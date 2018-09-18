|
J. R. Tracy
Milton Soong was in town and dropped by for some ASL. We picked Belgian Tigers, scenario 86 from the always-reliable boys at Friendly Fire.
Situation
It’s May of 1940 and Milton’s Germans have a foothold across a Belgian canal. Four elite squads (including two assault engineers), supported by a 37L ATG, await a relief force of ten more elite squads that must negotiate a single bridge. Another pair of assault engineers supports the relief effort; once across, Milton has to take building 68Q6 in the center of my position at any point, or hold six stone buildings on my side of the canal at game end.
Resisting the Wehrmacht, I have eight Belgian first line squads, a pair of leaders, two medium machine guns, and a 75L AA gun. I also get two ACG1 AFVs as reinforcements, each with a 47mm main armament and a 4 FP coax, later joined by four more squads and a leader.
Ready for anything
Plan
My basic scheme was to strongly defend the flanks, which in turn would suppor the center, sending the AFVs to whichever sector faced the greatest threat. I figured I could delay Milton long enough for my reinforcing infantry to augment the center or a critical flank, counterattacking if necessary. The heart of my defense was an MMG-armed squad directed by my 8-1 leader in the second level of 68Q6 – the position has great lines of sight to inhibit German movement and not coincidentally defends the German instant-victory condition.
Three squads in 68N9/68O10/23R10 covered my left, close to the bridge to give the crossing Germans some routing problems. I was very concerned the vanguard could work around my right flank, so I put squads in 68L9 and 68K10 to seal the board edge. My AA gun was in 68O9, where it could see the bridge exit and also protect my right flank – in fact I faced it that direction, reflecting my fear above. The gun was supported by a squad in O8, which could also fall back on the Q6 building. My second MMG was in 68W7, directed by my 7-0. From here it could throw a firelane out to 23U9, and otherwise hold the left until help arrived. Dummies in 68P5, 68Q9, and 23M8 provided deception and sniper bait.
Early Going
Milton’s crack assault engineers didn’t miss a single smoke roll as he moved out smartly on the first turn. I interfered as best I could, breaking a couple squads and capturing one which couldn’t rout safely away from 23O9. However, I broke my AA gun on its first shot and X’d it out on my repair attempt. Subsequent turns saw a lot less success on the infantry smoke front, with about half of the relief force successfully crossing. Milton seemed to be going hard to my left, so my armor rolled up into 23Y10 and 68I10 where one could see the bridge and the other interdicted any penetration through 68U10 and 68W10.
Milton moves out
Big Moment
My AA gun was gone but my upper level MMG worked over the German vanguard, softening them up for a counterattack by my right flank infantry. A series of melees spilled a lot of blood, including that of the 37L crew. When the dust settled, my right flank was secure and I could focus on defending the left.
Not a bad start
Uh-Oh!
Milton’s determined troops forced me out of the 23N9 building, opening the way for him to take 68T9 and 23K10. With 23M8 and 23S9 in hand, he needed two more buildings. 23I9 looked like his for the taking and both 68W8 and 68T7 were vulnerable. I only had the MMG squad and leader in W7, the upstairs MMG, and another squad on that flank to hold back the tide until the reinforcements arrived.
Breaking down on the left
Endgame
I sent three of my reinforcing squads left to T7 and S8, and a pair of halfsquads to the right in case things suddenly went south on that flank. It looked like an even fight until a coax MG shot broke two German squads in T9. Milton cycled fresh troops forward but didn’t take any ground, setting up a Belgian counterattack that recovered T9. Milton now faced the daunting task of capturing three buildings on the final turn. His slim chances diminished to none when the half squad assigned to take 23I9 was pegged by a sniper, sealing a Belgian victory.
Right on time
Lessons Learned
It was a pretty light game rules-wise, but we did need to confirm sequential combat for escaped prisoners – the brave lads showed more pluck than good sense and won’t be burdening our POW processing resources.
Precarious
Things I’d Do Differently
I didn’t deploy any squads in my initial setup. The lower backside morale for Allied Minors seemed like too much of a penalty to pay with such a small force, given my low leader count and likely dependence on self-rally. In retrospect I might have been better off deploying the MMG squad in 68Q6/L2. I was fortunate in that they didn’t break until late in the game but having the SW in the hands of one halfsquad with the second ready to take over would have been prudent, and the insurance value outweighs the extra firepower a squad offers.
Belgium survives for one more day
Scenario Impressions
Bridge scenarios are tricky, often reduced to the one-dimensional problem of defending/crossing the water barrier. This one is more evolved than that, with the crossing shaping but not dominating gameplay. I like the two victory conditions, which stretch the Belgian defense and give the German some options as his attack develops. The Belgian force mix is a little bland, but the funky French tanks spice things up and the sequenced reinforcements add tension, flexibility, and the opportunity for counterattack. Overall, solid Friendly Fire fare, no small compliment.
Nice writeup and pictures. Thanks!
Milton Soong
Thanks for the game!
Learned about last turn "routing upstairs" sleaze!
Thinking what I would do differently, not sure if I'd change the overall attack plan. Other than "Smoke the bridge and cross it" not sure what else I could do. (now once they are across I probably could do better)...
Milton Soong
I guess another plan would be to take the starting forces on THIS side of the bridge much more aggressively, then you might not have enough bandwidth to deal with bridge crossers. (though could be suicidal attacking across open street like that)...
J. R. Tracy
Milton wrote:
Thanks for the game!
Learned about last turn "routing upstairs" sleaze!
I should’ve included that under ‘Lessons Learned’!
Quote:
Thinking what I would do differently, not sure if I'd change the overall attack plan. Other than "Smoke the bridge and cross it" not sure what else I could do. (now once they are across I probably could do better)...
I think your overall scheme was fine; I’d just add a little more aggression. I agree the open ground is fraught with peril, but hey, that’s what 8 morale is for!
I’m just a little bummed you didn’t knock out a tank so I could invoke the Crew Survival Hero-generation SSR.
Milton Soong
jrtracy wrote:
I’m just a little bummed you didn’t knock out a tank so I could invoke the Crew Survival Hero-generation SSR.
One stack tried, but those acquired Tanks guns are killer (mine tin can could never hit like that)
Andy Beaton
I was told by "experts" that I lost this as the Belgians because I missed the key trick of putting an MMG on M8 to set up a firelane to slow down the reinforcements. Glad to see that it was plain old bad planning and bad dice that did me in and not failing to see the secret key. I feel much better about the scenario.
J. R. Tracy
aiabx wrote:
I was told by "experts" that I lost this as the Belgians because I missed the key trick of putting an MMG on M8 to set up a firelane to slow down the reinforcements. Glad to see that it was plain old bad planning and bad dice that did me in and not failing to see the secret key. I feel much better about the scenario.
It’s a tempting spot but also seems like an excellent way to lose an MMG as early as possible. It should be accompanied by a leader to guarantee effectiveness and that just compounds the risk.
Robin Reeve
Thanks for the AAR.
Nice gaming table!
