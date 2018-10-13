|
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
The allied gamble to finish off Germany:
The allied Anglo-French headquarters have now decided that the time has come to finish Germany off and all but end this game: There is clearly an opening: Even without air superiority, a 2-1 in Brussels is all but a guaranteed success, as the allies can sea transport units next to Brussels and can always guarantee enough of air support to DAS intercept the maximum 9AF that Germany can commit. The big question is how to take this a step further. The key the big victory is the survival of the surrounded French armor corps at N27. If it survives, the bulk of German forces in Belgium will be unsupplied and unable to threaten France next turn. There are even more grandiose plans drafted for a southern “pincer” that will result to a complete defeat of Wehrmacht. Of course all these are theoretical as the Germans have 20AF vs 18AF for the allies. In this situation the rule of thumb is that you don’t declare an offensive without air superiority. However the allies hope to deceive the Germans and force them to overcommit their DAS in one part of the front thus leaving openings in different parts of the front in order for the offensive to bear fruit. For example, if 9AF of DAS are committed to Brussels and the allies choose not to fully DAS intercept they may have enough forces available to DAS intercept elsewhere…The allies can always manage an 1-1 with a close to 50% chance of success in resupplying the isolated French armor even without ground support. The joint Anglo-French conference opts to shed 60BRP for a joint Western offensive that also has the advantage of finishing off Norway and getting this hassle out of the way…The drawback is that builds have to be kept to a minimum to prevent the threat of an Axis double turn that will mean the Fall of France or even worse…
Here is the situation in the West just before the allied offensive begins: Please note that there are 13FF in Bremen and 1FF in Kiel. This has corrected a “carryover error” from part 14. (See prior commentary)
What about the Soviets? Obviously they want to get rid of the Greek thorn on their side as soon as possible in order to concentrate in a potential German threat. They will opt for an offensive option.
Option Selections:
UK and France will take two offensive options in the West, while taking a joint attrition in the Med. USSR will declare an offensive in the Med and pass in all other fronts
New BRP levels are UK: 90(58), France: 65(32), USSR 108(47)
No voluntary destruction of units.
Movement of fleets:
Russians will not move any fleets. The UK and France announce the following fleet movements:
1) 18FF from Gibraltar to Plymouth (path as far from German interception as possible). UK will rearrange the counters from 9-8-2 to 9-9-1 (always allowed to do rearrangements to generate more 9FF counters)
2) 9FF from Brest to Calais
The Germans choose to intercept with 13FF from Bremen at Plymouth hex (11-20 range success with 1-4) and roll a 1 (successful).
The remaining French Atlantic fleet at Lorient chooses to intercept at L23 (1-10 range) and are also successful rolling a 3.
The situation just before resolution of naval battles is shown below:
The Franco German naval battle at L23 rolls a 5-3. There is an overall +3DRM for Germans (+2 for Nationality, +1 for size). This means that the French go to -1 overall, losing 1NF, while the Germans continue without a scratch towards intercepting the Royal Navy at Plymouth.
The German British naval battle at Plymouth rolls 2-6. The overall DRM is 0, as UK has +1 for Size and Germany +1 on Nationality DRM difference. Germans will lose 4FF and UK will lose 2FF, but the fleet movement will be successfully completed.
Here is the situation just after completion of the fleet movement:
Now, you may wonder why did the allies choose to move their fleets. Gibraltar fleets can do Sea Transport missions, as well as Plymouth fleets! There were two reasons: Having more UK fleets at home also allows SR to France and Gibraltar is essentially free of Seaborne invasion threats considering how decimated the German fleets are and with no Italy in the game. But -more importantly-the allied fleet movement aimed two lure the Germans into a naval battle so that the German fleets are unusable during the Axis turn and also for the remaining of the allied turn: There will be no more threat through the “capture an airport by an airdrop and SR a unit into Britain” trick, so barely any need for home defenses. Futhermore the naval battle gave more fragments that are useful as supply fleets. And there will be no interception of the massive allied Sea Transport Mission. The British Admiralty is high-fiving...
6FF will be designated as supply fleets from Scapa Flow to Bergen and Antwerp
Air and ground movements:
The Russians will move their eastern defenses closer to the front, worrying about some German surprise attack…
They will also move into Greek territory also occupying one Albanian hex and preparing to assault the Greek unit at CC27 with a likely exploitation to the DD27 hex next to Athens. They don’t try to commit more AF than the necessary 5 AF from Izmir, apparently intending to preserve their airbase counters for future use.
Here is the situation post movement in the Greek front:
The French move shows the Allied grand plans unfolding. Note the strategic position of the French armor at Metz! It is adjacent to both infantry stacks at P25 and Luxembourg. The isolated French armor at N27 can open the breakthrough by attacking either the Frankfurt 4-6 panzer corps or alternatively the Bonn infantry unit, thus forcing the Germans to split their DAS on two hexes. If the Germans fail to notice the danger the French armor at Metz can exploit deeply into the German rear essentially handing Hitler a humiliating defeat by the French in conjunction with some British progress in Belgium! This would be essentially a "game-over" situation for the beleaguered Germans…
The British do some inconsequential movements in Egypt, prepare to assault Oslo with 2X3-4 and 2AF from Bergen, and are also positioned to take Brussels. They will also displace the 2NF from Venice to Tobruk. Their attempt to intercept this Italian movement from Venice to Tobruk with 1NF from Gibraltar fails.
Here is the situation post-movement in the West:
It seems that the allies have “choked” at the most critical stage of this game committing some unimaginable blunders!
The positioning of the RAF trying to secure Brussels (or preserving the RAF for the Axis turn) rather than supporting the French offensive is hard to explain. The 2AF needed NOT be diverted to Norway, as a sea transported unit could do the job. Instead 15 AF of RAF should have been used to counterair the 15AF German superstack at Cologne/Essen so that it is not available during the German turn. The remaining 1AF should have been used on N26 to make the possible 1-1 attack there a 8 vs 6, while the 3 French AF should have been saved for possible DAS interception on Frankfurt or for defense purposes next turn. Now the Germans have only 5 AF left for DAS. If they wanted to secure Frankfurt they could still allocate 4AF on Frankfurt and 1AF on Bonn, but still the French have a chance to win the dogfight…
More importantly the Germans would have no AF left for their turn and Anglofrench cooperation rules favor joint attacking, while joint defending is much less effective.
Instead the allies try a deception tactic hoping the Germans will not allocate much DAS and then surprise them with ground attacks. For example if the Frankfurt or Bonn attacks 1-1 succeeded with AAC (Advance after combat) and either the French armor survived, or another one exploited from Metz, another 1-1 on Q26 could encircle more armors….
Overall map after movement:
Missions:
Russians:
1) 1AF (Izmir) CA 1AF on Athens. Greek AF is eliminated. Russian AF survives and returns to Izmir
2) 2AF (Izmir) of GS on CC27
3) 9FF Seaborne Invasion on CC26 from Istanbul carrying 1X3-5
4) 9FF Seaborne Invasion on CC26 from Izmir carrying 1X3-3
French:
1) 4FF ST 1 x 2-3 to Marseilles and No air missions
UK:
1) 2AF GS on Oslo
2) 6FF from Plymouth carrying a 1-3 ST on Antwerp.
3) 1FF from Plymouth joins 1FF from Scapa Flow and then 8FF from Cherbourg for ST to Antwerp carrying the 3-4 in Cherbourg. Fleet joins path of mission 2).
DAS and Interception decisions:
1) Germans commit 6AF (1AF from Wilhemshaven and 5AF from Leipzig) on Frankfurt.
DAS Interception decisions:
1) British commit 5AF from Antwerp for DAS interception on Frankfurt.
Here is the overall map showing all missions:
Pls note that there are a couple of small errors in the picture above.
1) Somehow it shows 1AF of Russian GS, not 2 as it should.
2) Somehow a 9FF from Scapa flow was accidentally picked up together with the other fragments. this needs to be ignored.
Here is the situation before DAS interception resolution in the West:
British roll a 3-5 losing the DAS interception and 3AF while 2AF get inverted in Antwerp. Germans lose 1AF from Leipzig and continue their DAS mission.
Here is the situation after conclusion of all missions and before ground combat roll resolution in the West:
And in the Med:
Overall map just before ground combat rolls. Note that the error in Russian GS has been corrected, but not the one with the wrongly picked up fleet from Scapa Flow.
Ground combat rolls:
USSR: 2x3-5 and 2AF of GS vs 2-3 Greek unit at CC27 8 vs 4 2:1. Roll is a D
UK: 2x3-4 and 2AF of GS in Oslo, 8 vs 4 2:1. Roll is EX-CA. Norway conquered
France: 2x2-3 from Luxembourg and 1 X 3-5 vs. Bonn 3-3 7 vs 6, 1:1. Roll is EX
France 4x2-3 vs 4-6 in Stuttgart 8 vs 8 1:1 Roll isD
UK 2 x 4-5 and 2 x 3-4 vs 1 x 3-3 in Brussels 14 vs 6 2:1 Roll is EX
There will be no exploitation movement
Ahead of exploitation combat, the Russians announce 2AF of GS from Izmir against DD27 in Greece
Here is the situation post Combat not including exploitation in the West:
And in the Med just before exploitation combat:
Exploitation combat (2X3-5 and 2AF vs 2-3(doubled) in Greece rolls an EX for the Russians.
There is no Med attrition roll for UK and France, as there are no units in contact anywhere.
Here is the Post combat phase overall situation: Note that there were some misallocation of prior files which German units did DAS and which were inverted. It is corrected now…
UNIT CONSTRUCTION:
USSR will spend 6 BRP for construction building the lost 3-5 during exploitation in Greece.
USSR BRP at 102 (35)
UK: 1x5-4, 4x3-4, 1replacement. A total of 28BRP. Down to 62(30)
France: 1x5-4, 1x3-5, 4x2-3, 3replacements. A total of 32BRP. Down to 33(0)
Overall map after builds and before SR phase: Note that I now corrected the accidentally picked up uncommited 9FF from Scapa Flow which are used for Sea Escort.
SR phase
France:
1) French Replacement to Venice
2) French rep to T25
3) 3AF from Metz to Q20
4) 2-3 from Marseilles to Metz
5) 4FF from Beirut to Lorient
UK:
1-4) 4X3-4 from UK mainland and Norway to O23 and P23 in France and to Rome using 4x9FF for Sea Escort
5) Rep to Portsmouth from J25
6) And 7) 3-4 and 1-4 AF to Rennes and Caen
Soviet Union
1) 1-3 from Rostov to L38
2) 2-3 from Rostov to BB27
3) 3-5 to Salonika
4+5) 2 x 3-3 1hex west from Salonika
6) 5 (2-3) to BB27
Here is the board post SR: EDIT: The SR of French replacement to T25 is not shown, but I did correct it in the final picture at the bottom of the article.
And at the end of turn after removal of unsupplied French 2-3 in Dieppe.
Western Allies end up with 95 BRP which is the exact same total as the Germans. They are guaranteed to maintain the initiative.
EDIT:
I replaced the final "End of Turn" situation picture with the one below, as in the original one I forgot to reflect the French SR to T25. So the real final situation is shown here:
Summary:
The allies had objectively a bad turn, and not only in terms of rolls, but more importantly also in terms of strategy and tactics. Their grand plan was to “trick” the Germans to overcommit their AF but it backfired royally, as the Germans used exactly the minimum 5AF to spoil the allied grand plan. The French defense now has a notable weakness in the North, where the Germans can attack relentlessly solely on the French and ignore the British, while they still enjoy overwhelming air superiority. The allies should have air-attritioned the Germans and force them to commit as much DAS as possible but they failed to do so. With all their hopes pinned up on a coin-toss 1-1 attack, and no effective defense against the panzers the French now seem quite vulnerable. The airborne is not ZOCed, and from Wilhemshaven is a threat to both England and Paris. Norway was conquered by UK…but it did cost valuable BRPs…The Russians had some success in Greece, but with fall of France looking imminent, they better watch their back…Overall, it seems that the allies are ready to pay for their arrogance next turn. More to come, soon! Stay tuned!
Last edited Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:02 pm
Posted Mon Oct 8, 2018 10:23 pm
- Posted Mon Oct 8, 2018 10:23 pm
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
Correction on the summary:
Actually the Germans can’t completely ignore the British, as they still have to knock out either the unit in Antwerp or the one in Brussels. They are still in excellent position to knock out France in the Fall because of their air superiority, and the isolated 3-3/4-6 superstack next to the French frontline, acting essentially as a “second airborne”. The actual airborne can still be used to untriple Paris and allowing a Bridgehead to be placed in it. Overall: A lot of doom and gloom for the allies, who someone would assume that they should have put this game to rest without Italy, yet they are struggling...
So bottom line. Don’t rush to quit if you lost Italy. Germany will do fine alone, and moreover, it will get a double turn when France gets knocked out...But of course the allies are also to blame for the events shown here...
Paulo Monteiro
Portugal
Porto
Porto
I was missing this!
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
maumau wrote:
I was missing this!
Thanks! I wish I could post more often, but the problem is that this game was played on cyberboard, and I essentially have to transcribe it to VASSAL and then make pictures and commentary before posting. It is a copious, but pleasant process, as I relive the memories of this very exciting game. As I played the Brits, it is becoming increasingly painful though to relive how the Germans turned around the game fighting alone and without Italy on their side...largely due to my blunders...
I will try to post an episode every two weeks or so to ensure we reach the end of this game not too long in the future.
Last edited Wed Oct 10, 2018 5:00 pm
Posted Wed Oct 10, 2018 4:21 pm
Lewis Goldberg
United States
Bonnots Mill
Missouri
Boy the way Glenn Miller played // Songs that made the Hit Parade // Guys like us we had it made // Those were the days.
Great stuff to read! Thanks.
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
The next episode: Part 17: Summer 1940 Axis Turn - Beginning: Greek Miniturn and Axis Prospects has now been posted and is awaiting moderation.
