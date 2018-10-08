|
January-June 1915.
The winter is mostly calm, with no major engagements on any front. France launches a succesful attack, but Russia is unable to break through in the Carpathians. Germany launches no attacks in the bad weather, instead building up in prepration for the spring offensives. Japan continues to increase her sphere of influence in the Pacific, as most German islands are gradually taken.
In April, things change. First Italy, as a result of a massive bribing campaign by the Allies in January, joins the Allies. They launch an offensive against Trieste, and take the city, despite A/H preparations for a war with Italy. The A/H fleet is already at sea, but some ships will have to base in neutral ports later. A/H is in trouble, as they still haven’t beaten the Serbs completely, and are under a constant pressure from Russia in the East.The eastern Front in general is relatively stagnant at this moment, even if both sides make attacks.
In the West however, things take a dramatic turn. The French, boosted by Italy’s entry and their own succesful offensive in January, launch another offensive. But his time, it goes horribly wrong. They kill a German corps, but loose two corps and a division in the process, and the surviving units are left disrupted. Germany first kills off some of these units to the east of Paris and once again moves into a position to attack Paris from 3 sides. The Paris garrison is decimated from the failed offensive, and disrupted. Germany contemplates what to do. They have been accumulating offensive points for a summer offensive in the East, but they will get a 6:1 in an attack on Paris if they use them right away in France. And this opportunity cannot be ignored. Germany storms Paris, and kills all defenders for no losses. They occupy the city and reorganize, so they are ready to defend it.
France is in crisis. In total, Germany has now control of 4 of her factories, France no longer gets the valuable resource from Spain, and they can no longer maintain a solid line. The British respond by attacking Lille, but to no effect.
In May and June, Germany continues to kill French units. They are succesful in their attacks, but their line is thinning as then front widens. But the French can only launch one attack per turn, at modest odds, and army mutinies are a real possibility. So the risks against them are acceptable. Germany just has to avoid heavy losses against France, hold on to Paris and kill off French units in high-odds attacks. They also succesfully defend agains another Cw offensive against Lille, this time boosted by offensive points. The Cw takes heavy losses, but at least they are stil able to hold their positions. Germany has to economize with their manpower, as they have to send forces to the east. Germany lacks the OPs to double attacks in the east this turn, but still launches several attacks. Russia also attacks several times, but neither side gains any territory. Russia sends some reinforcements to the Caucasus, to contain the Ottoman offensive there. Russia repulses an Ottoman attack towards Tiflis, and should be able to hold the line in this region, and later press the Ottomans back. The Ottomans also attack Port Said with Op doubling, but the British hold the port, this time.
At sea, several German raider groups manage to sink a considerable number of Entente convoys. Naval actions take place in as far away places as The caribbean and Azanian Sea. A clash between the Austrian and Italian navies in the Adriatic results in an Italian victory, as they sink more ships. The Cw is determined to hunt down all German raiders, and then send more ships to the North Sea. Germany is still not deterred from sending out their High Seas fleet in order to protect their trade with America. The Home Fleet needs to be even more frightening, fast. In the Baltic, the Russians score an unexpected victory against the German fleet in a brief engagement, sinking 1 SCS.
That sums up the first half of 1915. France, and to a lesser degree Austria_Hungary, are in trouble. Unless something drastic happens in France, I would expect them to surrender in early 1916, maybe earlier, as morale drops should speed up by now. Germany may probably just let time work for them, as the German Army in France is not that superior, since most reinforcements have been sent east. They need to support Austria, or else they may also drop out of the war.
Europe in early July 1915:
Morale and political status:
