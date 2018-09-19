|
Norbert Chan
Canada
Calgary
Alberta
Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold.
We had 6 players so we hauled out Prelude. Trevor was Germany, I was UK, Don was Japan, Gary was Soviet Union, Ken was Italy and Dave was US. In the Prelude phase, Germany gets Blizkreig down, while the UK gets down a fleet in the North Sea and an army in Western Europe.
UK looks good after the prelude phase, but Germnay has Blitzkreig.
But on turn 1, Germany battles into Western Europe, uses an armament card to battle the same spot again, and gets to build into Western Europe. UK plays a response card, Japan plays a response card, Italy builds in Western Europe, while the US builds a navy into the North Atlantic.
As the UK player, I wasn’t very effective, as I had no cards to allow me to build into India or Australia. So I was only earning 2 pts per game until I could get back into Western Europe. I did use Engima on turn 2 to get rid of Blitzkreig.
The Soviet Union had gotten to India, Khazakstan, and Szechuan. But Italy had played a card to put Germany into the Middle East, and the Broad Front event card took out all three Soviet armies.
Japan was solid, getting China and Australia and using status cards to earn a couple more VPs. The US didn’t build into Western US until turn 7, and eventually got into the Western Europe, but it was too late, and the Axis won by auto victory on turn 10.
Autovictory for the Axis as the Allies get into Western US late, and don't have Australia or India.
Game 2: Ken was Germany, Don was UK, Dave was Japan, Trevor was Soviet Union, Gary was Italy and I was the US. For this game, Don wanted to give some advantage to the Axis, so we used the variant where Hawaii is a supply center and Western US is not a supply center. In the prelude phase, the UK gets down 3 pieces, and the Russians get a couple. Germany gets a few armaments cards down, so the advantage is for the Allies.
Prelude phase looks good for the Allies.
Germany land battles into Western Europe and uses two prelude cards to battle in the same space and build in Western Europe. UK land battles into Western Europe. Japan builds a navy in the Sea of Japan. The Soviet Union builds into India and using a bolster card, builds in Ukraine. Italy builds in Western Germany and deploys an air force there. The US gets a navy in the North Atlantic.
The Soviet Union Is earning 6 VPs a turn, and Japan is stuck in Asia. Once the Soviet Union builds into China keeping the Chinese army for the entire game, they are earning 7 VPs a turn.
The US gets down Artificial Harbours, and War Bonds and eventually battle into Western Europe where they will stay.
The UK will eventually get into India, and the Axis are losing on the map and by points.
Germany and Italy are hemmed in, and Before turn 10, the Axis resign.
Allies win as the Axis resign due to poor board position.
Game 3: Still using Hawaii as a supply center, Don was Germany, Ken was UK, Trevor was Japan, Dave was Soviet Union, I was Italy and Gary was the US. In the prelude phase, the Germans get LandKruzers, which gives them some defence, but the UK get into the North Sea and Western Europe. Italy gets a couple of armament cards and an army in the Balkans.
Germans get Landkruzers down for defence.
On turn 1 Germany plays Bias for Action, UK land battles into Italy, Japan plays a response card to take over China, Soviet Union builds in Ukraine, Italy builds back in Italy and deploys an air force there, plays an armament card to build a fleet in the Med. The US plays American Volunteer Group Expansion.
On turn 2, Germany uses Bias for action to build in Russia and attack Moscow. This does eliminate the Moscow unit, but the Soviet Union builds back into Moscow and is safe for now. The UK land battle Germany out of Germany, so the Italians build into Germany to protect them.
Italy keeps Germany defended and Germany gets Blitzkreig down. Moscow falls in a couple of turns. Italy and Germany both end up in Ukraine, but a general winter gets rid of both units. The US put a couple of Chinese armies into play, but Japan battles them out.
The US eventually get to attack Western Europe. Engima hits the table and the Allies choose to remove Landkrusers. By this time, Italy has exhausted it’s build armies, and Germany as well. Germany has to use a landbattle an empty Western Europe to actually use Blitzkreig to build.
But at this time, the Allies are losing by points, and by turn 13, the Allies lose by autovictory. Italy earns 4-6 pts a turn, the US only gets a couple, Japan is earning 6 pts, while the Soviet Union is getting nothing to account for the gap.
Autovictory for the Axis as US and Soviet Union don't earn a lot of points throughout the game.
