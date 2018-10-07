Recommend
Here are some pictures of my play through. I missed a few rules but that did not take away from the gameplay. The biggest rule I missed was rolling for victory after each free activation. Once I realized it I played without and it was the first to reach the flight points. The Yorkists lost York but Neville and Salisbury survive and the Yorkist won a narrow victory just as the Lancastrian reinforcements started to arrive. I am going to set the game up again and play to see what happens the second time around. Here are some pictures of my play.







