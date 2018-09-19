|
Robert Pollard
United Kingdom
Bristol
Avon
Some background first...
I've been gaming a long time - since the early eighties, but have tended to focus primarily on tactical games. This is due to the fact that when one views many operational level games, they just look like two immovable walls of units facing off at each other. Hardly any room to for decision making!
Early this year, I got to play my first Dean Essig game 'Last Blitzkrieg' from the relatively new BCS series. I was completely blown away by it.
The mechanics were very smooth and the game just felt right - if you want to know more, pop over to their forum on BGG where I left a review.
After hearing many gamers swear by OCS and knowing that Dean was involved, I got pretty intrigued and decided to dip my toe in the water with Tunisia II.
If you don't like reading, the long and short is that I really enjoyed this game.... a lot.
The only caveat being that I have only played the first scenario - The Axis won as the Allies were hampered by particularly poor weather in the December turns...
On opening the box the first thing you notice are the full colour counters and the excellent maps. That is then followed by a quick perusal of the rule book.
At that point my heart sank.
The OCS 4.2 rules are long - around 48 pages if memory serves me right with some pretty dense text. I'm one of those people that tends to read new rules in bed before going to sleep. Sort of little snippets each night.
Needless to say, it took me around a month of many short reads to get through the rule book. It seemed like a slog, though the rules are well written and laid out.
When I finally finished reading them I set up the game up for scenario number one. After setup, I just stared at the board, completely paralysed. I think I must have spent well over an hour just analysing the situation and trying to work out what to do!
This is not down to poor rules, this is down to the multitude of choices the rules saddle on the player. Good gaming choices I might add.
In many respects I was overwhelmed and almost considered packing the whole thing away again! In the end I decided to just go through the sequence of play and plug it out.
The first turn, for just one side, took just over 3 hours! That includes rule lookups and trying to get my head around the many implications of moving certain units to certain locations.
Unlike other games, this one is completely supply centric. There are two types of supply: 'On board' supply which are represented by counters and are used to provide fuel and ammunition and trace supply, which is used for providing food and all the other bits and bobs that a unit needs to fight.
Having a decent supply system in place radically affects gameplay. You can't go sending units off willy nilly as you have to ensure that they can be supplied.
Having no on-map supplies will prevent vehicular units from moving and prevent combat units from attacking - though you can defend with no supplies - albeit at a penalty.
Trace supply, which is checked during one of the phases relies on you having to trace a supply path from a unit to a 'detrainable supply source' - in Tunisia's case these are towns and points of interest on the rail network.
Failure to achieve trace supply means attrition rolls, unless you 'eat off the map' using on board supplies. The attrition rolls are pretty severe, especially if you have many low quality scattered units.
Other issues I had to face was command and control. In Tunisia there are a variety of nationalities in play and they don't all play nicely together. This kind of forced me to design zones where each member of the coalition would operate. In my case, Brits to the North, US in the middle and the French to the south.
Combat is relatively simple, but has the ability to produce unexpected results (both good and bad) due to the element of surprise. Better quality units can ensure that the more good is likely, but on many occasion, my jaw hit the ground as an unexpected result completely scuppered my plans!
Despite being unexpected, all of these results seemed well within the realm of possibility and added greatly to the narrative.
Combat itself entails many decisions. Do I barrage? If so how much? Barrages cost supply. The bigger they are the more supply they will cost. They are handy because they can 'DG' an enemy stack which will half its combat values and reduce its action rating.
Of course, you also need supply for your combat units too! The more units you wish to commit, the higher the cost.
There is never enough supply to go around, so you end up having to make tough decisions with regard to the barrage and attack unit count balance.
Attacks are odds based, but unlike other games, this one has different odds columns for each type of terrain: open, close, vclose etc. These different columns have a big impact on the projected results.
Remember suprise I mentioned earlier? If you get it, you get to roll a D6 and apply that as whole column shifts!!! These always have a habit of turning up when you least expect them :)
From a defensive point of view terrain is key as that has a large impact on the various unit's combat factors. eg Mechanised units do rather well out in the open, but not so good in towns etc...
Another key defensive tactic is to launch a barrage on a stack that you suspect is about to attack in the next phase. These can be particularly deadly as an attacker will tend to concentrate their units, which helps make a barrage more effective.
These barrages can be delivered via artillery, ships or my favourite - by aircraft.
The latter are fun as these can be intercepted, assuming the enemy has setup patrol zones and has available fighters. This provides an incentive for the the attacker to also send along a fighter escort.
The fly in the ointment is that aircraft once used (except successful interceptors), become inactive. One has to spend precious on-board supply points to reactivate them. In addition, these activations happen at the very start of the move before new supplies can be made available!
The narrative generated by the air war is excellent, though I wish the air mini-sequence of play was on a player aid, rather than buried in the rules.
Another unique mechanism are the unit modes, particularly the reserve mode. Units in reserve can't do much, but in certain parts of the turn they can be taken out of reserve in a way that makes them play out of sequence. It's a great way to have units available to instantly react to an opponents moves or perhaps exploit an attack.
For me, what makes the system shine is how every subsystem seems to affect every other one - sometimes in very subtle ways. It's this interaction that makes turn planning take a little longer than most games.
Although my first turn was over 3 hours for one side, by the end of the scenario I was fitting in around 1-1.5 turns for both sides in an hour. You should bear in mind that I was playing one of the smaller scenarios.
This additional time seems to just disappear. There are some games where you are very aware of the turn time, where you are just wishing for it to end. But this one, keeps you so focused on the decisions and strategy that time literally flies by.
For example, last Sunday I thought I'd put in a turn before lunch at 11 am, but before I knew it the time had flown by and it was 5:30pm!
But as mentioned, that time isn't spent pondering rules. It's spent thinking out various strategies, as this is one of the few games where it pays to plan ahead.
The planning is so fun and pervasive, that I even found myself formulating strategies when away from the board! Such is the level of immersion.
Tunisia II is a punishing game, in that one positional mistake can result in extremely damaging breakthroughs occurring due to the fact that zones of control are quite soft in this game - that is unless you are in a truck, but even then there are ways around this!
In fact I made one such mistake with the Axis. When I took up the Allied side it took me a while to spot it, but when I did I managed to drive two battalions all the way into Tunis itself!
Yes, I'm a n88b and learnt a lot of rather fun lessons from that escapade.
However, it didn't last long for the allies when I discovered that Tunis cannot be used to ferry in supplies by sea. This kind of left that unit in a very precarious situation!
It's odd, but when I was playing Tunisia II, I felt like a real theatre commander. Having to plan supplies, reinforcements and getting everything coordinated into an overall plan.
In this game it's made all the harder by the initial scarcity of units and supplies. Do I bring on much needed units?, or do I bring on the supplies needed for my current troops? - it's a very fine balancing act!
In most other games of this level I just move units where ever I feel like - normally after opportunistic targets, but that kind of play doesn't really work in this game. You really need to plan, to make sure you have the right troops in the right place at the right time with the correct supplies.
I rate OCS as one of the best systems I have ever played. Sure, there is a learning curve and the rule book can appear quite intimidating; but once you get a few turns done the game flows exceptionally smoothly allowing one to concentrate on strategy and play rather than having to look up obscure rules.
Any downsides?
I wasn't a fan of the Tunisia specific tables being on the back of that rules booklet - I would have much rather seen a separate player aid. The same for the air war order of events. The order is critical, but it's buried in the main rule book rather than being on a player aid.
But in terms of downsides, that's it.
Tunisia II is an exceptional game. So much so, that I suspect I'm likely to start buying up all the OCS games I can get my hands on! Dean has a lot to answer for...
10 out of 10 - can't wait to play the full campaign!
RobP
Robert Ellis
United Kingdom
Newcastle upon Tyne
'Tis a good game, without doubt
Terry Lewis
United States
Oregon
RobP, great review.
Save yourself some headaches and make copies of the charts from the rules that you want as player's aids -- e.g., "specific tables being on the back of that rules booklet" and "The order is critical, but it's buried in the main rule book rather than being on a player aid." In short, make your own player's aids as you need them!!
Perry A
United States
California
TCLCATSPAW8MCHS wrote:
RobP, great review.
Save yourself some headaches and make copies of the charts from the rules that you want as player's aids -- e.g., "specific tables being on the back of that rules booklet" and "The order is critical, but it's buried in the main rule book rather than being on a player aid." In short, make your own player's aids as you need them!!
Another option is to download the living rules and display the charts and tables on dual monitors.
OCS is online here:
http://ocsgames.org/ocsgames/OCS_Home.html
Dennis Hughes
United Kingdom
Excellent review. I agree whole heartedly, OCS is a fantastic system. My favourite. Easy to learn (relatively), difficult to master. I've been playing them (solo) for over 20 years; I still haven't mastered them, but I'm having the best fun trying!! Happy OCS gaming
