olivier hertout
United Kingdom
Bedford
Background :
I have been a very keen player of every title in the D-Day series as I found that it provides a fabulous gaming experience. I am particularly fond of Omaha, which in my view represents the right compromise between complexity and playability. I also find that it does recreate a great narrative of what happened on that day, as much as a game can achieve that sort of things...
Tarawa and Peleliu worked to some extent but the lack of balance (particularly obvious in Peleliu) and the more limited strategical options made them slightly less enjoyable to me.
So how about this title?
D-Day at Iwo Jima really takes the series to a new level: whilst the core system is the same, many aspects are treated in finer details. Here are some examples:
1)The US chain of command is more complex (regimental HQ and battalion HQ both have their radius), which is a key to progress on the island.
2) The Japanese can attempt to fire at US units moving from FoF to FoF (an extension of infiltration fire)
3)there are deadly black position groups that have their own rules in terms of fire, Close Combat, disruption etc.
4)US units can now receive replacement steps, either by staying away from enemy fire for a while or going off map into the reserve pool for the day
5) there are now three different types of heroes.
And a few other things along these lines...
Despite knowing the core system very well, I had to play the introductory scenarios a few times to get used to the new rules (a bit like when I started playing Omaha at the very beginning). Whilst none of the rules are particularly difficult, they do take some getting used to and an effort to memorise them (I did miss a number of points in my first few games). As a direct comparison, Omaha had 32 pages of rules, Iwo Jima 47... So clearly I would recommend Iwo Jima to players who are already well versed into another D-Day title and are looking for more. The promise from Decision Games on the back of the box ("players familiar with the system will be able to quickly set up and play this version) seems quite optimistic to me.
So, once you have digested these rules and played a few scenarios, how does the campaign unfold? Well the good news is that Iwo Jima does provide a tremendous gaming experience : it is exciting, full of decisions to make and realistic. You do feel the pain when trying to conquer key objectives on the map and that your waves of assaults are repulsed one after another with heavy casualties. I haven't manage to get to the end of the campaign yet but I am very pleased with my gaming experience so far.
Be mindful that the campaign is 66 turn-long and with a substantial number of units to take care of and more complex rules, each one of them takes a while to complete. In other words, there is no way you can play the full campaign in one week-end like for the other titles - I would reckon between 20-30 hours for Iwo, depending how fast you play. Better not realise half way through that you won't make it or that you omitted an essential rule as starting from scratch is not an option if your time is limited.
All in all, I am very pleased with my purchase: D-Day at Iwo Jima demands a greater investment in time and effort, but the result is very convincing. And finally, Joe Youst, the designer, answers very promptly any queries you may have. In my opinion, this is a great game for experienced players interested in the theme.
I trust your judgment, but a lot of purchasers have complained about the presence of errors, and they seem more than a little annoying. Your review does not mention them, and I wonder why. Honestly, I think that you noticed them, so you know also if them have an impact on gameplay.
Michael J
United States
Folsom
California
hieronymus62 wrote:
Seriously. The forums are nothing but rules questions, with few comments about the game itself. That alone is keeping me from ordering. This review is the first, and I appreciate it.
OP, can you describe how the landings work? They seem fairly tame. Is it possible to reach the island with the same units every time? Or is there variety built-in somehow by game mechanics? Landings were my favorite part in the first two games (they were too tame in the third). I like the chaos of not knowing who was going to make it and having to adapt to unexpected surprises.
Christopher Senn
United States
Fort Lauderdale
Florida
HUUUGEEE fan of DDay Omaha (only DDay game I played).
Perfect mix of complexity, rules, luck, counter management.
The only thing I would change would be that I wouldnt make the landing phase half the game. To me the game picked up and allowed more strategy as soon as you got those guys off the beaches.
So i was really excited about Iwo Jima, since it offered several phases (instead of just 2).
But sooooo many fans were disappointed with the quality of Iwo Jima.
John Amenta
Idaho Falls
Idaho
I loved D-Day Omaha as well (and the system), one good reason why Iwo Jima appealed to me - that and the assault has quite a history to it. But I'm still trying to get thru the rules - which are more in depth than Omaha, and IMO not very clear in parts - which have been particularly off-putting.
But you're right, the designer Joe Youst has been quickly responsive to rules questions here. Which is nice game support. And I do get the sense that the extra depth will translate into more enjoyment to the game (and solo experience) once I can get a firmer grasp of the rules.
Thanks for the review. I wonder if anyone plans on doing a play-thru video scenario? That would probably help quite a bit.
olivier hertout
United Kingdom
Bedford
Hi Michael,
The landing procedure is the same as in Peleliu: you draw a card for each group of 4 units, with a possibility of drifting one hex maximum and receiving fire from Japanese coastal positions. Some Japanese units will already be disrupted by pre-landing bombardment.
The designer explained that the landing phase on Iwo was never going to fail since the Japanese waited for the beach to be full before opening fire. So it may not be as exciting as landing on Omaha, but it is historically accurate. The excitement here will come from conquering inland objectives.
olivier hertout
United Kingdom
Bedford
Hi Gianluca,
Everyone is entitled their own opinion, which is why I stressed so many times in my review that I was just speaking from personal experience. I am just a gamer amongst many other.
As I learnt the new rules, I read carefully the questions and answers on BGG and asked a couple to the designer. To me, that was enough to play the game properly (bar my own mistakes for forgetting some rules). I also know that if I stumble on something I can't figure out, I can ask the designer and the BGG community any time. It is a shame that BGG readers may jump to the conclusion that this game is broken because in my opinion, it really isn't. I am sure I will have many hours of enjoyment with this title.
A conclusion could then be: small errors here and there, but nothing really annoying?
olivier hertout
United Kingdom
Bedford
Yes, I would say that.
Joseph Youst
United States
Emeryville
California
I'll always be here for pretty quick support, as well.
I'm asking when it will arrive in Italy, Joseph; have you an idea about this?
Joseph Youst
United States
Emeryville
California
Sorry
Gianni, no clue on that count.
Joseph Youst
United States
Emeryville
California
Next up will either be Saipan or Okinawa. The rules will not get any more complicated than they are now. In fact, they'll be clearer next time around.
I hope we get a D-Day at Okinawa. I was just thinking about that. Where could they go next? And Okinawa would be amazing. The map may have to be bigger.
Joseph Youst
United States
Emeryville
California
The scale for Okinawa would probably have to be adjusted to around 150 yds. to get any meaningful map action depicted. Iwo is approx 250 yds per. LOS would be a bit more complicated and the dots might have to be brought back onto the map. Or possibly non-adjacent FoF might be shown with LOS arrows. The dots wouldn't need to be on hexes adj or within two hexes of a PG. But the LOS in many cases would extend out 3 and 4 hexes. Those would probably have to be shown on the map.
