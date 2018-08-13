|
A near-run thing at White Mountain.
Another Bohemian victory at White Mountain
I recently acquired a copy of Table Battles from a wargamer pay-it-forward group I'm in. It had been on my wishlist for a while, and so I was rightly excited to learn the system and give it a try.
My wife and chief gaming partner, Cynthia, had played out two battles previous to this report, which I felt was sufficient to acquaint us with the rules of this simple, yet curiously 'crunchy' (in a good way), system. Cynthia and I closed out an evening of gaming this past Sunday night with another round of Table Battles. She selected the White Mountain scenario, and opted to step into the shoes of the Holy Roman Emperor. Your humble scribe took command of the Bohemian Protestants.
I'm not going to lie—I was quite intimidated at first. The Catholic League army not only outnumbers its foe, but it also boasts two distinct army wings. This affords it the potential to have die placements on two different units per turn. Conversely, my Bohemian Protestants only got one wing. But while the Catholics do have that advantage, I soon discovered that the Protestant units can receive unlimited die placements on all their units. So while I could only place dice on one unit per turn, I could put as many eligible dice as I rolled onto a unit. This allowed my infantry to gear up for some big punches much quicker than Cynthia's Catholic infantry, which can only take a max of one die per unit per turn.
Surprisingly, Cynthia didn't use her artillery to bombard me in the first game. Instead, she used both of her artillery activations to screen my attacks. Even still, by game's end she had me in the ropes. My two remaining units—Schlick and Hohenlohe—were down to one and two strength points, respectively. Had I not routed her second unit when I did, I likely wouldn't have survived the next turn. Talk about a near-run thing.
Naturally, Cynthia wanted a rematch. I offered to switch sides, but she opted to stay with the Catholics and the Holy Roman Emperor. Much to her chagrin, however, the Bohemian Protestants won again!
While I will say there is a lot that can go wrong for the Bohemians in this scenario, they do have four morale points—double that of their opponent. Combined with the fact that all Bohemian unit cards allow for unlimited die placement, there is the definite potential for the Bohemians to strike hard and fast. So even though the Bohemians can only place dice on one unit card per turn—as opposed to the Catholics getting two such placements—they can in many cases use their dice more effectively.
Here, I had Thurn and Hohenlohe load up on 6s and 5s, respectively, and launch powerful attacks against Liechtenstein and the Catholic League Infantry. I also used my cavalry to screen large infantry attacks against me with a fair amount of success.
While the Catholics do have access to artillery with a bombard ability—a unit named 'the Twelve Apostles'—it requires a four-dice straight to use them. Cynthia got off one bombardment on me, but had to use her only other artillery activation to screen a powerful attack by one of my infantry units. Had she failed to screen it, I would've hit Tlefenbach for four points of damage, routed him, and ended the game.
I know historically White Mountain was a victory for the Holy Roman Emperor. I'd be curious to try this one as the Emperor and see if I could obtain a different result.
All-in-all, I'd say Table Battles definitely lives up to its billing as a "light but crunchy" 'filler' wargame. It certainly scratches that Sunday night itch when you want a wargame, but don't have the time to spread out a 4+ hour monster on the table.
dmartin1982 wrote:
It certainly scratches that Sunday night itch when you want a wargame, but don't have the time to spread out a 4+ hour monster on the table.
How long did your battles take?
gamesbook wrote:
How long did your battles take?
I wasn't timing them, so I can't tell you precisely. But definitely less than 30 minutes apiece.
