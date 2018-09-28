Played a 3-player full campaign over two days (~ 4 hours, but with lots of kibitzing, etc). Ended with a Fascists Victory in the '41-42 turn.
Me: Fascists Derek: Communists Mac: Democracies
Both Mac and Derek were/are still relatively new to Cataclysm, having only played once before (short scenario). They wanted me to be the Fascists as they are in the driver seat for the early part of the game.
Early Turns Japan grabbed Hebei/Hubei (whichever one is on the coast next to Manchuria :-> ) as the very first interrupt of the game, but fail to kill the Chinese army (a story that would repeat itself many times). European Fascists did not do much other than grab the Ruhr back from France. I chose not to increase commitment to avoid provoking the Democracies and, in hindsight, this was probably a mistake as it set me 'behind the curve' in terms of production (given that I wasn't planning on playing a defensive Fascists strategy).
Japan continued to press into China along the coast to grab the resources, which gave quite a few flags to the Democracies ... especially since France and UK succeeded on their Alliance attempt fairly early in the process (first or second try, if I remember). But Japan hit several ties along the way and by the time the '39-40 turn rolled around, they had but a single army left on the map (!). This somewhat forced Japan's strategy to turn defensive and to burn resources before the Chinese retook them, as they simply did not have the ability to garrison the resources and wait for war.
GE/IT were able to roll fairly well on most of their political ventures, but since we had no early Crisis events knock out French cubes, they were also wary about overly provoking France. Eventually we hit the removal of the Austrian cube, coupled with a GE-IT alliance, and then - late in the '37-38 turn, the removal of most of the French cubes. Germany saw the writing on the wall and grabbed Czech and Poland (provoking France on the latter), and when it was obvious that status quo was going to end, we also grabbed Benelux and Yugoslavia (by Italian diplomacy (!)).
The Democracies were not idle as they oscillated between shoring up stability and pressuring each other. Mac played an excellent early war Democracy strategy, with the US ending trade to Japan, getting Lend Lease and even getting the US in a 3-way alliance with FR and UK. Things were not looking good for the Fascists, but the Democratic stability levels were lower than the Fascists (France and US at Unstable; UK at Wavering).
The Soviets were, IMO, overly aggressive while still at Rearmament commitment - but they did not want to end status quo by going to Mobilization. The set up to attack Persia (and were rebuffed) and attacked Romania twice (losing twice, including a disaster). The good news was that Stalin had kept hit populace happy, as the Soviets and Germany were the two Stable powers (Italy and Japan were at Wavering).
Towards the end of the turn, all three Fascists ended up at Mobilization - so we entered the '39-40 turn with a Commitment lead ... but no status quo.
Middle Years With the Fascists being at Mobilization and all three Democracies being Allied, my plan for '39-40 was to get my German upgrade out (initial reserve), wait for the French home front (hopefully collapsing France if Mac could not get them out of Unstable), then sneak attack France before they could rejoin the (now) US-UK alliance. I would then turn on Russia while hoping Japan could survive against a US in the Philippines without the ability to sneak attack them out (Japan was crippled by the poor showing against China ... so while the US had 3-4 carriers and 2-3 strategic bombers already on the map, Japan had but the 1 original carrier they started the game with ... and NO strategic airforces).
And this was where Mac made their first real 'rookie' mistakes, which probably cost him and Derek the game. Mac chose to reserve a French infantry instead of a French flag (France currently had +2 to propaganda due to failed attempts).
The initial draws of the turn went in favor of the Fascists, though Japan was again rebuffed in their attempt to take areas in China. They did manage to survive the turn without losing any additional infantry, but they gained zero territory to speak for it. GE finally got reinforcements and was able to take Denmark (provoking the Allies, but getting an infantry unit there to prevent a potential '2nd Allied front'). Italy took over Austria and Hungary, but ended the turn with their units 'stuck' in the middle of nowhere. They also began to threaten Egypt, though Mac was able to respond - sending a CW Infantry army to defend this valuable area.
The biggest game-changing occurrence was the early draw of the French Home Front, followed by a '1' by Mac (they were at Civilian commitment, so only one level lost ... but since they were already at Unstable, it lead to Collapse). The first 'peg' of my plan was coming together ... France would fall out of the Alliance. However, things then took a turn to the surreal ... Mac rolled a '1' on the surrender roll, which resulted in France surrendering due to having 0 VPs at the time. This was not expected (!).
So both Communists and Fascists got "credit" for forcing France to surrender (I will admit that this felt 'odd' :> and all French areas become neutral countries. Germany immediately took advantage of this by grabbing Paris and Provence (we put two cubes in Paris ... presumably this was correct, but wanted to check with Scott), while the US eventually grabbed Siam (diplomacy) in the Pacific after failing to get Indo-China. The turn ended with Germany holding the French resources, but still NOT AT WAR with anyone.
Oh ... I should mention that I made a 'gut' decision to burn all of Germany's limited resources at the start of the '39-40 turn even though I was not at war and was only at Mobilization. I was losing lots of free production, but felt that it was 'now or never' for Germany and I needed to take the risk to have enough units and offensives to take out France and Denmark, and hopefully deploy over to the Eastern front. That meant my production going into '41-42 was significantly less than I thought it would be for my turn of war against the Soviets (i.e. NO wartime offensives).
At the start of the '41-42 turn, it was Derek's turn to make his first real 'rookie' mistakes. Derek chose to take a flag for the Soviets, though he probably did not need one (and would be hard pressed to use it given his posture). He failed the stability test, losing a level of stability. This, combined with Mac's mistake above, would come back to haunt them.
I rebuilt my tank army (lost in the process of taking Provence) and two other units, leaving Germany with but 2 offensive markers to start the war with Russia. My goal entering the '41-42 turn became: get to Total War and hope that the Soviets collapse, so I can end the turn before the Democracies can get into the war.
As it turns out, that is exactly what happened. Japan did a non-surprise attack DOW on the Soviets, taking Maritime territory and forcing a stability check (which was passed). The US got to Mobilization, but the CW was still at Rearmament ... so I figured I still had time when the first German offensive was drawn (I had reserved the tank upgrade at the start of the turn, since I figured that was more important ... especially since the Soviets were getting their own tanks). We attacked the Soviets, bringing all Fascists to war with the Communists. We did not roll particularly well and actually lost the surprise attack (I did not augment and was lucky I did not, as it would have been a tie, killing my tank army). I retreated back to Poland and attacked a second time (without the surprise DRM, but with better rolls). Derek chose to retreat instead of losing one of his two infantry ... and failed his stability roll (the Soviets were now at Unstable!).
Mac had a choice with a few flags and chose to pressure the USSR to try to get Derek a flag for Propaganda, but the pressures failed (Derek had just put a tank upgrade marker in reserve before the German sneak attack, so the flags from the surprise attack had gone into the bag). Derek also had chosen to use the tank upgrade against the Japanese, which made sense at the time (as he did not want both Germany /and/ Japan causing Stability checks against him, if he could avoid it).
A German flag was drawn, which was used to bring Germany to Total War commitment and finally get some extra offensives. One was reserved and the rest went into the cup.
First opportunity, Germany interrupts and attacks the Soviet area with their tank army as a +2 augmented attack (knowing I only need to get one failed stability test to win the game). Even with the +2, I fail the air combat, giving him 3 dice to my 2+2 in land combat. I win, but only inflict one loss...which Derek takes by flipping his tank army. So much for the first Total War offensive marker ...
But after only a few additional chit draws, another German offensive comes out and this time I get a triumph against him. We never get to the second stability test as he fails the first ... then rolls a '1' on his surrender roll, ending the game by the surrender of the Communists (the game would have ended anyway, as all the Fascists would have accepted the Armistice and it would have been everyone at peace while Global War status).
France's surrender helped and hurt Germany, as we did not get flags, did not get free diplomacy attempts on French areas and still had to attack all the areas (generating flags for the US and UK). BUT, it kept the US and UK out of the war, which gave me the opportunity to turn around and hit Russia.
Japan was amazingly unlucky this game, but still managed to help by forcing a stability check on the Soviets and drawing a tank upgrade play by Derek. Had the game not ended, I'm sure Japan would have eventually been completely conquered...
All in all, a very satisfying game and hopefully demonstrating that while a 'passive Fascists' strategy has merit, you are playing the long game by doing that. In our game, the US had multiple stacks of 2 tank armies + 2 strategic air forces + 2 carrier fleets, just waiting to pounce. Surviving the 'long game' is often easier said than done. An aggressive Fascists strategy acknowledges this and seeks to end the game before the US can inflict too much damage, primarily by forcing the surrender of the Soviet Union after getting the French production sites.
Did you mean Rearmament? There are no Home Front stability checks at Civilian commitment, unless that rule got changed in an update.
Interesting, though I panicked at a couple of points...
1/ Japan attacking Hebei on initial interrupt? What if you had gotten a tie or catastrophic loss? Soviets could have taken an empty Manchuria (not a sure thing, but still...)
That requires the Soviets to have banked an offensive, which is unlikely given that they need both to generate a build. They /could/ go for a flag for maneuvers, but that requires a 6 to get due to -1 political actions, and then they are attacking at OOS against a d6+1 or 2d6+1 (depending on Japanese air support, though I'd have to recheck the rules to see if Japan could support against the Soviets in this case). AND the Soviets would give Japan 1 or 2 flags.
I was more concerned with Soviet diplomacy against Manchuria... but you just gotta take chances with the Fascists if you are going to play an aggressive strategy.
Quote:
2/ Soviets attacking Rumania instead of going to Collective Security & gaining it via Diplomacy? Might take a couple/few flags but has worked in last 2 games I've played.
Then again I was Fascists last game & still haven't managed to win as them
The Soviet player agreed, in hindsight, that attacking Romania was a mistake. They probably should have set up to attack Persia, which is easier as it doesn't have an infantry...
They /could/ go for a flag for maneuvers, but that requires a 6 to get due to -1 political actions, and then they are attacking at OOS against a d6+1 or 2d6+1 (depending on Japanese air support, though I'd have to recheck the rules to see if Japan could support against the Soviets in this case). AND the Soviets would give Japan 1 or 2 flags.
Oh I agree there's lots of negatives with respect to trying to attack an ungarrisoned Manchuria on first turn.
The Japanese aircraft could not support since they are not enemy to the Soviets.
As the Japanese I'd typically put a new infantry unit in Reserve & deploy it to Manchuria to back up the attack on Hebei, even at the risk of allowing USA to put support there before I could attack. But maybe you are right. Further, even if the Russkies manage to take Manchuria, they'd have to leave forces there to hold it, and risk not occupying Xinjiang so as to put a halt to the CCW.
For the Germans, I'm leaning towards spending the limited resources in Ruhr (and Sweden) asap as long as I'm at rearmament. But as I said I have yet to win as the fascists