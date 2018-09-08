"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."

"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."

Setup

This was a 1-vs-2 scenario, with a USN F/A-18 Hornet (105 VP) vs two PLAAF Chengdu J-7E Fishcans (using Iraq MiG-21 Fishbed-Cs in lieu) (97 VP). Specific mission conditions are:

* The Hornet cannot fire first, unless a hostile act has been witnessed (i.e. when fired upon; Tone does not count.)

* If the Hornet achieves continuous Tone on a Fishcan for three consecutive turns, the Fishcan must disengage from the fight.

* The Fishcans cannot shoot from a Neutral position.



Victory conditions:

* USN wins if the Hornet survives, with at least one Fishcan disengaged.

* PLAAF wins if the Hornet is downed with no losses.

* Any other result is a draw.



Starting altitude for COWBOY was High, Bandits Low, both at AH range. COWBOY chose to let Bandits go first.

Rounds 1-2

First two rounds had the Bandits maneuvering for position, with Bandit-01 closing to Guns range at Med altitude, Bandit-02 hanging back at RH range at Low altitude. COWBOY dropped to HS range at Med altitude, keeping position at Neutral.

Round 3

Maintaining altitude and range, Bandit-01 played a Tone, although the mission condition did not allow launch. Bandit-02 closed to Guns range unchallenged. COWBOY played into an Advantaged position on Bandit-01, and played for Tone.

Round 4 (Bandits)

Both Bandits continued to maneuver for position, and played Tone. Bandit-01 remained in Neutral and did not fire; Bandit-02 was able to gain an Advantaged position with Tone, and fired a Missile. COWBOY was able to evade, launching CM.