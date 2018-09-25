|
When we put the game on the table for the first time, it was clear that the big campaign is the meat of the game and something to be savoured eventually, but we had a very short slot and decided something of minimal size would have to be tried. So we set up the Gettysburg game.
Despite the fact that one of us was dead tired and the other one had never played the system, we got through the first day (with believable results) in about an hour of actual playing time. This proves that despite its sophistication one can almost play the system in one's sleep. What I couldn't do in my almost-unconscious state was remember to bring in all my reinforcements. As a result, though the Union cavalry ended up being smashed, the Confederates fell short of their goals. We decided try again in a couple of weeks as the signs were favourable to being actually able to finish all of Gettysburg in one evening which would be a marvelous thing.
Photo below shows status at the end of the 1st day. Rodes and Robinson around Gettysburg are disorganised but we took the marker off for the photo. Johnson's and Early's divisions still waiting to be brought on off the north edge. Oh, well...
However, I played on solo over the weekend.
Here we are at 10am on the second day. I found out I had forgotten about Pender, too. So I just brought him on late and played on to see what the outcome would be and it's historical - if the Confederates don't make hay on the first day, things look dire. I Corps was slapped around a bit and Doubleday's Division is smashed, but it's unlikely that the Confederates will make major headway against a line that's now solidly established.
Map and game tracks at this point.
But, actually, things turned out quite differently. I left Sickles out in front (visible above) even though I knew it was historically a mistake because I thought III Corps would keep Longstreet's Corps from pushing beyond the Round Tops and it solidly did that. However, the price for this was that I kept II Corps backstopping for Sickles and as a result, the Union line, while well anchored, was quite thin in the center. If Sickles had fallen back, all the Union front hexes would have been double or triple stacked, but as it stood, some of them had only one division in there. I also had to keep Barlow hanging back to protect Sickles' flank (again, see above) and he was destroyed early on the second day by a ferocious attack of Anderson's division. Since the Union I Corps had some trouble collecting its stragglers, not all of its divisions made it right back into the front line, and as a result the fresh divisions in the Confederate II and III Corps managed to get a foothold on Cemetery Ridge late in the second day.
A counterattack by V Corps failed, sending the Union reeling back with heavy losses, and another one by VI Corps also didn't restore the line. Given that Union losses on the first day had already left them with a very thin point margin, these costly counterattacks seriously hurt their standing.
In the meantime, Longstreet was getting a bloody nose by attacking III Corps frontally. He pushed Sickles back to the Cemetery Ridge frontline but was unable to push further. But it turned out the decisive action had come from Pender's division. That unit, after attacking in the morning, then resting and collecting stragglers, attacked again late in the day, securing its foothold on Cemetery Ridge and causing additional losses to one of V Corps' divisions.
Together with the VP shift for Cemetery Ridge, that was enough to send the VP total below 20 points - Confederate Automatic Victory. Quite sensible in historical terms, after a beating of this sort, complete with losing his key defensive location, there is no doubt for me that Meade would have pulled back and looked for a new place to defend in. Not decisive for the campaign perhaps but it would have kept the Confederate offensive going.
Better pull Sickles back next time...
