Ground Pounder
United States
Owings Mills
Maryland
-
In my first go at Scenario 7, all flights managed to do at least some damage, hitting all three cities.
Tokyo took a pretty good pounding. One bombing run in Doolittle's flight caught a tanker unloading fuel (volatile target in the dockyards of Yokohama), with the oil refinery in Chiba also going up in smoke. However, the flak was heavy, hitting Doolittle as well as Holstrom.
The barrage balloons, flak, and haze caused the other four flights to avoid Tokyo, with two hitting each other city.
The dockyards in Osaka as well as Kobe also took a pasting.
The barracks in the Kachikawa district of Nagoya seemed to have been stockpiled with ammunition, a juicy target which was not missed.
All told, 27 detonations rated this an "effective and encouraging attack." Doolittle eventually received his Medal of Honor, though it took a while for him to reach the White House for the ceremony.
Doolittle's flight as well as the fifth flight made for Vladivostok. Doolittle and another crew had to ditch, and all these crews got treated to 3.5 years of cabbage and black bread courtesy of Uncle Joe.
The third flight never made it close to a landing, having been decimated by flak and Zeros. None of the crews headed to China had enough fuel to reach land, but only one of them ended up captured.
Now getting Scenario 9 underway, and looking forward to seeing what the whole system offers.
Theaty Hannington
United States
Moscow
Idaho
-
Thanks for the photos and words! I enjoyed reading your session report. I look forward to hearing about session 9 too.
