J. R. Tracy
Gary Phillips and I pair up every year on the Tuesday of DonCon for a wargame. This year's battlefield was Holland '44: Operation Market-Garden, with Gary taking the Allies to my Germans. I've played this twice now, and my second playing came down to a Determined Defense die roll on the last turn of the game. I was hooked, and happy to play it again when it popped up as one of Gary's suggestions.
Monty aims for Arnhem
My game plan consisted of snatching some decent troops from the maw of the Blood God of XXX Corps, harassing the Allied flanks, grinding 1AB to dust, and muttering "please rain please rain please rain" just under my breath. I wasn't putting much faith in my demolition engineers - the bridge rolls are always fickle and bound to break your heart at some point.
A good start for the Red Devils
Gary opted for a conventional drop with few surprises. I couldn't keep him out of Arnhem (an artifact of the setup) and was sad to see the Arnhem rail bridge remain standing (the road bridge cannot be blown by special rule). Elsewhere, the Maas bridges remained unscathed as did one over the Maas-Waal Canal, and the Zuid-Willems Canal crossings were also intact. My bitterness was barely contained, but then all three of the central road bridges over the Wilhelmina Canal blew up in Gary's face. I admit it, I cackled.
Slowing the beast
Down south, the Vandeleur cousins headed up the highway and pasted the first company of Fallschirmjägers unfortunate enough to be in their path. Gary's breakthrough combat roll wasn't as successful (H'44 allows followup attacks after particularly good outcomes) and the Irish Guards were already a little off schedule. On their flanks, infantry widened the shoulders and worked to open secondary routes.
They didn't sign up for this
In return, I skedaddled my own infantry west of the highway off the map into Zone A, while the troops on the eastern shoulder continued to hold the canal line. In the center, I paired an unenthusiastic company of Fallschirmjägers with some StuGs south of Eindhoven and hoped for the best.
The 406th struggles to make progress
On turns two and three, I failed to make much of a dent in the Red Devils, and the 406th Infantry Division hit the Groesbeek Heights like a loosely-packed snowball. However, Guards Armoured fell further behind schedule as my stubborn paras and assault guns survived well past their expiration date.
Gary puts in an order for hash browns at the Son Waffle House
The Guards could only watch as the Screaming Eagles were battered by a fierce assault from the western map edge. By turn five, my Germans were battling 101AB for the highway itself as XXX Corps bridging engineers struggled to span the Wilhelmina.
Hellish
On 19 September my rain dance finally paid off, with a full overcast blanketing Holland in both the morning and afternoon. This denied Gary the last of his airborne reinforcements, and just as important, kept his pack howitzers from getting resupplied. I couldn't slow the relentless grind of XXX Corps, but I made good progress reducing the Red Devils and finally put some heat on 82AB as well.
Target of opportunity
British armor helped the Screaming Eagles clear the highway around St. Oedenrode, but I stymied the right flank of the ground advance with heroic stands at Helmond and Asten. 11th Armoured and 3ID massed to cross the eastern branch of the Zuid-Willem Canal, as a steady stream of fresh German battalions replaced the heavy losses inflicted with each Allied attack. I scored a major psychological victory when a battalion of the 1035 Infantry Regiment snuck onto the map to kill the Northumbrian divisional artillery.
Waaled off
On the morning of 20 September, I split the 1st Airborne lodgment in two and starting killing Red Devils in earnest. The Poles landed south of the river but I had enough troops on the Island to keep them from interfering with the destruction of their comrades. The 82nd, on the doorstep of Nijmegen, was opposed by a full garrison of SS with reserves just north of the Waal. Gary was across the Wilhelmina in force and heading north of the Zuid-Willem, but now faced the mighty 107 Panzer on his western flank. Still, he pressed on for the Waal.
No time for tea
On turn 11, Shermans of the Coldstream Guards pushed up the highway and hit the unknown garrison of Uden, which turned out to be a highly motivated battery of 88s. With the death of the Coldstreamers, Gary threw in the towel. He was well behind the timetable, and the battle for Nijmegen would be challenging before he could attempt to relieve the Red Devils. XXX Corps was finally picking up the pace, but a little too late in the game.
Dying with their boots on
We both enjoyed the game, with its options for maneuver, attack, and defense for both sides. Gary's fate stemmed from a cascade of 'for want of a nail' events - the stand of my StuGs at Eindhoven, the blown bridges around Son, and some ill-timed retreats by the otherwise stalwart Red Devils. The Allies have the tools to succeed but a few early disruptions can ripple through the succeeding turns to create compound difficulties in the endgame. I love the asymmetry of the sides - I'm happy to play either but each demands a particular mindset. I'm a fan of Mark's games in general but I put this one several notches above its cousins Ardennes '44 and Normandy '44. I feel it effectively evokes the campaign with a very light touch of chrome - there is a host of special rules, but they are generally intuitive and don't get in the way of decision-making. The complete campaign can be completed in a long day, and the short scenario (11 turns, maybe?) should be under six hours. This was my favorite new wargame of 2017 and remains high on my overall list. Check it out!
Re: Dark Days for the Red Devils - Holland '44 at DonCon
Great session, I will definitely look at this game. I like Normandy 44, but Holland 44 sounds excellent.
It looks like you had some very favorable entry rolls for the 406th but made up for it with poor combat rolls.
50th Infantry Division's commander needs to be sacked. No excuse for leaving the flank hanging like that.
