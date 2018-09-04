|
-
Timo Kellomäki
Finland
Tampere
Unspecified
-
I decided to try out the suggested new weather rules (in short, assault only in bad weather and no -2 for poor). I set up the units and counters of the USSR 41-44 scenario, but set the units up freely to better emulate what would happen in a complete campaign game.
I chose a retreat early and often strategy for the Soviets, setting up the defenders on a line roughly through Duna - Minsk - Kiev - the swamps near Crimea. Germany put a bit more units, especially tanks, against the Ukraine than in the scenario setup.
The June turn has good weather in the scenario. Germany advanced through the empty plains and got in a few attacks mostly against bad terrain. They got somewhat unlucky, but still managed to destroy one Soviet army.
The Soviets retreated again, to Estonian border - Velikye Luki - Dnieper - Kharkov - Rostov.
In July, the Germans again spent their MPs crossing the terrain and got only a few attacks against defenders in advantageous terrain and destroyed a single army. By now there were only two guaranteed good weather turns left, so many Soviet armies, and such a long front that I felt the Soviets could finally start fighting. They retreated just a couple hexes in the north where almost all of the terrain is advantageous and a bit more in the south (Leningrad - Smolensk - Bryansk - Orel - Voronezh - Don). Sevastopol was left to defend alone but the Axis had only masked it with a single Romanian army anyway.
I think the scenario has somewhat less secondary country units and garrisons than Germany would normally have, but whatever the reason, this curve in the front really made the German lines thin. So in August Germany concentrated mostly in straightening the front by attacking the Smolensk-Orel line from the south. Luck was not good and the Soviet masses ensured that they did not get isolated and no breakthroughs were possible. USSR lost some four armies, but by now they could well afford it. Leningrad was isolated and Rostov finally taken. The Soviets now only had to retreat a couple of hexes in the middle to Rhzev-Tula, and keep the southern front near Don because Germany simply did not have enough units to attack there.
The last good weather turn was September, but Germany had run out of gas by now. They could not push anywhere without stretching their lines too thin, so they concentrated on destroying as many armies as they could, which was about four. The attack had halted with USSR sitting comfortably at over 40 national will.
Running away for the first two months had definitely been a major success - Germany could not get any further than usually and the USSR saved a lot of national will.
The USSR lost a lot of factories early and used a lot of production for moving almost all of their units, but it didn't really matter since they have enough production anyway especially with the Urals factories kicking in, and a lot is saved by not having to rebuild anything. The USSR can also simply not use their air force in the beginning because they are not fighting anyway. It gave Germany a relative edge in the air, but they just couldn't use it for much.
Then the weather turned bad and the new rules started to affect. Germany actually slightly advanced here and there in October and November unlike usually, but most of all it was smoother to play than with the old rules.
Then the Russian winter started and it was a completely different story from what happens under the old rules where the USSR usually gained some single hexes. The Germans had expected this and retreated to as good defensive positions as they could, without losing too much ground.
By now Soviets had a couple of shock armies and a lot of tank markers that they did not have to use for defence, and the Germans had a very thin line. The Soviets mounted a few good 3-army assaults, punched holes to the German lines, and used their abundant reserves to push through. In the three months they retook Smolensk, Bryansk, Orel, Voronezh, and Rostov - enough to go back to about 50 national will.
The spring 1942 had a long string of poor weather where the Germans slowly retook some of the cities lost over the winter, but by now the fight is only about trying to get into defensive positions for the rest of the scenario. I am currently about to start July 1942.
By the way, the German production in the scenario seems pretty low in 1942 onwards - they can hardly attack anywhere if they want to use all their air sorties, which they need to if they are to keep on par with the Soviets. The rules changes also made Economic reforms faster, but I'm not sure if it is incorporated in the scenario factory counts.
To summarize:
Maybe I just can't attack, but seems to me that Germany really has a hard time in this scenario (of course, the scenario itself would be much more balanced with the printed setup where Germany gets to slaughter USSR in the first turn).
The Soviets avoiding almost all combat for the first two months of Barbarossa seems like a very good idea. I guess the only way they can get collapsed is getting 5+ units destroyed on the first turn, making their lines too thin for the second, which snowballs into them losing. The extreme retreating certainly avoids it because they have almost all of their units for the 2nd and 3rd turns and consequently don't get isolated as easily. I did not compare the scenario force pool to what Germany would have normally but I got the feeling that they usually have a few more units, which could help them advance more in the south without leaving gaps in their lines.
It could be nice to see the Soviets punished more for losing that many factories without a fight. Maybe something like the Urals factories having to be actual factories on the map and if the Germans get them first - sorry, you'll never get to nine.
The new weather rules really make the winter turns a lot smoother and make the poor weather turns not feel useless anymore. A caveat is that the Russian winter now feels way too powerful. I have not yet gotten to winters 42-43 and 43-44, but I'm guessing they will also be a slaughter for Germany.
-
- Last edited Tue Sep 4, 2018 12:16 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Tue Sep 4, 2018 9:10 am
-
-
Salvatore Vasta
United States
Woodstock
Virginia
-
Thanks for the feedback and report.
I am encouraged by players find the bad weather turns playing out quicker and smoother.
Naturally, I do have a concern about play balance. Also, the Russians retreating before Barbarossa is an issue in many games at this scale. I would rather not impose another rule preventing it until after Barbarossa starts, but I'm not sure what else to do.
Sal
-
-
Timo Kellomäki
Finland
Tampere
Unspecified
-
svasta wrote:
I am encouraged by players find the bad weather turns playing out quicker and smoother.
I really hope you find a way to make the change while keeping the game balanced. It would be a nice improvement to the game.
I don't claim to have enough data, but I would at least suggest trying something much less devastating for the Russian winter. Maybe the faster Economic reforms already do enough to offset the advantage USSR will have in the later winters.
Quote:
Also, the Russians retreating before Barbarossa is an issue in many games at this scale. I would rather not impose another rule preventing it until after Barbarossa starts, but I'm not sure what else to do.
Very true that it happens in many games. It is very hard to simulate the surprise that the Germans achieved when players have the hindsight.
USE already has the concept of Home Defence, so changing that suitably (While NS pact is in effect, USSR has to keep 5 armies within 2 hexes of Axis-controlled territory, or somesuch) might be a simple way to force some defence.
That said, I at least really dislike such rules and am not a huge fan of the existing home defence, either. Optimally, the decision to leave units in defence should be a good move anyway, because they are actually needed there or else somebody will attack you there.
To me, a more natural way would be to make the terrain actually worth fighting for. Hence my rough idea above with the Urals factories. Losing just a couple of Urals factories for the rest of the game would actually be meaningful for the endgame, and thus a good reason to take a bigger risk of collapse by trying to defend the factories until they are evacuated. I admit I have a very poor idea of how accurate this would be historically - I tend to usually think gameplay first. And I see how this would be a completely new thing to add to the game and thus not the best solution. It doesn't even have proper markers built in the game.
Anyway, while I'm at it, I'll post a rule suggestion to the variant subforum.
-
- Last edited Tue Sep 4, 2018 1:11 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Sep 4, 2018 1:09 pm
-
-
Aaron Thorp
United States
Rochester
New York
-
Re: the new weather rules, do you think reducing Russian Winter to 1 turn in length would make a meaningful improvement? Or eliminating it entirely?
-
-
Bruce Tillotson
United States
Kansas
-
svasta wrote:
Also, the Russians retreating before Barbarossa is an issue in many games at this scale.
I'm going to be a bit of a contrarian and suggest it's not really a problem. Whenever I look at the historical campaign, what strikes me is that the Soviet border forces had minimal impact on slowing the Germans. They were in front on Minsk in a week. Smolensk in three weeks. Even in the south, where only part of AG South attacked during June and the Soviets had their highest concentration of forces, the Germans were in front of Kiev in less than a month. Only then did the advance slow, as supply problems and increasing Soviet pressure as new units moved into the line took effect.
In USE, destroyed units cannot be rebuilt the month they are destroyed and when rebuilt, must be built in a city. Those two factors mean that any units destroyed in June cannot help form the line in July, and even in August, only help hold cities, which usually leaves serious gaps in the front lines. Given the limited number of Soviet armies available in 1941, the only way to simulate the increasing Soviet resistance is to not lose a lot of armies in June.
As Timo points out, running away prior to invasion doesn't really gain the Germans extra ground. And by having all those Soviet units in position in August and September, the game fairly well simulates the very real problems the Germans had at that point. Lose those five or six armies at the beginning and the campaign plays out much differently, and I would argue, not very realistically, given Axis supply limitations.
It may not feel right, but as with many things in USE, the results tend to reflect history very well.
-
- Last edited Tue Sep 4, 2018 3:51 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Tue Sep 4, 2018 3:49 pm
-
-
Bruce Tillotson
United States
Kansas
-
aaron_roch wrote:
Re: the new weather rules, do you think reducing Russian Winter to 1 turn in length would make a meaningful improvement? Or eliminating it entirely?
The problem is how the optional weather rule interacts with the Russian Winter rule. Each individually is fine, but combined, the Germans are in serious trouble.
In the original rules, the Soviets can attack in the Russian Winter, but with a -2 DRM (their attacks are treated as Poor weather). They also get a +1 DRM for using Tanks and air power. This gives them a noticeable, but not huge, advantage over the Germans, who are halved. Take away the negative DRM, though, and things tilt significantly.
One possibility is to use the optional weather rule (assaults, no -2 DRM), but instead of saying Soviets treat the Russian Winter as Poor, they treat it as Severe, except that they are not halved. So no Tanks, no air power, but also no -2 DRM. With the inherent German +2 DRM, that means in a straight up fight, the Soviets can roll 1-6, the Germans 2-4. If the Soviets want better odds, they have to commit Shock and/or additional armies to support the assault, which limits the number of good attacks they can make.
This still might be too good, but it at least reduces potential DRMs by a couple (+1 Tank, +1 Air), which almost recreates the -2 DRM in the original weather rules.
Possible change to Russian Winter rule:
15.23 Russian Winter
Germans find out winters in Mother Russia are very cold. This marker is put on the Turn Track due to the East Invaded Conditional Event (13.3) and is removed from the scenario before the Axis faction rolls for weather in the following March turn. When this marker is removed from the Turn Track, put it and the Cold Zone's Weather marker in the Cold Zone’s Severe box.
While this marker is on the Weather Track, the Cold Zone’s weather is automatically Severe. However, for any hex in the USSR, Soviet units are not halved in combat.
Example: A USSR Shock unit attacks a German tank unit near Minsk. The Shock unit applies the +1 Elite unit and its modified combat result is not halved. Because the weather is Severe for the Axis faction, the German tank unit does not receive any Tank unit DRM and its modified combat result is divided by two.
-
- Last edited Tue Sep 4, 2018 4:08 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Sep 4, 2018 4:06 pm
-
-
Timo Kellomäki
Finland
Tampere
Unspecified
-
sirwhiskers wrote:
I'm going to be a bit of a contrarian and suggest it's not really a problem.
...
It may not feel right, but as with many things in USE, the results tend to reflect history very well.
You are quite possibly right, but it still makes those two turns pretty boring to play, when they could be two of the most interesting ones.
I like your Russian Winter suggestion. Sounds about right to me (without testing).
-
-
Bruce Tillotson
United States
Kansas
-
Daemou wrote:
You are quite possibly right, but it still makes those two turns pretty boring to play, when they could be two of the most interesting ones.
Agreed. It's also a problem if that's the only good strategy for the Soviets. Having multiple Soviet setups as viable options would make the game more interesting and fun. I'm just uncertain how to get there.
-
|