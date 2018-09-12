|
-
-
Wow, I just finished my first solo learning game of this, and the Germans got beaten badly.
They had the plan card that said they shouldn't invade Holland right away, and that meant that the Low Countries were basically allowed to live for too long. The Panzers plowed through the Ardennes, attempted the 'sickle cut' maneuver and got cut off, and had to scramble backwards for supplies when the infantry following behind couldn't break through to restore supply (this also wasted the paratroops, who had landed to try to force a Dutch surrender). The French had drawn the French Initiative card twice at the beginning, so they were bolstered. They fought a war of attrition, and the Germans just couldn't rebuild fast enough. On turn 8, the Germans hadn't even broken through, and we're still mucking around in the Ardennes forest for the most part. German reinforcements arrived towards the back of the lines, because the cities up front were still contested (see how long it takes infantry units with 3 MPs to get anywhere!). The Dutch and Belgians were still alive, with the help of some French reinforcements, and they kept getting cards that allowed them to attack, which further held things back.
And man, that Maginot line is tough - I see why the French counted on it so much.
Despite it being something of a comedy of errors the first time through, the gameplay is great.
I think the Germans will play very differently next time though...
-
-
-
-
That result could very well have happened.... playing as the Germans is not easy. Capturing Luxembourg is key to getting your infantry reserves to the front quickly, you do need to put one unit to neutralize the ZOC of the fortress infantry next to the Ardennes, or supply becomes a nightmare.
-
-
-
Carl Paradis
Canada
montreal
Québec
-
Great news! But since the French drew the “Inititiative” plan cards twice in a row (the worst possible occurrence, with a 4% chance) and it was your first game, not really surprising.
After a few plays you should get better. Or just try the “Historical” campaign game.
You’ll see in this game that without changing much of the parameters you can get wildly different outcomes. And historically this is what might have happened IMHO. But with more game experience under your belt, the Germans should usually prevail, sadly.
Edit: For the record, almost all the Maginot line fortresses held out until the French surrender...
-
-
- Last edited Sat Sep 15, 2018 8:00 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Sep 15, 2018 7:47 pm
-
|