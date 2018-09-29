~ How USE Defeated Me

Bob.Gibson wrote:

I really enjoyed reading Jim Bailey's review. I felt that it is one of the best written and articulate comments about a board game that I've read in quite a long time.

Bob.Gibson wrote:

First, I should say that, as strategic boardgames go, I think that USE is the best WWII strategic game, and that The US Civil War (TUSCW) is the best American Civil War game. Both are rated "10" for me!

Bob.Gibson wrote:

Where I tend to disagree with Jim is that I feel as though I outcome can go in any direction - in favor of the Allies or Germans. USE allows quite a degree of options that can dramatically affect the game play and the results. It is definitely not a scripted game. Again, as I previously mentioned, this game is really good!

Bob.Gibson wrote:

I can complete TUSCW in maybe three weeks, whereas, USE can take me as long as more than eight weeks. I played solo USE this summer and it took me the full season to complete.

Bob.Gibson wrote:

It has been stated that playing it over and over will make this game much easier to play. That I'm certain is true. I could continue to play one Campaign game after another to improve my recall of game and reduce my need to re-read the rules. That would undoubtedly work. However, that, to me, is not really practical - maybe isolated on an island, but not at the convenience of playing at home with other game choices to pick from.