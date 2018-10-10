|
With my friend Franco, we played again the battle of Fanum 271 A.D., that I posted here
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/2058824/battle-fanum-271-d
but this time he commanded Emperor Aurelianus’ Romans, I the Alemanni.
Thinking that Franco would have put his legions to the center, as I did last game, I put in front of them all my warriors along a line from woods to woods. In these, I put light infantry and bowmen, while my cavalry was stationed on the wings, with the most part on my left side to protect the hexs between two woods and because Aurelianus put here his whole medium and heavy cavalry.
My battle plan was: to save the supply wagons (each wagon that go through my border is a banner); to go back in the center to get time against advancing legions so I can strike them separately, using light troops in the woods to get losses with ranged combat; to maneuver with my cavalry on my left side to destroy the Roman right flank (here Franco had only light cavalry and auxilia), then go back to the enemy center to hit Romans on the back.
But you know, CCA plans are good only on the map.
With my first moves, I began to take back the supply wagons and close the holes in the soldiers’ line, trying to push on my left side my cavalry against Franco’s light cavalry. No banners, but Roman light cavalry lost some blocks in the struggle.
I tried the same on my right side, but rolls were really bad.
Anyway, I utilized the flags rolled to go back on my starting position, and playing a Reform card I rallied two blocks. So, I understood Roman auxilia were too strong for my medium cavalry…
Franco advanced to the center with his bowmen in front and his legions in the back, while I went back to gain time as I had planned. Meanwhile, all three supply wagons passed the river, therefore three banners would have been be insured...
I played a Mounted Charge card on my right side but it was unsuccessful and I lost the only heavy cavalry I had.
In the center, I tried to attack the Roman bowmen playing a Line Command card… very unhappy choice, because I didn’t combine anything and my warriors were themselves attacked in the next round by the legionnaires with a Double Time card. Very strong losses, also the barbarian leader died...
Fortunately, dice rolled some flags with witch I saved two units of warriors beyond the river. My center was broken, but the sides leaning against the woods were intact: having retreat warriors at the start was a good move.
Franco played a Mounted Charge card on my right side. It’ll the turn of the game. My cavalry survived and retired. So I could block his cavalry between river and woods and destroy two medium cavalry. And my light infantry, from the woods, destroyed his cataphracts with a two red square roll (really lucky, I know)!
In the center, my bowmen decimated the Roman archers, while my warriors annihilated the Praetorian guard and reduced the 5 legions they had attacked at the beginning only to the strength of Aurelianus (3 blocks) and a legion with a single block. And meanwhile two of three supply wagons are crossed the border.
It's time to try and push hard to end the game!
I replayed a Mounted Charge Card on my right side, I deleted two units (the remains of a heavy cavalry and auxiliaries) but with less success than I hoped, because a unit of enemy archers saved itself virtually intact.
In the left section, I destroyed an auxilia unit and forced his leader to escape from the edge of the map (no banner). But my medium cavalry paid the maneuver with its life ... an attack on the hills against a light cavalry unit with only one block is unsuccessful.
In the center, my archers in the woods eliminated a light Roman troop.
In short, after having been dangerously under 9 banners to 6, I had now 13 banners to 11 and it was up to Franco.
My friend had to win 3 banners, nothing else. He couldn’t wait another turn, because on my left side my medium cavalry would be climbed hills and attacked his light cavalry’s single block with no way out... and then, as I have remembered him, I had ready the section card to bring my last supply wagon out of the border winning the 14th banner.
So Franco tried everything for everything. On my right side, with two auxilia, he surrounded my medium cavalry and easily destroyed it. 12th banner for him.
In the center, he could attack in close combat with his medium infantry my unit of archers in front of the woods but rightly he imagined that I would escape into the forest. He then decided to play a Darken Sky card: but his first attempt with pilum rolled a flag so my archers could retreat safely into the woods ... it makes no sense to roll another die, and so Franco tried ranged combat against my full strength warriors: first roll, 2 blue dice! But luckily the second roll had no effect...
On my left side, he surrounded with three decimated light cavalry my medium cavalry at full strength: desperate move, the first roll had no effect, in battleback I got two hits annihilating my enemy and gaining the 14th and last banner!
Victory!!! Unlike the previous game, I didn’t have special cards as Clash of Shields, etc. I played several Mounted Charge cards without great hits. But this time, with more experience, I had clear ideas on what to do, and even if with a change of section, the game was held as I had mentally set it: the woods protected my light troops that could attack from there by eliminating 4 enemy units from near and far; on my center I absorbed the blows of Roman legions eliminating them.
On my sides I have made less than expected, especially on the left, but on the right, having surrounded Franco’s cavalry too exposed was decisive. I think I played better than the first time, and in fact the result was clearer: if we had played even my next turn, I would have taken at least two more banners.
Hail to Europa Alemannica!
Last edited Wed Oct 10, 2018 5:21 pm
- Posted Mon Oct 8, 2018 4:01 pm
Mayor Jim
Nicely done...thanks!
Tyler Gingrich
What are the little number markers on top of the units for?
-
tylergingrich wrote:
What are the little number markers on top of the units for?
Hello, as in reality we wanted to simulate that the ammunition is not infinite. Thus the archers can throw a maximum of six times, two light infantry, etc. The legionaries had the pilum they threw before fighting. So the medium/heavy infantry has one ammunition that either launches or adds a die in close combat, only once of course
|