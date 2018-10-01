|
Julien Busson
France
Aubenas
Napoléon 1807 will propose no less than 7 scenarios (and more if the crowdfunding works the way we expect it !).
Here is a quick AAR of a playtest session on the historical Friedland battle scenario.
Forget snow and mud, we are in June and it is hot !
For this scenario the two armies are close, so the battle will start very quickly.
The Russian set a strong defensive line, waiting for the French assaults.
Napoléon moves along the baltic coast towards Konigsberg (right of the picture). However he is repealed after though fights and have to retreat through a bridge loosing many men (use of new "back to the river" event card). In the center two french corps seize Heilsberg threatening the Russian rears.
The Russian are close to victory, but Lobanov tries to win the day alone and assaults Allenstein. He is crushed by Massena, Ney and Soult, leading to the defeat of the Tsar's troop !
A tight victory for the French who suffered during the whole game and a big mistake by the Russian player (me ) for a short French victory.
I hope that you will enjoy the game as much as we do during our playtest sessions !
