, light cavalry and light artillery, with specialist Riflemen for the Americans, and Guards, Grenadiers and Highlanders for the British. The infantry are square-faced blocks, the cavalry slightly larger squares, and the artillery and generals oblong blocks – artillery long side down, generals upright.
Each unit in the game consists of four blocks, with single-unit generals.
Movement and combat is controlled by cards, a Command deck shared by both players, and a specialist Battle deck for each of the sides.
The board/map is divided into a left, right and centre section, and each player in turn chooses one of his Command cards to move a certain number of units, with the Combat cards used to influence play as and when needed.
Different types of troops have different capabilities and abilities, affected by the cards and by the terrain tiles.
There is a big and colourful rule book, which unfortunately needs careful reading to fully understand the nuances of playing the game. I typed up my own sequence of play sheet, and a friend typed up a summary sheet of the factors for combat and for morale testing to make it easier to follow.
I played a lot of figure games when I was younger, and still have American War of Independence figures buried in storage that I haven’t used for years. When a friend first showed me this game, and I saw the illustrated blocks laid out, I was immediately transported back to those figure-gaming days, and I quickly bought a copy – note that you should shop around for the best deal on postage, as this is a heavy game with all the wooden blocks (be sure to check the Boargameguru and Boardgamegeek sites).
Playing the game was far simpler than a figure game, as the hex-grid regulates movement that with figures requires pages of rules, and the simple but effective game system makes it easy and relatively quick to play, and gives a more enjoyable result, and one that is reasonably accurate; and you don’t have to paint, store or carry heavy sets of toy soldiers about with you.
This can – surprisingly – be effectively played as a solitaire game, as the card hand will give each side differing opportunities and choices for achieving their objectives. Also, by dividing up responsibility for the different zones of the battlefield (and giving overall responsibility to a senior general), you can play with more than one player a side.
All of the C&C games are pretty playable solitaire. It's one of the things that people really like about C&C.
