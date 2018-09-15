|
-
-
I have a few games covering the Russian Civil War. This one, SPI/S&T Russian Civil War, and soon I will have Triumph of Chaos 2nd Edition. Up until now I haven't played any of them and the conflict has alluded me in my readings on history. I hope to rectify that soon with a few choice books picked out.
This session report (spread across multiple postings within one thread) is a chronicle of my first solo play of the game. I have tried to read through the rules a good bit but I suspect I will still miss something important or make bad moves due to inexperience with this particular game.
For the uninitiated, the Russian Civil War was the conflict that saw the rise of the Soviet Union in the post-WWI chaos in Russia. This game has two 'sides': the Reds, comprising of the forces of Lenin, Trotsky, etc. and the Whites, pro-Monarchy or anti-Bolshevik forces including support from the Allies of WWI and even the potential Poland.
In this game the Whites are represented by factions that are activated one at a time in different theaters of the conflict. They can stack more efficiently (which impacts battles in weird ways, more on that later). They also activate with a certain amount of certainty. Their weakness is their dependence on Allied Intervention Forces, bad replacement rates, and a general numeric inferiority over the course of the game. The Reds by comparison have great replacements rates but start off a bit dysfunctional. Activations are by front, and in the early game some fronts will simply not be activated. Their stacking isn't quite as good either. They have numbers via replacements and can't be a bit more reckless, though perhaps not strength of quality. Quantity is a quality all its own, etc. Additionally, the Reds benefit from a centralized rail network around Moscow and relatively safe internal lines at game start.
Here is the game at set-up:
Right away I will say the game could have done a better job providing set-up directions via some play aid but I managed with the assistance of the VASSAL module.
The general situation is that there are no forces west of the Occupation Line (WWI is technically still going on until Strategic Turn B). The Reds command the center of the map from Moscow with force sporadically spread out amongst a large number of Red controlled cities. The Whites start off with a few forces near the Urals and the Caucuses/East-Ukraine. The Whites will get a bunch of reinforcements and possibilities at Strategic Turn B, but for now must make do.
I will point out that since this game seems weighted against the Whites I will be using the optional rules 21.1, 21.2, and 21.3. These provide stronger rallied units for the Whites at game-start, allows the Whites the first two activations, and no replacements on Strategic Turn A (which would have mostly benefited the Reds I think). I will NOT use 21.4, at least for the time being. The Reds have enough advantages but if things are going crazy I'll consider popping it in. There are some interesting Optional house Rules here on BGG but I'm sticking with this for now as I get my feet wet.
So how does one win this game?
The Whites:
The Whites can win an automatic victory (checked during a strategic turn not normal turns) by depriving the Reds of important hexes. The rulebook is a bit funky in terms of wording so to clarify (my interpretation anyway) the game states would need to be thus:
1. The Reds control Moscow but only one other resource city.
2. The Reds lose control of Moscow.
The first game-state is unlikely to happen. I don't see a game happening where the Reds are rolled back so bad they only have Moscow and one other resource. Maybe in a rare case, but the Whites can really entertain this fantasy. The latter game-state, however, is a bit more reasonable. If the Whites are able to carefully manage their forces, a decisive strike at the heart of the revolution could disrupt the network of the revolutionaries, destroy their leadership, etc. This would be a very ahistorical outcome. That said, there would undoubtedly be many Red soldiers between any competent White army and Moscow.
Alternatively the Whites can also win by keeping the Reds from reaching their victory condition in the campaign game. This means holding on, tooth and nail, to resource cities, Poland, etc. This victory would reflect the Reds still dominating Russia but that the Whites performed better then history, or as good as history. Less flashy of a win, but a win for a player nonetheless.
In terms of strategy it is unclear how to best marshal the White forces. Gambling too much too early for an automatic win could leave the Whites drained and make certain the Reds reach victory before the campaign ends. The Whites Player half of my brain will likely just have to play it by ear and look for opportunities as they come up.
The Reds:
Playing the full campaign the Reds are on a time limit. They can only win by attaining one of their automatic victory conditions. The conditions are variations of "control all the important stuff":
1. Control every city on the map outside Poland and the Baltic Republics - AKA The Motherland Route
2. Control every resource city on the map and has conquered Poland - AKA Eastern Europe is Good Enough Route.
While these need to be attained by the end of the game, that is a decent amount of time to work with. It would seem a diligent, patient expansion would be key here. Shut down White factions individually, slowly taking control of the various regions. The status of Poland and whether it needs conquering is something that can be determined mid-game. Having not played before I am unsure of which of these options is the easiest. Will need to see.
Additional Strategy Thoughts
The Whites:
I've been writing this slowly, some days between writing these sections. This has allowed me to ponder strategy for quite awhile. One of the things that really sticks out as a statement on the balance of this game is that there are distinct threads on White strategy here on BGG but less so for the Reds. I think this is because the Reds strategy is more straight forward and obvious, common sense. It is the Whites that require really careful thoughts and planning. Since such thought has been put into those threads I will make use of them myself to see how effective they are. Maybe not 100% to the letter but we'll see how it goes. The threads I am looking at are 'Whites! in Reds!' and 'White Game Scale Strategy'. One thing that would be nice to have occur is to retain the Allies as long as possible while also getting Poland involved. They come in more easily after Allied Withdrawal but it is possible to get them in earlier.
The Reds:
Nothing fancy here. Again, it seems obvious to slowly expand, take out factions individually if possible. Wear out the Whites since they have lower replacement ability. I don't think there is much of a trick here. Maybe make sure not to ignore Poland or invite their invasion due to no units near the border. The game will get progressively easier for the Reds as the game goes on I think, once more leaders enter from events.
I'll also mention that I'm using an appropriately colored 'party cup' as my randomizer for ACT chits.
---------------------------
Operational Turn 1
Not technically part of Turn 1 but part of set-up, we roll for the Tsar being alive or dead. It is a 1 in 6 chance he survives. The advantage of him being alive is a bonus to rallying White units. Unfortunately for the Whites the die roll leaves him dead as was in history. Such a low chance of him surviving I wonder why we bother?
Initiative: Whites have initiative on Turn 1 by default.
Random Events: Here we roll 2 dice, first for the non-initiative player (the Reds) then the initiative player, yielding a random event. For the Reds they receive an armored train, not a bad pull. It is placed in Piatigorsk with a Red Infantry unit, to better protect against the large force of fully rallied White units there. The optional rules made those white units full strength rather than flipped by default. The Whites get a choice of an amphibious chit or a cavalry raid chit. Neither seem particularly useful at the moment, honestly. Whites choose the cavalry raid chit and hold on to it for now. Maybe an opportunity will present itself later.
Makhno Allegiance Phase: We skip this until Turn B. Governs if the Makhno unit is 'red' or 'white' for the turn. This reflects the fact the historical Makhno forces were hostile to both the Reds and Whites.
Strategic Movement Phase: Skipped on Turn 1.
Action Phase: This is the meat of operational turns. We will pull activation chits until we are empty. The first step here is determining what chits are available to go into our cup. I should point out that the White player, as the initiative player, gets to pick one chit to be used for the first activation. But since we are using the optional rules, they seem to indicate the White player gets to pick the first two chits on Turn 1. The obvious choices are the AFSR chit and the Siberian chit. The only con here being that it will leave a lot of other markers for the Reds to use in sequence, but it may not really matter. So those two chits are left out of the cup. This means the North & Islamic chit and the AIF chit will go into the cup. For the Reds, they automatically get the Field Staff chit, plus any fronts that have leaders (right now none), then two chits for fronts with no leaders. Since the Field Staff chit activates any front not already activated, it makes sense to use it to activate a front we don't put a chit in for to maximize areas activated. Otherwise we would use it to increase the likelihood of activating a particular front earlier in a turn. If we use it for a front we put a chit in for, when that chit comes up it is discarded. Since we know the Whites will use the Siberians to try and grab the Gold resource, the East Front chit is put in. Expecting action against the AFSR, the South Front chit is also added. What front the Field Staff chit is used for will depend on the circumstances. Finally, the logistics chit is also added. If this is pulled we will check for supply and rallying mostly. A well timed pull of this chit can leave units out of supply and losing a step.
So, now it is finally time to get down to business. The cup and both shaken AND stirred, and set aside as the Whites activate the Siberians. I use the strategy for taking the Gold in the strategy threads here on BGG. 2nd Czech, Komuch, and Kappel go for the Gold in Kazan. Only other movement is a Cossack unit goes to Samara. No idea if it was worth it but it needs something to defend it so whatever.
On to Kazan, combat in this game is weird. The game puts emphasis on the number of units attacking and defending which isn't so strange, but it also relies on manpower differentials. It is some representation of bodies involved and logistical/operational capability. First we commit air or naval units, of which there are none right now. Then we get the combat adds via comparing total manpower. It is 4 White to 1 Red, which shifts one column left for the defending Red City, to 3 to 1. Then we calculate modifiers. A red garrison here defending by itself seems to have a -2 modifier (not good). The Whites have a +6 from all the units attacking. THEN we roll dice, BUT the die roll is multiplied by the number of units you are using, which is then modified by those bonuses/penalties. Stick with me here. The Whites roll a 3, multiplied by 3, is 9. Plus 6 is 15. The Reds roll a 6, multiplied by 1, is 6. Minus 2 is 4. Okay NOW, we subtract the defenders final value here from the attackers final value. We get a combat differential of 11. We cross reference 11 with our 3:1 odds. The result is a 'DR'. This means all defending units are disordered and all units retreat. Garrisons can't retreat and would be eliminated, but garrisons are only one-step units anyway so the disorder gets rid of them regardless. The Whites win! I will not go into this level of detail for every fight. But worth showing the process. It is quite involved. At least compared to games where it is a few die roll modifiers and a simple die roll. The Czech unit and Komuch advance into Kazan and take control of the Gold.
Now for the AFSR. The Armored Train nearby is only effective on attacks so it makes sense to try to knock out the units in Piatigorsk. We also need to try to free up the Cossack unit in Petrovsk. I'm not willing to try for Tsaritsyn just yet. I move the 3 division units out in such a way to make retreats difficult for the Red unit. No other units are moved. Looking now I realize the Red units near the Trans-Caucasus all start out of supply. If we can hurt the unit in this attack then we could see it disappear due to a logistics chit pull if we only disorder it. The manpower comparison isn't good though, 3 to 5 which reduces to 1 to 2, which is shifted for the city to 1 to 3. The end result is a adR. One White unit is disordered. The Red infantry is disordered and retreats towards Petrovsk. The armored train unit needs to retreat but can only be on rail hexes and the only available rail-hex is blocked by a White ZOC. So it goes poof. One full strength White unit advances into the city taking control of it.
Something I haven't touched on much is the need to be grabbing resource hexes to delay Allied Withdrawal. I need to have 3 or more by Strategy Turn C. Then 4 on D, and so on. To meet this I need to be steadily making gains as the Whites, something unlikely to keep occurring. The Gold is one, then we have Simbirsk and Izhevsk. I believe there are 12 total, but a fair number in Ukraine. When that area opens up (West of the Occupation Line) on Turn B, it will be a mad dash to grab and defend them.
Okay! Now the first random chit pull. It is the North and Islamic Force chit. Not much to be done with the one Islamic army. It is move towards Merv. Looking at the map I don't actually see any Northern Faction units for the Whites right now. The brown shaded unit are AIF. I believe we will get North army force at Turn B. Next chit! The Reds get their Field Staff chit. Unfortunate to get it now. The reality is I don't see what the Reds can do anywhere else right now but the South and East. In the South, if the logistics chit is pull we could see an army lost or disordered. If we act now we can try to pull them out. So the Reds activate the South Front, knowing the South chit will be useless. The units in peril move 3 hexes, just enough to get them adjacent to a rail-hex leading back to interior Red lines. Enough to be in supply now. Some other units in the area are moved up, Tsaritsyn remains garrisoned with a unit. The next chit is the AIF chit. Since the AIF can't attack with the event, they can merely move into better positions. So some slight movements are made, nothing major. I'd like to aggregate my AIF forces in the North. The South chit is drawn in discarded.
The logistics chit is drawn next. Logistics chits cause the White player to check supply, take disorders hits as needed, then in supply disordered units may attempt to rally and recover a step. Once done the Red player does the same. All White units appear to be in supply. The rallying is pretty abysmal. Only two AIF units manage to rally, both of them in the North. All red units appear to be in supply. Amazingly enough the only Red unit to rally is the one that was disordered in combat in the South.
The final chit is the Red East marker. The guidance for the Whites regarding taking Kazan and leaving Kappel South fo the city seems to be very effective. Hard to find the right attack vector. The 2nd and 5th Red Armies attack Kazan while the First attacks Kappel. I think I will do the Kappel fight first so if there is an advancement ZOCs might lock down the area. Both sides roll snake eyes, leading to a DR result. Kappel takes a hit and moves back two hexes, remaining in supply. The attack on Kazan fail, with a result of 'ad'. Disorders occur but it looks like the Whites will hold the Gold for the strategic movement next operational turn.
Well that is the end of turn 1.
Strategic Turn A
No victory check necessary really. No allied Withdrawal either. Whites get the AFSR army unit, which I put in Ekaterinodar. The Reds get 4 disordered units. I place them near Ukraine, except one that goes into Astrakhan. I have no idea if this is a good move or not, I just know grabbing Ukrainian territory will be useful. There are no replacements on this turn due to the optional rules, but it is redundant as no units have been eliminated anyhow.
-
-
- Last edited Sat Sep 15, 2018 5:05 am (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Wed Sep 12, 2018 12:40 am
-
-
-
Because you mention Vassal module, I think could be interesting for us, interested to see the battle without actually play on the table, transfer the position on the module and take some screenshots.
I encourage you to continue this post (and the game). I have the game too, in the shelfs obviously for now, but I hope to have the time for play it soon. In the meanwhile, I have the time to read and follow your red revolution, that, because the game is scripted, shouldn't be revolutionary about the final result...
-
-
- Last edited Wed Sep 12, 2018 10:15 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Sep 12, 2018 10:13 pm
-
-
-
The game has gone on long enough it would be a pain to recreate the situition in VASSAL. I can try to take more pictures though.
I have several turns played with the report written already. Just need to upload the text when I'm home. About to start the turns after Turn B in real time.
-
-
-
-
Operational Turn 2
Initiative: Whites win initiative 6 to 5.
Random Events: Reds get another armored train, which is placed in Saratov. Whites also get the same result (boring!) as last time, but this time chooses to get an amphibious invasion marker, just to even it all out.
Makhno Allegiance Phase: We skip this until Turn B.
Strategic Movement Phase: Reds move the Latvian Rifles unit to Penza. Due to the need to move from a city to a city I don't see any obvious moves useful to the Reds so they are done. For the Whites, the Gold is shipped to Omsk, safe from Red hands I imagine for quite a while. The AFSR army is moved to Piatigorsk to support the lone unit there. The Siberian army in Omsk is moved to Ihzevsk, I can't reach Kazan due to enemy ZOCs. I really have no idea if any of these moves are good, but there you go.
Action Phase: The cup is loaded up. Same as last time, the normal White markers, Field Staff/East/South for Reds, and the logistics chit. The Whites get to choose first activation as the initiative player. They choose AFSR. The Terek Coassak does a quick move to take control of Groznii then goes home, clearing up a supply path, though it was supplied via the sea before. The Red units stuck beside a rail line are surrounded (sort of, with ZOCs anyway) by White units. It is hear I realize Red units were stacked illegally. I decide to correct by eliminating one unit (it would have been eliminated before). The battle is massacre, DR. The Red unit has to retreat through a
n enemy ZOC so takes another hit and is eliminated. So far so good.
Next chit is Red Field Staff. Due to the Occupation Line there isn't much use in activating other fronts... the South and East are where the action is. If I understand the supply and ZOC rules correctly, I can't quite put White units in Kazan out of supply or even encircle it properly. I can't even advance into Simbirsk until either Kazan or Volsk and Samara are taken. The current ZOC and control situation would put any units there out of supply. I decide to activate the East and send the Red unit outside of Simbirsk and the Latvian Rifles I had put in Penza to attack Volsk. A DR result is a success. An attack on Kazan is considered, but would have likely eliminated one of the already disordered Red units nearby. Sort of a wasted Field Staff, but we are applying pressure. Amusingly the East chit is pulled next and discarded.
The logistics chit is pulled. The timing here likely helps the Whites a good bit. But alas, only one White unit in Kazan rallies. For the Reds the Petrograd unit rallies. As does a unit in Vologda, Tula, Smolensk, and Perm. One of the units outside of Kazan rallies as well. I wonder if my red die is 'funny' compared to the white die that came with the game. Maybe in the future I will roll the same die for each side just in case...
The Red South chit is drawn next. Minor moves are made to help protect Tsaritsyn. Another unit in Saratov with an armored train head to Uralsk. The Uralsk Cossack is disordered and forced to retreat. The Reds advance into Uralsk, though due to the 1L they have a disordered unit.
AIF is next, which just involves some movement. The Trans Caspian unit ends up in Krasnovodsk. In the North, the three AIF units are nearly all together in Kem. Northern and Islamic is next. The Islamic unit merely moves to Merv so it can strategic move next turn. The final chit is Siberian. The Orenberg and Uralsk Cossacks manage to retake Uralsk and eliminate the disordered Red unit and the armored train. Though they are both disordered now. An attack on Perm merely disorders an attacking White unit. An attack on the Reds outside Kazan is an adR result. Overall this activation could have been better for the Whites. That is it for turn 2.
-
-
-
-
Operational Turn 3
Initiative: Whites win initiative 4 to 1.
Random Events: The Reds get a Red Terror marker, which they place in Tsaritsyn. This way, the Whites need to garrison it if they want to hold it, reducing the AFSR forces that would push Northward. Also means the Whites won't get the extra city defense column shift for combat if they manage to take it. The Whites get a tank unit! Except they don't since it is not past Turn B. Bummer.
Makhno Allegiance Phase: We skip this until Turn B.
Strategic Movement Phase: The Reds move a full strength unit from Tula to Viatka so that it can support Perm later and maybe even cut off the rail supply of the Siberian units. I don't see any useful moves for the Whites, weirdly enough. I thought the Islamic army could use strategic movement but it actually can't. Everything else is restricted by not being in a city and/or needing to protect a flank/supply-line. The Red Train is moved one hex to support the Red units near Kazan.
Action Phase: The cup is loaded up. Same as last time, the normal White markers, Field Staff/East/South for Reds, and the logistics chit. The Whites wouldn't mind a logistics chit before the AFSR and Siberians go. So they first chit is chosen to be the AIF. A simple bit of movement since they can't attack anyways. The Northern AIF forces move to be adjacent to Petrozavodsk.
Just as the Whites had hoped (I was surprised honestly) the logistics chit is pulled next. A few White units manage to rally, critically one of the units near Perm. The Red unit itself in Perm becomes disordered due to the lack of supply. The Reds only manage to rally one unit, besides the two who do thanks to the critical placement of the Red Train. Only problem is the Red Train might be a little exposed...
Siberians are activated next. Might've been better for the Reds to move here first but I'm not sure. Luck of the draw. Samara is re-garrisoned by a Cossack. Units are maneuvered near Kazan to attack the Reds. An attack on Perm fizzles with an 'a' result. Such a pain to take the city due to the defense bonus and manpower of the Red unit. Attack outside Kazan goes well with a DR result on one Red unit.
Red South activates next. A simple move. Two red units move up and force a DR result on a Cossack in the city next to Rostov with the hard to spell name... starts with an N. This puts some supply danger on some of the White units.
Red East activate next. Samara falls and the White Cossack there is eliminated. Probably should have just let it go... In any case the supply path to the resource hex is open. The Red unit in Viatka moves up and helps destroy the reduced White unit outside of Perm. Rough turn for the Whites right now.
Islamic unit activates next, moves North slowly. Then Field Staff gets pulled, and since the South and East have already gone we can pick something new. I decide to go with the West Front and move a Red unit a few hexes up to the Occupation Line nearest to Poland. This is to keep the Poles in check in case of a declaration of war on their part, as well as to leap on Minsk when the opportunity arrives.
Last chit is AFSR. White unit arrange themselves to retake the city starting with 'N' and also attack a unit adjacent. Though there are city and river bonuses, the disordered Red unit in the city is destroyed and the other is disordered and retreated. The Whites take some disorders though.
That's it for Operational Turn 3.
-
-
-
-
Operational Turn 4
Initiative: Reds win initiative for the first time, 6 to 3.
Random Events: Whites get an AIF offensive! Holy cow. I wonder if they will be able to do anything with it. The Reds would get a River Flotilla but it is Winter! Oh well. Whites got screwed last turn, it's only fair.
Makhno Allegiance Phase: We skip this until Turn B.
Strategic Movement Phase: The Reds move a unit in Vologda to the city facing an AIF attack, to help protect the road to Petrograd. The Whites don't really have any obvious options.
Action Phase: The cup is loaded up. Same as last time, the normal White markers, Field Staff/East/South for Reds, and the logistics chit. The Reds do choose to use the East marker to start the turn. Latvian Rifle try to take a lightly defended Kazan but fails with an 'a' result. Near Perm, the White unit is disordered and forced to retreat, though one of the two Red units becomes disordered (they both are now). Simbirsk is Red by now, changing resource counts.
The Whites get lucky and the Siberian chit is pulled next. The Uralsk Cossack gets itself back into supply though it is a bit far from home. White unit reform around Kazan and destroy the Latvian Rifles unit. The disordered unit around Perm tries to protect the White supply lines.
AFSR are next. Terek Cossack moves up next to Astrakhan. The other White move up, eliminating a disordered Red unit outside Tsaritsyn. The siege of Tsaritsyn will begin.
Field staff comes up next. There is no rush for anything and no moves in other theaters are really dying to happen. The South activates and one Red unit starts moving to back up Tsaritsyn.
Islamic chit is drawn and the one unit keeps moving North. South marker is drawn and discarded. Unfortunately the logistics chit is drawn next. The Whites would wanted AIF to go first but oh well. A couple of rallies overall, the Perm front is looking bad for the Whites.
For the AIF, the Trans Caspian uses the amphibious marker to land North of Astrakhan, putting it out of supply. Would have been nice to get Astrakhan for free, oh well. Maybe next turn. The North AIF succeed in disordered the Red unit in Petrozavdosk, forcing it to retreat. All unit advance into the city.
Strategic Turn B
Okay big things! World War I is over and things can get squirrelly. Firstly a boat load of White units come on the board. Much needed reinforcements. Siberia doesn't look so bad now. AFSR also gets enough troops to prove quite a threat. The Baltic States open up, as does Poland, which boasts quite an army. The Mahkno unit comes on, under Red control for the moment. It will be a nuisance I'm sure. The Whites are able to get one replacement for the Siberians, bolstering their strength even more. The Reds get 5 replacements, in a disordered state. This is due to Moscow, Petrograd, Tula, and resources. Can't keep the Reds down.
-
-
-
-
Operational Turn 5
Initiative: Whites win initiative 4 to 1.
Random Events: Reds get a partisan. They don't have a lot of options, but decide to place it in Kem, thereby affecting supply routes to the AIF there. Whites would get a river flotilla but it is Winter still.
Makhno Allegiance Phase: A Red unit in Kharkov makes the Makhno partisans White this turn.
Strategic Movement Phase: I can't see any obvious improvements. Reds and Whites don't strategic move anything, except the Red Train moves to near Petrograd to help some disordered units when the logistics chit comes.
Action Phase: The pain of having no Red leaders is felt here. The Reds need to pay attention to many place. The South and east chit go in again along with the Field Staff. Field Staff will likely need to be used to activate a different front. Whites get their pile of activation chits.
First choice is hard, but because of supply concerns the Siberians are chosen to go first. Simbirsk is retaken, changing resources to 6 Red and 3 White. White forces push out of Kazan towards the Reds. Perm is encroached upon. And Volsk is put under pressure. In combats, one disordered red unit is eliminated at the cost of 1 disordered White near Volsk. On the road west of Kazan a red unit is disordered but so is a white unit. Finally the attack outside Perm gives the Reds a DR result. There are 2 disordered Red units out of supply in Perm now. Just need that logistics chit.
The Field Staff chit is drawn. Tough situation now for the Reds. They ideally want this last I think. They have to choose to either activate the East to save the Perm units or activate another front. Doing the former means only the East and South get activated. Looking at the other fronts, nothing is quite as dire as Perm, so the East is activated. The Perm units are just barely able to get back to a place they can get supply. Along the road to Kazan red units are swapped, a disordered out of the way for a fresh unit. Attacking seems like risky business. It could remove a white units though, so we go for it. Unfortunately it just leaves the red unit disordered. Rough die roll.
Logistics chit is drawn next. THe AIF forces in the North become disordered, rough! However, several white units become rallied around Kazan and Perm, right where they are needed. Reds get several rallies themselves, though losing a unit in an out of supply Astrakhan.
North and Islamic goes next. Islamic unit moves up to Tashkent but attacking doesn't seem like a good idea. The Northern unit goes to clear the partisans in Kem. The attack there merely disorders both units. This partisan is causing a log of problems...
South chit comes next. Limited options but a unit near Tsaritsyn works with the unit there to attack a white unit stack. A DR result sends the White reeling.
Polish comes next. Not much for them to do, though they move up to take Minsk, which is a legal move as it is one hex from Poland.
AFSR is next. The Makhno partisan is moved to be next to Karkov and hopefully remain 'White'. Rostov resource is seized by Cossacks, resources are 6 red to 4 white. Other units are arranged towards Tsaritsyn. Attack on garrisoned Astrakhan succeeds, though not much of a prize. An attack on Tsaritsyn is a 'dR' result, but the Red Verdun marker means no retreat. Still, making progress. A separate attack on an adjacent red unit is an 'ad' result. Could have been better but oh well.
Red East is drawn and discarded, leaving the AIF. The Northern AIF can't take another logistics chit pull right now. So we try something daring. It is still winter and the lake near Petrograd is frozen and thus clear terrain. The 3 AIF units cross the lake and are now on that weird piece of land West of Petrograd, IN SUPPLY due to the Baltic Sea. The Trans Caspian AIF unit moves into Astrakhan. The Odessa AIF unit moves to occupy Ekaterinoslav, increasing White resources to 5.
That's it for the turn.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Sep 13, 2018 11:39 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu Sep 13, 2018 11:11 pm
-
-
-
How much fun till now to play at this wargame solo? Could you compare it to a good solitaire wargame, or not?
-
-
-
-
Operational Turn 6
Initiative: Whites keep initiative, 3 to 2.
Random Events: The Reds roll a Semenov Cossack Raid. This hurts White Siberian rallying rolls. The Whites roll Political Intrigue, which would cause the Reds to lose a leader, but they don't have any. This random event chart is hilarious in maybe not a good way.
Makhno Allegiance Phase: Makhno unit remains White, being right next to Kharkov with a red unit in it.
Strategic Movement Phase: The Reds rail a unit from Vologda to Lugansk to contain the AFSR. Reds are over committed in the North theater and need to rearrange as best they can. Alekseev White unit is railed to the AFSR front. The Red Train is moved to support Tsaritsyn. If lucky the Reds can make the progress here disappear...
Action Phase: Seeing the East a tough situation, the Reds opt to put in the West marker instead of the East in order to get some excess units in more useful places. So it is West, South, Field Staff for Reds, and all the rest for White.
Whites opt for AFSR first, hoping to knock back the Reds before logistics. Large movements are made, expecting that all red units on the front are about to be removed. In combat the red unit in Lugansk is eliminated and the city is taken for the cost of a white disorder. Same for the red unit next to Tsaritsyn. For Tsaritsyn itself an 'adR' result means the Red Verdun marker is removed, White advance into the city, and White resources go up again to 6. This is pretty huge, as the road to Moscow is looking open. Even more humorous, the Red South chit is drawn next, but there are no units left!
Siberians are next. Movements are made for major offensives. There is quite literally red blood in the water and we might be able to break the back of the Reds this turn. Volsk is taken, critically breaking open the path between the Siberians and the AFSR. Simply a red city in between. In the Kazan corridor 'ad' result keeps the Reds from completely falling apart. Perm is taken via a single Siberian unit beating a garrison, though it takes a disorder result itself. A Red unit nearby is attacked by two units. An 'adR' result forces the red unit back, also putting another disordered red unit OOS after advancement.
Field Staff comes next. The East is chosen to try to save the situation there. The OOS unit is moved back into supply. The Kazan corridor is stuffed with another unit, though disordered. Attacking doesn't seem smart at this point. More likely to just hurt myself more than I can manage. The Reds have already lost a lot of units. Hoping logistics comes up and these guys get a pick up.
AIF is pulled but not much to do with them until we can go on an offensive.
Logistics comes up. Only so-so for the Whites. A few of the Petrograd-focused AIF rally. As does the North army. Nothing in Siberia does and the Red event isn't helping. A few AFSR units do rally though. The Reds are suffering from the fact they don't have many units and many are far away from critical fronts now, fully ordered. Perhaps a saving grace is that one of the units in the Perm front rally and one in the Kazan corridor also rallies, preventing a complete collapse there. The Turkestan Red unit rallies as well, though it can't do much by itself in Tashkent.
Northern and Islamic chit next. The Northern unit takes a disorder kicking the partisans out of Kem. At least supply is back on. The Islamic army can't take Tashkent until it gets an armored train or something.
West marker comes up and units are rushed Eastward, but I find the armies don't have the movement to get to a city in order to rail during strategic movement next turn. This is bad. I screwed up the balance of armies and lost sight of operational awareness. Ugh.
Poland is last. Not much to do but shuffle a couple units hoping for better rally rolls for being near Warsaw.
That's it for the turn. I will point out that at this point I think the game could go White. They have plenty of resources and a path to Moscow. We'll see what happens.
-
-
-
-
hieronymus62 wrote:
How much fun till now to play at this wargame solo? Could you compare it to a good solitaire wargame, or not?
It is fun, but I'm still figuring out the game. The random events can be frustrating. But as a solitaire game I think it works well. There is no hidden information so you just play each side as best you can.
-
-
-
-
Operational Turn 7
Initiative: Reds take the initiative, 4 to 1.
Random Events: Whites get a river flotilla they put with the stack in the Kazan corridor to help in the battles there. Reds get a leader at last! A good one too. Tukhachevskii ends up in the East front. This might be a big deal, we will see.
Makhno Allegiance Phase: Stays white.
Strategic Movement Phase: Reds can't really make use of rail moves, but decides to rail move a unit from Karkhov to Ryazan to help defend Moscow. Neither do the Whites. The Red Train moves to support the Kazan Corridor.
Action Phase: It is about now I realize I've been making a huge mistake, mostly due to missing it in all the counter shuffle of Turn B. The Northwest Army (which starts in the Baltics) is supposed to have its own activation chit. I kept thinking, "when is that big stack gonna get to move?" Well now I realize the Northwest activation chit has sat buried under other stuff and I've been missing out on activating them. Now, if they stayed in the Baltics during a logistics phase after Allied withdrawal they would disappear and be eliminated. What to do here? To be fair I roll randomly to eliminate a unit. Then roll randomly again to disorder another unit. In theory those units should be fine, but since the Reds already moved units away from the front (thinking there was less danger here) it is only fair I think. As it is the Reds are on the ropes.
In the cup, the Red player gets to put the East for the leader, Field Staff, and then picks West and North so units can get to better places... Whites get their big pile as always.
The Reds pick North chit for the first go. They move a unit South to help Petrograd against the new threats. Petrograd is important because it provides a replacement.
Logistics gets pulled... Whites get a few rallies but the Reds get lucky and now every unit on the board is fully ordered. Though again, they are working with a numbers problem.
Field Staff is pulled and is used to activate the West. Units are shuffled a bit, with one unit now in Moscow, to protect against the worst.
AIF get pulled but there is nothing to do.
East comes up next. The leader ability increases stacking for two hexes, which we use to get big 8 manpower stacks. One in each of the Perm and Kazan corridors. An attack pushes the Whites back toward Perm. A big DR result in the Kazan corridor removes a White unit and disorders another, also removes river flotilla (I think). It was a gamble that paid off.
AFSR is next. The Mahkno partisan is moved as far as it can go so as to be a less of a nuisance once it is red, which is likely will be next turn. Other units move up. Kharkhov is occupied, bringing Whites to 7 resources. Allied withdrawal is unlikely for awhile if ever at this rate. I'll also point out, contrary to my original thoughts, we might see the Reds lose because they lack control of Moscow and at least two other resources, if Tula or Petrograd are lost that would be it during the strategic turns. Moscow might not need to be taken at all.
West is drawn and discarded. Siberians are next. Saratov is taken and a garrison is left behind. Simbirsk also gets a garrison as units go to encircle the Red units in the Kazan corridor. Units are retreated and better situated near Perm. Will need to send help at some point I think. The attack near Kazan doesn't go as well as hoped. Just a 'ad' which puts the units there in danger on a counterattack. At least that won't be until next turn.
Polish are next and do minor moves. Northwest go for the gold. And fizzle with an 'a' result. Last chit is North and Islamic. Northern unit starts heading South.
That's it for Turn 7.
Strategic Turn C
Victory check, we were awfully close. Had the Northwestern attack been able to push the Reds out of Petrograd with a retreat it would have been game. The Allies see the war going well and are nowhere near withdrawing yet. If the Whites keep the resources they have now, Allies will never withdraw. Of course, that will be a White victory anyhow.
For replacements the Whites can only get a Cossack unit back in Orenburg. Meanwhile the Reds get just three. They are set up in cities close to Moscow, establishing the Red Donut of Defense. We'll see if they can survive the White onslaught. The Reds still have a path to victory, if they can survive the attacks and eliminate White units, the Whites will eventually be unable to replace them.
-
-
- Last edited Fri Sep 14, 2018 1:36 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Sep 14, 2018 1:35 am
-
-
-
Operational Turn 8
Initiative: Whites retake initiative, 6 to 1.
Random Events: Reds get another leader! But he is put in the South front, so not likely to see action for awhile... AIF get an offensive! This is a pretty big deal, as Petrograd could now fall to the Allied attack.
Makhno Allegiance Phase: Makhno flips to Red.
Strategic Movement Phase: Not much the Reds can do. Siberian Cossack in Omsk rails up to the farthest it can go in case Perm gets rough.
Action Phase: The Reds put the Field staff, South, and East chits in, along with the West and Southwest chits.
The Whites choose the Siberians to go first. The encircles red units near Kazan are attacked, it is a massive attack and deal a 'DR'. The already disordered unit is eliminated, but so is the full strength unit, as when it retreat it does so through enemy ZOCs, taking another loss. One of the most important fronts just opened up big time. That said, an attack from Perm goes pear shaped badly. The Whites lose a unit and disorder the rest, retreating out of Perm. I got greedy. Now the Reds can pounce.
West gets drawn and units are moved to keep the Red Donut in shape. The unit in Smolensk goes South, keeping close to Poland so it can't declare war, but so it can try to take Kiev later. I suspect Petrograd may fall. To help with that the two Red units there/nearby attack the Northwestern Army and obliterate it. One unit would have survived but cannot re-enter the Baltic States and thus can't retreat properly. Job got harder for the AIF.
The AIF is drawn next! Appropriately enough. Trans Caspian unit starts moving up now that supply isn't a problem. The Northern AIF units call in the Baltic fleet for their attack, which I believe make it an additional unit for multiplication. This combat would be harder for the Reds if they could stack better, but no leader in the West... Anyhow, surely enough, the reds take a 'dR' result and Petrograd is taken by the White! We are now in a 'check' position. If Petrograd can't be retaken or Kiev taken instead, White will when in a couple turns.
Logistics gets pulled next. Rallies occur, though critically the White units kicked around Perm don't rally. South is drawn next but nothing to do.
AFSR is next. The advance, snagging Kursk to try to help supply, while an attack on Ryazan gives a 'dR' result. The Donut shutters.
Poland is next but has nothing to do. Northwest is drawn but everything is dead... North/Islamic chit is next, not much to do but the North army attempts to take out the disordered Red unit near Petrograd but fails with an 'a' result. Southwest gets pulled next and the Makhno partisan doesn't have much to do but try to attack a White unit. Fails with an 'a' result.
Field Staff is drawn next with East remaining in the cup. Knowing East is next, we activate the Central Asia Front. The Turkestan unit attacks the Islamic army and the result is 'ad'.
The final marker is Red East. One unit is pulled back closer to Moscow, while the Perm forces retake the city, leave a garrison, then attack the disordered units from before. The White units are eliminated, but the Reds are disordered in the process.
The Reds are in tough shape but Perm shows they are still in the game. Several resources are also in sight to keep the auto-loss from happening. The Whites conversely need to be careful. They may lose units that can't come back. Going for an auto-win may gamble away a victory by maintaining the current gains. We'll see what happens.
-
-
-
-
Operational Turn 9
Initiative: Whites have initiative again, 3 to 1.
Random Events: Reds gte an armored train. Seeing Moscow is major danger it is placed there. Keep in mind that if Moscow is taken, all the red units become OOS as they can't currently trace to Tashkent. Whites get an aircraft unit, which can be used on command once for the turn.
Makhno Allegiance Phase: Stays red.
Strategic Movement Phase: Reds can't really move anything, all defense at the moment. Whites use rail to get a Cossack close to the Perm disaster.
Action Phase: In the cup goes Feild Staff, South, East, West, and Southwest. Rest of the whites like usual. Tough decision here for the White. Siberians are in peril. I need to get units up there to control the damage but even one activation won't be enough. On the other hand, if we activate AFSR and get into Moscow, that put all Red units (except unit in Tashkent) OOS, so when logistics comes up the Red army goes poof, mostly anyhow. Those Perm units would disappear, assuming logistics is pulled before East. I think it is worth the shot.
AFSR activates. Units surround Tula and the main AFSR attack force reaches the outskirts of Moscow for combat. The Tula combat resolves as 'aDR', but locking ZOCs mean the red unit there is eliminated. The only resource the reds have is Moscow itself now. For the attack in Moscow the aircraft is used to add another multiplier. The Battle for Moscow ends in a 'dR' result, Moscow is taken! If the logistics chit gets pulled next it will pretty much be game over. I have had a habit of drawing it early this game. So we will see.
The East is drawn next! About the worst possible result for the Whites, though they are happy to be sitting in Moscow. A red unit moves to place their ZOC across a critical rail line, putting all the Siberians out of supply. I contemplate going to Izhevsk but a single attacking unit likely would fail taking it. We need to grab resources for the reds at some point or all is for naught anyhow.
AIF are next. Not much to do. Trans Caspian keeps moving up to secure rail lines near Saratov.
LOGISTICS IS PULLED. Unfortunately for the Whites, since they are checked first the Siberians are gonna get smacked. No White units rally and many Siberian units are lost, some permanently. This pales in comparison to what happens to the Reds. By the end of unit removal, the Reds have just 3 units on the board, not including the Makhno partisans (which would make 4). These units are: one in Novgorod, one near Petrograd, one in Gomel that was heading to Kiev. This is game over. Nothing the Reds can do to salvage this situation. They have no supply, no way to really take Moscow back I don't think. No resources to speak of for replacements. Still, I will play until victory check completion just in case.
Siberians go next. A unit starts heading back to Izhevsk to make sure no strategic movement weirdness happen later. Rest of the units sit in Kazan for now.
West comes next. Assuming the whole 'can't move where you would be out of supply' doesn't keep a unit from trying to get supply back somehow, the Petrograd-adjacent unit starts moving towards Moscow.
Poland is up but has nothing to do. Field Staff activates South West. Assuming again I can move the red unit (maybe I can't due to OOS no matter where he goes?) they go to Kiev and managed to take. This gives Reds 1 resource but that is it and won't make a difference.
The rest of the chits don't really have any moves so it is the end. I will post for Turn 10 so you can see the board position, then strategic turn D to end the game.
-
-
-
-
To point out, there is no use in me playing this out, I'm just doing it because I have the game up and figure, why not?
Operational Turn 10
Initiative: Reds have the initiative (for all the good it will do), 6 to 2.
Random Events: Whites gets a partisan they throw in Gomel. Reds get a Red Terror they put in Kiev.
Makhno Allegiance Phase: Stays red.
Strategic Movement Phase: No rail movement. Red Train is useless, as I believe the units still need supply to rally.
Action Phase: To be quick, since this is all a formality, East goes first, sends the Novgorod unit to cut off the White supply of the units in Moscow. AFSR goes after a couple of 'dead' chits, restores supply and destroys the red unit. Southwest goes and suicides itself on the Gomel partisan.
The last Red unit suicides itself attacking Moscow. Funnily enough, the last chit drain is logistics. Which is pointless now.
Strategic Turn D
Whites Win! As if you couldn't tell.
In my next post I'll do a post-mortem on how the game went and what could have been different.
-
-
-
-
Surprisingly, respect at the scripted design, even if a White win is ever possible, but now is interesting see your next post, where I imagine you'll make a 'mea culpa' about the Red loss. How much time, without considering these posts, request a game? Replay value is high as I think, or there are many situations where don't matter what is the chit pulled out?
-
-
-
-
hieronymus62 wrote:
Surprisingly, respect at the scripted design, even if a White win is ever possible, but now is interesting see your next post, where I imagine you'll make a 'mea culpa' about the Red loss. How much time, without considering these posts, request a game? Replay value is high as I think, or there are many situations where don't matter what is the chit pulled out?
Yeah the post-game thoughts are coming.
The game is certainly several hours at least. My game ended after 10 operational turns, but the whole game can go to 24. I imagine two players with a decent knowledge of the game can get it going pretty quick. Still likely 6 to 8 hours or more depending on analysis paralysis.
I think there is replay-ability for sure, some of it comes down to the random event charts. Though I think maybe that could be a weird thing as so much relies on what random events you get. If a Red player gets a lot of leaders it might be a different game than where they get few. And so on. It was fun solitaire, would be interesting to play opposed.
-
-
-
-
Post-Mortem:
Optional Rules?
So in regards to the optional rules, the AFSR units being full strength was helpful. Without it I could see the AFSR falling apart early, maybe too early. But then the Reds units in the area start OOS, so it is tough to say. Overall I don't think this contributed to the White too much, other than allowing the AFSR to survive long enough to be a threat. Yes, they were the faction that took Moscow but enough happened I think the rallied units impact was less impactful compared to other stuff.
Getting the first two activations didn't seem to be TOO helpful. The Whites get the first anyhow, which is probably important enough to grab the Gold.
The no replacements on Turn A wasn't that great, as I don't think there were even any casualties by Turn A, maybe one Red one. Minimal impact for this particular game.
Now what if we had the rule that the Reds get a leader when they get an event that would have no effect? Well, in my game it would have only meant one extra leader. I do think this could have made a difference maybe. If only for stacking benefits. A leader in the West would have allowed a better defense in Petrograd. I'm not sure the Reds really missed out on activating important fronts that much.
Overall I don't think my optional rules really swung the game in favor of the Whites, maybe only a little if so.
What could have been done differently?
Well, I think for the Whites part they conducted very successful operations. All except for me forgetting about the Northwestern army of course. Had I been using them properly from the beginning then it might've been worse for the Reds, I don't know. The AFSR and Siberians are certainly the stars of the show. The AFSR had a pretty 'perfect' progression up to Moscow. I don't think I made any real mistakes there. The Siberians should have kept a better hold on Perm. It is critical to the supply lines for the Siberians. Had the AFSR not taken Moscow, the Siberian front would have likely been lost very quickly.
I don't know what the heck the Islamic army is support to be doing. Attack Tashkent? Which seems bad from a probability/losses perspective. The Northern army, without the AIF units and NW army supporting is isn't much of a threat. The Polish units never really saw action, but I can see this area being pretty interesting under different circumstances than what was in my game.
For the Reds, it is tough to say what went wrong specifically. The lack of leaders was difficult for sure, if only because the stacking limits are rough. At times I forgot the stacking limit was 6, not 4, which hurt the Whites more than anything. Still, being able to put 2 Red units together would have been powerful. It certainly was powerful where I could make it happen in this game.
This games down to the math of manpower and the combat odds. Sure, two 4 manpower red units can attack a stack of White units, and will likely have a big manpower advantage. However, on defense these 4 manpower units are going to get picked off by the stack of 4-6 manpower White units that get the multipliers for multiple units. A lone red unit facing an equal amount of White manpower is going to get hurt. Two together in a stack will be tough to beat. The only disadvantage being a single stack is easier to encircle and be susceptible locking ZOCs for additional hits on retreat, but they are less likely to retreat due to that increased manpower. Two units beside one another makes encircling less of a problem but one unit could be defeated in detail, creating the encircling problem for the remaining unit.
Of course, if White units spread out to encircle, it makes each more easily dispatched in detail for a Red unit that survives. Comes down to the order of the chits drawn. A unit encircled (to be clear, having at least two units on opposite side of a unit causing locking ZOCs and no supply) and disordered prior to a logistics chit drawn will be toast assuming its own activation chit is not drawn first. So really, I think I should have been more careful when the red chit comes up first, to not let a unit be open to encirclement, especially prior to logistics. Going last (after the opponents corresponding chit in the region of battle) is pretty very advantageous in this game.
In seeing folks believing the game is imbalanced, I think this is because whoever was playing the White were not making use of these encircling attacks. The Reds typically can't do these very often themselves. Or perhaps the Whites weren't protecting their supply lines properly. I think the game can definitely shift hard quickly. Had Moscow held out the Siberian front would have likely been shut down for the Whites, allowing for a commitment to other fronts.
There is something to be said for randomness as well. I think you can totally get shafted on rally rolls. If you get squat and your opponent gets a reasonable set of rallies that could shift the game quite a bit. Same with getting dull events. No AIF offensives? Useless units almost.
Still, getting 'dR' or 'DR' results are the best ways to go and not attacking unless you can reasonably get those results is probably not worth it. The Reds have a bit more tolerance for other results, since they can get replacements more easily. But as this game showed, too many units lost and you won't be able to replace them, falling behind until there your rate of loss is higher than replacement.
Finally, I realized too late the Red unit in Smolensk could've headed towards Kiev sooner, as the path to Kiev is still within 5 hexes of Poland, meaning they couldn't simply declare war. Once Minsk was off the table (only because Polish went first) that should've signaled the march to Kiev.
Conclusion:
If I were to play again (and I might though not sure when) I think the Reds would put up a better showing, with the lessons learned here. Still I think the Whites would put up a competent fight. I would maybe play with the 4th optional rule for more likely red leader results, though I'm not sure it is needed. Worth a shot. As the Reds I would endeavor to stuff the Perm front so that I could cut the Siberian supply, reduce that front to completion, then swing down South. Easier said than done, but that seems to be a good path towards beating the Siberians. Simbirsk is a tough resource city to take if you don't have Kazan and/or Volsk, but facing out of supply reduced units would make this easier. Probably also want to attack a garrisoned Izhevsk with at least two units since the garrison is so strong, assuming no other units there. If Perm is stuffed, even just the pressure of a possible supply cutting will likely draw units out of the Kazan/Simbrisk salient. I also didn't start dropping garrison routinely until the latter half of the game. Something I probably should've done more for both sides.
I did enjoy my time with the game, though I'll moan about the impacts from the randomness of rallying and events. The game sets a pretty decent bar for the other Russian Civil War games I'd like to play, for comparison. It plays pretty fast once you get the rules down and plenty of operational puzzles to solve.
-
-
- Last edited Fri Sep 14, 2018 9:45 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Sep 14, 2018 9:43 pm
-
-
-
Very well written, Steven. and so interesting your reflections about the game. The more interesting are about the encircling, and about the battle results. I will treasure them, playing my first game (hope early). And, during play, I will return often in this post. One of the better AAR that I read until today. My compliments, former ASL world champion!
-
-
- Last edited Fri Sep 14, 2018 10:21 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Sep 14, 2018 10:20 pm
-
|