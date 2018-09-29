~ How USE Defeated Me

|
This is a description of how I decided to give up on USE which some may find interesting -- this is not a criticism of the game because, as you will see, I like the system.
I’ve been playing wargames for over 40 years, and my personal attraction to USE was that it covered the entire war in Europe – something I’d been hoping someone could depict well since I started playing wargames. I was not very interested in the USE scenarios because other wargames covering those battles or fronts are more informative. As one of the early reviews of USE said in its title “Could this be ‘The One’?” – I was really interested in an ETO game that finally got it all right. My conclusion is that Sal accomplished that.
Being highly motivated, I began my preparation. I read several reviews of the game (all positive) so I had a good idea what I was getting into; I watched several videos on all aspects of the game and the scenarios; I printed out the second edition rules, put them in a three-hole binder, and noted where the errata occurred; I asked about a million questions on CSW; I bought plexiglass to cover the map (despite playing wargames for over 40 years, I’d never felt the need for this); I bought tweezers for picking up the counters (saw them in a video); I bought a new lamp to ensure adequate illumination of the playing area; I played several of the short scenarios and re-watched a couple of the videos; I set the game up and decided that I would devote a month and a half to learning it through playing it. In short, I was determined to learn, play and enjoy the game.
My experiences with the short scenarios and with the first year of the Main Event were enjoyable. The combat system is very smooth and works well. Supply is a little complex (particularly by sea), but it makes sense. The air war is nicely handled as is production and strategic war. The diplomatic aspect is probably a little too simple for the degree of effect it has on the game, but it works and increases replayability.
With all that going for it and with all my preparation, good attitude and determination, how did USE beat me? There are a few reasons.
First, there is the nature of the game itself. We’ve all experienced good games that are not fully developed or that are released before extensive playtesting – as a result, the games get refined over time by new rules that address small problems that have potentially game-breaking effects. My sense is that USE was released after almost all of those problematic elements had been solved in playtesting. The result is a game that has lots of totally appropriate special case rules. This means that the playtesting was excellent, the system was refined to a very high degree and lots of sub-systems and special rules were well-integrated into the basic game engine. However, although the result is a game in which the separate game systems are all pretty simple, the systems are novel, and many special case rules are exceptions to the general rule and some of those special cases have unique elements. That kind of thing is totally appropriate for getting the game to be historically accurate; however, it changes the early game-playing experience from one of playing the game to one of frequent rule-reading. Again, this is not a criticism because obviously once someone knows the rules well, you get to play a really cool game – however, playing solo as I did, it was clearly going to be a very long road before I got to a point where enjoyment time greatly outbalanced rule-reference time. Still, I plunged ahead.
Second, the game has so many important interlocking elements that I had no idea whether I was making good decisions, bad decisions or horrible decisions. For example, an early war decision that seems reasonable can turn out to create a vulnerability in the middle game and a definite liability in the end game. Without considerable experience playing the game, it was impossible for me to see that far ahead. That’s not a criticism because the historical actors suffered from the same problem, but as a game player, I didn’t want the experience of “hell, if I’d known that decision in 1940 was going to have this effect in 1943, I never would have done it!” The potential of making a mistake that could turn all that time and energy into a “learning experience” was daunting. If the game were shorter, I wouldn’t mind, but each year is 12 turns long which means it can take a very long time before reaching a point where you feel like you should start over armed with your hard-learned knowledge.
Third, I began to wonder how long it would take me to really learn the game? Put another way, how many times would I need to play the game to learn the basics, be aware of the special rules, and have a sense of how the endgame would be affected by my early decisions? I wasn’t after 100% certainty on all the rules and I wasn’t after 100% foresight for all decisions, but I wanted a decent sense of both. The answer that came back to me was that it was going to take me a very long time to really learn the game, particularly because I did not have a FTF partner and grasping the important decisions for all three sides was going to greatly multiply my learning time.
Fourth, I wondered how many times I would actually play the game once I learned it. How often I would decide to pull the game out, re-acquaint myself with the rules and play the entire war (which is why I bought the game to begin with)? When I look at the games in my closet I see games that I’ve played several times, games I’ve played a few times, games I’ve played once and games I have yet to play – with that kind of rotation, only a couple of games have been played more than twice in a single year. Given the length of USE, the likelihood of playing it even once a year was relatively low, and that meant I would be spending a great deal of time learning a game I was unlikely to play very often, despite the fact that it is a good game. In this sense, the game is good, but it is long, and long is not conducive to frequent play.
Fifth, I buy games for fun and as a way of learning about history. The “what if” and “why did that happen” questions are answered by a good game, IMO. This game brought home with great finality something I’d already learned about WW2: there was no way Germany could possibly have won WW2. USE makes this point in a correct and not-so-subtle way: unlike every other power, the United States has unlimited production. USE addresses the inevitable doom for the Axis by its nicely drawn victory conditions that encourage the German player to fight to the end, but the ultimate outcome is clear.
In conclusion, USE is a very well-done game. I think it really is “the one” in terms of ETO games. I think you can have a lot of fun and learn a great deal about the war playing it. For me, the long (not steep) learning curve, the likelihood of how much enjoyment I will experience after that long learning curve and the lack of additional historical insight it will give me is what led to the game defeating me. I may give it another shot in a few months, but I think the likely conclusion is that I no longer have the itch USE scratches.
i have some mixed feelings likewise about The United States Civil War game. it might be the best game out there on that subject. but i have a problem playing a long game with a lot of reaching across big map(which is beautifully done) at my age(80) with a lot of effort and then after a lot of mental effort of having my game messed up with a series of bad die rolls and i don't feel like starting over, so i go to the something faster and more fun that maybe isn't as good historically. so maybe that game defeated me also somewhat like your USE did.
I'm not a "solo" player, and probably I would find boring playing USE solo, like any game of the same type, then I could do not understand exactly the expectations of a solo player.
In any case I think that all reasons you have listed seem good reasons to play USE, solo or with a real opponent.
Anyway, as a wargamer not exactly newbie, I dare to cast a few suggestions to have more fun playing a game as USE, even playing it solo, after I have read your comments and I have figured (perhaps) what kind of fun you search.
Plase take them as friendly tips, in no way my post is a criticism.
first reason
frequent rule reading needed
solution: play all scenarios in oder, read the forum.
after you have played all scenarios in order, you should be able to manage the big campaign. I admit there are new concepts that looks "new" to the classic WWII grand strategic games like diplomacy, West or East first strategies and related political rules; but once you have understood the peculiar way the game is set politically, all should be more easy.
the "military" rules are very simple IMO, so I think that the big problem lays mostly in diplomacy and politics (and economics). Read the discussions here, and the questions about the more ostile rules. Sal answered hundred of times. There is nothig that as been not asked and readily answered
second reason
interlocking elements, decisive but well concealed in the mechanics
solution:
Play, play and play. And before playing read read read.
There are many "tactical and strategical" topics here that explain where the decisions taken early bring later the game. You can discover (reading from others experience)where certain decisions tend. And you have an initial picture of the flow of the game according the various options. When in doubt as solo player you can always use a dr to decide.
As a side note as Game Designer I would be proud to design a game with these characteristics
third reason
time to learn the game properly
solution: see above.
in fact this reason is very similar to the second, and solution could not be different. Besides, if you are a solo player, who cares if you after two or three games are still in open sea about the best option for the Russian? play and have fun. If you had a real opponent the time to learn would drastically cut down but you prefer to play solo. This prolongs the time to learn the game. It's unavoidable.
fourth reason
game lenght excessive = few playings
solution: play using VASSAL as helping tool.
the low density of counters permits to "save the game" using VASSAL. This way you can play USE for a while then, anytime during the game, you can save everything on VASSAL, recording the position on board, clear your table and make room for some other solo game. Later you can resume USE from the position saved on VASSAL.
OR play only digitally on VASSAL from the beginning. No counters around. only Virtual USE. This cuts down time expended for setup and to find any counter. Besides you have a permanent written record of the game.
fifth reason
History already written, the Americans win
solution: appreciate the simulation.
try to focus on the date of fall of the Nazis, because they will fall in any case if they do not win early in the game. I find elements of uncertainty in the final assault to Berlin. Will they win by the time scheduled?
Thanks for the suggestions Enrico.
As I've said, I think it's an excellent game, and Sal did a fantastic job with it. The solution to learning the game is, as you said, to "play, play and play" but I don't want to do that. There are two basic reasons: it won't be fun, and it won't teach me anything about the war. That's not a criticism, it's just that the game doesn't match my temperament. Years ago, it absolutely would have hooked me; not now.
nhojput wrote:
i have some mixed feelings likewise about The United States Civil War game...
I have the same concerns about that game. I own it (and the VG version), but as I was writing the "USE defeated me" post, I frequently wondered if the U.S. Civil War would also defeat me. At the moment, I haven't given it the chance.
Could you give me pointers to some other wargames you have played that have a similar scale (in number of counters or playing time) but are easier or faster to learn, or have less exceptions? I like big games, but really value simplicity and hate exceptions.
I'm asking out of genuine interest, because based on my experience, USE is both faster to learn and has an order of magnitude less exceptions than any other big wargame I've happened to play and that is exactly the reason why it is my favorite.
To give a recent example, I learned the Next War system right after USE and they are like polar opposites on this regard, with Next War having an exception to almost every rule, and just the movement cost table has dozens of numbers to remember compared to USE's "1 + 1 for terrain + 1 for hexside".
perhaps not asked to me, but I find in some way similar to USE as scope but more easy and fast to play:
Third Reich (4th edition) and
WWII Barbarossa to Berlin (GMT).
I'm not able to say if the latter is really suitable for solo playing. TR yes for sure.
All other games I know are openly inferior, or have MUCH more rules, or requires much more time to play. In a word they are bigger.
I find USE excellent for the reason you said.
Quote:
the game has so many important interlocking elements that I had no idea whether I was making good decisions, bad decisions or horrible decisions.
I think that is a feature. Makes it more simulation than game. Clearly YMMV.
I agree Nick, and even said so in my OP.
Daemou wrote:
Could you give me pointers to some other wargames you have played that have a similar scale (in number of counters or playing time) but are easier or faster to learn, or have less exceptions? ... I'm asking out of genuine interest, because based on my experience, USE is both faster to learn and has an order of magnitude less exceptions than any other big wargame I've happened to play and that is exactly the reason why it is my favorite.
I've said this is "The One" -- what more could I say to endorse it?
jim bailey wrote:
I agree Nick, and even said so in my OP.
Yes, and you expressed it very well. I have loosely followed your excursion through USE here and on CSW, and it has been quite interesting. I suppose my point, poorly expressed, was that you are more biased toward the game play and I would be more biased toward the simulation in this case, which makes that aspect more of a feature for me than for you.
Regarding the victory conditions and Germany's near inevitable collapse: the game is called "Unconditional Surrender." I think thematically the idea is that by the game's end date, if Germany hasn't been conquered, that they still "lose" but hold out long enough to make the war costly for the allies, who then negotiate some terms of surrender. Think of the bare minimum German victory as preservation of the Nazi government.
cobert wrote:
Think of the bare minimum German victory as preservation of the Nazi government.
Yep, a fine ideal to aim for!
Thanks Enrico, I'll have a closer look at Barbarossa to Berlin (already played enough A3R).
jim bailey wrote:
I've said this is "The One" -- what more could I say to endorse it?
No need to endorse USE to me, but since I've already played it so much, I'd love to also find those numbers Two and Three while waiting for Armistice With your 40 years and apparently a shared appreciation of elegance I thought you might have some ideas.
Daemou wrote:
Thanks Enrico, I'll have a closer look at Barbarossa to Berlin (already played enough A3R).
jim bailey wrote:
I've said this is "The One" -- what more could I say to endorse it?
No need to endorse USE to me, but since I've already played it so much, I'd love to also find those numbers Two and Three while waiting for Armistice :) With your 40 years and apparently a shared appreciation of elegance I thought you might have some ideas.
you are welcome.
I have also played A3R multiple times but I think Third Reich (4th edition) looks closer to the game you search. Advanced Third Reich is of course a better game than the old Third Reich (4th Edition), but it does not belong to the same family of USE.
The old version of the game, instead, in its last form (4th edition) is definitively more simple and manageable than Advanced Third Reich, where dimplomacy has a big impact and makes it not exactly ideal for solitaire playing. Third Reich is comparable to USE under many points. Advanced Third Reich no. At least in the "fan made version" of the rules that improved the game, but have added about 80-100 pages in the manual.
About BtB it's currently the strategic WWII game I have played more because it's NOT too big or too long, has a short and well written manual, it's played intensively world-wide (see ACTS for a neverending list of active games and players waiting for a new game) it's the strict cousin of probably the best strategic (card driven) wargame of all times.
Note that to overcome a lot of problems and politics mechanics the game starts in June '41 with Barbarossa. France is already conquered, Italy is at war. And is definitely a two factions game.
I do not know if it is suitable for solitaire play, given the fact its engine are the cards
Hattusilis_III wrote:
jim bailey wrote:
I agree Nick, and even said so in my OP.
Yes, and you expressed it very well. I have loosely followed your excursion through USE here and on CSW, and it has been quite interesting. I suppose my point, poorly expressed, was that you are more biased toward the game play and I would be more biased toward the simulation in this case, which makes that aspect more of a feature for me than for you.
I would call the game "a flexible simulation" in that it really trends more toward a simulation than a wide-open game like Totaler Krieg.
If I'd thought of it as a simulation when assessing whether to buy it, I probably would not have purchased it solely because I don't need to the education about WW2 it would provide. I've learned a great deal about WW2 at a strategic level over the years, and don't feel I have large gaps in that area. The education a game about a particular battle or front is something that is more appealing to me at the moment.
Daemou wrote:
Thanks Enrico, I'll have a closer look at Barbarossa to Berlin (already played enough A3R).
jim bailey wrote:
I've said this is "The One" -- what more could I say to endorse it?
No need to endorse USE to me, but since I've already played it so much, I'd love to also find those numbers Two and Three while waiting for Armistice
With your 40 years and apparently a shared appreciation of elegance I thought you might have some ideas.
I think previous efforts are commendable but quite inferior to USE. Third Reich was good, played quickly and easily, but it had its problems after a while; however, you might find it fine as a simpler, faster game on the subject. I have not played Advanced Third Reich.
Totaler Krieg is not one I would recommend. Not because it isn't good or fun, but because your time would be better spent on USE, in my opinion.
I have not played Barbarossa to Berlin, but you might as well play the Eastern Front scenarios in USE, frankly.
Hilter's War is too light. Hitler's Reich is a mess and way too abstract.
Here's the unsurprising bottom line: getting WW2 ETO right is incredibly difficult, and until USE I had concluded that it was the impossibly elusive Holy Grail of strategic wargames. USE accomplishes it because Sal was very clever, very dedicated and very determined (the combined CRT alone is an enormous accomplishment). So, you can find simpler, faster ETO games, but they all have their problems. For me, the only real "problem" with ETO is how long it takes to play (I wonder how it would play if you just skipped all "poor weather" turns -- meaning, nothing happens on that front; all units just stay in place, no rolls).
I really enjoyed reading Jim Bailey's review. I felt that it is one of the best written and articulate comments about a board game that I've read in quite a long time.
First, I should say that, as strategic boardgames go, I think that USE is the best WWII strategic game, and that The US Civil War (TUSCW) is the best American Civil War game. Both are rated "10" for me!
In all fairness to Jim, I completely share his views. I absolutely love this game and would agree that it's the best strategic WWII game. However, there are some areas that I'd like to see simplified (diplomacy, economics, supply from sea, but, at the same time, I fully understand that is is probably the best constructed rule to use. I, too, stop more than usual (from other board games) to re-read a specific rule. Perhaps the better method for me would have been to have even more illustrated examples of specific trouble areas on the map to better comprehend those difficult aspects of the USE rules. TUSCW has this "in spades" (on the back sheets), and I have found it much easier to navigate through those unique geographical locations.
Where I tend to disagree with Jim is that I feel as though I outcome can go in any direction - in favor of the Allies or Germans. USE allows quite a degree of options that can dramatically affect the game play and the results. It is definitely not a scripted game. Again, as I previously mentioned, this game is really good!
There has been discussion that TUSCW possibly suffers from the same pauses in play as USE. In solely speaking to (Full) Campaign Scenarios AND from a solo play basis, I would disagree only in that I don't feel as though the TUSCW plays as long as USE. I often play both games for an hour or two, then leave and resume at another time of day. First off, both games are long and would be difficult for me to find an opponent to the table. Yes, I could play online, but I really hate it and prefer to touch, physically move, and see the board game on my table in front of me. I can complete TUSCW in maybe three weeks, whereas, USE can take me as long as more than eight weeks. I played solo USE this summer and it took me the full season to complete.
It has been stated that playing it over and over will make this game much easier to play. That I'm certain is true. I could continue to play one Campaign game after another to improve my recall of game and reduce my need to re-read the rules. That would undoubtedly work. However, that, to me, is not really practical - maybe isolated on an island, but not at the convenience of playing at home with other game choices to pick from.
With as much as I enjoy USE and because I prefer to play it on a table, the length of the game precludes me from playing any other way than solo. I just don't see bringing it out more than once every 18-24 months. With TUSCW, maybe twice a year.
just to add BtB is not an "East Front only" game, since important parts of the game are played in Africa, Mediterranean and Western Europe, althought I admit at least 75% of the action develops on the East Front.
About ETO I agree is a great game. I did not mention it for two reasons:
1) game lenght. It's longer than Advanced Third Reich and have probably more counters. So I'm not sure it has the characteristics to compete with USE.
2) it has some minor problem with rules. A few house rules are necessary, here and there, because the manual is not exactly perfect. There are several ambiguities and a few tactis could ruin the game because it clearly lacks the super-in deep and high quality playtest that USE had.
Just to mention two:
a) free anglo -french cooperation rules allows the British to occupy Paris to defend better the capital disloging French forces. And build a fortification there. It becomes a must for the British player that want to delay the fall of France.
b)nothing prevents a Russian attack on Germany in 1940, a part some economic effect
Besides the sequence of play coming with the game rules is incomplete and not perfect. So I suggest the fan made SoP you find on the files section.
In any case has a very long manual and is much more harder to understand and learn effectively than USE, at least in my opinion.
Bob.Gibson wrote:
I really enjoyed reading Jim Bailey's review. I felt that it is one of the best written and articulate comments about a board game that I've read in quite a long time.
Thanks, Bob.
Bob.Gibson wrote:
First, I should say that, as strategic boardgames go, I think that USE is the best WWII strategic game, and that The US Civil War (TUSCW) is the best American Civil War game. Both are rated "10" for me!
Gives me incentive to try TUSCW.
Bob.Gibson wrote:
Where I tend to disagree with Jim is that I feel as though I outcome can go in any direction - in favor of the Allies or Germans. USE allows quite a degree of options that can dramatically affect the game play and the results. It is definitely not a scripted game. Again, as I previously mentioned, this game is really good!
It's definitely not scripted. I didn't mean to imply that. It can go in many different ways, if only because the diplomacy can start things out very differently every game.
Bob.Gibson wrote:
I can complete TUSCW in maybe three weeks, whereas, USE can take me as long as more than eight weeks. I played solo USE this summer and it took me the full season to complete.
That's what I'm afraid of, even after learning it.
Bob.Gibson wrote:
It has been stated that playing it over and over will make this game much easier to play. That I'm certain is true. I could continue to play one Campaign game after another to improve my recall of game and reduce my need to re-read the rules. That would undoubtedly work. However, that, to me, is not really practical - maybe isolated on an island, but not at the convenience of playing at home with other game choices to pick from.
Same situation for me.
I haven't given up on the game. It's quality is such that it may indeed be worth the additional effort. However, my fear is that, unlike a game like TUSCW, I have many factions to juggle in USE (totally appropriate), and the prospect of keeping track of how the short-term, medium-term and long-term goals for all of them fit together is daunting.
jim bailey wrote:
keeping track of how the short-term, medium-term and long-term goals for all of them fit together is daunting.
Perhaps, a solution to these dilemmas could be to give each faction of written orders to follow for a certain period of time. At a certain month, arbitrarily established, orders can be changed or totally changed. Do you think it would work?
A very interesting thread, begun by an excellent and thoughtful review.
Thanks Jim.
My thoughts on your dilemma...
I had a similar self revelation. Few years ago during my bout with cancer. I decided I am never going to learn and play all the games I had. So I offloaded several hundred, kept a few, and bought a few which really interested me. I now have just 46 games, and some of those are going up for sale soon. A couple I have kept out of pure nostalgia, but the rest I intend to play. But I should note that most of my play time is solo.
I think I can retain the rules to fewer games well enough to enjoy them when I get them out (or leave them out; I have a dedicated room).
So that was my solution to your dilemma.
hieronymus62 wrote:
jim bailey wrote:
keeping track of how the short-term, medium-term and long-term goals for all of them fit together is daunting.
Perhaps, a solution to these dilemmas could be to give each faction of written orders to follow for a certain period of time. At a certain month, arbitrarily established, orders can be changed or totally changed. Do you think it would work?
I don't think so, but thanks for the suggestion.
My problem is seeing the board from each faction's perspective and then carrying out the best move for them. As noted, this would be easier with more play, but to get to that point takes a while, and at the moment, more time than I want to devote to it.
Here's a good example of what I mean (a small example) -- early in the game, why should Germany wait to bring Italy in as an Axis power? There's no obvious reason why Germany should wait. Historically, Italy waited until it was clear France was defeated, but as the Axis player, you can be much bolder than Mussolini was (after all, you know you are going to conquer France and sideline the Brits) -- why wait? Here's why: the French fleet gets to really mess up the Italian fleet and *that* will create serious problems for the Italians in N. Africa. The vulnerability of the Italian fleet and the consequences are not at all obvious out the outset. In fact, playing both sides, I might not even realize as the French that I could do that since my starting point is the historical perspective. I might overlook it for several games.
Such non-obvious consequences are much greater in other decisions and situations that are present in later turns.
I'll be clear: I think that is a great aspect of the game. The game *should* have such subtleties. However, trying to be aware of such things while playing each side is very difficult. Playing with a regular, FTF partner would alleviate much of that as would playing many times against myself and trying ahistorical paths. As I said, though, by the time you figure out that this or that strategy did or didn't work or could be countered by this response, you are deep into the game.
My "problem" is that I have approached the game from a logical starting point: how accurately does this game reflect history. When I play a wargame, that's where I start. Once I know how the game will likely play out "historically," it is then time to start testing other paths -- some are minor deviations and others are trying what I call "the crazy strategies": Suppose Germany defeats France and then declares war on Spain? Or what if Germany declares war on Turkey in order to flank the Russians next summer? Or what if Germany declares war on Sweden?
USE takes a long time to play. Getting to know the historical game takes a long time. Testing the crazy strategies takes a long time. If the game played faster, neither would be an issue for me.
narodynot wrote:
A very interesting thread, begun by an excellent and thoughtful review.
Thanks Jim.
My thoughts on your dilemma...
I had a similar self revelation. Few years ago during my bout with cancer...
Funny you should mention that. I appear to have fended off that particular foe this year myself. Next blood test at the end of this month. It certainly has had an influence on many perspectives.
narodynot wrote:
I decided I am never going to learn and play all the games I had. So I offloaded several hundred, kept a few, and bought a few which really interested me. I now have just 46 games, and some of those are going up for sale soon. A couple I have kept out of pure nostalgia, but the rest I intend to play. But I should note that most of my play time is solo.
I think I can retain the rules to fewer games well enough to enjoy them when I get them out (or leave them out; I have a dedicated room).
So that was my solution to your dilemma.
Yep. I'm clearly never going to play all the ones I have. I doubt I'm going to bother with selling them (even the more recent purchases), so many are going in the trash (that's a very hard thing to do). I think your solution is a good one -- I've essentially come to the same conclusion. If USE makes the cut, then it may be the game that, for example, I play every summer.
I haven't given up on USE -- whether I do or whether I decide "nope, I gotta give this one another go" is yet to be determined.
~ How USE Defeated Me
jim bailey wrote:
I'm clearly never going to play all the ones I have. I doubt I'm going to bother with selling them (even the more recent purchases), so many are going in the trash (that's a very hard thing to do).
Dear Friend,
I've given quite a number of my longtime "unused" games to the local Boy's and Girl's Club, where I've been
told they've gotten the love and playtime I couldn't give them myself. Perhaps that or something similar would
be a better fate for those games of yours that you can no longer give your full attention to...
