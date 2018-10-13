|
Joffrey van de Wiel
Netherlands
Tilburg
Noord-Brabant
-
I acquired this game some years ago but for some reason never got around to playing it. After watching a documentary about the war in the Pacific I decided to give this one a try. The game's components are pleasing to the eye and its complexity low, which motivated me even more.
STRATEGY
After reading the rules I studied section 16.0 "Victory Points" more closely in order to develop a potential war-winning strategy. It is clear that
- Japan wins a sudden death victory if the Victory Point total reaches 20 or more;
- the Allies win a sudden death victory if the Victory Point total reaches -1 or less;
- if neither side wins by sudden death, then the Victory Point total at the end of game turn 16 determines the winner. If the total is 0, the game is a draw, if it is 1 or more the Japanese player wins.
Victory Points (VPs) are awarded or lost for the control of bases. Each base is worth a number of VPs:
- 5 VPs each for Pearl Harbor and the Japanese Home Bases Kure and Yokosuka;
- 3 VPs each for Singapore, Manila, Calcutta, Bombay and Brisbane;
- 1 VP each for all other bases.
Two other conditions apply:
- Japan gains a VP every turn a Supply Line can not be traced from the US Home Base to Brisbane;
- Japan loses a VP each turn after turn 4 if Manila and/or Singapore have not been captured.
Another aspect of the game that had an impact on the Japanese strategy is OIL. Japan starts the campaign with 30 Oil Points, but this total depletes as a result of Operational Movement with the Imperial Navy. Japan can acquire oil by controlling the three Resource Hexes on the map (at Singapore, Brunei and Surabaya) and tracing a Supply Line from either Japanese Home Base to these hexes. Up to 12 Oil Pts can be shipped to mainland Japan each turn if these conditions are met.
After duly consideration of these factors I decided the Japanese main effort would be directed at seeking expansion to the south in an effort to cut the Supply Line between the US and Australia. A secondary thrust would be made to the west to push the British out of their colonial possessions and attempt to capture Calcutta and/or Bombay.
It was also clear that both Manila and Singapore had to be captured before game turn 4 in order to prevent the loss of precious VPs, in addition to occupying as many bases as possible to get as close as possible to the magic number of 20 VPs.
With this in mind I made a list of targets for the first three turns:
On GT 1: Start attack on Manila, seize Leyte, Bangkok, the Gilberts, Wake Island, Lae and Rabaul in addition to air attacks on the British Far Eastern Fleet at anchor at Singapore harbor and the US Pacific Fleet at Pearl;
On GT 2: Finish conquest of Manila, start assault on Singapore, seize Hollandia, Brunei and Surabaya and invade Rangoon.
On GT 3: Finish conquest of Singapore, attempt to take the base of critical importance in my plan to cut the US-Australian Supply Line: Guadalcanal, and perhaps launch an offensive from the Gilberts to the southeast by capturing Ellice.
Let us now see how these plans were executed.
GAME TURN 1 - DECEMBER 1941
Japanese player turn
Set up: The Japanese can set up a large number of their units at either one of their Home Bases. I opted to deploy their 38th and 43rd Infantry Divisions at Yokosuka, in addition to a Task Force composed of the aircraft carriers Kaga, Akagi, Hiryu, Soryu, Shokaku and Zuikaku with a destroyer escort.
All other units with a variable set up location started the game at Kure.
Singapore/Bangkok
The Japanese 14th Army used one-hex deployment to take the Uncontrolled Base at Bangkok by moving north from Saigon. The Imperial Air Force bombed Singapore harbor and sank the British battleship HMS Prince of Wales and the battle cruiser HMS Repulse. These fine vessels of war were laying at anchor and an easy target for the Japanese air strikes. The fact that all Allied bases have an Anti-Aircraft rating of zero on turn 1 was a big help though.
Battle for the Philippines
Manila was invaded by the Japanese 15th Army sailing from Formosa with a strong escort of heavy cruisers and destroyers as I was concerned about air attacks on the Task Force. I needn't have worried though, the Imperial Air Force wiped the enemy planes off the map and the 15th Army won the land battle, reducing the US 6th Army to its last step.
Leyte was invaded by the Japanese 2nd Infantry Division embarking on Kure with a strong escort of the battleships Fuso and Yamashiro, heavy cruisers and destroyers. Nonetheless, the brave but foolish Dutch intervened by sending their fleet to the contested area [*]. I had anticipated this move however and had concentrated 4 Air Steps at Palau in the First Deployment Phase. The Dutch cruisers were damaged in an air strike after which the destroyers withdrew as they would have been shot to pieces by the big guns of my battleships. My 2nd Infantry landed unopposed and took control of Leyte!
[*] The intervention of the Dutch fleet was an obvious mistake, as it faced enemy planes as well as battleships. I had hoped to put in a torpedo or two before being overwhelmed but the air strike put and end to all such thoughts. The major downside of all this is that the Dutch fleet is out of play for the next turn, exposing Brunei and Surabaya to easy invasion by the Japanese. Bummer :-(
Lae and Rabaul
Unopposed landings were made by the Ichiki Infantry Brigade at Lae and by the Nankai Infantry Brigade at Rabaul. The Australian light cruisers that tried to prevent the invasion of
New-Zealand New Guinea were sunk by a submarine attack.
The Gilberts and Wake
The Kawaguchi Infantry Brigade took the Gilberts without trouble. Aircraft from the light carriers Zuiho and Shoho (they had moved from Palau to the Marianas in the First Deployment Phase) eliminated the US Marine Air Force on Wake, which was occupied by the Imperial Marines.
Pearl Harbor
My Imperial Carrier Fleet, composed of the carriers Kaga, Akagi, Hiryu, Soryu, Shokaku and Zuikako and a destroyer escort sailed from Yokosuka to Pearl Harbor using rule 17.1 to save on precious oil. The US carrier reaction force showed up at Pearl after rolling a . The American Air Force at Pearl was destroyed and the carriers Saratoga and Enterprise damaged.
In the Second Deployment Phase I moved the Carrier Fleet to Truk, in reaction range of all my newly acquired possessions.
The Japanese earned 6 VPs this turn, once each for Bangkok, Leyte, Lae, Rabaul, the Gilberts and Wake.
Wendell
United States
Yellow Springs
Ohio
Si non potes reperire Berolini in tabula, ludens essetis non WIF.
Hey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
On the Dutch - read 17.1. The Dutch cruiser that took the hit is ELIMINATED. The destroyers, though, will still be available since the Dutch always return to base to Surabaya.
Andreas Johansson
Sweden
Linköping
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
Why were Prince ofWales and Repulse at anchor? They are less helpless ducks at sea.
Joffrey van de Wiel
Netherlands
Tilburg
Noord-Brabant
wifwendell wrote:
On the Dutch - read 17.1. The Dutch cruiser that took the hit is ELIMINATED. The destroyers, though, will still be available since the Dutch always return to base to Surabaya.
Thanks for your comment. The Dutch cruiser was hit by an air strike and rolled lower than its defense rating so was damaged according to rule 13.1 Naval Unit Damage. I can't find anything in rule 17.1 that says the cruisers are eliminated instead, but I might be missing something so please point it out to me if I do. I interpreted the rules as follows:
- the cruisers are damaged and will return to play a number of friendly reinforcement phases later as a reinforcement; this number is equal to twice the number of hits the unit has received. (13.1)
- the destroyers withdrew and will return to play in the reinforcement phase of the next turn. (12.3.3.2 subsection 2)
I hope I played it correctly, but Surabaya fell on turn 2 so even if I made a mistake it would have had little effect on play.
Joffrey van de Wiel
Netherlands
Tilburg
Noord-Brabant
Orcoteuthis wrote:
Why were Prince of Wales and Repulse at anchor? They are less helpless ducks at sea.
Thanks for your comment and good point. The British Fleet starts the Reaction Phase in an enemy Air ZOC and therefore can move only one hex (rule 10.1 fourth bullet point) and has to end its move in a hex with an enemy unit in it (10.1 third bullet point). This means that the British ships can only move to Saigon. Eight enemy air steps were located there. The British options accordingly were
- stay at Singapore harbor and be subjected to an air strike of 4 Air Points (8 Air Steps halved for Long Range Air) with no AA fire;
- or Reaction Move to Saigon and be subjected to an air Strike of 8 Air Points with possible reductions due to the British AA fire with strength 5. Also, the Japanese would no longer modify their Air Strike Roll by +1 for ships at anchor
It seems to me the British are stuck between a rock and a hard place. I opted to stay in Singapore and face the storm and hope for survival, but the Japanese rolled 4 hits so that was the end of it.
Andreas Johansson
Sweden
Linköping
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
Jeff67 wrote:
wifwendell wrote:
On the Dutch - read 17.1. The Dutch cruiser that took the hit is ELIMINATED. The destroyers, though, will still be available since the Dutch always return to base to Surabaya.
Thanks for your comment. The Dutch cruiser was hit by an air strike and rolled lower than its defense rating so was damaged according to rule 13.1 Naval Unit Damage
. I can't find anything in rule 17.1 that says the cruisers are eliminated instead, but I might be missing something so please point it out to me if I do.
I believe Wendell meant §17.4, which says inter alia:
Quote:
If a Dutch naval unit is damaged, or if the Dutch ABDA unit is eliminated, it is permanently removed from the game.
Andreas Johansson
Sweden
Linköping
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
Jeff67 wrote:
Orcoteuthis wrote:
Why were Prince of Wales and Repulse at anchor? They are less helpless ducks at sea.
Thanks for your comment and good point. The British Fleet starts the Reaction Phase in an enemy Air ZOC and therefore can move only one hex (rule 10.1 fourth bullet point) and has to end its move in a hex with an enemy unit in it (10.1 third bullet point). This means that the British ships can only move to Saigon. Eight enemy air steps were located there. The British options accordingly were
- stay at Singapore harbor and be subjected to an air strike of 4 Air Points (8 Air Steps halved for Long Range Air) with no AA fire;
- or Reaction Move to Saigon and be subjected to an air Strike of 8 Air Points with possible reductions due to the British AA fire with strength 5. Also, the Japanese would no longer modify their Air Strike Roll by +1 for ships at anchor
It seems to me the British are stuck between a rock and a hard place. I opted to stay in Singapore and face the storm and hope for survival, but the Japanese rolled 4 hits so that was the end of it.
I sort of missed there were no (other) Japanese units in the Singapore hex. In my games, Japan usually invades it on Turn 1, giving a the British ships the chance to react in place. They're usually sunk by the Japanese air anyway, and if not likely outnumbered by IJN surface combatants.
Joffrey van de Wiel
Netherlands
Tilburg
Noord-Brabant
Orcoteuthis wrote:
Jeff67 wrote:
wifwendell wrote:
On the Dutch - read 17.1. The Dutch cruiser that took the hit is ELIMINATED. The destroyers, though, will still be available since the Dutch always return to base to Surabaya.
Thanks for your comment. The Dutch cruiser was hit by an air strike and rolled lower than its defense rating so was damaged according to rule 13.1 Naval Unit Damage
. I can't find anything in rule 17.1 that says the cruisers are eliminated instead, but I might be missing something so please point it out to me if I do.
I believe Wendell meant §17.4, which says inter alia
:
Quote:
If a Dutch naval unit is damaged, or if the Dutch ABDA unit is eliminated, it is permanently removed from the game.
Thanks :-) Weird, this rule doesn't appear in my version of the rules - the ones that came with the game. But I made a note of it for future plays.
Joffrey van de Wiel
Netherlands
Tilburg
Noord-Brabant
Orcoteuthis wrote:
Jeff67 wrote:
Orcoteuthis wrote:
Why were Prince of Wales and Repulse at anchor? They are less helpless ducks at sea.
Thanks for your comment and good point. The British Fleet starts the Reaction Phase in an enemy Air ZOC and therefore can move only one hex (rule 10.1 fourth bullet point) and has to end its move in a hex with an enemy unit in it (10.1 third bullet point). This means that the British ships can only move to Saigon. Eight enemy air steps were located there. The British options accordingly were
- stay at Singapore harbor and be subjected to an air strike of 4 Air Points (8 Air Steps halved for Long Range Air) with no AA fire;
- or Reaction Move to Saigon and be subjected to an air Strike of 8 Air Points with possible reductions due to the British AA fire with strength 5. Also, the Japanese would no longer modify their Air Strike Roll by +1 for ships at anchor
It seems to me the British are stuck between a rock and a hard place. I opted to stay in Singapore and face the storm and hope for survival, but the Japanese rolled 4 hits so that was the end of it.
I sort of missed there were no (other) Japanese units in the Singapore hex. In my games, Japan usually invades it on Turn 1, giving a the British ships the chance to react in place. They're usually sunk by the Japanese air anyway, and if not likely outnumbered by IJN surface combatants.
Thanks for your comment. I thought about invading both Manila and Singapore on turn 1, but decided against it as it would have cost a whopping 16 Transport Points. Manila was invaded on turn 1, Singapore on turn 2 to increase the number of Transport Points available for other tasks on these turns.
Joffrey van de Wiel
Netherlands
Tilburg
Noord-Brabant
Please note that the opening post has been added to, it is now an AAR of the entire first Japanese player turn. Enjoy!
Andreas Johansson
Sweden
Linköping
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
Jeff67” wrote:
Thanks :-) Weird, this rule doesn't appear in my version of the rules - the ones that came with the game. But I made a note of it for future plays.
In that case you should head to the MMP website and get the v1.1 rules pdf. There’s a link under Web Links.
(I'd post it directly but it’s a pain on the phone.)
Andreas Johansson
Sweden
Linköping
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
Jeff67 wrote:
Please note that the opening post has been added to, it is now an AAR of the entire first Japanese player turn. Enjoy!
Nice
I do believe, though, that you meant “New Guinea” rather than “New Zealand”.
Wendell
United States
Yellow Springs
Ohio
Si non potes reperire Berolini in tabula, ludens essetis non WIF.
Hey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
Orcoteuthis wrote:
Jeff67” wrote:
Thanks :-) Weird, this rule doesn't appear in my version of the rules - the ones that came with the game. But I made a note of it for future plays.
In that case you should head to the MMP website and get the v1.1 rules pdf. There’s a link under Web Links.
(I'd post it directly but it’s a pain on the phone.)
Here they are:
http://www.multimanpublishing.com/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=...
Joffrey van de Wiel
Netherlands
Tilburg
Noord-Brabant
Orcoteuthis wrote:
Jeff67 wrote:
Please note that the opening post has been added to, it is now an AAR of the entire first Japanese player turn. Enjoy!
Nice
I do believe, though, that you meant “New Guinea” rather than “New Zealand”.
LOL, yes I meant New Guinea Thanks for pointing this out, I will correct my mistake accordingly.
Joffrey van de Wiel
Netherlands
Tilburg
Noord-Brabant
wifwendell wrote:
Orcoteuthis wrote:
Jeff67”]
Thanks :-) Weird, this rule doesn't appear in my version of the rules - the ones that came with the game. But I made a note of it for future plays.
In that case you should head to the MMP website and get the v1.1 rules pdf. There’s a link under Web Links.
(I'd post it directly but it’s a pain on the phone.)
Here they are:[url]http://www.multimanpublishing.com/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=...[/url wrote:
Thanks guys
Hans Eldar Sjaberg
Ireland
Great AAR!
I think the IJN Carrier Force were somewhat lucky at Pearl when they came up against the US Carriers unscathed. It could have been bad news:
The US have 8 air points – and the IJN can ‘statistically’ expect to stop 5-6 of them through the air-to-air combat (assuming you are not using the ‘elite pilots’ special rule…The IJN carriers have 11 air points which hit on a roll of 4-6 - so 50% chance on each, and expected result 5-6 hits). That should normally leave 2 or 3 US air points going through to face the IJN task force’s AA fire. The IJN AA have 3.5 AA points and roll three dice – expecting to hit on one. That leaves 1 or 2 air points coming through the AA defence and which hit on a roll of 5 or 6 (33%). Assume the USN pilots go for the Hiryu/Soryu (which has the weakest defence rating of 8 – which means a 7 or greater sinks the ship due to the +1 modifier for air strike hits), and thus a hit (if achieved) has a chance of ca 58% of sinking the carrier.
So … each US air point getting through the AA screen has a probability of ca 19% (33% x 58%) of hitting and sinking the Hiryu/Soryu. If two US air points make it through the AA screen and both aim for the Hiryu/Soryu, the carrier has approx. 35% chance of being sunk. Without exact maths, I reckon the overall chance for the IJN to lose a carrier at Pearl is ca 27% if the USN reaction force shows up there (lower if the ‘elite pilots’ rule is used). This may sound low, but the consequences for the IJN would be quite serious if it happened…
Obviously: dice can be ‘hot’ or ‘cold’. Extreme results can and do occur, and the outcome rarely turns out exactly as ‘expected’. However – it’s often good to know how the odds are stacked at the outset.
I have toyed with the idea of strengthening the IJN attack on Pearl in turn 1 by adding the Zuiho/Shoho to the party (sailing east from Truk with a DD for company). This would reduce the chance of USN pilots making it through to make an attack, and adds opportunities to cause carnage in the harbour if the Carrier TF fails to show up.
On the flip side – the IJN gets a golden opportunity to sink the US carrier if it shows up at Pearl … and that would be disastrous for the USN...
Thoughts, anyone ?
Jim Eliason
United States
Iowa
Not only does a damaged Dutch ship not return, neither does a Dutch ship that withdraws from combat. This is far from obvious, but results from several rules:
12.3.3.2 2) "All withdrawn units … arrive as reinforcements..."
7.1 "All units … that reenter play this turn … are placed on a Home Base..."
2.2.3.1 Home Bases. The Netherlands: none.
Since withdrawn ships must return to a Home Base and the Netherlands has none, withdrawn ships may not reenter and are lost. This was officially clarified to be correct, but I forget where (probably by Adam Starkweather on ConSimWorld).
Joffrey van de Wiel
Netherlands
Tilburg
Noord-Brabant
GAME TURN 1 - DECEMBER 1941
Allied player turn
Looking at the map after the opening Japanese offensive it seemed clear that
- the US 6th Army on Manila was doomed and beyond help;
- an enemy invasion of Singapore, Surabaya and Brunei could not be prevented or even contested after the loss of the British battleship HMS Prince of Wales, the battle cruiser HMS Repulse and the Dutch fleet;
- the Japanese conquest of Lae and Rabaul exposed Port Moresby and more importantly Guadalcanal and Espiritu Santo to enemy invasion.
The Allied options to counter all these threats were rather limited. The Dutch ABDA Division could not move for a lack of Transport Points. The British units at Calcutta (Indian Army), Rangoon (17th Infantry Division) and Ceylon (2 Air Steps) weren't allowed to move on GT1. The British destroyers at Singapore withdrew to Ceylon as it was unlikely that they would survive another Japanese attack.
The US, unhindered by any restrictions, sent their 19th Infantry Regiment to Midway and their 21st Infantry Regiment to Ellice. The 30th Australian Infantry Brigade at Port Moresby was reinforced with an Air Step, while another Air Step and the 8th New Zealand Infantry Brigade deployed on Guadalcanal. The carrier Ranger (an optional emergency reinforcement entered in accordance with rule 18.5) deployed at Noumea, within reaction range of Guadalcanal, Port Moresby and Ellice.
At the end of the turn, Japan was awarded another VP for entry of the CV Ranger. It accumulated 7 VPs on GT1
Joffrey van de Wiel
Netherlands
Tilburg
Noord-Brabant
hanseldar69 wrote:
Great AAR!
I think the IJN Carrier Force were somewhat lucky at Pearl when they came up against the US Carriers unscathed. It could have been bad news:
The US have 8 air points – and the IJN can ‘statistically’ expect to stop 5-6 of them through the air-to-air combat (assuming you are not using the ‘elite pilots’ special rule…The IJN carriers have 11 air points which hit on a roll of 4-6 - so 50% chance on each, and expected result 5-6 hits). That should normally leave 2 or 3 US air points going through to face the IJN task force’s AA fire. The IJN AA have 3.5 AA points and roll three dice – expecting to hit on one. That leaves 1 or 2 air points coming through the AA defence and which hit on a roll of 5 or 6 (33%). Assume the USN pilots go for the Hiryu/Soryu (which has the weakest defence rating of 8 – which means a 7 or greater sinks the ship due to the +1 modifier for air strike hits), and thus a hit (if achieved) has a chance of ca 58% of sinking the carrier.
So … each US air point getting through the AA screen has a probability of ca 19% (33% x 58%) of hitting and sinking the Hiryu/Soryu. If two US air points make it through the AA screen and both aim for the Hiryu/Soryu, the carrier has approx. 35% chance of being sunk. Without exact maths, I reckon the overall chance for the IJN to lose a carrier at Pearl is ca 27% if the USN reaction force shows up there (lower if the ‘elite pilots’ rule is used). This may sound low, but the consequences for the IJN would be quite serious if it happened…
Obviously: dice can be ‘hot’ or ‘cold’. Extreme results can and do occur, and the outcome rarely turns out exactly as ‘expected’. However – it’s often good to know how the odds are stacked at the outset.
I have toyed with the idea of strengthening the IJN attack on Pearl in turn 1 by adding the Zuiho/Shoho to the party (sailing east from Truk with a DD for company). This would reduce the chance of USN pilots making it through to make an attack, and adds opportunities to cause carnage in the harbour if the Carrier TF fails to show up.
On the flip side – the IJN gets a golden opportunity to sink the US carrier if it shows up at Pearl … and that would be disastrous for the USN...
Thoughts, anyone ?
Thank you for your insightful contribution. In my game, the Imperial Carrier Fleet with a combined Air Strength of 11 faced the US Air Force at Pearl (4 Air Steps) and the enemy carriers Saratoga and Enterprise with an Air Strength of 4.
During the Air Combat Step, eleven Japanese Air Pts faced eight US Air Pts. The Japanese fire first (17.1) and modify the dice as follows:
* +1 for elite pilots
* +1 for Japanese Air Pts on Japanese Player turn 1
The Japanese needed to roll a 3 or higher for a hit. And although I can not find my notes (probably discarded them as I already wrote about Pearl), I think I remember that all US Air Pts were lost before they could fire back.
The majority of the Japanese Air Pts attacked Pearl in an air strike to eliminate the US Air Steps there. These are the only units that project ZOCs and inhibit movement in the game. I had hoped to sink the American carriers but ran out of luck and scored only one hit.
I think it would have been much worse for the Japanese if the US carrier reaction force had rolled a and shown up at Wake. My light carriers Zuiho and Shoho with an Air Strength of 2 would have faced the enemy carriers and land-based aircraft with a combined Air Strength of 5. Even with all the modifiers favoring the Japanese on their Player Turn 1, I wouldn't have been able to win the air-to-air combat nor prevent an air strike on my carriers.
Joffrey van de Wiel
Netherlands
Tilburg
Noord-Brabant
GAME TURN 2 - JANUARY-MARCH 1942
Japanese player turn
The Empire of Japan continued to execute its plan as outlined in the OP in the first three months of 1942. Its Transport Points were down to 29 because the Allies scored a hit in the preceding Economic Warfare Phase. With the Dutch fleet already out of play and the British ships either sunk or withdrawn to Ceylon, Japan was master of the seas around the Dutch East Indies and New Guinea. I was therefore able to launch invasions in these areas with only minimal naval escorts - usually just one destroyer.
Singapore/Rangoon
The Japanese 25th Army embarked on Hainan, and with an escort of heavy cruisers and destroyers sailed for Singapore. The invasion was supported by the Air Force based in Saigon. The defending British Malayan Army lost the battle and was reduced to its last step.
In the First Deployment Phase, my 14th Army marched into Rangoon using one-hex deployment, while heavy cruisers and destroyers used Sea Deployment to move from Kure to Saigon. They established sea control in the Combat Phase, putting the enemy 17th Infantry Division out of supply. The British were defeated in the ensuing battle and lost a step.
The Japanese escorts in this sector were a bit stronger than elsewhere because of the British destroyers at Ceylon. But since the Japanese use options 18.2.1 (Long Lance Torpedoes) and 18.2.2 (Tokyo Express) the Royal Navy decided to stay in port rather than contest my naval operations at Singapore and Rangoon.
Battle for the Philippines - part 2
The fight for control of Manila continued, with my 15th Army, supported by the Imperial Air Force based at Formosa, defeating the US 6th Army.
Brunei & Surabaya
Brunei was invaded by the Ichiki Infantry Brigade sailing from Lae accompanied by a single destroyer flotilla that moved there in the First Deployment Phase.
The fight for control of Surabaya was a close call. My 2nd Infantry Division embarked on Leyte with an escort of again a single destroyer flotilla. The Dutch rolled two 's, causing two hits against my three. The Dutch East Indies were secured and two Resource Hexes will provide oil in future turns.
Hollandia
In the First Deployment Phase, the Kawaguchi Infantry Brigade was withdrawn from the Gilberts to Palau, after which it carried out an unopposed landing at Hollandia on New Guinea.
In the Second Deployment Phase, my 38th and 43rd Infantry Divisions redeployed to Lae and the Gilberts respectively. The light carriers Zuiho and Shoho with a destroyer escort moved to Leyte.
Japan earned another 6 VPs this turn: 3 for Manila and 1 each for Brunei, Surabaya and Hollandia. It has accumulated 13 VPs so far.
Hans Eldar Sjaberg
Ireland
hi -
maybe I've missed something, but ...if the Japanese invaded Wake on turn 1, how can the US send troops there in the Allied player turn 1 ? Rule 17.1 prohibits allied amphibious landings on turn 1.
Joffrey van de Wiel
Netherlands
Tilburg
Noord-Brabant
hanseldar69 wrote:
hi -
maybe I've missed something, but ...if the Japanese invaded Wake on turn 1, how can the US send troops there in the Allied player turn 1 ? Rule 17.1 prohibits allied amphibious landings on turn 1.
They didn't, lol. The US 19th Infantry Regiment moved to Midway, not Wake. I have corrected my AAR accordingly and thank you for your sharp observation.
Hans Eldar Sjaberg
Ireland
It will be interesting to see how the USN deploy now ... is the fresh carrier going to the South Pacific to try to guard Guadalcanal & Port Moresby along with Ranger ?
and - not least - where is the IJN going next ?
Funny - I don't think Ranger has ever appeared in any of our games.
