|
-
M St
Australia
Unspecified
-
This is an AAR of Scenario 1, "Clash at Haw's Shop". Setup below. The cavalry of both sides are facing each other with the leading infantry corps just entering the map (visible in the rear corners).
6:30: The Confederate cavalry moves first and attacks Sheridan's
cavalry at Haw's Shop in a short and indecisive battle. F.Lee's
cavalry takes a step loss, everybody else is disorganised and suffers
some stragglers. The Union cavalry starts digging in while the infantry is marching towards the location of the fight.
10:00: Both side's cavalry is busy digging trenches; the Union
finishes first, while the infantry corps arrive at the
battle. The Confederates have the longer way due to their cavalry's
initial advance towards Haw's Shop and must conduct a forced
march. They arrive rather winded but cannot yet quite take over the
battle line. Now all depends on whether the confederate cavalry can
finish their entrenchments before the Union II Corps
arrives.
13:30: Hancock moves first and the II Corps marches with two divisions
against the right of the Confederate line before their defenses are
entirely ready. Hampton realises that resisting the attack would mean
being smashed and retires. His cavalry flees through the lines of
Rodes' advancing infantry, stopping to regroup behind the Enon church.
However, the other cavalry brigades finish their trench
preparations. The Union cavalry opposite them could have interfered
but with their lines already resting on Haw's Shop the risk of
becoming vulnerable by a failed attack seemed to high. I realised a
bit belatedly that Hancock could have sent Birney with the 3rd
Division around to do the same thing on the right flank. Rodes, warned
of the presence of the Union infantry to his front, digs in, while
Ramseur and Gordon advance from the march to cover his flanks.
17:00 The Confederates begin to dig in on the wings, but Hancock's
attack again comes first. He sends Birney around Ramseur's flank in a forced
march and a 3:1 attack goes in on the Confederate right flank.
Ramseur pulls back after some skirmishing. At this point both sides'
troops are almost exhausted and the attackers are disorganised after
their advance. In the meantime Sheridan's cavalry has resupplied
ammunition.
At night, both sides rest, though Ramseur's men do spend part of the
night feverishly digging trenches since they expect an assault in the
morning. Also, the resting means that both sides will be required to
have most units spend a turn resupplying the next day.
Day 2
6:30: Ramseur finishes his trenches and Gordon's division falls in on
his side to protect his flank. The Confederate main line now runs E-W
in front of Enon's church.
When it's Hancock's turn, he has two
options. Send Birney around to the other flank to attack the cavalry
(but his men are still not quite recovered), do a full assault along a
line that's now 2/3 entrenched, or send Birney alone against Gordon's
unentrenched troops. He chooses another alternative and sends Birney
on a force march through the woods behind his line, all the way to
Pudney's church. That completely changes the complexion of the battle
- now the Confederates are outflanked. Of course, Birney's troops are
again tired and he is now far from Hancock's supply train.
10:00: As it turns out, Birney's flank march and Gordon's countermove have established a stalemate until either side gets reinforcements.
At this point, the final result would be a draw. The Confederates
would dearly like to dislodge Birney, but to do so would risk losing
Enon's Church and turn the battle into a Confederate defeat. As long as
they hold their position, Hancock's other two divisions will be too
weak to overcome Early's smaller corps. Conversely, although only one
cavalry brigade is between him and the Enon Church, Birney cannot leave
Polly Hundley's Corner, or Hampton's brigade will simply reoccupy it.
The rest of the day ends in a standoff waiting for the arrival of the
main armies.
Original AAR on CSW:
http://talk.consimworld.com/WebX?14@@.ee6d2e8/36
-
- Last edited Fri Sep 7, 2018 8:24 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Sep 3, 2018 2:42 am
-
-
Brian McCue
United States
Unspecified
Unspecified
-
Even after living in Virginia for over 30 years, I still know very little about the ACW. For example, I was surprised that cavalry would entrench. Are they actually dragoons, who ride to battle but fight dismounted, and therefore possibly entrenched?
-
- Last edited Tue Sep 4, 2018 3:08 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Sep 3, 2018 5:54 pm
-
-
Randall Shaw
United States
Kennesaw
GA
-
This is late in the War; everyone had learned to entrench if given even a little time, especially if expected to hold a given position.
-
-
M St
Australia
Unspecified
-
And yes, fighting dismounted was standard procedure for ACW cavalry, although the occasional charge did occur.
-
- Last edited Tue Sep 4, 2018 7:41 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Sep 4, 2018 3:23 am
-
-
Michel Sorbet
Poland
Lublin
"A son seul aspect n'est-on pas terrasse? Nul n'est assez hardi pour l'exciter" Job 40:28
-
Thank you for this terrific AAR! Always great to read with some photos added.
-
-
M St
Australia
Unspecified
-
Whoa! I found another picture that helps explain the events of the last turn because it shows Birney's full flank move. So I have edited the events of that day.
-
|