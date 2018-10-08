|
We recently had a great time playing out the Battle of the Yellow Sea. I’ve played Naval Thunder several times and it does a good job of showing the various advantages and shortcomings of the combatants. The rules further differentiate the eras very well (pre-dreadnought, WW1, WW2).
The narrative for our game:
Battle of the Yellow Sea, 10 August 1904
Scenario: Russian Admiral Wilgelm Vitgeft leads his battle fleet (the Imperial Russian Navy’s First Pacific Squadron) out of Port Arthur in an attempt to reach Vladivostok, while Japanese Admiral Tōgō Heihachirō seeks to contain or destroy them.
Russian Forces: Six pre-dreadnought battleships, three protected cruisers, and 14 destroyers.
Japanese Forces: Four pre-dreadnought battleships, four armored cruisers, eight protected cruisers, and 18 destroyers.
Key Events of the Action:
The Russians opened the action by landing a 12” shell at long range on the AC Yakumo, knocking out the forward turret, causing a severe fire, and persuading the column to veer away from the Russian battle line.
Vitgeft turns his column to starboard in an attempt to avoid Togo’s vise, while the Japanese battleships turn to intercept and race to cross the Russian’s “T.” The Russian gunners prove the better as shells begin to strike home on the leading Japanese ships, but initial damage is slight.
Togo continues to close and hits on both sides begin to mount, with Mikasa, Asahi, and Fuji taking heavy damage, flooding and fires. Simultaneously, Yakumo and her consorts again venture into range, losing the cruiser Takasago when two heavy shells hit home. In the exchange, one of Yakumo’s 8” shells penetrated and destroyed one of Sevestapol’s main gun turrets and caused the wounded battleship to lose speed and fall out of line.
Japanese destroyers brave point blank fire to deliver their torpedoes at Vitgeft’s flagship Tsesarevich, hitting her with three torpedoes and sending her to the bottom of the sea. With their flagship knocked out, the Russian fleet frantically fought to reorganize, but several ships instead broke formation and fled.
The beleaguered Russians, reeling from the loss of their flagship, continued to lash out at their Japanese foes. Asahi and Fuji were both ablaze with flooding beginning to take its toll. Fuji developed a severe list and was in danger of capsizing.
During the process of transferring the flag to the battleship Retvizan, the Russians again suffered an attack by the second Japanese destroyer flotilla. Five torpedoes struck the Poltava, which quickly heeled over and went down with few survivors. With this the Russian morale broke, and the remaining ships turned away to make for the relative safety of Port Arthur. Their slow speed and damage would leave them vulnerable to the Japanese and none would make it home.
Much fun.
Note: Counters are from The Russo-Japanese War.
Terrific report. Thanks. Loved the drama.
