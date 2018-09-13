pete belli wrote:

Barbarossa wrote:

...I've often thought that the C&C system generally places too much emphasis on chasing down depleted units. I've toyed with the idea of allowing units to retreat without using actions, subject to their taking no further part in the battle.

An experimental "withdrawal" command seemed to be a good optional rule.A player expends a command to "withdraw" a unit reduced to one figure. That formation is permanently removed from play but does not count as a lost unit.As you mentioned, this might reduce the questionable practice of "hunting" depleted units instead of using solid tactics to triumph in the scenario.