Aarontu wrote:

Robin wrote:



Not as good



This is only a minor remark, as I am quite sure that the 2018 edition will hit the table much more often than the 1993 one.

The fact that there are 8 empires by epoch, so that a maximum of 6 (with 6 players) will be drawn, reduces the historical feel of the game.

I admit that with less than 6 players, the older edition had the same "problem" (if it is one...).

Perhaps will someone come out with an 8 player house rule - but it could be a real mess on the mapboard.





To really see all the empires, you could play a 4 player game, with each player controlling 2 colors. Either average or add your color scores at the end of the game, or the lowest-scoring color is the only one that counts.