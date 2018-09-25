~ Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain from a video game critics view

|
Click this link to read the original Danish review on our site Joypad.dk: http://joypad.dk/index.php/anmeldelser/457-braetspil-anmelde...
The Legend of King Arthur. A legend that has been the theme of countless books and films throughout time.
The idea of an actual historical Arthur figure that lead the welsh fight against the saxon tribes stems from a conflation from the writings of religious polemicist Gildas and the historian Nennius as well as the Cambro-latin chronicles Annales Cambriae.
The movies and books about Arthur we have seen in modern times are often filled with heroic deeds, wizards and magic.
The actual war between the Roman-Britain empire and the barbarians is much more grounded.
The game Pendragon: The Fall of Roman-Britain is based upon these historical wars and conflicts. You will find no magic, dragons or wizards here, but in stead an attempt to produce a historically accurate simulation of the period.
The foundation of Pendragon is built on GMT’s COIN system.
A system developed by legendary designer Volko Ruhnke. Pendragon itself is designed by Marc Gouyon-Rety.
Pendragon is the 8th volume in the COIN series.
The COIN games have some similarities that are also found here. Lets have a look at these first.
A turn in a COIN game very roughly boils down to this:
An event card dictates which factions take their actions when. Then the first factions decide which type of action or actions they want to take or whether they want to play the event on said event card.
His decision also dictates what the second faction can do. If the first player decides to do a full action (often described as commands) as well as a sideaction (feats etc), the second player now has more options. However, if the first player limits himself in what he does, this will also limit what the second player can do on their turn.
Only two factions get to perform actions per card.
In most COIN games, and this is also the case in Pendragon, the upcoming event card is visible face up as well, so you can plan and decide if you want to take your turn or maybe pass because the next event might be better for you or simply not to get locked out from the next card.
Another common part of COIN is the idea of temporary alliances.
This is also a big part of Pendragon.
In Pendragon there are four factions. The Dux (romes military presence in Britain), Civitates (the aristocracy who have adopted the roman culture and ways but still want to rule on their own), Saxons (different Germanic barbaric tribes) and the Scotti (the celtic barbaric tribes, who share nationality with the civitates, but instead of adopting the roman way of life have chosen to go back to the old ways)
In the beginning of the game the Dux and Civitates work together and even share the same resource pool for their actions. On the same note the Scotti and Saxons, have an alliance against the dux / civitates, but they do not share the same resource / renown.
Each faction, however, have their own win-condition and cannot share a victory.
This forces each faction to, at some point, to betray each other and break the alliance, which creates a unique tension and dynamic in each game.
Let me give an example using the Civitates and the Dux. As a Civitates your victory condition partly requires you to amass as much resources and wealth as possible. Like mentioned before these resources are shared between the Dux and the Civitates. And both factions need these very same resources to pay for their actions.
So while the Dux might very well use a lot of resources, simply to keep the barbarians in check and thus helping the Civitates, the same usage of resources also pulls the Civitates player further away from victory and automatically makes you as the Civitates player suspicious of why your ally is using so many resources, and if it’s really necessary or if he is planning to betray you soon.
This was just one of many examples of this tension and excitement between the players that Pendragon generates.
At the same time the lack of any hidden information between the players makes every action and every move require even more cunning to outplay your opponent AND your ally.
Now this tension is only fully present in the 4 player game, and therefor it is safe to say that Pendragon is at its sparkling best with four players.
3 is still a good game but still lacks that complete tension of the 4-player game.
In a two-player game each player controls two factions and thus it completely removes that extra layer.
That being said, the game is a great simulation at all player counts, so even if you only get to play with two its still well worth it. Its just a slightly different game.
It is also possible to play Pendragon solo, and that is my favorite player count after the full 4 player. The bots are fantastic and give away a feeling of playing against actual factions and not just a puzzle.
The solo game also offers slight variation to increase or decrease the difficulty which makes for a nice challenge and gives the solo game tons of replay value.
You run the bots via flow-charts like in the other COIN games, and they are very easy to follow and once you have played the game solo through once or twice it will go very fast and smooth.
Pendragon is very quickly becoming one of my favorite solo games of all time.
Something that differs in Pendragon from other COIN games I have played are the Foederati. These are Saxon and Scotti pieces that the Dux and Civitates can “hire” and they will fight for the Dux and Civitates. (as long as they pay for them).
The interesting part of this is that these are actual Scotti and Saxon pieces and by using them you might be moving your enemy closer to your victory. They become a necessary evil almost and forces in another knife edge decision in the game.
And moving back to the earlier example of the shared resources between Dux and Civitates, maybe the Dux wants to hire many of these to force the Civitates to spend resources on keeping them from raiding. But what if the Civitates player then decides not to pay and the pieces are on the map close to Dux forts and armies and suddenly the Dux is in a battle, and maybe loosing troops and prestige and thus getting further from their victory condition.
The interplay between factions in Pendragon is downright delicious!
Pendragon is brimming with details and nuances that affect gameplay. Not only between players but also the individual actions a player can take.
As a barbarian maybe, I want to raid this turn, but the oceans that I can invade from are all patrolled so now I might lose half my raiders even before they said foot on land, and I would effectively have wasted a ton of resources for hardly any gain.
As Dux maybe I want to move my troops quickly to intercept some barbarians, but the roads are not maintained anymore and thus my movement is severely hampered. And maybe I am forced through territories where the barbarians have an advantage in battle. And these are just a blip in a vast ocean of details and decisions that make up Pendragon.
The same details go into battles in Pendragon. And Pendragon is the COIN game I have played with the most battles by far.
Each battle has a slew of details to pay attention to and different exceptions to remember. It is clear all the way through that the focal point of Pendragon was historical simulation and accuracy.
Pendragon could easily have been made a lot simpler and easier to learn and play at the loss of the above.
But instead Pendragon is a very complex monster of a game. However, it needs to be to fulfill the mission Marc Gouyon-Rety clearly had with it. This was meant as a historical conflict simulation and not simply a game about war on the British Isles.
I have the utmost respect for a designer who dares to go balls to the wall and not take the easy way out.
But it is also a dangerous route to take, because when do you reach complexity simply for complexity’s sake, and downright brake the game.
Let us talk a bit about complexity in different games and compare the implementation to Pendragon.
I am going to move us out of the realm of board games for a while and into the realm of video games.
Now an easy comparison would be Paradox’s Grand Strategy games like Europa Universalis or Victoria, however that would be to easy!
No let us instead go to a genre that couldn’t have less in common with tabletop wargames: Japanese Roll Playing games or J-rpgs.
Over the past decade, roughly, J-rpgs have moved further and further away from their simplistic turn based roots, and more towards adding as much nuance and complexity to combat and character progression systems as possible.
A good example of a ton of complexity is Xenoblade Chronicles 2. While not going into details the combat system alone features 10+ different systems that need to be worked together and wielded correctly to succeed. If you would imply be handed this without proper introduction it would require hours upon hours to study and grog.
The game takes it time when introducing each element and slowly walks the players through its detail and weaves every aspect together in a unity that flows perfectly. In the end you don’t even think about the different parts because you will quickly be built up a sort of muscle memory in your brain on how it works, simply because the introduction is so good, and the flow feels well executed.
On the opposite we have a game like Final Fantasy XV which has a much less complex system. However, the player gets thrown into it without much of a proper introduction and many of the systems simply seemed added just to have a system extra on top of the cake.
It ends up as a system that doesn’t have a natural flow and ends up quickly feeling unintuitive and annoying.
Now let’s turn this giant ship back to the shore that is board gaming and let’s look at another part of complexity: The reason behind it. What is the reason for its addition and do any mechanical or thematic ties make sense.
Let us use Mage Knight as the comparison here. Like Pendragon, Mage Knight is fairly known as a heavy game.
The reason being the amount of details and nuances in the turns of the game and in everything you do.
Mostly they make sense to some degree, but there are aspects that simply seem added because of lack of ideas on how to balance other mechanics or turns.
For instance, the day / night cycle. Part of this cycle requires you to remove certain cards based on whether the turn is day or night, and again whether you play cooperatively or competitive, oh and how many players you are. There isn’t any thematic reasoning behind it, nor is there really any mechanical ties. Its simply a balancing mechanic added to make the day night cycle work. And the whole day night mechanic doesn’t feel necessary for the game. Its added complexity for complexity’s sake. You have to bend any thematic narrative quiet a bit to force in the day and night cycle, and you can easily bend it the other way to make it a senseless addition.
On top of this the rulebook is disjointed and looking up different rules is cumbersome. So, while the game itself is quite a bit simpler then Pendragon it feels like a slog the first several times you play it and when you try to learn it. (And this is coming from someone who loves Mage Knight)
But what about Pendragon?
Like Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Pendragon has a tutorial in the Play Book. This tutorial eases the player into every part of the game and teaches it in a logical and thematic manner.
After going through the tutorial, and the solo tutorial, It was surprisingly easy to simply set up a game and play without hardly any rules reference.
On top of the Play Book and an excellent rulebook that makes referencing easy, there are different player aids that lay out actions, battle sequence and solo play in a structured and logic way.
But what about the reasons behind the many details?
Every single part of Pendragon has a thematic reason to it, and this is explained in the play book and rules.
We talked about the roads earlier, well its thematically logic that the cavalry moves faster on the roman roads and that the barbarians wanted to avoid these open roads, and rather fight in their home terrain.
That the barbarians would lose raiders when the seas are patrolled also makes perfect sense. And in the same manner you can trace a historical and thematic string to any of the little details in Pendragon, which all in all makes the game flow nicely.
On top of the ease of play it creates a strong element of storytelling. Every game feels new and different and tells a unique and fun story and makes every single game memorable.
Despite Pendragon being the, by far, most complex game I have every played, after a single game and running through the tutorial I could play the game with no trouble and without referencing more than the player aids.
Despite how complex of a beast Pendragon is, its execution is very elegant, and to be able to use the word elegant about Pendragon, speaks volumes about what brilliance is in this design.
The components are of a very high quality as well. The cards and the board are thick and sturdy, and you really don’t have to sleeve these cards.
There is one issue with the game though that I need to point out though.
The artwork in Pendragon is at best hilarious and at worst downright hideous.
The art is not painted but 3d generated and the quality is at the level of cutscenes from Age of Empires 2 the pc game, from 1999. To print out art in 2018 that equals 1999 level is just not good enough, and quiet surprising coming from GMT.
I realize that historic photos weren’t a thing in the 4th and 5th century but any drawn art would have been a better choice.
Thankfully the pictures do not affect the gameplay directly and you will hardly pay attention to them during the game anyway. But they still can pull you a bit out of the thematic feeling due to their quality.
Even still Pendragon is a masterpiece.
What the designer and GMT have created here is very impressive.
While the game is very complex and takes some time and effort to learn, the reward for doing so is a brilliant gaming experience that puts you right in the middle of the historic conflicts on the British Isles and offers countless hours of sheer joy!
+ Excellent simulation
+ Elegant despite its complexity
+ Great replay value
+ Very good AI
- Horrible Artwork
Verdict: 95
Morgane Gouyon-Rety
Canada
Montreal
QC
Anders, thank you very much for sharing this, and for the super positive words. I'm always very happy when I see I have reached my audience in such a great way! Cheers, Morgane
Thank you very much for your kind words both here and on twitter. You have created a marvelous design and it was a pleasure to review it.
Ryan Bigelow
Canada
Salmon Arm
BC
Your review has motivated me to try it solo! Can't wait!
as artwork you are referring on something in particular? Because one of the most beauty piece of this game is the map and the box cover, IMO of course
-
The board is beautiful indeed. But the art everywhere else is very outdated and quiet hideous in places. Look at some cutscenes from Age of Empires II and you will see a striking resemblance. But if you like the cover you might like the rest as well and that’s cool too. Artwork is often a taste thing
Michael Debije
Netherlands
Eindhoven
The Netherlands
I think the artwork is fantasic. Outdated?
I explain it in the review
Ryan Keane
United States
Medford
Massachusetts
I also think the artwork is quite bad, but it’s definitely eye of the beholder. I wouldn’t call it outdated though - it seems most game artists today are using computers, and it just almost always looks pretty bad to me. I prefer a more fine art painting aesthetic. But I don’t play games to look at good art or expect it.
You have to understand I also come with the viewpoint of a videogame critic. So when I see CGI I compare to what CGI is the standard now.
And when you do that Pendragon looks very old.
This is current standard:
This is 1999 standard:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWnQiKF6pEk
Pendragon is alot closer to the ladder than the former.
That is why I call it outdated.
However like I said in my review, its purely optical and everything else is so amazing that the artwork should never keep you from buying the game.
Ryan Keane
United States
Medford
Massachusetts
Ah, I understand. Well, it’s expected that a board game artist is not using cutting-edge CGI to do 2D board game art. The travesty is that they started using CGI at all. It’s almost always looks bad in movies and bad in board games. And it’s not just that the technology needs to get better, but I’ll leave it at that. I guess it was inevitable the thread would focus on the one gripe you had rather than the other 99% of your great review, and I just fed the fire.
Whenever I type anything in a review I allways expect a response Coming from videogames I have grown a thick skin haha.
On the CGI I part I fully agree with you.
Frank Weiß
Germany
Grenzach-Wyhlen
Thank you for your review, Anders.
I have a question to the 2-player game: Is it possible to play with two bots (instead of controlling two factions) and the two players?
Yes you could do that.
Great review all around. I'm wishing I had picked this up instead of Fire in the Lake. (I enjoy the medieval theme more, after all).
As far as the art, I was scrolling through the review before actually reading and saw the pictures of the art. Funnily enough, I was like "Oh, I love the art in this game." I suppose, for me, it evokes something deep and nostalgic--almost like old fantasy art from the 80s and 90s.
I love it.
Again, thanks for the review. I will be picking this one up for sure now.
I fully agree with the review; fantastic game, poor art. There was much discussion in threads prior to publication last year. GMT apparently tried to license art from one particular artist and got rebuffed, and for some reason decided that Rome Total War screencaps were the only alternative. Doesn't make a lot of sense to me but there we are.
https://boardgamegeek.com/article/26182946#26182946
https://boardgamegeek.com/article/26829963#26829963
Mark Gilbertson
United States
Duluth
Minnesota
~ Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain from a video game critics view
~ simply put, playing this game makes me happy! The art, wooden bits, and the big, beautiful board
are all a huge part of that. This neat game will be pried from my cold, dead fingers, many Thanks to
EVERYONE who made it possible for Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain to live in my house!
