Brian Bankler
"Keep Summer Safe!"
This was an odd one. To be fair, the US player was new and many of the other players had only played a handful of times, and not recently. I was Germany.
After taking Western Europe on T1, the UK (surprisingly) played the event that gave him India. At this point I decided to go full Operation Sea Lion. I built in the North Sea and moved an Air Force in.
Russia spent time dropping status, including the "If you build, discard to build again" and "If you build, discard to Battle." Everything else went basically normally.
For Turns 3-7 or so --
The UK then played the Status to allow building in Australia and Sea Lion was on I battled UK and he rebuilt, but I also had to poke at Russia to keep Germany safe -- I hadn't had time to play any offensive status. UK used that time to knock out my Air Force in the North Sea. But meanwhile he was getting 6 points a turn to Germany's Four. The allies were actually ahead on points! Russia -- realizing the tempo might let me Sea Lion -- kept dumping his hand and build/build/attack in some combination and was advancing West. I dropped the "After Attack, build". I thought I had it, but UK's response blocked me next turn.
The US was advancing on Japan pretty well, and Russia kept knocking on Italy.
At roughly the same time I finally got Sea Lion going, but Russia -- via dumping his hand -- had kept taking Italy. On one turn Italy could not rebuild, so Russia got into Italy. I used my attack, then build to build into Italy, leaving Germany open. Russia attacked and conquered Germany, but I used Broad Front to free up space, and then Conscription to grab Germany and Western Europe back.
But meanwhile Russia was also attacking China and the US (who had dropped Radars) was closing in Japan.
At this point (turn 10) the Axis had a small lead, and Russia was basically out of cards!, but was earning 8-10 a turn. The UK, unable to score but with India and Australia kept the pressure on in Japan. The US emptied German and the UK took it before the Japanese could rebuild ... but scored nothing.
But with Italy and Germany free from the UK and Russia out of cards the tide had turned decidedly pro-Axis, even with Japan out of the picture. The US was trying to redeploy, but time had run out. The Germany's got Blitzkrieg and in 2-3 turns had conquered Moscow, then plundered on turn 16 to earn 10VP + 6 and the axis won by 38.
So, to recap:
* The Russian army in mid war had taken Italy and also killed an Army in Germany (and later, Western Europe!, only to suffer the Broad Front)
* Operation Sea Lion worked, and the UK fell to Germany,
* But the commonwealth troops also liberated Japan,
* At which point Germany recovered its losses in Europe and drove on Moscow.
So -- Four countries had their capital taken, and while Germany didn't, it did have it's capital and Western Europe empty for a turn (with only an armies in Italy, the UK and North Africa!)
Wild stuff.
Derek Long
Wait until you see Prelude...
Joe Miner
So that’s why you were more animated than usual last night. Sounds like a wild ride.
