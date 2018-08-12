|
Erwin Klumpers
United Kingdom
Diary of Oberleutnant zur See Erwin Neisbach, Captain of U-17
Part 1: The first 6 months - August 1914 to January 1915
BACKGROUND to U17
Ordered in May 1910 and built by Kaiserliche Werft Danzig, the 2.3million goldmark U17 was launched and commissioned in 1912. A picture of her can be seen below - she is in the second row, second from right (Kiel Harbour, Feb'1914). She had 2*2 Korting 8cylinder two stroke paraffin motors as well as 2*AEG electric motors. Top speed of 14.9 knots surfaced and 9.5knots surfaced. At the start of the war she was armed with 2 fore and 2 aft torpedo tubes (carrying 6 torpedo's per patrol) and had a 3.7cm Hotchkiss deck gun.
Oberleutnant zur See Erwin Neisbach took command of her in early 1914 as part of of Flotilla II. At the outbreak of war he and his 4 officers and men were sent out to patrol the British Isles at the outbreak of war.
PATROL 1 : AUGUST 1914 - early days
We left Heligoland ready to do our duty. Our aim to come back heroes of the fatherland and have helped the cause. The "Cruiser" rules meant that we were instructed to give civilian ships time to surrender and enter lifeboats and so no surprise / submerged attacks were allowed. Minimal enemy military vessels were expected. Nonetheless, my seasoned crew and myself were nervous as we head out into the North Sea.
While still in transit we spot what appears to be a large freighter on the horizon, I immediately call "aktionsstationen". Maybe it is our nerves, maybe it is the excitement - unfortunately in the hurry of preparing for our encounter crewman Peter Remy is severely injured when a torpedo breaking loose from its restraints. In all the confusion and concern we loose sight of the dot on the horizon.
The rest of the patrol is uneventful. We spot many creatures, but no enemy vessels. An uneventful return to Heligoland, refit with new refreshments and listening to the latest news (I am envious of those few captains who have come back with glorious tales of success). As we wait - I visit Peter in hospital, his family are in attendance. The news is not good and he will not be joining us for our next mission. We prepare to go to sea again.
"Patrol unsuccessful. 0 ships sunk, 0 tons."
PATROL 2 : OCTOBER 1914 - first success!
Anxiousness bites in my gut, the willingness to succeed and prove my, and my men's worth, burn at me. We leave on fine day, the biting wind serving as a reminder of the change in weather to come. We have an uneventful transit, but as soon as we near the British Isles, on the Tuesday morning we spot an enemy silhoutte!
As we close in the early dawn hours, we see in fact it is two ships. The British 700ton submarine E3 and the Russian 7,800ton Bayan-class armored cruiser the "Pallada".
We were extremely surprised that both these ships had not spotted us and we quickly submerged and manoeuvred ourselves into close range. Two enemy armed vessels and we were about to get our first chance and making a name for ourselves! I gave the order to "los" our fore torpedoes - aiming the new G6 steam torpedo at the E3 (I didn't want her to have a chance to escape and become a threat to us submerged!) and an older compressed air C35/91 torpedo at the "Pallada".
The "phish" of the torpedoes in the water led to an anxious wait as we counted down to the expected detonations. Sure enough, we heard one and then a second explosions! Both torpedoes had hit their marks! Up periscope and flames, smoke and distressed sailors could be seen on both vessels, but... neither vessel appeared to significantly damaged! "Nein" I muttered to myself.
Both vessels soon turned tail and headed towards the direction of where the British shores, smoke billowing in their wake. I can only imagine we'd damaged the E3 enough that it couldn't submerge. I kept an eye open on any other enemy vessels appearing and once I was sure enough that no-one was in the vicinity - we reloaded the front torpedoes and I moved in on the enemy ships, submerged, and this time attacked at medium range.
Again "los!" and two torpedoes in the water... again one fired at each target. I heard a "bang" as the torpedo aimed at the E3 connected but there was no detonation! "Dang" a dud! But seconds later "boom" as the second torpedo connected with the Pallada. Periscope up and the ship had broken into two and both halves were starting to go vertical...
A taste for it. We navigated the U17 so we could fire our aft torpedoes, moving in closely, submerged, to the struggling E3 and fired one of our C35/91 torpedoes. Again we waited and waited and yes a "thud", but no explosion. Not another 'dud'!
Still not having sighted any more enemy vessels we decided to have one more go with our last remaining torpedo - a modern G/6. "Los!". This time I kept the periscope up, tick tock, tick tock and "boom!!!". A massive tower of flame leapt up as the E3 exploded.
We continued on with our patrol hoping to find some smaller freighters, but the rest of our patrol was quiet. We sailed into our home port of Heligoland with flags flying high to show our victories! We felt like heroes! Two enemy armed vessels sent to the bottom of the sea. In the following month as the boat was being refitted news came through that I had been awarded the Iron Cross 2nd Class.
"Patrol Successful. 2 ships sunk, 8,500 tons."[/i][/b]
PATROL 3 : DECEMBER 1914 - quiet on the Western front
Fresh from our recent success we set out hoping, wanting to show we could deliver more victories! However halfway through our patrol and we had still not seen any enemy vessels.
In the last week of the patrol we didn't see it... and we got stuck into a submarine net. Propellers were stuck. The crew needed to be calmed down, more speed less haste was needed. Thankfully we relatively quickly managed to loosen ourselves before any enemy vessels were spotted. Within 10minutes however we had run into another net. This time we really starting looking over our shoulders and I had the men go to the 37mm deck gun just in case. Luckily this time we weren't too badly stuck and we managed to get away again!
Nothing else happened on our patrol and we ended sailing home disappointed and dejected just after New Years. Refitting of another month lay ahead of us... the war continues to rage on, will we have a significant part to play in it?
"Patrol unsuccessful. 0 ships sunk, 0 tons."[/i][/b]
PART TWO - the next patrol(s) will be coming soon
Ian Cooper
United States
Silver Spring
Maryland
Great War diary! I love reading these. The style reminds me a lot of von Trapp's "To the Last Salute". Well done!
