Tomislav Cipcic
Croatia
Split
This article is a part of "Brotherhood & Unity - Designer Blog" series. Part 1 can be found here. Cards, Counters, Map sections and Rules shown here are from a playtest version of the game, and are subject to change.
Operations
It's often been perceived that this war was fought by loosely organized paramilitaries, without real military organization and purpose behind it. That notion couldn't be farther from the truth. In such a militarized society as was socialist Yugoslavia, each able-bodied adult male was obligated to pass through military service. That system produced very capable reserve force, which was transformed into a professionally led and organized army of citizen soldiers. Each side's army created its command structure, professional officer corps, training and education program, with clear fighting doctrine and strategic aims.
Because of that, Operations is one of the key actions in the game. It enables the player to execute Movement, Attack and Entrenchment. As in all CDG games, Operations action is started by playing a Strategy Card. The value printed on the card enables the player to activate certain number of spaces. It's good practice to keep units grouped into spaces (instead of scattering them), to make use of this activation rule.
Operations in action
The doctrine differed from side to side, as it was adapted to the realities of combat. But all sides gave great importance to manoeuvre and surprise. In the game the Movement action is executed by spending unit's Movement Factor points to move over connected spaces. Movement through friendly space costs 1 MF, no matter the terrain. Since each round lasts approximately 2 months - all types of terrain can be traversed in that time. So, the speed of movement depends more on the number of spaces than the actual terrain.
If moving over an empty, enemy controlled space - it costs 2 MF per space. Since an empty enemy space can be captured by movement, this way I simulated the resistance of local population. I thought of adding smaller units (e.g. regiments and battalions) to defend these spaces, but that would have bloated the game with units and micromanagement. This higher movement cost simulates smaller unit effect very effectively.
Most of brigades in the war were non-motorized infantry brigades (also named "Light", or "Mountain" brigades). They didn't have an integral transport section and were mainly used near to their place of origin, so their mobility was restricted. Only selected, elite units were equipped with transport and armour and they were used to spearhead the offensives and to plug the gaps in defence. This is simulated by Advance After Attack rule which enables the elite units to advance after capturing an enemy space.
Unit counters
The games which I used as an inspiration (Paths of Glory, Crusade and Revolution, Barbarossa to Berlin) had a system where you move first and attack after, and used Move and Attack markers to implement that rule. It always added one layer of administration which didn't sit well with me. So, I decided to completely remove Move and Attack markers, and to give players more flexibility in executing their actions. In the game the player can execute operations in any order he wishes. There's just one problem with that solution: if a player uses the Attack to open the enemy front and later uses Movement to push units through that front. That would break the game dynamics and would give an attacker too much of an advantage. That's why I added the rule that unit can't move over initial enemy spaces. If he attacks and captures it – he can pass through it only with his attacking units. The other units which were not included in the attack can't pass through that gap in the same action round. That solved the problem with a small rule addition, and kept the gameplay moving along.
For Combat resolution, I decided not to use CRT (Combat Resolution Tables). Although still popular and very often used in other wargames, I tend to dislike them due to frequent table checking. This game sees a lot of combat, so I would practically have to keep those tables in front of me most of the time. Instead of CRT, I've used a model of totalling the unit's Combat Factor and multiplying it by a Combat Effectiveness number (which is a result of a die roll). Resulting number is a Loss Number which is inflicted upon the enemy. Add to it a terrain modifier and Dice Roll Modifier (given by certain Strategy Cards) and you have the combat model. It performed great during playtesting, speeding up combat calculations and removing the need to use player aids and tables whatsoever.
Entrenchment counters
Entrenching was also the action I adopted from other similar games, but streamlined their rules. I wanted the player to spend a bit more than 1 action to entrench a space, but not to use a die roll for that. I think that luck shouldn't be a factor when building entrenchments, but that it has to have a fixed and certain price. That’s why I've created an 'Entrenchment In Progress' marker. When a unit (activated for Entrenchment) is entrenching a space - it places that marker on it. In the next (or subsequent) turn it can use another Entrenchment action to finish it. By using 2 actions a space can be fortified, an ideal balance for this game.
To conclude: Operations are major part of the game, and they are streamlined to make the game move without interruption while retaining historical realism.
End of second part. Read about new details of the game in the following part of the series. Until then, have fun!
- Last edited Today 7:21 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Sep 9, 2018 8:58 am
New part of the series has just been posted here. Enjoy reading!
