Bitskrieg
A game for 2 players by Scott and Miles Muldoon
Published by Hollandspiele
"Two adults who want to play Bitskrieg should play with all the fixin's from the get go."
- Scott Muldoon
Introduction
The first thing you might notice about Bitskrieg is that it shares an iconic look with a famous Avalon Hill game about tank warfare from 1970, a game that sold over 300,000 copies.
Hollandspiele, a small publisher that takes pride in not only having a modern retro chic to the art of its game covers also publishes what some might call quirky titles that have a specific niche.
Scott Muldoon developed a introductory war game with his son, and the result is this charming title that should have a broad appeal to many.
The Game
The game is played on an 8x8 grid of squares, and the inner 6x6 grid has pairs of dice showing the coordinates of those squares. At the beginning, six obstacle spaces are randomly placed by rolling a pair of dice. Those obstacles block tank traffic and travel. Then one player selects which axis the board will be played on and the other chooses the end they want to have. Statistically, the most likely outcome is one side will have four obstacles in its half.
Each side then places the five tanks it has chosen (from the available mix) and places them on the board (including a specific direction they're facing) and their two flags.
A sample set up
The objective is to capture both your opponent's flags, although you can also win by eliminating all your opponent's units.
On your turn you take one of four actions - move (one tank), fire (one tank), flip (all finished tanks), or rebuild (replace one destroyed tank, max 2x per game).
That is it. Despite this simple action set, there is a lot to consider. Do you want to move every tank you have before you reset them? Or flipping back early necessary to make sure you can shoot at a target that is in reach of your flag? Should you take a chance on shooting now when the range is so far away, or do something else this turn?
A game in progress
There are several kinds of tanks (light, medium, heavy, and tank destroyers). There are optional rules to add elements to the game as needed or desired, including bounding fire (move and shoot), and different obstacle effects (in the base game, obstacles are simply impassable to both movement and fire).
The art of the game pieces remind me a lot of the MetaGaming Microgame Rivets, and the game play makes me think of classic games like Tank Battle that just aren't really around anymore.
Conclusions
Back in 1913, H.G. Wells, famous for his science fiction stories like War of the Worlds, released a set of game rules for Little Wars, subtitled "a game for boys from twelve years of age to one hundred and fifty and for that more intelligent sort of girl who likes boys' games and books."
Imagine you're wargamer and your kid wants to play too. And heck, you'd like nothing better than a handy opponent. Where can you turn? Well, fewer places than one might think.
For instance, take my daughter, who took great delight in smashing me at Ogre when it first arrived in the house (and she now plays Gloomhaven, among many others).
But had Bitskrieg been around when she was little, well, this would have been an obvious game to turn to.
If you have a younger kid in your life (niece, nephew, daughter, son, kid of a friend), and you like this kind of game and want something they can play too, I can heartily recommend this title.
Another fine review.
The problem with games like this -- however clever the mechanics might be -- is they have no soul.
Designs like Bitskrieg and Leaping Lemmings contain a number of interesting ideas wrapped up in... well, not much of anything, really.
Roger mentioned Little Wars. Here was a game with a narrative that was (nearly) always created within a fictional setting. However, each individual session could be dripping with theme, historical flavor, and for lack of a better term, soul.
Tank Battle was also included in this article. Like the clashes depicted in Bitskrieg, this classic game portrayed a battlefield with little or no claim to historical authenticity. Once again, however, a game like Tank Battle (or Broadside or Dogfight or any number of similar titles) had a spark that could capture a kid's attention in ways beyond the abstract concepts of movement and combat.
Ogre is another example Roger noted. Sure, the entire theme was fictional and if the truth be told, even a little silly. Didn't matter. That game could pull in any kid with even the slightest interest in science fiction with the all the power of a tractor beam.
The old SPI game Strike Force One should probably be mentioned. At its core it was much like Bitskreig and Leaping Lemmings. In spite of a thin veneer of Cold War conflict the game offered nothing much to capture the imagination of a new player. It would be a toss of the dice if that experience -- on its own merits -- might tempt the neophyte to explore games that were even slightly more complex... like the legendary Modern Battles: Four Contemporary Conflicts quad.
It would be a pleasant thought to imagine that a game like Bitskreig could be purchased as a so-called "gateway game" leading to deeper immersion in the hobby.
Yes, it does sound like a fun game for kids, and maybe for kids of all ages. The game appears capable of standing alone as an entertaining diversion at least for a few plays. In today's crowded marketplace, that is accomplishment enough. I only question the idea that a design that does not have soul (that word again) will hook younger players the way we were entangled by games like Carrier Strike! that are remembered fondly decades later.
I fail to see how Bitskrieg (that’s the spelling, by the way) has any less “soul” than Tank Battle or Carrier Strike, since they are equally historical.
Also I don’t know any five year old that has a functional grasp of history. My son is now seven and is only faintly aware of history at all.
First, the usual caveat that Mary and I published the game, so I'm far from impartial.
When Scott submitted Bitskrieg to us, I found it to be quite charming. It had a sense of personality that most games that come over the transom don't. There was also a surprising amount of depth given the simple ruleset. The very first decision you make - which tanks to field - can be tremendously important, with certain deployments being better against certain opposing deployments, and better for different play-styles.
To me, it's an interesting game, an idiosyncratic game, and a game that does some things that are unique. Does that mean it has a "soul"? As much as game, I suppose.
I have no idea if the game will indeed serve as a way to get younger people into the hobby. I can say that we've heard stories of people who played the game with their children or grandchildren, and that those children seemed to be quite taken with it. Mary and I were at Origins this year and observed some kids playing it together and they were having an absolute ball. When tanks were destroyed, the kids made explosion noises - which isn't that far from what I do when I blow up someone's tank in a very serious simulation.
It's entirely possible that as they get older these kids go further and deeper into the hobby. It's also entirely possible that they won't. And even if the latter is true - even if the game absolutely failed to resonate with small people - even if I had known that as an absolute fact before publishing the game: we still would have published it, because we liked the game and found it thoroughly charming.
YMMV, of course, but I think there's plenty of personality, plenty of "soul", packed into this tiny game.
Slight error in the review as you stated GMT as the publisher and not Hollandspiele.
Great review and interesting thoughts by all, including Tom, as to how the game plays with kids.
tomrussell wrote:
I can say that we've heard stories of people who played the game with their children or grandchildren, and that those children seemed to be quite taken with it.
I play with my six year old daughter without reinforcements. She now understands flanking and how to use the terrain to her advantage.
Loopin' Louie is still her favourite game, but this occupies the second slot. Playing second fiddle to the greatest war reenactment game of all time is nothing to be ashamed of.
