Pete Belli
United States
Florida
"If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."
-
Spion Kop 1900 -- a photographic panorama of this Boer War campaign
The battle of Spion Kop was part of campaign to control several crossing points along the Tugela River in January of 1900. Inept maneuvers by British commanders allowed the Boers to prevent these "English" from driving forward to end the siege of Ladysmith. The scenario begins on January 20th with the first British infantry advance on the Boer flank and continues until the climactic assault a couple of days later. An active game turn might represent several hours of action. A quiet turn might represent one of the wasted days between each phase of the campaign. Time is not on the British player's side.
The scenario features a wonderful assortment of miniatures including an observation balloon and a general with his heliograph operator. The artillery piece manned by British sailors in straw hats represents the legendary 4.7 inch naval guns used in the campaign.
The board depicts the area from Acton Homes Road in the west to Brakfontein Pass in the east. Each hex represents approximately 1000 yards. Terrain types portrayed on the board include hill, peak, river, pontoon bridge, and ford. The map was created using components from Commands & Colors: Napoleonics Expansion #6 – EPIC Napoleonics to form a large 20 hex by 11 hex grid.
The commander of the British army was Sir Redvers Buller. He had performed well as a junior officer and won the Victoria Cross for gallantry while fighting the Zulus. Buller had extensive combat experience but he was in way over his head as an army commander. He had just suffered a humiliating defeat at Colenso. His devotion to duty compelled him to accept an assignment that he might otherwise have declined; Buller had a positive opinion of the burghers after serving alongside the Boers in previous campaigns.
Buller's second-in-command was Sir Charles Warren, an officer just arrived in South Africa. Warren has spent most of his career on garrison duty. His primary achievements were an archaeological expedition around Jerusalem and the capture of some Egyptian bandits. Warren had the misfortune to serve as London police commissioner during the rampage of "Jack the Ripper" and his failure to capture the murderer was criticized. Warren had been placed on the inactive list when he was plucked from retirement by Field Marshal Wolseley and sent to fight the Boers. Some historians have speculated that the selection of Warren was the result of Wolseley's confusion during a period of mental decline.
In any case, this choice was a disaster for the British army in South Africa. To reflect the poor generalship of Buller and Warren the British player will suffer from a shortage of command activations during much of the session.
The tough Boer fighting men were some of the finest mounted infantry in military history. Their marksmanship was outstanding. Most were armed with the latest Mauser rifles and their use of cover and concealment was superb. When dismounted, a Boer unit always receives a defensive benefit.
When behind the lines a Boer unit may go into laager or reserve formation. Under certain conditions, this allows the Boer player to rally stragglers and replace a lost figure.
The miniature of the Boer holding the horse is a slight anachronism since the burghers usually tied their horses or left them in the care of native servants. One of the saddest moments in the narrative of this tragic campaign is the description of dozens of Boer ponies waiting at the base of Spion Kop after the battle for owners who were never coming back.
Each formation known as a "commando" was composed of Boers from a specific location. Strengths could vary from less than a hundred men to over a thousand. Teenagers fought alongside burghers over sixty years old. There was no traditional military command structure and each regional formation (Heidelberg, Pretoria, Middelburg, etc.) was guided by a kind of organized consensus.
General Botha was the overall Boer commander; he led primarily by the force of his charismatic personality. One of the general's messages to a wavering commando leader named Schalk Burger said:
"Let us struggle and die together. But brother, let us not give way an inch more to the English."
To illustrate the frailty of the Boer military organization, the unreliable Burger later abandoned his strong position at Twin Peaks and led many of his men on a rapid retreat toward Ladysmith.
This photograph depicts a mounted General Botha next to a staff officer... or at least the Boer equivalent! Botha can issue a single order each turn, anywhere on the board.
Light gray units in laager formation at the beginning of the scenario can only be activated by a direct order from Botha. This represents the difficulty the Boer general faced when coaxing highly independent commando leaders into action. The men often took a vote before executing a major action, and an unfavorable outcome could result in the formation not moving or advancing in a piecemeal fashion.
The flag represents a British objective, in this case Brakfontein Pass and one of the main roads to Ladysmith.
British infantry formations supported by artillery represent Buller's diversionary maneuver near Potgieter's Drift. This lethargic movement did not fool Botha and he continued sending Boer units to oppose Warren's equally sluggish advance along the river.
These "marching" infantry figures are under movement restrictions early in the scenario. Buller kept two brigades of his army relatively inactive while Warren pushed across the river at Trichard's Drift.
These "advancing" miniatures belong to the three infantry brigades assigned to Warren. Two of these brigades (British player's choice) are automatically activated on the first turn to represent Warren's lunge in the direction of the Boer lines after he squandered his opportunity to turn the Boer flank, which was "in the air" near the Acton Homes Road.
The pack animals represent part of the British army's immense supply train. The main column was several miles long. In 1900 they were using wagons pulled by a dozen or more oxen; since there are no oxen miniatures in my collection I had to improvise.
The vulnerable Boer right flank at the edge of the Tabanyama Heights. The artillery formation shown here was equipped with the 75mm Creusot gun, an advanced model by 1900 standards. Using the lessons learned during the Boer war this weapon was upgraded and became the immortal "French 75" of WWI.
The rest of the Boer artillery was also equipped with modern weapons. Boer gold had been used to purchase excellent Krupp guns from Germany. However, artillery tactics were not advanced and Boer guns were never massed in large batteries. As one author said, the Boers used their cannon like huge rifles to fire at targets of opportunity.
Perhaps the most famous weapon in the Boer arsenal was the Maxim-Nordenfelt QF 1" gun, better known as the Pom-Pom due to its distinctive sound when firing. The guns are deadly at close range and caused severe losses among the British troops on Spion Kop. These units are equally lethal in the scenario.
Warren launched his big push on January 20th against a position known as Bastion Hill. British reconnaissance was haphazard and the maps used by the British army were pitifully inadequate. Warren thought Bastion Hill was the main Boer position. In reality, the Boers fought a delaying action and withdrew to the Tabamyama Heights. The first "British" unit to advance on this objective was the colonial (aka Imperial) mounted infantry, locally recruited troops who were nearly as familiar with fighting under these conditions as the Boers.
Boer units fire, then move. This allows historical Boer tactics to be used in the scenario. The black arrows illustrate this maneuver.
British mounted infantry can move one hex and fire or move two hexes without firing when dismounted.
Mounted infantry moves like cavalry but any soldier on horseback within rifle range of the Boers is facing a death sentence. An extra battle dice is always rolled when firing on mounted formations.
Warren mishandled the British cavalry. After the bold Lord Dundonald had maneuvered to outflank the Boers he was ordered to retire and protect the baggage train by Lieutenant-General Warren. Protests were brushed aside.
This image shows mounted cavalry and a Maxim gun. Since the British army had declined to purchase the Pom-Pom gun these Maxims are the less effective conventional machine gun.
After his advance sputtered to a halt Warren decided to move forward along the Fairview Road. To use this pass he needed to control Spion Kop.
The peak hex (with symbol) is Spion Kop. The hex on the upper left is Conical Hill and the hex on the upper right is Aloe Knoll. The hex below Spion Kop is often called the southwest spur.
Like the mounted Boers shown here, a commando will often maneuver in mounted formation from one reserve position to another. This means each Boer formation must have enough figures to be dismounted, mounted, and in laager. Of course, they will probably not all be in the same formation at one time unless they are all dismounted.
Boer defenses at Twin Peaks. There are three elevations in the scenario: ground level, hill, and peak. The guns behind these two peak hexes (with symbol) cannot be targeted by British artillery firing from the Tugela River hills. Of course, the Boers may not fire through the peak hexes either. The artillery at Twin Peaks was turned to target Spion Kop.
Dismounted troops support British artillery on Three Tree Hill. The officer miniature (with field glasses) can represent a general or colonel providing leadership or a staff officer bringing fresh orders. Any unit accompanied by this officer miniature rolls an extra battle dice.
The scenario uses my special "hot" deck to enhance the play experience. Random event cards are also included. This bombard card allows all Boer artillery to fire immediately. The exposed British infantry unit near the Fairview Road pass objective hex will almost certainly be pounded.
To win the scenario the British player must capture sufficient objectives to demoralize the burghers without suffering excessive British losses. Alternatively, the Boers can be demoralized by heavy casualties. If the British objectives are not achieved before time expires (another random event card) the Boer player is declared the winner.
This is the climax of the campaign. British formations are massed on Spion Kop (a special "stacking" rule is used in peak or hill hexes) with the flag indicating the affected location. Boer units firing at these overcrowded hexes roll extra battle dice. Since the British crammed more than one battalion on Spion Kop and each British infantry unit on the board represents a battalion the rule is absolutely necessary.
Thank you for taking a few minutes to read this lengthy article.
Last edited Mon Sep 17, 2018 12:48 pm
Posted Sun Sep 16, 2018 9:11 pm
Mayor Jim
United States
Fort Wright
Kentucky
Vote Often!
Pete, another excellent article! Thanks. Can you give a bit more info on how the observation mushroom...er...balloon, is used? Love the Boer war btw.
Pete Belli
United States
Florida
"If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."
-
MayorJim wrote:
Can you give a bit more info on how the observation mushroom...er...balloon, is used?
The balloon is a bit of "chrome" with an added thematic element.
Buller was not a dynamic battlefield commander. One author described the general as acting like an impartial observer watching maneuvers. Buller had all the tools available to a leader at the turn of the 20th century -- the heliograph, the balloon, etc. -- and yet he conducted the campaign as though it was the Middle Ages.
A courier could take hours carrying a message back and forth. At one point during the action at Spion Kop the headquarters of General Warren was moved to a new location without informing all of his subordinate units. Several different officers thought they were in command of the British troops on Spion Kop. It was a comedy and a tragedy.
That is why the British player, with all of his technological and organizational advantages, is awarded the same number of command cards and the same single bonus activation that the Boer player receives.
Pete Belli
United States
Florida
"If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."
-
I should add that Botha had a heliograph operator positioned on the reverse slope of Spion Kop. That man performed heroically throughout the struggle, even after his equipment was damaged by enemy fire.
However, a British general can send a message to a subordinate and expect that officer to obey or face a court-martial. Botha had no such authority, and yet Buller was less effective at coordinating his troops.
Theaty Hannington
United States
Moscow
Idaho
Thanks for sharing, Pete! A great read and I love the photographs.
Barry Kendall
United States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
Well done, as always, Pete. I had not realized how "independent-minded" the Boers in their Commandos actually were. Golly, between such intransigence and British officers' dimness in this affair, one must wonder about outcomes, had both sides been armed with the same weapons.
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Interesting choice. The British were relentless and defeated the Boer in the end. There's a great book called 'On Commando' which, if you haven't read it, I'd recommend. I got it on kindle. Buller is synonymous in British military history with incompetent generalship. Not hard to see why.
Also - one hangover from the Boer War is the number of English football grounds adopting the name Kop to describe their stands.
-
Last edited Mon Sep 17, 2018 7:54 pm
Posted Mon Sep 17, 2018 7:51 pm
Ashiefan wrote:
Also - one hangover from the Boer War is the number of English football grounds adopting the name Kop to describe their stands.
Of which more than 10 were named Spion Kop...
[url]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spion_Kop_(stadiums) [/url]
Particularly with the earlier ones that were basically large earthen embankments, it's easy to understand why the name was adopted.
EDIT- weird BGG glitch- I can't get the link above to include the final ")", so it doesn't target the correct page.
Last edited Mon Sep 17, 2018 9:51 pm
Posted Mon Sep 17, 2018 8:36 pm
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
My beloved Leeds United being the best Kop of all
Last edited Mon Sep 17, 2018 9:37 pm
Posted Mon Sep 17, 2018 9:36 pm
Michael Wintz
United States
Mesa
Arizona
Outstanding Pete. I thoroughly enjoy reading your stories and gameplay. And, of course, the miniatures.
But I am astonished, nay shocked, that in your repertoire of miniatures you have no oxen?
Pete Belli
United States
Florida
"If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."
-
mwintz wrote:
But I am astonished, nay shocked, that in your repertoire of miniatures you have no oxen?
Yes, that was an embarrassing situation.
We do the best we can.
David Kitcat
United Kingdom
Malvern
Worcestershire
Ashiefan wrote:
There's a great book called 'On Commando' which, if you haven't read it, I'd recommend. I got it on kindle.
That's 'Commando' by Denys Reitz. A very good read.
Ian Mercer
United States
Auburn
Alabama
And this why Liverpool's iconic stand got its name
Mayor Jim
United States
Fort Wright
Kentucky
I guess I’ll never understand why one would name their team or part of their stadium after a battle lost.
Jason Matthews
United States
Alexandria
Virginia
Absolutely superb, and what a great adaptation of Richard's system. I often wonder why there are not more games covering the Boer War. Its such an amazing asymmetric conflict. It really begs for a CDG.
Pete Belli
United States
Florida
"If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."
-
Thank you for the positive comments.
JasonMatthews wrote:
I often wonder why there are not more games covering the Boer War. Its such an amazing asymmetric conflict. It really begs for a CDG.
So true! That would a great mix of military, political, and diplomatic cards.
The entire campaign along the Tugela River including Colenso, Spion Kop, Vaalkrans, &c would also make an interesting operational-level simulation with plenty of opportunity for maneuver plus fascinating logistical and command challenges.
Matthew Fedel
United States
Winston-Salem
North Carolina
Agreed! I think it’s also a very interesting period in history. I wonder if it’s just difficult to recreate a game that covers the entire conflict.
I love how adaptable C&C system is and your posts adapting it are really inspiring.
Last edited Wed Sep 19, 2018 9:15 pm
Posted Wed Sep 19, 2018 9:14 pm
Jonathan Townsend
Italy
Roma
Lazio
Farmers vs Empire: The Second Boer War & Bloody veld – battle of Magersfontein, 11 December, 1899. Does a fair job of covering the whole (second) Boer War, including the distinction between the first phase and the second, the latter comprising geurilla warfare only. The brush is broader than that of most CDGs.
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Ashwin in front of Tiger 131
-
I played Farmers vs Empire: The Second Boer War & Bloody veld – battle of Magersfontein, 11 December, 1899. It had quite an unusual combat system. You commit assets which you don’t necessarily get back if IRC. Been a while. I enjoyed it enough to start looking at prices but never pulled th trigger on it.
