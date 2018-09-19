Myrdin T Sasnak wrote:

Glad you both enjoyed it! And thanks for posting! John, Wade, and I put a lot of work into it and hearing that people are enjoying it really brings a smile to your face.Sorry set-up was so rough. Next time you go to set up Boston to Concord, take a close look at the map. It has all the initial set-up information on it. I tried not to make a lot of it obvious so it that it would not stand out and mess with the actual play of the game. Since you had so much trouble setting up, I guess you didn’t see it so I at least succeeded in not making it stand outSaw your cheat sheet. Pretty neat. Really enjoyed a lot of your notes. Did you use the player aids? They are summaries but I did try to get as much on them as I could both text wise and graphically. I guess not enough. The hinder actions you marked as being neat was an idea Wade came up with. Oh, the flame counter is for Bunker Hill.You will find Bunker Hilldifferent from Boston to Concord. I hope you like it as much as FB2C. The ability to adjust the various actions to the battle allows the different games to capture the flavor and history without being too complicated. Presently working on a King’s Mountain game using the same action mechanics tailored to that battle. Hopefully you will like the map and counters better this time