Robin Reeve
Switzerland
St-Légier
Vaud
Looking for a game session in Switzerland? Send me a pm!
-
1. Introduction
Hi all,
I have been playing (non mainstream) boardgames for nearly fourty years now. And I tend to stick to a game that I like, without rushing to buy new iterations of it.
In the case of HoW, I really loved the 1993 edition (the one without figurines). So I let the 2001 Hasbro/AH edition pass by (I play many other games and the 1993 version is really cool)... I was half aware of "A Brief History of the World" being published in 2009.
However, the 1993 edition could take 5-6 hours to be completed and the people that I play with have real life constraints (not speaking of mine!) which make difficult to find the time to play the game in one sitting (scheduling two is even more complicated).
So I took the opportunity to order the 2018 edition.
I received it about a week ago, but couldn't have other players join me to try out the game.
So I tried it solo with a three player configuration.
As you know what the different drawn empires are, the risk is to play with that knowledge. However, as the drawing system has changed - the first player knows exactly what the two other Empires are, the second one knows one, the third knows none - that problem is less important than in the 1993 edition (where maximum knowledge is one other Empire, if you gave it to someone else).
2. Short Session Report
Here is a short session report of the game that I played.
If you are more interested in my thoughts about the game, jump that part and go to the end of my thread.
Epoch I end
Drawn empires : Egyptians, Minoans and Vedics.
The Egyptians went first and spread without problem.
The Minoans daringly tried to invade the Nile : they succeeded on the second time (but with a total of 3 armies, it may not be the optimal move)
The Vedics, helped by their Pilgrimage Event, spread into China in addition to India.
Epoch II
I am going in more detail here, as that Epoch went wild...
Drawn Empires : Scythians, Persians and Romans
At the beginning the Scythians, helped by an Allies card (+2 armies) sweep into the Middle East and North Africa - Minoans cling to Crete.
Then the Persians go for a "Drang nach Osten" across India (Pestilence makes them conquer Hindu Kush without a fight) and reach China.
Romans are coming!
They conquer most of the Mediterranean basin, nearly wipe out the Scythian empire and reach India.
Red is leading with 45 points (Blue 33, Green 32).
Epoch III end
Drawn Empires : Goths, Huns and Franks
The Goths spread a little (Green scores with the Roman empire), but the Huns and the Franks destroy most of them...
Red still leads with 71 points (Green 61 Blue 55)
Epoch IV end
Drawn Empires : Ming Dynasty, Mesoamericans, and Ottomans
Ming have supremacy in China, dominate India and have a foothold in S-E Asia.
Mesoamericans make their nest out of harms way.
Ottomans sweep into S. Europe (Exiles expells Minoans out of Crete) and conquer the Persian Plateau using the Caspian Sea.
Epoch V (game end)
Drawn Empires : Mughals, Qing Dynasty and French
Mughals supreme in India (helped by a Revolution), Qinq in the Far East and the French in N. America.
Green wins with 136 points (Blue 133 and Red 124).
3. Conclusions
Well, first of all, this was fun !
Compared with 1993 edition :
Better
- The game flows much faster than the 1993 edition one.
- The mapboard is much less cluttered with markers (you don't have more than one army per Territory).
- Attacking is rewarded much more than in the 1993 edition.
- You choose the empires in the order of the total Victory Points. In the older version, you chose only after the strenght points : if you picked up the Romans, you were doomed to never be the first to draw empire cards again. In the 2018 edition, if you botch up things with the Romans or have a really bad empire after them, you may not score that much VPs and be able not to be the last player to draw empires.
- Drawing events each turn is a nice improvement : I remember having a handful of events in the 1993 edition, with the tension of having to play the Kingdoms at the correct epoch. There is much less downtime when you draw events progressively.
Comparable
- The feel of successive historical invasions, the joy of conquering a well defended territory and the dismay of bumping against it remains as in the older edition. As that is for me the heart of the game, I am glad that the immersive factor is still there.
- Aesthetics : they are quite different from the 1993 edition. In many ways they are more refined. But I don't like the trend of many rather recent games to lean towards the dark shades: the Epoch colours are all somber (grayish) or dull, (I beige, II gray-blue, III brownish, IV dark green, V purple).
I am in my fifties and I have more problems seeing details when colours are dark. And I like blue skies, clear seas and bright colours much more than a "Seven-like rainy day" atmosphere...
But the pawns are nice (I still would have liked them to be brighter), the graphics are gorgeous.
Things even out.
Not as good
This is only a minor remark, as I am quite sure that the 2018 edition will hit the table much more often than the 1993 one.
The fact that there are 8 empires by epoch, so that a maximum of 6 (with 6 players) will be drawn, reduces the historical feel of the game.
I admit that with less than 6 players, the older edition had the same "problem" (if it is one...).
Perhaps will someone come out with an 8 player house rule - but it could be a real mess on the mapboard.
Conclusion to the conclusion
I really love this 2018 edition of HoW!
The designers have improved the game system through past quarter of a century experience.
I don't think that my 1993 edition will see a lot of play now.
It still could, as I do manage to organise game days, with a good meal in the middle (I love to do cooking too).
I would recommend to purchase it: it is an easy game, with a lot of immersive factor - helped by its simplicity.
People new to the boardgaming hobby will like it and grognards like me too : I reserve complex gaming to wargames, especially Advanced Squad Leader, but favour simple and relaxed gaming for multiplayer games.
I hope, also, that my session report has given a nice idea of how the game works.
Last edited Mon Oct 1, 2018 11:54 am (Total Number of Edits: 3)
Posted Sun Sep 30, 2018 10:55 am
- Posted Sun Sep 30, 2018 10:55 am
Aaron Tubb
United States
Fuquay Varina
NC
Robin wrote:
To really see all the empires, you could play a 4 player game, with each player controlling 2 colors. Either average or add your color scores at the end of the game, or the lowest-scoring color is the only one that counts.
Not as good
This is only a minor remark, as I am quite sure that the 2018 edition will hit the table much more often than the 1993 one.
The fact that there are 8 empires by epoch, so that a maximum of 6 (with 6 players) will be drawn, reduces the historical feel of the game.
I admit that with less than 6 players, the older edition had the same "problem" (if it is one...).
Perhaps will someone come out with an 8 player house rule - but it could be a real mess on the mapboard.
Robin Reeve
Switzerland
St-Légier
Vaud
Looking for a game session in Switzerland? Send me a pm!
Aarontu wrote:
To really see all the empires, you could play a 4 player game, with each player controlling 2 colors. Either average or add your color scores at the end of the game, or the lowest-scoring color is the only one that counts.I thought of that too : it would be quite like a two player variant.
Thom Walla
United States
Nebraska
Robin wrote:
1. Introduction
However, the 1993 edition could take 5-6 hours to be completed and the people that I play with have real life constraints (not speaking of mine!) which make difficult to find the time to play the game in one sitting (scheduling two is even more complicated).
I suppose it could take that long. With 5 or 6 players we usually finish the game in 3 hours or less. Course everyone is very familiar with the game and we don't have any over analyzers. Maybe put an egg timer on for each player. We've done that for other games. Would probably work here except for the Romans, Mongols, or British where you might have to give them double time.
Robin Reeve
Switzerland
St-Légier
Vaud
Looking for a game session in Switzerland? Send me a pm!
Corvette wrote:
Course everyone is very familiar with the game and we don't have any over analyzers. Maybe put an egg timer on for each player. We've done that for other games. Would probably work here except for the Romans, Mongols, or British where you might have to give them double time.Most if not all of my game sessions were with newbies and included the time to explain the rules.
Henry Allen
United States
Astatula
FLORIDA
Aarontu wrote:
Robin wrote:
Not as good
This is only a minor remark, as I am quite sure that the 2018 edition will hit the table much more often than the 1993 one.
The fact that there are 8 empires by epoch, so that a maximum of 6 (with 6 players) will be drawn, reduces the historical feel of the game.
I admit that with less than 6 players, the older edition had the same "problem" (if it is one...).
Perhaps will someone come out with an 8 player house rule - but it could be a real mess on the mapboard.
To really see all the empires, you could play a 4 player game, with each player controlling 2 colors. Either average or add your color scores at the end of the game, or the lowest-scoring color is the only one that counts.
I was thinking this was a feature but I guess I could see it going either way. For me, I was thinking having each game have a potentially different set of empires increases variety and replay value. From a historical perspective, we are already exploring alternative histories were we make all these different decisions for the empires, having certain empires missing and not relevant at all is just another piece of the alternate history being created each game.
Robin Reeve
Switzerland
St-Légier
Vaud
Looking for a game session in Switzerland? Send me a pm!
KlydeFrog wrote:
I was thinking this was a feature but I guess I could see it going either way. For me, I was thinking having each game have a potentially different set of empires increases variety and replay value. From a historical perspective, we are already exploring alternative histories were we make all these different decisions for the empires, having certain empires missing and not relevant at all is just another piece of the alternate history being created each game.You are right.
From a gaming perspective, not having all empires appear does introduce a lot of variety.
Having all of them develop will lead to more strategizing and, possibly, more scripted choices.
However, as players won't get the same empires, there will be variances of strategies (e.g. avoiding to destroy an older empire that is of your own colour).
And events will vary too, anyway.
I would choose one or the other possibility, depending on my mood.
Last edited Tue Oct 2, 2018 5:06 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
Posted Tue Oct 2, 2018 7:31 am
- Posted Tue Oct 2, 2018 7:31 am
Corvette wrote:
Robin wrote:
1. Introduction
However, the 1993 edition could take 5-6 hours to be completed and the people that I play with have real life constraints (not speaking of mine!) which make difficult to find the time to play the game in one sitting (scheduling two is even more complicated).
I suppose it could take that long. With 5 or 6 players we usually finish the game in 3 hours or less. Course everyone is very familiar with the game and we don't have any over analyzers. Maybe put an egg timer on for each player. We've done that for other games. Would probably work here except for the Romans, Mongols, or British where you might have to give them double time.
The designer describes the original game as a 300+ minute game in the afterword of the 2018 edition.
Last edited Tue Oct 2, 2018 8:21 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
Posted Tue Oct 2, 2018 8:21 pm
- Posted Tue Oct 2, 2018 8:21 pm
