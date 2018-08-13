|
-
Stanislav
Belgium
Brussels
-
My frequent C&C:A buddy, Mikkel (Antigonus), and I (Seleucus) had a very exciting bout at the Battle of Ipsus.
After some initial maneuvers, the first significant clash of the confrontation occurred on the Seleucid left flank. I had boldly (or foolishly?) committed all of my left-wing light cavalry and light infantry in a forward charge in that sector. The effect was as intended, tempting my opponent to respond in force, drawing him up the field and subsequently evading his attacks. He was forced to be reactive.
The feint was not without sacrifice, however, as I lost a whole unit of light bow infantry. Nevertheless, the trap was sprung and Antigonus pressed on. I held Mounted Charge from the start and now a good chunk of the Antigonid right flank was within range of my left-wing heavy cavalry, chariots and elephants. The effect of this counter-strike was devastating, obliterating my opponent’s left-wing cavalry entirely. I also employed the Mounted Charge in the right wing, scoring a single victory banner against a unit of medium infantry. Still, Antigonus’ troops did go down fighting, and both of my squadrons of heavy chariots were destroyed by the time these dramatic flank clashes were concluded. I was up by 5 to 3 banners, but many units on my flanks had taken hits (with my right-wing heavy cavalry falling soon afterwards). Everything was still in the balance, but I was happy to keep an advantage in horses as well as elephants on both flanks.
After such an action-packed start, things slowed down as the two central formations tried to bait each other into action with careful maneuvering. I was reluctant to be the first to commit, holding an Order Heavy Troops and wanting to bring my elephants in against the heavily armoured phalangites. After some probes on the flanks with missile troops, I began to lose patience and commenced moving my elephants from the rear towards the left so as to bring them closer to the action.
The Antigonid general seemed weary of my entire army moving up and pressing him towards his edge of the battlefield. Seizing upon the fortune of holding both Double Time and Clash of Shields in his hand, he double timed forward with his heavy infantry, going for the kill. My line was tested with many brave soldiers falling, but only one unit collapsed in its entirety. Subsequently, I counter-attacked with both my heavy infantry and two of my elephants. The consequences were catastrophic for the courageous Antagonids and his potentially game-winning Clash of Shields never materialized. The mass of men and beasts crushed the advanced line of heavy infantry and all hope was lost when the 81-year old Antigonus was slain in the process.
Seleucus won 8-5.
Very entertaining clash with lots of different unit types and potential strategies. Mikkel was perhaps a bit too aggressive in the final advance, since I had the upper hand in slow-moving but hard-hitting cavalry/elephants that were so effective against his massed, heavily armoured pikemen. The most satisfying moment for me was wiping out his right flank cavalry, which I had deemed the biggest threat from the start (with history as my guide). But I do feel that this one can go either way and it is a good battle for an epic, relatively well-balanced feeling when there is not enough to time to play the game twice (as was the case this afternoon). We have also selected the scenario for the final match in our group's ongoing CC:A tournament. Highly recommended.
-
- Last edited Mon Aug 13, 2018 3:33 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Aug 13, 2018 12:15 pm
-
-
Miguel (working on TENNISmind...)
France
Caen
(from Valencia, Spain)
My latest game: Big*Bang, a simple abstract about the first minutes of the Universe
My best-rated game: TETRARCHIA, about the tetrarchy that saved Rome
-
Nice report, Successors battles are my all time favorites!
I love how one player can 'provoke' the other one with a wing movement, always hard to keep units in the line waiting for the central heavies to be ready to join the crash...
-
-
Mayor Jim
United States
Fort Wright
Kentucky
Vote Often!
-
Good report...thanks!
-
-
Stanislav
Belgium
Brussels
-
franchi wrote:
Nice report, Successors battles are my all time favorites!
I love how one player can 'provoke' the other one with a wing movement, always hard to keep units in the line waiting for the central heavies to be ready to join the crash...
Thanks. And I agree about the "provokation" approach. When it works, it's really satisfying and shows how the game is always unpredictable (starting with Mounted Charge and the appropriate flank command cards prompted me to initiate this plan). I am a huge fan of the card mechanic and have managed to convince a few friends who were adamant that the restriction mechanic is bad.
-
|