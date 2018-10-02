|
Ryan Wolk
United States
Snohomish
Washington
So I’ve been playing through the scenarios in Beyond Valor and Yanks! solo for a couple years now, and I’ve always enjoyed reading other people’s AAR’s on the scenarios I’m about to play or currently playing, so thought I’d try my hand at contributing one of my own.
I’m nearly to the end of Yanks! (Have to finish before Armies of Oblivion and Hatten in Flames get here! (not to mention Red Factories. I should have plenty of material for a long time…)), and next up is Abandon Ship!, which features a company of American paratroopers defending a roadblock and gully on board 24 from advancing Panzergrenadiers. The Americans have to set up pretty far forward, but with a Panther, two Pz IV’s and a TD in the German OB, they will need to fall back to avoid getting pounded by superior firepower and/or encircled by the German armor.
Setup
I think I am not alone among relatively inexperienced ASL players in that I find the setup to be one of the more daunting parts of the game. I actually forgot the American setup restrictions at first and started setting up a defense in depth, with MMGs in upper-level building hexes and the mortar in O8, then remembered the Americans have to set up between hexrows U and Z and had to move everything forward. I set up a few squads at the edge of the woods to keep the Germans honest, with the MMG/10-2 in V3 level 1 to try to get a decent view of all the open ground the Germans have to cross. The rest of the American squads set up farther back so they could more quickly retreat to stronger positions in the town.
I did make one mistake in the American setup that hurt the defenders’ ability to inflict damage on the entering Germans. The U4 building is a split-level building with printed stairwells in both hexes, but by SSR it is only a two-story house, meaning each hex has an “upstairs”, but the V3 upstairs is actually at level 2, since it is on the hill. I understood all this, but then promptly forgot it and set up the mortar in U5 with a spotting HS in U4 Level 1, thinking they could see over the woods. Once the Germans started entering, I quickly realized this HS’s LOS is blocked by the trees, rendering the mortar useless in the opening stages.
Turn 1
One thing I find even more difficult than setting up effectively is figuring out how to enter troops onto the board so that they can cross mostly open ground without getting completely shot to bits. I think this is one part of the game where playing solo hurts me, as I’m not sure if the attacker survives because of a bad setup by the defender, by luck, or because I am subconsciously rooting for the attacker to survive long enough to make it a good game. I think playing more games against experienced players might help me understand how good/bad my tactics are in this opening phase of the game, and how to improve them.
But I digress. I set up the Germans to enter primarily north of the road, with the goal of pushing down into the valley quickly, allowing the tanks to bypass the woods and use their mobility to interdict retreating Americans. I also sent a small force to the woods/brush on the southeast corner to keep the Americans honest and tie up as many of those defenders as possible.
As it turned out, the open ground wasn’t nearly as dangerous as I had thought, as most of the Americans’ LOS was blocked by hedges, and the Germans were able to move up to the hedge line, using Armored Assault for the larger MG stacks, with the loss of only one squad broken by the MMG in V3. This squad slowly started to low crawl back to the edge of the board, since he had no safe way to rout.
On American turn 1, most of the defenders started to pull back into the town, leaving only a couple squads in the woods to hopefully slow down the advancing Germans, or at least inflict some casualties.
Turn 2
The Germans began pushing into the arm of the valley on the north flank. On the south end, one German squad tied up the American squad in Z9 in melee while another squad pushed onward. Meanwhile each side had a squad broken, and the American sniper CR’d the broken squad on GG4, which would play no further part in the battle.
Turn 3
At this point, the German attack really seemed to be in trouble. The reinforcing PzIV entered on the south flank with most of the infantry, hoping to take advantage of the lighter American defenses on that flank, while the Jagdpanzer went to reinforce the main attack in the north. Unfortunately, the northern approach proved a bottleneck, and several German squads were broken trying to make progress, while the TD was immobilized by a bazooka shot from the U4 building, despite the desperation DM. The PzIV in the south did at least survive a shot from the bazooka in Z7. Unfortunately this tank would succumb to a prep fire shot in the American half of turn 3. Meanwhile, a German 8-1 took a couple of squads down the path into the central woods, hoping to find more luck there than in the killing zone in the north.
Turn 4
Realizing they were running out of time, the Germans attempted to push forward as aggressively as possible, resulting in a lot of good defensive shots for the Americans. In the north, the Panther moved into a firing position to try to do some damage to the defenders in the stone buildings and attempting, but failing, to use its smoke dispensers to cover the infantry advance. Wary of street-fighting at bazookas, the remaining PzIV moved up onto the hill, hoping to us VBM to avoid the mass of defenders in the town. The immobilized TD tried to fire smoke, only to learn it had run out of smoke rounds. Then the infantry moved … Almost all the Germans were broken or pinned—a lone half squad managed to squeeze through to a position where it threatened to get behind the defense. In the south, a 7-0 and two squads managed to move into the woods overlooking the edge of the town, but there is a lot of open ground between them and the next building… The reinforcements in the south, in the meantime, were decimated by defensive fire and would play no further part in the proceedings. At this point I was tempted to throw in the towel as far as the German attack was concerned, but you never know what might happen, so I decided to play on.
Turn 5
At this point I realized the drawback of the strong defense the Americans had mounted—No American units had any chance to exit the board, so the only VP the Americans would be getting would be the 4 for holding the roadblock, and the couple German units sneaking up the flanks were even threatening to take that away. Maybe this battle isn’t as lost as I first thought.
The two squads and leader in the south tried to make a break for the woods on the far side of the town. One squad was broken and subsequently captured, while the leader was pinned and later eliminated in CC. The other squad, however, managed to reach the woods, giving the Germans some small hope of gaining control of the roadblock in J4. The half-squad in the north continued to push on in hope of reaching the gully and gaining at least one VP for the Germans. The PzIV made liberal use of VBM to avoid getting too close to potentially lethal American infantry, but it soon became clear that this was going to take too long, and that the map is set up so that the German tanks have no hope of reaching the other side of the gully without control of the roadblock (something I failed to note before this point). The Panther tried to push into the town but was quickly turned into a burning wreck by a bazooka shot from the upper floor of the U4 building. The resultant backblast CR’d a squad, but it was worth it from an American perspective. The immobilized TD repeatedly fired at the empty R4 hex in order to acquire the hex and hopefully deprive the Americans of its use.
In the American turn, the defenders began to race back towards the roadblock and gully in pursuit of the penetrating Germans. A squad was broken by the TD, but several squads and two leaders put themselves in position to toast the half squad in the north before he could reach the gully, while the rest of the defenders converged on the roadblock.
Turn 6
The half-squad in the north made a break for the gully but couldn’t reach it. Now sitting in open ground, he would prove an easy target for the pursuing American stacks. The squad in the south was able to get within two hexes of J4 in preparation for a final-turn desperate assault. The PzIV reached the hedge in L4, where it could at least lay down some fire on the Americans as they tried to reinforce the mortar team that had already reached the roadblock.
On their turn, the Americans in the north did indeed make short work of the lone half-squad. In the south, the mortar team was reinforced by a squad in J4, while two other squads managed to get into the neighboring woods. The PzIV did managed to break a squad, but it was too little, too late.
Turn 7
The PzIV drove right up to the roadblock, hoping to do something (I’m not sure what) to help the German squad. Then the valiant 4-4-7 charged into the building next to J4 and was promptly broken by heavy defensive fire. Unsurprisingly, based on the first few turns, the scenario ended in an American victory. It was a mildly close thing at the very end, since if the 4-4-7 had survived to advance into J4, then survived the resulting CC, neither side would have had any VP and it would have ended in a draw. This, however, was only due to me forgetting until turn 5 that the VC do actually encourage the Americans to fall back, even if their defense is holding pretty well.
My last scenario, Buchholz Station, had a similar result, with the German attack never really getting any momentum. Like many players, I think, I have always struggled to attack effectively, but recently I had been having a lot more success with small scenarios like Gavin Take and Zon With the Wind. These slightly larger scenarios, though, seem to leave me unable to figure out an effective plan of attack. I think I should have used more smoke, but I couldn’t find good opportunities for my AFV to fire smoke, especially since I was trying to avoid too much prep fire, and the couple times I did try to lay smoke, it failed. I’m thinking I should have focused more of my attack on the south flank as well, since the valley entrance in the north just turned into a death trap.
I have played something like 50 scenarios now solo, but only a couple on VASL with an actual opponent, so I have mostly had to learn from myself, rather than being able to learn from the tactics a more experienced player might use to smash through my defense. That being said, feel free to leave your thoughts, I would appreciate it!
Randy Mauldin
United States
Texarkana
Arkansas
Nice AAR. I actually played this one but my opponent and I never finished it. I as the Americans managed to immobilize the Panther, but the PzIV was dealing death left and right. I think if we had finished it was going to be a close run thing. Good scenario.
Ryan Wolk
United States
Snohomish
Washington
Thanks! Do you remember if the PzIV was using prep fire to take out your guys? I feel like I'm really struggling to use my AFV effectively to support their infantry.
Randy Mauldin
United States
Texarkana
Arkansas
Yeah, I think he was using mostly Def Fire. Been awhile since I played it. I just remember knocking the treads off that Panther Beast. Highlight of the game for me...
