Before battle to be exact yesterday I sent all 7 remaining players the following video for a sort of mission briefing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6mWDgDilWY
After that we got around around 15:00 o'clock and explained the rules and what not till about 16:00 when the battle for Guadalcanal started. Here is the picture of how it all looked:
https://ibb.co/jwL8ze
https://ibb.co/kFMsQK
https://ibb.co/fccoze
BATTLE OF GUADALCANAL - The First Chapter
1) Battle started with Japanese taking the initative and striking the center hard (2 command cards, the only ones played)
2) Americans responded suprisingly with also agressively attacking Japanese lines, blows were exchanged in which no side seemed to have gotten an upper hand, in fact a good combination of cards was played and grand total of 7 USA forces down their right and central flank were now in fox holes
3) Again Japanese launched a fierce attack on the american lines this time in some cooperation of the left flank, but the focus was again the center and their intentioned seemed clear enough and in this strike it seemed their plan started to take shape, as the Amercian line got quite decimated by this attack in which 5 units with the Japanese special close line tactics pounded on the Americans and left their center in quite a bad shape, Americans shrugged the full blow of the assault thanks to their fox holes
4) This was the first time Amercians responded by retreating some of their units into more secured positions on the hills while trying to hit some of the Japanese forces while retreating.
The First Chapter finished with a strong and quite convicing Japanese superiority in the middle as in 3rd turn both sides exchanged a couple of smaller offensives more or less sniping some units and Japanese cleaning what was left of the USA remenants of once mighty units, only 1 of the USA units for instance still had the defense of a fox hole to count on.
After chapter 1 Japan looked strong as they had a grand total of about 10 more units on the entire battlefield than the USA
BATTLE of GUADALCANAL - CHAPTER 2
Japan was not unphased by the fierce battle down the center, but it sure looked a quite stronger side, they took the initiative and chance and went for the USA players HQ
1) Barrage was played on the last USA unit protecting the inevitable charge down the middle by the Japanese troops, while the rest of the command cards were now focused and played on Japanese left flank (USA's right)
The focus remained the same, as part of Japanese left flank joined with the center. It was clear, Japan had an open way towards the airfield and the HQ now.
2) USA responded with a counter attacking replaying the barrage, and in general ordered all units across the battlefield to take some jabs at Japanese troops and weaken them all over
3) Japan now took the advance down the middle and moved on to the hills of Guadalcanal with a total of 4 units and for the first time in a game took control of a medal for controlling majority of the hills Japan at this point in time had a grand total of 8 medals. Small help again came from the left flank where two units were helping them on the border of a central battlefield
4) USA again responded simmilar with quite good overal commands given but giving support to mostly their central and right flank as a response, which left Japan's left flank support more or less in ruins and took some small hits on the central 4 units which broke through
5) Japan now again moved down the center in fact with its weakend unit (2 figures) it actually managed to grab ahold of the HQ while taking some shots on the surrounding units
6) It looked nice for Japan very nice, but it didnt last long as Their Finest hour was played by USA, preventing Japan from taking 2 command cards, removing them from HQ and quite decimating the Japanese central breakthrough
Chapter 2 started with Japan looking as a clear favorite to win but ended in a kind of stalemate situation as the entire center looked quite poor for both sides while both flanks remaining in quite a good shape. Japans right and USA's left flank until this point have all together seen very little of action...but that was about to change soon...
BATTLE OF GUDALCANAL - CHAPTER 3
1). Japan continued its fight for the HQ again conquering the thing with 2 figures while destroying one addition USA unit in the middle(9 medals)
But this time around real offensive happened on the left as on the far left Japanese 4 units suddenly leaped forward and it was only due to well prepared USA right flank who has previously done some things (like weakining one unit down to 3 figures - really important as Japanese get bonus for units at full strength) it was only because of it, that USA managed to hold on against this surprise attack and remained in quite a good shape
2) USA had a big response however where with its artilery it has absolutely shatter Japanese center and left only 1 unit with 1 figure standing. All the rest was gone aside from some units far back on the starting Japanese hexes, on left USA's right flank general started wisely retreating behind the fordable river, making it difficult for Japanese to follow
3) Now Japan played its Ace. With 10 medals in total it needed just 3 more to win the entire thing and Japan knew it, they saw their foolishness in going after HQ instead of trying to consolidate or simply break their opponent while there was a chance. With its only figure in its only unit who stayed forward in the central area they played a card behind enemy lines which would allow them to move 3 fire and then move 3 again.
Japanese plan was masterful. They would hit a weakened USA unit (3 figures) and then head of the map with its 3 remaining movement which would result in
a) Very exposed and weakend USA unit
b) 1 additional medal for Japan
c) prevent a medal for USA (by killing that last figure)
with the remaining moves Japan's left flank followed towards the river in pursuit of USA right flank which was now retreating towards the center and HQ
- Japan moved the central unit with one figure....
- Japan wanted to attack with dice BUT....
USA player played a combat card out of AMMO.... and Japanese unit which could have made a master move with which Japan would be on the edge of winning... well suddenly was left without achieving anything...in fact it had to retreat 4 spaces.... opportunity gone...
4) USA now responded with some guerilla tactics on it's right and Japan's left flank, but in general still retreating slowly towards the center
5) The chapter finished with Japan launching what would soon be known as STRONG RIGHT FLANK offensive by ordering a grand total of 5 units on its right flank, they mostly moved in positions and took a small jab at USA
6) USA responded by also repositioning its troops on Japan's right flank
The chapter finished with everything looking a lot more equal now. USA reclaimed the majority over the hills, Japan was at 10 medals, USA was at 8, what followed was a shift of battle focus where the main theatre of battle for Guadalcanal would become the previously neglected Japan's right and USA's left flank
BATTLE OF GUADALCANAL - CHAPTER 4
1) Japan opened with a bit more repositioning, since USA backed a bit, but this time with 4 units ordered again on the right flank it managed to take some hits on USA
2) USA responded the same, but also found some "weaker remaining units of Japan on Japan's left flank near the center with it's artilery scored a hit and got it's 9th medal
3) Japan continued its right flank offensive this time backed by a well executed coordinated attack with the center which was controlling 2 artilery pieces which got a card boost of + 1 die and managed to kill of one unit with them and severly wounded the other
Japan now had 11 medals and was just two shy of a victory
4) USA responded with some good action on the right as well as some nice offensive on Japan's left flank where with the help of artilery from the center it killed off one Japan's unit and now had 10 medals
5) This 4th chapter finished with a great Japanese offensive on the left where one more USA unit was killed with the help of an air strike that left Japan with 12 medals 1 medal shy of their goal
6) USA meanwhile launched a great offensive killed exposed Japanese unit on it's left flank and one on the right it too had 12 medals
So going into this last chapter this will be a story of Guadalcanal and it will be full of twists and turns. Read on and see how this amazing game finished
BATTLE OF GUADALCANAL - CHAPTER 5 the FINAL CHAPTER
1) Japan was not in a great position to win this but they tried, on their left flank they had a chance if things would go their way, but they did not, as the units failed to hit on 3 out of 4 dice rolls
2) It was now USA turn and because of the situation on the right flank things were looking dire for the Japanese. 2 USA units would attack in close combat a single Japanese unit with just 2 figures and both units would be rolling 3 dice each.
First dice thrown.... ZERO kills.... Sound of cheers and "curse words" were heard....
USA still had a nice chance though, they strike and... they hit 1...only one and Japan somewhat by a miracle survives!
3) Japan had first clear chance to win the game now, they could have won before if left flank was a bit more successful but it didnt go their way, but now they really had a clear chance.
They played a close combat card on their right flank where there was this one unit which avoided defeat before and 2 units in support all 3 now in range of the two attacking USA units which failed to win the game. The card gives Japanese units + 1 die on close combat and together with the combat card Japanese units will also be wearing CAMOFLAGE after the strike. Japan has a grand total of 9 dice to kill 3 USA figures and win.
Japan strikes with a first unit... Japan misses and hits 2 flags...USA unit retreats one place but then cannot reatreat clearly so it loses 1 unit.
Japan's unit takes ground and moves ahead of it's exposed unit with only 1 figure left thatt has previous turn surived and avoided defeat. Japan attacks USA's second unit in close range with its second unit and this time only 1 hit and 1 flag is rolled and that second USA unit also retreats and the second Japan's unit comes in front of that weakened and exposed Japanese unit with 1 figure remaining which is the only which still has CAMO effect.
Japan blew it... but they at least managed to protect their most vulnerable unit No one can touch it now, not even the USA unit which can move to shoot from afar...not because the unit has CAMOUFLAGE
4) USA strikes again they target a unit with 3 figures on Japan's left flank, they reduce it to two with artilery, and they assault in close combat with 2 units...
3 dice each...its not looking good for Japan. Dice are thrown 2 hits...
Battle for GUADALCANAL goes to USA
So here it is.... the report
Fun fact Japan had Their Finest hour card as the last card in the deck
Amazing game we enjoyed it a lot and then we played 3 games of captain Sonar with same teams pretending we are fighting submarine battles off the coast of the island. 2 battles won by USA last one epic move by Japan to grab it's first victory (Yamato and Fukato submarines sunk, but then Japan decided to name their sub a SS U Boat looks like that worked )
Also we finshed at 19:30 or so, so we played for 3:30h in case someone wonders
Thanks a bunch guys, we had a blast!
Posted Sat Sep 1, 2018 10:53 pm
Mayor Jim
Thanks for the report! ...and pics
-
Matthew Fedel
Great report Ian! Thanks for sharing.
What are you thoughts on the scenario? Did you have any newer Memoir 44 players and did they seem to pick it up pretty well? With only one real unit type to master, this battle isn't that complex but has some interesting strategy and seems to stay pretty exciting.
In my recent play, Japan won by one flag. Japan managed to do a lot of damage in the center and the Japanese left flank shifted toward the center to help. The Japanese left player also got a Behind Enemy Lines combat card and a Behind Enemy Lines command card, and used it to move troops around, and even exit one from the board. The battle seems really well balanced.
It's always fun when you roll the dice and you get people jumping up and cheering.
7 of us have never played Memoir in our life and 1 has played scenarios never Overlord but we got the hang of things really quickly.
I thought scenario was great but naturally next time I play I ll be looking at another one, maybe the desert one or I ll be checking the Khalkin-Gol map and such.
For me it was really a nice experience, some people did say after the game that they enjoyed it but maybe downtime for Generals was a bit too much.
Personally I can see it but I am different I enjoy even watching people play so I have no problem with downtime in good games where you can track the action
