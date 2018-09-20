|
-
M St
Australia
Unspecified
-
This was the first face-to-face playtest of this game, played about six weeks before the bicentennial. My original idea was to find out if the game would provide a plausible narrative for the battle, to avoid the blatant ahistoricity that bedevils Last Days of the Grande Armee. Strange enough, few designers of operational games seem to try this out, not just in the Napoleonic era.
Anyway, that gave me the idea to set this up as a pocket sized Waterloo game, given that Waterloo was a battle in so severely compressed space. Even with 5/8" counters it fits comfortably on an A4 (Letter) page. The battle lasts three turns.
11:00: The French are operating with much more fortune initially than in the historical battle as Jerome's men manage to overcome Hougoumont by 14:00. However, they have taken some losses and don't go much further.
In the meantime, d'Erlon has attacked the right wing, the British cavalry is slow to respond and Donzelot's division actually manages to push the Allies off the ridge, threatening to advance towards Mont St Jean. However, the French are disrupted and need to reorganise.
On reports of troops being seen approaching from the east, Napoleon apprehensively positions VI Corps on his eastern flank.
14:30: The British cavalry comes through and most of d'Erlon's corps is chased back to the French lines, only Quiot and Donzelot's divisions managing to hang on. The French predicament is made worse by the appearance of Buelow's Prussian IV Corps who attack VI Corps, smashing Simmer's division. Jeanin retreats towards Plancenoit. Ziethen's I Corps is arriving but not close enough to attack.
18:00: The French launch the cavalry corps on further attacks, but gains no ground. Buelow's Prussians attack in front of Plancenoit.
The Prussians Smash Jenin's division, but are disorganised. Only the Guard cavalry is in the way of taking Plancenoit.
Ziethen's Prussian I Corps attacks the French flank. IC Corps, busy attacking Wellington's front, is attacked by Prussian cavalry, and eventually has to give way.
To forestall Reille's attack on his right, Wellington launches a counterattack that sends Jerome's division back, Smashed. In reaction, and to prevent an Allied pincer on his left, Napoleon launches the Guard on the left wing. Cooke's division is sent reeling back from Merbe Braine but the right wing still has reserves lined up on the slopes behind and the line is not broken.
Meanwhile, on the French right, the Guard cavalry rides some charges past Plancenoit that send the Prussian spearheads back into the woods. Plancenoit is safe for the moment.
But with a final effort in the center, Quiot and Donzelot finally break through the British lines, though taking severe losses with Quiot's division routing to the rear. Only Disorganised units stand between them and the Brussels Road.
Though the French suffered grievously, they managed to break through the Allied line in the end.
-
-
-
Mike Haggett
United States
Riverside
Rhode Island
-
I printed this out when you made it available, but a hospital visit nipped it before I could get it constructed and to the table. Thank you for the AAR.
-
-
|