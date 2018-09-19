|
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
First Minnesota Historical Wargame Society digs ARW games: a poster from one of our ARW gatherings. We even have had fun club 1776 tourneys.
Good read.
Love the topic (ARW: American Revolutionary War). Just picked up and read a book on General William Howe. And, finally got in on the Hamilton party.
Stumbled across Revolution Road at the Complete Strategist in NYC. The designer, John Poniske , covers interesting topics in interesting ways. I was immediately intrigued by a game that covers Lexington & Concord dust up. Bought it. Tossed it on the must play pile. Finally managed to get Revolution Road on the table last week when Bob H and I happened to cross paths in the Big Apple on a late summer Wednesday evening.
Managed to see Hamilton a few weeks ago: sparking topic interest
The topic: ARW
Best of this bunch by a country mile: Strategic Wargames of the American Revolutionary War Related, Andrew Mulholland did a good review of strategic level boardgames on the American Revolutionary War, 2008, “Keeping the Colonies Royal”, ATO [Against the Odds], issue 23. Recommend that ARW players pick up a copy.
WBC 1776 tourney 2011
1776 designer, Randall C. Reed
I'm a BIG 1776 fan. Love the game. Played in the WBC 1776 tourney a few times: https://www.boardgamers.org/yearbook11/776pge.htm
Always looking for something with Randall C. Reed's fab blend of bluff, chrome, dynamics (the mechanism that generates Rebs, tories and Continentals is fantastic) and maneuver. Of course, 1776 has the same issues as almost all ARW games: too easy to coordinate action, lack of political infighting, lack of chaos/friction and lack of a decent strategic will mechanic to name four. Most muck up what drives France's entry. Anyways...
On a GDB podcast episodes, we discussed ARW strategic games in depth. Related, have done a few AARs and have a few ARW games on the must play pile. Links here:
Guns, Dice, Butter Episode III: April 24, 2012: Amer Rev War Panel (Herman, Wimble, Mulholland)/Jeff Paull
Really like this game. Related: A Slug, Hessian Bosom and a Puzzlemaster: 1st MN Revisits Washington's Crossing and Crossing Lebowski: 1st Mn Bootcamps Washington's Crossing on THE DUDE's 17th Anniversary
1777: The Year of the Hangman : still want to get this on the table
...and this one: "Tarleton's Quarter!" 1st Mn's Rich H recommends it.
A bit about this particular game....
Setting Revolution Road up...
Game needs an illustrated old fashioned setup card & cheatsheet
Game Card: One governs each turn...lists the action points for each side...the hash marks in the middle of the cards are used for various things: primarily when Brits search for hidden arms - generates thee VPs they receive
I had read the rules prior to playing. Bob H had not. Rules are not complex, but, both Bob H and I struggled with them: finding things. Setup really tossed these two grognards for a loop: took us over an hour to setup. MUCH whining. Game really needs a cheatsheet...an old fashioned, set-this-up-here sheet.
Gameplay is basically as follows (the Lexington/Concord scenario):
1) Brits trying to find hidden arms at numerous locations.
2) Brits trying to get to Concord & Lexington
3) Americans attempt to thwart the emperors storm troopers
4) Pulse...action points...generated for both sides by a game card each turn..spend them to choose among many actions...generally each side gets about 4 impulses. Actions:
Attack (spank enemy in the region you are in)
Assault (move into a region & spank enemy)
Charge (auto breaks Reb units and retreats them)
Movement (scout, march...force march)
Assemble (a summoning spell for Rebs)
Ambush (break some moving red coats)
Snipe (break some moving red coats that are in a larger group)
Rally(restore broken units)
Search/Capture (get some booty)
Escape (if captured, try to get away)
Hinder (hinder enemy move, searching and mustering)
Call to Arms (deploy the nightriders!)
Plan (bank an action for later)
Gather Intel (deploy a working girl to peek at the game card deck)
Pass
5) Combat? roll to hit...Brits 4,5,6, Rebs 5 or 6.
Components? Ok. Sadly, not much love in them; especially the counters & cards. Map? Basic It works, but, nothing I would frame and place on the wall. It really needs A LOT more art on it.
Chrome & flavor: some - could have been a lot more. For example, would have been cool if the leaders had some ratings/special abilities.
Dynamics: Many. I really like the mix. You've got the nightriders running around trying to rouse the Rebs out of bed. Brits breaking down doors and cracking heads. Rebs sniping at redcoats. Good mix of options (actions) for each player.
Decision angst: Decent. Good tradeoffs each pulse regarding what I must do (immediate response to the enemy) and what I want to do (invest for the future).
Scenarios: Two. There are actually two games in this box: Bunker Hill and the Lexington/Concord scenario we played. Judging by good experience we had, Bunker Hill deserves a time on the gaming table also.
Solitaire? Yes Game comes with bots.
counters are, sadly, forget-able - although functional
Some of the actions possible for each player
VPs
Fumbling about: Turn 1 & 2 ....
End of T2
Turn 1: The nightriders round around (trying not to get captured) like chickens with their heads on fire. This caused alarm in the countryside. WHAT UP? "Evil imperials dressed in bright red outfits coming to take your women, rum and weapons!". Revere and Dawes warned Cambridge and Roxberry. Brits moved a deathstar to Cambridge. We both then dumped actions into "Hinder" and reserve.
Turn 2: Brits pushed into Watertown. Rebs should have probably dumped a Hinder movement action around Fresh Pond to slow the cruel invaders down. Revere and Dawes kept on trying to motivate a response. First drama of the game? Revere gets captured (much shouting), but, later managed to escape (more shouting). Brits managed to find some hidden arms in Cambridge.
At this point, we were beginning to get a good sense regarding the mechanics and a vague (very vague) idea what our respective strategies should be. And, we were having fun.
Strategies develop: Turn 3 & 4 ....
End of T3
Turn 3: American's began to move forces into Cambridge; in order to keep one of the two British forces screened. Bob H (Brit player) was beginning to ponder to what degree he should or shouldn't keep his forces concentrated. We both continued to play small ball and invest for the future (building up reserve actions).
Turn 4: First whiff of grapeshot. Big battle at Lincoln. Americans sent 3 minuteman units (of 8 available to them). In order to conduct a number of actions (ex: Sniping), combat must be initiated by one side. Although it costs the Americans some VPs, the Rebs should probably initiate early in the game. Although the rebels managed to put 2 hits on the Brits, Americans were wiped out to the man. Guess we learned something we already knew: don't send Rebs into stand up fight with Brits
We checked the VPs: 18! Ouch. However, after reading the rules postgame, it appears that the Brits do NOT get the VP value when then discover hidden arms listed on the counter: they only receive a variable amount indicated on a card. SO, BOB H, you were not kickin my arse as we were led to believe.
At this point, we were having more fun and concluding this game should get a thumbs up.
Spanking at Lincoln
End of T4
Action: Turn 5 & 6 ....
End of T5
Turn 5: Gettin real now. After the debacle at Lincoln, the Americans tossed a hinder marker just west of the village/town. Brits decided to rally its forces at Lincoln, prior to continuing their march to Concord. The Americans were still doing a good job screening the other British deathstar, which was tied up still close to Cambridge. American's even managed to launch an attack on that force that resulted on losses on both sides. Americans also finally decided to dispatch Adams & Hancock from Lexington before the Brits would be able to capture the two hotheads.
Turn 6: Brits continued their onslaught towards Concord and reached Waldens Pond (I think a hippy hangout). The Deathstar Cambridge was contained at Watson's Corner by a horde of militia, after a sneaky ambush first bloodied and broke a few Brits (much rejoicing).
At that point, we were half way through the game...having a very good time. We decided to bag it for the evening and committed to playing again this fall at our first opportunity.
End of T6
Wrap up: Thumbs Up
Planning to pick up Blood on the Ohio: The Northwest Indian War 1789-1794
Thumbs up. Despite the struggle with the setup and rulebook organization/reference, we were able to get over the hump (it's a small hump learning curve; well worth the effort) and enjoy the game.
Although this is MUCH lighter and less chromed up than I generally like my wargames, the designer provides a good sandbox for us to construct a compelling story and have a hoot and a holler.
RR (Revolution Road) reflects many of the dynamics of this particular segment of the ARW (American Revolutionary War). We really like how everything fits together well: a good design.
We dig the designer's innovative take on this subject. Revolution Road is a good choice for game/club night: something lighter, BUT with enough knobs and levers to keep us well occupied/lost in the ARW subject for the evening...something that plays in a few hours...and something that produces drama and some friendly trash talk (if you are so inclined).
We look forward to giving Revolution Road follow-up toss soon. Related, I'll pick up Blood on the Ohio: The Northwest Indian War 1789-1794 , today.
Link to other 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr AARs: 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr Session Reports
J. R. Tracy
United States
New York
New York
Our intrepid reporter and his esteemed opponent
John Poniske
United States
Pennsylvania
Thanks, Doc. Bill and I appreciate you looking under the hood. I truly enjoyed your detailed report. Hope you get the same flavor out of (BOO (Blood on the Ohio). Currently working on Pontiac's Uprising.
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
Our pleasure. Keep up the good work regarding off-the-beaten-track historical campaigns/conflicts.
Gordon J
United States
Eagan
Minnesota
Print and Play Gamer
Bunker Hill is also really good.
Bill Morgal
United States
Elkridge
Maryland
Glad you both enjoyed it! And thanks for posting! John, Wade, and I put a lot of work into it and hearing that people are enjoying it really brings a smile to your face.
Sorry set-up was so rough. Next time you go to set up Boston to Concord, take a close look at the map. It has all the initial set-up information on it. I tried not to make a lot of it obvious so it that it would not stand out and mess with the actual play of the game. Since you had so much trouble setting up, I guess you didn’t see it so I at least succeeded in not making it stand out
Saw your cheat sheet. Pretty neat. Really enjoyed a lot of your notes. Did you use the player aids? They are summaries but I did try to get as much on them as I could both text wise and graphically. I guess not enough. The hinder actions you marked as being neat was an idea Wade came up with. Oh, the flame counter is for Bunker Hill.
You will find Bunker Hill very different from Boston to Concord. I hope you like it as much as FB2C. The ability to adjust the various actions to the battle allows the different games to capture the flavor and history without being too complicated. Presently working on a King’s Mountain game using the same action mechanics tailored to that battle. Hopefully you will like the map and counters better this time
Bill Morgal
United States
Elkridge
Maryland
Thanks, Gordon.
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
Myrdin T Sasnak wrote:
Glad you both enjoyed it! And thanks for posting! John, Wade, and I put a lot of work into it and hearing that people are enjoying it really brings a smile to your face.
Sorry set-up was so rough. Next time you go to set up Boston to Concord, take a close look at the map. It has all the initial set-up information on it. I tried not to make a lot of it obvious so it that it would not stand out and mess with the actual play of the game. Since you had so much trouble setting up, I guess you didn’t see it so I at least succeeded in not making it stand out
Saw your cheat sheet. Pretty neat. Really enjoyed a lot of your notes. Did you use the player aids? They are summaries but I did try to get as much on them as I could both text wise and graphically. I guess not enough. The hinder actions you marked as being neat was an idea Wade came up with. Oh, the flame counter is for Bunker Hill.
You will find Bunker Hill very
different from Boston to Concord. I hope you like it as much as FB2C. The ability to adjust the various actions to the battle allows the different games to capture the flavor and history without being too complicated. Presently working on a King’s Mountain game using the same action mechanics tailored to that battle. Hopefully you will like the map and counters better this time
We did see what we thought was force setup info on the map - the key - under the Gather & Alert Markers, but, we didn't see where it listed everything (the alert, gather, etc markers). Flame markers? Bunker Hill? Cool; that one really puzzled us.
Look forward to trying Bunker Hill given Gordo and your recommendation.
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
Game Card
Just to confirm: it appears that the Brits do NOT get the VP value when then discover hidden arms listed on the counter: Brits only receive a variable amount indicated on a game card (the hash marks in the middle of the game card for the turn). Americans get the VP value on the hidden arms counters if Brits never find them during the game.
Correct?
Steve Herron
United States
Johnson City
Tennessee
The Elizabethton (TN) Twins won the Appalachian League championship this year Doc.
Gordon J
United States
Eagan
Minnesota
Herr Dr wrote:
[q="Myrdin T Sasnak"]Glad you both enjoyed it! And thanks for posting! John, Wade, and I put a
Look forward to trying Bunker Hill given Gordo and your recommendation.
I thought I wouldn't like BH as much, I thought the Concord one told such a great story--very unique for a wargame. But Bunker Hill is just as good in a different way--very tense, as the Briitish you don't have any time to waist you have to make a plan, and then go take them damn hills! I also like the variant objectives for BH as well.
I love solo games, but when I play Concord and BH I just play both sides, because all the information is open, and it's so easy to play both sides.
Gordon J
United States
Eagan
Minnesota
Herr Dr wrote:
Game Card
Just to confirm: it appears that the Brits do NOT
get the VP value when then discover hidden arms listed on the counter: Brits only receive a variable amount indicated on a game card (the hash marks in the middle of the game card for the turn). Americans get the VP value on the hidden arms counters if Brits never find them during the game.
Correct?
That's correct. It's a crap shoot for the British. But I think the Brits have that one action that allows them to look at the deck and then you can time it so you can get maximum VPS.
John Alsen
United States
Minnesota
But the game is not pimped out in your usual manner.
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
Ha! Left the wood in my suitcase Next time a proper pimping shall occur. Damm, I miss all day Friday sessions at 1st MN!
Team Roma Team Judea Oct 5 2012 The Siege of Jerusalem (Third Edition) The Source : 1,944 Anniversary Reunion: Team Judea vs Team Roma
John Poniske
United States
Pennsylvania
Nice!
Bill Morgal
United States
Elkridge
Maryland
Herr Dr wrote:
Game Card
Just to confirm: it appears that the Brits do NOT
get the VP value when then discover hidden arms listed on the counter: Brits only receive a variable amount indicated on a game card (the hash marks in the middle of the game card for the turn). Americans get the VP value on the hidden arms counters if Brits never find them during the game.
Correct?
Well, sorta mostly correct. The part that scares me about what you wrote is the part about the British player getting a number of points based on the number of hash marks in the middle of the game card for the turn.
When the British perform a ‘search/capture’ action, a card is drawn from the top of the deck. That card is used to determine if the Redcoats find any contraband - not the card drawn that determined the action points for the turn. The hash marks do represent VPs signifying some amount of hidden arms were found. The number of VPs can be reduced (but never below zero) if there are minutemen or militia in the area. Note that whether the Redcoats find anything or not, just as your cheat sheet noted, the American woman still gets pissed. Also note that the British player can elect to lose a vP by drawing one more card if nothing was found. This represents the searching was much too over zealous like burning down a house (this really pisses her off) but it does give the British player a second chance to find hidden arms or to capture Adams or Hancock.
Hidden arms markers should never be removed from the board. At game end, if any number is showing on a hidden arms marker (this indicates the area has not been searched by the Redcoats) that number is awarded as VPs to the Patriot player. Depending on what option you are using, the unsearched hidden arms marker without a number may be worth 1 point for the Patriots.If the ‘pissed American woman’ side is showing that means the area was searched by the Redcoats. The British player may or may not have earned any VPs when they searched the area during the game but by doing so they took points away from the Patriot player at the game end.
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
Thank you Bill; got it.
|