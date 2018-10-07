|
-
Derek Croxton
United States
Charlottesville
Virginia
-
This is another game that I have been waiting 30+ years to play. This one demanded my attention more than most, as the box art on both the cover and side show a stern panzer commander looking at me asking, "Why haven't you played this game yet?" Since it is an Eric Lee Smith design and uses a chit-pull system, I had no good answer for that question. Last month I finally got it out and played the introductory scenario, once solitaire and once with an opponent.
My first observation was that I was expecting something a little more operational in scale instead of tactical. This is no one's fault but my own (give me a break, I was 15 when I bought it) but I wanted to mention it because I tend not to like tactical games as much, so that definitely colours my opinions.
The map is gorgeous in that Victory Games way, which I love but not everyone will. Unfortunately, what seems to be the most important feature on the map, crests, are indicated so lightly that they are difficult to see at a glance. The counters, too, are attractive, but feature what seem to be incredibly tiny numbers and letters on them. I don't know if this is characteristic of 1980's wargames or just this one in particular. Suffice to say that I spent a lot of time squinting.
The essence of the game lies in the formations. You are a division commander with 2 or more regiments, each composed of multiple companies of tanks or infantry. A regiment gets to move when you draw its chit. Like Squad Leader, units have a sort of menu of options when their formation gets drawn: move, fire, rally, concentrate fire, entrench (in the advanced game), close assault. Each unit acts independently, so some units can fire while others move, etc.
The most clever thing about this game are the things that enhance and modify chit drawing. Your division can spend one "dispatch point" (which are scarce) to put a second chit for a regiment on the game turn track; next turn, that regiment will have two chits drawn and thus get twice as many actions. You can even spend two dispatch points to activate any regiment on the current turn before the next chit draw, which is powerful but considering the rarity of dispatch points probably not common.
Your division can also spend "direct commands," which are much more numerous than dispatch points, to activate individual units. You can do this when a formation's chit is drawn, to take two actions with a unit or units, or when the "direct command" chit is drawn you can spend as many as you like on any units, regardless of formation. The one requirement for receiving direct commands is that units must be "in command," i.e. within the specified range of their regimental hq. Obviously, direct commands are very important, as they allow you to do things like move up and then fire. (You cannot, however, do the same action twice, so you can't move a long way or take two shots.)
Combat is resolved by the roll of a single ten-sided die. If the roll is equal to or less than a unit's firepower (as modified), you score some kind of effect, the strength of which tends to be greater the higher you roll. Common modifiers include -1 for every intervening hex (for ranged fire), -2 or -3 for armoured units (printed on the counter), and -2 if the defender is behind a crest. Effects can be a suppression (going to ground, so the unit cannot take any other actions until it rallies), a cohesion hit, or, rarely, a straight step loss. Cohesion hits subtract directly from your combat value and the third causes a step loss (while retaining the 2 existing cohesion hits). You can rally to recover cohesion hits, but only outside of enemy unit's fire range.
Opportunity fire is, of course, an important feature. Every time a unit leaves an enemy unit's fire zone, it is subject to opportunity fire. The catch is that the enemy player must either spend one direct command, or else roll a die against a unit's troop quality rating, to merit a shot. Obviously, you are unlikely to spend direct commands on poor shots, but you will always take a troop quality roll to shoot since you risk nothing. In addition, in this game a 9 is always a miss and a 0 is always a hit, which means you always have at least a 10% chance of doing something to a unit if you get to shoot at it.
This brings up the major problem with the game: it is incredibly dice heavy. Tactical games tend to have a lot of randomness in their die rolls, but few of them involve so many die rolls for different things. You move one unit out of a hex in the fire zone of two enemy units; both enemy units get to roll against their troop quality, and, if they succeed, they get to roll to hit. A hit may involve another roll to see if your unit is suppressed; if it is, you may roll against troop quality again to convert the suppression into a cohesion hit so the unit can continue acting. At close range, this results in a lot of die rolls, many of which will have very little chance of doing anything but which you have no reason to pass up. When it's your turn to shoot, any units of the selected formation can fire without a roll; however, you still have to roll for troop quality because success gives you a bonus onto your firepower. Again, every shot takes at least two die rolls.
I don't know if this adequately conveys the sheer quantity of die rolling, but both my opponent and I grew frustrated with it. Partly the problem is that many of the rolls have so little potential affect: roll to see if you can take a shot with a 10% chance to hit, or roll to see if you increase your chance of a hit by 10%. Moving near enemy units can unleash a torrent of rolls, all likely to very little effect. The idea that you can spend direct commands or roll to make opportunity fire is interesting, but in practice it really bogs down.
There are so many other things about this game that I am not including, notably all of the advanced rules (which include indirect fire, air strikes, trucks, and even a Leopard II for comparison with WWII technology). Line of sight rules are lengthy but pretty straightforward and don't include the "tableau effect" used in ASL and other games -- your line of sight is not usually blocked firing off a hill unless there is an intervening crest. You can stack up to 6 steps in a hex (usually 3 units) but you give the opponent better shots with each additional unit, so you tend to spread out. There is a "close assault" option for adjacent units which is basically just 3 consecutive rounds of fire by both attacker and defender; it's a good way to seize a particular hex or perhaps to inflict a lot of damage where you have local superiority but don't want to spend many turns shooting at range.
The most striking thing about the game is the chit-pull activation system. I even read in a forum where Eric Lee Smith claimed that this was the very first game to use such a system, which is certainly a notable innovation. I happened to be a playtester on Rick Britton's "Battle of the Five Armies" game, also from 1984, which also used a chit pull system; however, in that game the chits indicated not which formation would activate, but whether your side could move, melee, or ranged fire (you get to pick one formation to engage in the activity). I know he had a heck of a time satisfying players about the quirks of drawing; ultimately, he allows each player to select one chit at the start of the turn so they could guarantee at least doing one thing that turn. "Panzer Command" doesn't have this problem, since every formation gets activated every turn, and units can do whatever they want when activated. That said, I really like the way the chit pulls are ameliorated by direct commands and dispatch points, both of which can save a player from unfortunate draws.
It took me one play against a human opponent to decide that this game is not one I want to spend a lot of time on. As I said, I am not that much into tactical games so others may feel differently. The use of headquarters is really clever, but actual play bogs down in a deluge of die rolling (one die at a time). It's not the randomness that I object to, but the fact that you have to spend so much time dropping a ten-sided die into a dice tower to do anything. No doubt it has some good historical justifcation, but I would have enjoyed the game more if the designer had come up with some way to handle the randomness abstractly.
Side note: It kind of pains me not to like this game, as Eric Lee Smith designed perhaps my favourite game ever, The Civil War, as well as two other gems, Ambush and Mosby's Raiders. I guess it is not too surprising if I eventually ran into one of his designs that did not resonate with me.
-
-
-
Eric Walters
United States
Chesterfield
Virginia
"...the art of manoeuvering armies...an art which none may master by the light of nature. but to which, if he is to attain success, a man must serve a long apprenticeship." -- G.F.R. Henderson
-
Given that you are not a fan of tactical games, it's somewhat unsurprising that you are not in love with this title. For those of us who obsess about tactical level games, it is equally unsurprising that we fell in love with title, so much so that one of us (Adam Starkweather) created two whole series (e.g., Grand Tactical Series and Company Scale System) around Eric Lee Smith's conception.
I thought your review was quite fair and--even more than that--useful in warning those who share your feelings/perspective on games of this scale!
As for me, I hope this game is updated to GTS/CSS standards and republished in either MMP's SPECIAL OPERATIONS magazine or Compass Games' PAPER WARS, each one containing a game in it!
-
-
-
Martin McCleary
United States
Huachuca City
Arizona
-
Good review.
It's funny that I also bought this game when new and have played it solitaire maybe once. Guess I need to give it another try.
-
-
-
-
That's an informative review. Thank you.
I've never played the game, but reading your description it seems to me you could cut down on the physical act of die rolling by rolling multiple coloured dice at once. Example: The white die is the troop quality check to take the shot, the red die is the to hit roll if the troop quality check passed, the black die the suppression/cohesion check. (Though if it's traditional for the target to make the suppression check roll I'd probably, admittedly irrationally, object to the firer making it for me).
-
-
- Last edited Mon Oct 8, 2018 3:23 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Oct 8, 2018 3:22 pm
-
-
Kevin Deitrick
United States
Beaux Arts
Washington
So Many Badges So Few Badge Slots
Melee Combat is the Best!
-
I just read in latest issue of Battles magazine that this game and it's expansions are being reprinted, by Compass Games (I think). Hopefully they will update it and address some of your findings.
-
-
-
Derek Croxton
United States
Charlottesville
Virginia
-
That is a good idea with the dice. If I ever take this game out again, I'll use it.
-
-
-
Lawrence Hung
Hong Kong
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
-
Quote:
This is another game that I have been waiting 30+ years to play...I was 15 when I bought it
Thanks for the review of this "classic" wargame. Yeah, I didn't have money back then when it was first released back in 1984 (I was 15 too!). VG games tend to be more expensive than AH ones. After twenty years, I bid a copy from eBay in 2005. I still haven't played it yet but it is the one game that I didn't want to pack warehouse like many others. It's still in my closet and the reason is the same as yours:
Quote:
as the box art on both the cover and side show a stern panzer commander looking at me asking, "Why haven't you played this game yet?"
Someday I will, definitely. Your review accelerates that will.
Quote:
feature what seem to be incredibly tiny numbers and letters on them. I don't know if this is characteristic of 1980's wargames or just this one in particular
I would say it would be a VG game feature rather, as small numbers on the counters in many other VG games. They convey a kind of professional sense to my liking.
Quote:
actual play bogs down in a deluge of die rolling (one die at a time)
Sounds chaotic to me. I can imagine how this come about when coupling with chit-draws mechanism. Nonetheless, it seems quite right for a game at regimental scale. The game combines both tactical aspects in terms of the deluge of dice rolling and operational aspects in terms of the maneuvering. It might be too chaotic for today's taste, especially for Vassal play, but it sounds like my cup of tea.
-
-
-
-
Thanks for your thoughtful review of an older game. This is one I had been wondering about for some time. Games at the tactical or even operational level imho only really shine if they encourage "organizational" behavior from the units -- units flying all over the map with little concern for command, communications and control (I probably have those out of sequence) just don't match what any of the histories relate about combat.
otoh, sounds as if this one suffers a bit from dated graphics (or, said more bluntly, the reviewer suffers from aging eyesight -- something I can attest to myself -- those wee little numbers surely weren't that small 30 years ago were they?). And the "roll two dice" idea an earlier poster suggested sounds like an obvious way to ameliorate some of the dice fatigue. But the basic ideas behind all those dice rolls certainly appear to be sound, even if the end result is not up to today's "design for effect" approach.
On a related note, the gaming world has plenty of WW2 tactical games and game systems with up to the minute graphics and systems and many of these are slick to play and comprehend. So Panzer Command doesn't seem to have much of a niche today. But an operational command centered (and reasonably playable) system would be a huge improvement.
Thought experiment:
Name all the WW2 squad level systems you can think of. (yes, this will likely take a while)
Now name all the WW2 platoon level systems you can think of. (Guesssing, but likely this is somewhat shorter but still not an insignificant list.)
Now, name all the WW2 company level games or systems you can think of. Can you think of any?
Hmm. With what seems to be a continuing blizzard of WW2 tactical (squad and platoon) systems out there and the new ones coming along, might company level not be an overlooked opportunity for game designers?
-
-
-
Chris Baer
United States
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
-
ajoer wrote:
Now, name all the WW2 company level games or systems you can think of. Can you think of any?
As noted by Eric Walters in the thread above, Panzer Command directly influenced two major company-level systems being published currently, MMP's Grand Tactical System and Compass Games' Company Scale System. But your larger point stands, in that there's certainly room for more games at this scale.
-
-
-
Lawrence Hung
Hong Kong
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
-
War Storms Series is a pretty good system for company level wargame.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Oct 10, 2018 4:23 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Wed Oct 10, 2018 4:21 pm
-
-
-
Lawrence Hung wrote:
Haven't played that, but according to the blurbs on bgg, the units in the series are platoon level. Obviously wildly different systems, but that is what I would call platoon-level such as Panzer Grenadier.
-
-
-
-
chrisbaer wrote:
ajoer wrote:
Now, name all the WW2 company level games or systems you can think of. Can you think of any?
As noted by Eric Walters in the thread above, Panzer Command directly influenced two major company-level systems being published currently, MMP's Grand Tactical System and Compass Games' Company Scale System. But your larger point stands, in that there's certainly room for more games at this scale.
Quite true and I had forgotten about those. What I find to be a bit odd though, in addition to the relative paucity of company-level games (games with company level units as the basic unit size) is that these are all historical campaigns. I understand the thought process that company units is the smallest you can reasonably do for a whole campaign, but it sort of reinforces the point. Squad level games and platoon level games focus on more or less generic maps, units and scenarios as in ASL. (This is NOT a criticism.) Above that level, very little that uses generic scenarios. (Which, to be fair, is also NOT a criticism.) Just an observation. I for one would be interested in a command study approach with smaller scenarios for company level. Which apparently is very much a minority interest!
-
-
-
Derek Croxton
United States
Charlottesville
Virginia
-
ajoer wrote:
chrisbaer wrote:
ajoer wrote:
Now, name all the WW2 company level games or systems you can think of. Can you think of any?
As noted by Eric Walters in the thread above, Panzer Command directly influenced two major company-level systems being published currently, MMP's Grand Tactical System and Compass Games' Company Scale System. But your larger point stands, in that there's certainly room for more games at this scale.
Quite true and I had forgotten about those. What I find to be a bit odd though, in addition to the relative paucity of company-level games (games with company level units as the basic unit size) is that these are all historical campaigns. I understand the thought process that company units is the smallest you can reasonably do for a whole campaign, but it sort of reinforces the point. Squad level games and platoon level games focus on more or less generic maps, units and scenarios as in ASL. (This is NOT a criticism.) Above that level, very little that uses generic scenarios. (Which, to be fair, is also NOT a criticism.) Just an observation. I for one would be interested in a command study approach with smaller scenarios for company level. Which apparently is very much a minority interest!
In the rules to Panzer Command, Eric Lee Smith says that it is more or less a generic system, they just chose a particular setting thinking it would be more interesting. I'd bet if it had been more popular, they would have come out with expansions.
-
-
|