TURN 18
Event:
RISING ACTION – A Hollow Explosion (PLAY) – Add Reinforcement Ship Group “G” (red) to Ship Draw Pool AFTER:
1) discarding 1 ship per unmet defeat level on Notoriety Track
2) adding 1 non-discarded “G” ship to current Ocean; fight immed. as a “free” Stalk Attack
Sinop (G-Capital, 8 AV, 11 DV, 2N, 4 VP)
Stalk (+1), Str. Prow (+1), C (+3)
Roll (AV): 1, 6 = FAIL, Hit, -1 Crew (Fresh 2)
Roll (DV): 3, 4 = PASS, Sunk / Tonn. (1), +2N – 1N (M.D.) = +1 N = 8
Placement:
2, 3, 4, B3 = Normal (+2 AP = 2)
Gange (A-Whaler, 8 DV, 1 N, 1 VP, +1 Treasure) = C. Pacific (E. Pacific / adjacent Oceans filled)
+1 HS to N. Atlantic (4 HS)
Alfred (A-Passenger, 9 DV, 1 N, 2 VP) = N. Atlantic (N. Atlantic / adjacent Oceans filled)
Syria (A-Slaver, 7 DV, 0 N, 0 VP, +1 Crew) = S. Atlantic (S. Atlantic / adjacent Oceans filled)
Actions (2):
Refit (-2 AP = 0) – Exert: C (+3), T3 (+3); Roll: 4, 4 = PASS, Brilliance (-1 Salvage = 2)
Periscope Device (No +N on Bold Attacks, can make >1 consec. Stalk Attacks for +1 N)
“Captain's Log – Inevitable happened—caught on surface by Capital ship. Lost crewmen, but managed to sink warship before more damage taken. Despite potential consequences, it seems destroying commerce will be the most effective way to stop their aggression—strangle revenue and supplies, shipbuilding will plummet. To that end, informed of several recent sailings, particularly a Passenger liner and a Slaver (curse them all for this!). Prior to beginning campaign, fitted Nautilus with Periscope Device to better determine class and disposition of ships prior to attack. Should increase accuracy of target selection.”
Player Notes – Well, THAT came out fast, but I'd rather get that card over with now! Lots of fat targets out there to be sunk, so now is the time for Periscope Device, and for one fewer Salvage—bonus!
TURN 19
Event:
C44 – The Grecian Archipelago (4 ACP, PLAY) - +1 N = 9; make unmod. Warship attack (8 AV) and resolve as normal (0-1 hits = PASS)
Exert: C7 “Ned Land's Tempers” (+3 DRM); Roll: 2, 3 = PASS
Placement:
2, 2, 4, B1 = Normal (+2 AP = 2)
Jumna (A-Slaver, 7 DV, 0 N, 0 VP, +1 Crew) = W. Pacific (W. Pacific / adjacent Oceans filled)
Rhone (A-Mail, 7 DV, 1 N, 1 VP) = E. Pacific (E. Pacific / adjacent Oceans filled)
Clyde (A-Freighter, 7 DV, 0 N, 1 VP) = E. Pacific (E. Pacific / adjacent Oceans filled)
Invincible (G-Battleship, 10 AV, 13 DV, 3N, 7 VP) = Cape of G. H. (MISTAKE!) (S. Pacific / adjacent Oceans filled)
Actions (2):
Attack / Stalk (-1 AP = 1) – Alfred (A-Passenger, 9 DV, 1 N, 2 VP)
Stalk (+1), Str. Prow (+1), C (+3)
Roll (DV): 4, 5 = PASS, Sunk / Tonn. (2), +2N – 1N (M.D.) = +0 N = 9
Peri. Dev. (+1 N = 10) – Ariel (A-Clipper, 9 DV, 1 N, 2 VP)
Stalk (+1), Str. Prow (+1), C (+3)
Roll (DV): 3, 6 = PASS, Sunk / Tonn. (3), +2N – 1N (M.D.) = +0 N = 10
Peri. Dev. (+1 N = 11) – Fulmar (A-Freighter, 9 DV, 1 N, 2 VP)
Stalk (+1), Str. Prow (+1), C (+3)
Roll (DV): 2, 5 = PASS, Sunk / Tonn. (4), +2N – 1N (M.D.) = +0 N = 11
Peri. Dev. (+1 N = 12) – Napoleon III (A-Passenger, 8 DV, 0 N, 1 VP)
Stalk (+1), Str. Prow (+1), C (+3)
Roll (DV): 4, 6 = PASS, Sunk / Salv. (2), +2N – 1N (M.D.) = +0 N = 12
PLAY C28 “An Underwater Coalfield” – FAIL (in N. Atlantic), +2 Hull (max.)
Search (-1 AP = 0) – Exert: C (+3); Roll: 1, 2 = FAIL, PLAY C14 “Troubled Dreams”, 1 -> 6 = PASS, Suspected (+1 N = 13), T5 (wow!)
“Captain's Log – Brief encounter with some upset crew, but reason and Cause prevailed. Tempers short due to fatigue and injuries—cannot lose sight of our mission! Captured news reports and dispatches describe multiple sailings in Pacific. May need to return there, but presently sunk 4 merchants with no losses or damage. Even managed to make hull repairs while underway. Stopped to salvage fresh wreck and found nearby treasure galleon as well. No lack of ballast now!”
Player Notes – Talk about cleaning house...swept through the N. Atlantic, fixed 2 hull damage and found a T5. The Pacific is set up nicely for a similar sweep, but I've been moving a lot. Will see what board does. Lastly, I didn't want to use “Ned Land's Tempers”, but since the Card for this Turn doesn't allow a player to Exert Resources, it seemed the only way to prevent really bad results. I'm glad I've been saving some of these Cards and Re-roll items for later!
TURN 20
Event:
C21 – Jaws Open Wide (2 ACP, TEST 8-N) – P = no additional effect; F = +1 Nemo
Exert: N (+2); Roll: 1, 6 = PASS
Placement:
3, 5, 6, B6 = Normal (+3 AP = 3)
+1 HS to N. Atlantic (1 HS)
+1 HS to N. Atlantic (2 HS)
Biffel (C-Ram, 8 AV, 9 DV, 1N, 2 VP) = Indian O. (Indian O. / adjacent Oceans filled)
Star of India (A-Passenger, 10 DV, 3 N, 4 VP) = W. Pacific (Indian O / adjacent Oceans filled)
Actions (3):
Move (-1 AP = 2) – Move to South Atlantic
Attack / Stalk (-1 AP = 1) – Arapiles (B-Arm. Frigate, 6, AV, 10 DV, 1 N, 1 VP)
Stalk (+1), Str. Prow (+1), C (+3)
Roll (AV): 2, 4 = PASS, Miss
Roll (DV): 3, 5 = PASS, Sunk / Tonn. (1), +1N – 1N (M.D.) = +0 N = 13
Peri. Dev. (+1 N = 14) – Syria (A-Slaver, 7 DV, 0 N, 0 VP, +1 Crew)
Stalk (+1), Str. Prow (+1), C (+3)
Roll (DV): 1, 5 = PASS, Sunk / Salv. (3), +0 N = 14, +1 Crew (Fresh 1)
Search (-1 AP = 0) – Exert: C (+3); Roll: 3, 6 = PASS, Eureka! (+1 Treasures); T3, X and +2 N = 16 (Yuck!)
“Captain's Log – More shark attacks—could increased sea traffic agitate them? Luckily, no serious injuries among the crew. Again, more reports of sailings from Pacific ports, including notable trans-Pacific liner. In support of oppressed natives, sailed to S. Atlantic to rid seas of Slaver traffic! Sunk “Syria” as well as supporting Frigate. Souls rescued from Slaver were jubilant! After returning them home, along with some renumeration, received news that exploits were much discussed in That Hated Nation. May precipitate additional pressure and attacks.”
Player Notes – Not as productive as last turn, but I'm finally filling the Tonnage Track. The Crew bonus from the Slaver was needed, and leaves me in a position to work toward another Upgrade if circumstances allow. Good Treasure roll somewhat spoiled by WHAT THE HECK IS THAT?! Getting +2 N is hardly something I'll treasure!
TURN 21
Event:
C46 – Required Repairs (-8 ACP, KEEP) – To remove, perform successful Repair Action and forego +1 Hull to FAIL / discard
Placement:
1, 5, 6, B4 = Normal (+5 AP = 5)
Thermopylae (A-Mail, 8 DV, 2 N, 2 VP) = W. Pacific (W. Pacific / adjacent Oceans filled)
+1 HS to S. Atlantic (2 HS)
+1 HS to N. Atlantic (3 HS)
Konig Wilhelm (F-Capital, 8 AV, 11 DV, 2N, 4 VP) = European Seas (Indian O / adjacent Oceans filled)
Actions (5):
PLAY C46 “Required Repairs”, X for +1 Hull (Treasure) = FAIL, discard
Incite (-1 AP = 4) – Exert: C (+3), T3 (+3), 1 cube (-1); Roll: 3, 6 = PASS, Revolt! (1 cube, Ashanti Wars; -2 N = 14)
Attack / Stalk (-1 AP = 3) – HS = General Grant (A-Freighter, 8 DV, 1 N, 2 VP)
Stalk (+1), Str. Prow (+1), C (+3)
Roll (DV): 2, 6 = PASS, Sunk / Tonn. (2), +1N – 1N (M.D.) = +0 N = 14
Move (-1 AP = 2) – Move to Cape Horn
Attack / Stalk (-1 AP = 1) – Ryujo (B-Ironclad, 7 AV, 10 DV, 1 N, 2 VP)
Stalk (+1), Str. Prow (+1), C (+3)
Roll (AV): 1, 6 = PASS, Miss
Roll (DV): 5, 6 = PASS, Sunk / Tonn. (S. Atlantic, 3), +1N – 1N (M.D.) = +0 N = 14
“Captain's Log – Previous shoring of hull plates insufficient. Stopped to make required repairs. Even more intelligence of massive sailings in Pacific. Must reach those waters soon! Assisted our African friends with their resistance against colonial troops. Much credit to their brave leaders! Sunk an unidentified Freighter off the S. American coast before sailing around the Cape. Bad weather washed us into close proximity of an Asian Ironclad, an unusual sight in these waters. Poor accuracy with cannon allowed us to sink her prior to any real harm.”
Player Notes – I really didn't want to burn that Treasure to take care of the Card, but I didn't have the time to spend 2 AP. Luck seemed to be favoring me, as another Uprising cube was placed and I drew the “General Grant” instead of a Warship. I had to sink the “Ryujo”, however, as I needed the extra Tonnage for my Scourge score.
To be continued...Will Nemo survive a Descent into the Dark?
Alan Emrich
United States
Irvine
California
Strangely enough, I find myself rooting for the game to strike back a bit harder!
Alan Emrich
