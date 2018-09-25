~ Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain from a video game critics view

Ryan Keane wrote:

Ah, I understand. Well, it’s expected that a board game artist is not using cutting-edge CGI to do 2D board game art. The travesty is that they started using CGI at all. It’s almost always looks bad in movies and bad in board games. And it’s not just that the technology needs to get better, but I’ll leave it at that. I guess it was inevitable the thread would focus on the one gripe you had rather than the other 99% of your great review, and I just fed the fire.