Addison Edgar
Authors Note: I have been dealing with the stresses of preparing to move across the nation since the start of 2017 and the gears have really started moving as of August this year. However, a lot of those stresses have been taken care of recently, so, after an unacceptably long hiatus, I'm back with another AAR! I hope I can please you all despite the rustiness one gets from being away for so long, so without any more delay, enjoy.
390th BG, 570th BS, 8th Airforce
AAR of "Flakaholic", SN: 42-2093
Mission #8 (This Bomber: 2)
Mission Date: 30th September, 1943
Target: Emden Port & Dock Facilities, Germany
Payload: 6x 1000lb High Explosive M-44 Bombs
Bomb Drop Percentage: 5
The 390th was scheduled to attack the target on the 28th of September. However, due to Meteorological Units reporting foul weather over England and the continent, they were grounded for two days. On the 30th of September, the weather began to clear over England, but was predicted that the target would still be shrouded in cloud. Despite this, Squadron Command gave the order to proceed with the mission.
On September 30th 1943, I took Flakaholic off at 0640 to form up with the rest of the squadron over Framlingham. By 0720 the formation had assembled and began the climb to 25,200 feet to join other bomb groups on the raid to Emden. After passing above Southwold our P-47 fighter escort was found waiting for us and promptly joined above the combat box in a close, defensive formation.
Over the North Sea the weather began to deteriorate which made formation flying difficult. Both Lawrence and I sat up tall in our seats and craned our heads to peer over the clouds. Contrails also sporadically appeared and disappeared which we did our best to avoid flying through and becoming disoriented. The Netherlands were only momentarily in view before the whole landmass was swallowed by clouds. Navigation became increasingly difficult, and we hoped and prayed the relatively new "pathfinder" aircraft crew knew what they were doing.
"The little friends just broke off. I think they're chasin' something."
Moments later between 20 and 30 German interceptors began streaking through the formation and singled out the tail-end charlie ship, making quick work of her. The starboard wing's Tokyo tanks caught fire and sheared the wing off, promptly sending it into a hellish spiraling blaze into the clouds below. I did not personally know the crew, but it did well to remind us of our own mortality. The ferocious attacks didn't stop there, though, when an FW-190 approached from 12 o'clock low. The nose and ball turret gave it all they had as the 190 opened fire and damaged it before it could draw a bead on us. Its engine sputtered and the German dove away trailing vapor and white smoke. Soon after the attacks began, the escorts drove the fighters off of us, and the Germans gave us a break. Unfortunately, though, we had hit the escort's maximum range, and they did not regroup with us after driving the enemy away.
When the formation neared the IP the Germans returned with a much smaller wave of ME-110's which strafed the high and low groups with uncoordinated tactics and let us in the middle be. Many of the attackers were damaged and turned tail to run. All that stood between us now and the target was a sea of clouds.
The weather worsened even further when the lead ship informed us that we were on the bomb run. The target was obscured with total cloud cover and we relied on the lead bombardier to guide us in and get us out nice and easy. While I was adjusting our pitch a barrage of medium flak opened up all around us and created an awful rattling similar to hail hitting a tin roof every time shrapnel would bounce off of our airframe. Clearly the Germans could see us with their radar, but we couldn't see them. The signal flare went up and we reluctantly dropped our bombs. There wasn't much in the way of knowing where they were going to fall in all this cloud, and for all we knew we were off target and had just sealed the fates of hundreds of civilians. Regardless, we pushed that thought out of our minds and closed the bomb doors, all the while flak bursting all around us in strange black and green puffs.
We witnessed two more ships go down on the return trip, both victims of flak. One was hit in the tail section and fell out of formation with pieces of the tailplane shedding off. At least 3 chutes seen before vanishing. The other, "Special Delivery", was piloted by John Barsam, 24 years old and a personal friend I had made recently. Special Delivery was struck in the port wing which set fire to the numbers one and two engines. We last saw it in a steep 60 degree dive, no chutes.
The weather finally began to clear and showed that we were presently above the North Sea. It wasn't long before a new group of P-47's joined to accompany us on the trip home. Some enemy planes began to shadow us when we neared the Netherlands again and a few made passes at the lead ship, but the escort drove them away.
Finally, after an age, the British Isles were once again in view, and all that remained of the foul weather we encountered over the target were some lonely cumulus clouds and a light haze. The formation began to disperse and our squadron began circling Framlingham. Before long, it was our turn to land, and I brought Flakaholic in with a bit of a bump on landing. A "milk run" by definition, but with the loss of our friends and comrades, it sure didn't feel that way.
Bernard Allen,
1st Lieutenant
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Crew List
1st Lieutenant Bernard 'Bernie' Allen, Pilot
2nd Lieutenant Lawrence Brooks Jr., Copilot
2nd Lieutenant Charles Hernandez, Bombardier
2nd Lieutenant Clyde Smith, Navigator
Master Sergeant Robert Cook, Engineer
Sergeant Francis Cooper, Radio Operator
Sergeant Clifford Walker, Ball Turret (1 E/A Damaged)
Sergeant James 'Jimmy John' Johnson, Port Waist
Sergeant Floyd Mitchell, Starboard Waist
Sergeant Dale Foster, Tail Gunner
Edward Kowynia
Really nice narrative. Thanks for sharing.
And welcome back, glad your stress is reducing.
Gil Hansen
Excellent AAR, Add Man! Welcome back...
Addison Edgar
thanks so much guys for the kind words and the warm welcome, i missed ya's
