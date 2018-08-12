|
Thomas Morin
United States
New Port Richey
Florida
Managed to play this baby yesterday as the Germans vs. my friend Tom's Allies. Ended up being a great game.
The one house rule we used was for Shore Bombardment BB/BC had a strength of "1".
Turn 1 (Winter 1940):
Allied card 'Sitzkrieg' CP 0
Axis card 'New Roman Empire' CP 3
Germans invaded Netherlands and Denmark. Barely took them, getting the last hit in each during second round of the battle. Whew! Also German navy and air grabbed sea control to prep for invasion of Norway.
Allies were unable to respond due to Sitzkrieg's restrictive '0' Command points. They took what sea control they could, and shuffled units in France to prepare for coming storm.
Turn 2 (Spring 1940)
Allied card 'Never Surrender' CP 4
Axis card 'Happy Time' CP 5
Germans invaded Norway, again barely winning the battle for Oslo by getting the last hit needed in round 2. Germans attacked Belgium, ran into a brick wall led by the BEF, with support from Spitfires and BC Hood. Repulsed with heavy losses. British establishing sea control to prep for invading Norway. Several subs lost, but managed to sink some cruisers.
Turn 3 (Summer 1940)
Allied card 'Finest Hour' CP 4
Axis card 'Plan Yellow' CP 3
Allies invaded Norway, taking Bergen. French/British navy attacked Skaggerak, sinking German cruisers, but then mistake made by regrouping back to the North Sea, thus leaving the supply line open to Norway. Allies in France shuffled units to prepare for German attack.
Germans attacked Belgium from the Netherlands again, in effort to attrition units there, did some damage but also took losses. Assembled strike force in Cologne to prepare for last turn attack. At the start of the turn I realized I needed to hold Oslo to win, not just keep Allies out of Trondheim. As result, had to forgo a planned sea invasion against London, instead rushing an army to Oslo, and reinforcing Trondheim. The game outcome would hinge on last turn.
Turn 4 (Fall 1940)
Allied card 'Colonial Troops' CP 2
Axis card 'Brandenburgers' CP 2
I was worried I would lose the initiative with the CP 2 card, which would have allowed the Allies to tie me down in France and win the game just by moving. Instead, relieved at the sight of Allied card. The Germans attacked across the Meuse into Champagne with the C2 4Pz, D3 9A, A2 ME-109 and Gen. Guderian at full strength. The French had a D2 and two D1 Armies at full strength, supported by Spitfires. After 3 rounds of battle, managed to eliminate the French, luckily with few losses. Unfortunately Guderian was down to strength 1, which was expended to blitz Paris. Only 2 rounds to kill three 3-step D1 French armies, supported by French B2 MS-406. I ignored the French air and threw everything at the ground units, again getting the last hit in round 2. Incredible, Paris taken! We both couldn't believe it.
Still, had to weather the attack on Trondheim. The Brits had 2 rounds to knock out a 4-step German army. Germans were double defense due to mountain terrain, and supported by HE-111s, which was just too much, and they held out. Axis win.
Great scenario, that on the surface looks tough on the Germans, but really ends up a nail biter.
Next up we are tackling the full campaign, using the playtest rules from the post:
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/1980795/playtest-some-r....
Tom
