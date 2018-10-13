hanseldar69 wrote:

Great AAR!

I think the IJN Carrier Force were somewhat lucky at Pearl when they came up against the US Carriers unscathed. It could have been bad news:



The US have 8 air points – and the IJN can ‘statistically’ expect to stop 5-6 of them through the air-to-air combat (assuming you are not using the ‘elite pilots’ special rule…The IJN carriers have 11 air points which hit on a roll of 4-6 - so 50% chance on each, and expected result 5-6 hits). That should normally leave 2 or 3 US air points going through to face the IJN task force’s AA fire. The IJN AA have 3.5 AA points and roll three dice – expecting to hit on one. That leaves 1 or 2 air points coming through the AA defence and which hit on a roll of 5 or 6 (33%). Assume the USN pilots go for the Hiryu/Soryu (which has the weakest defence rating of 8 – which means a 7 or greater sinks the ship due to the +1 modifier for air strike hits), and thus a hit (if achieved) has a chance of ca 58% of sinking the carrier.



So … each US air point getting through the AA screen has a probability of ca 19% (33% x 58%) of hitting and sinking the Hiryu/Soryu. If two US air points make it through the AA screen and both aim for the Hiryu/Soryu, the carrier has approx. 35% chance of being sunk. Without exact maths, I reckon the overall chance for the IJN to lose a carrier at Pearl is ca 27% if the USN reaction force shows up there (lower if the ‘elite pilots’ rule is used). This may sound low, but the consequences for the IJN would be quite serious if it happened…



Obviously: dice can be ‘hot’ or ‘cold’. Extreme results can and do occur, and the outcome rarely turns out exactly as ‘expected’. However – it’s often good to know how the odds are stacked at the outset.



I have toyed with the idea of strengthening the IJN attack on Pearl in turn 1 by adding the Zuiho/Shoho to the party (sailing east from Truk with a DD for company). This would reduce the chance of USN pilots making it through to make an attack, and adds opportunities to cause carnage in the harbour if the Carrier TF fails to show up.



On the flip side – the IJN gets a golden opportunity to sink the US carrier if it shows up at Pearl … and that would be disastrous for the USN...



Thoughts, anyone ?