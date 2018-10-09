|
Day of Days deals with the first ten days of the Normandy invasion using the tried and true Standard Combat Series (SCS) rules. The game sits on the lighter end of the wargaming spectrum, but don’t be fooled into thinking that easy equals boring, this game contains some very interesting scenarios as well as a huge grand campaign to keep you occupied. Also, because the SCS rules are quite short and the exclusive rules are also short, players can quickly get started on playing. (Although set up will take a while, there are a lot of counters to sort.)
SCS is classic hex and counter, igo-ugo, beer and pretzels gaming. It’s about pushing counters and having fun rather than trying to simulate every nuance of the depicted campaign. Apart from the first two turns which deal with the first two waves of Allied landings, the turn structure is quite close to the SCS norm. The landing turns are shorter with the Germans only being allowed to barrage Allied forces, while Allied troops that have landed are only allowed to move one hex, and the paratroopers are not allowed to move at all.
In my opinion the game does a good job of representing the situation it sets out to depict. Each of the beaches ha its own ‘flavour’ as they did in real life. Utah is a race for the ground troops to link up with the paratroopers and push towards Carentan, while holding off the rush of German reinforcements. Omaha is a slog! The bluffs around the beaches and the German artillery make it very hard to get the invasion going. Once the troops have managed to push through the initial defences there is space behind the German lines to spread into. The Commonwealth troops have an easier landing but the advancing troops will quickly run into powerful German reinforcements.
Also Omaha map has St. Lo and the Commonwealth map has Caen, both of which are worth a large chunk of victory points (VP) for the Allies and can quickly become focal points for the advancing troops as they were historically. The Utah map doesn’t have the same chunk of victory points congregated in a single city (there is Carentan which is important but not like the aforementioned cities) and most points will be gained by capturing German entry points representing the Allied push across the Cotentin peninsular.
One of my favourite parts of the rules is the use of command points to limit the number of divisions each side can activate each turn. (I’ve always enjoyed rules that limit the omnipotence of the players.). Each turn after turn five both sides are given a certain number of command points which they can use to activate divisions. One point activates one division, though the German Panzer divisions cost 2 points each. Unactivated divisions can move and barrage but that is all. This simple rule does a good job of modelling the command confusion that hampered the German defence while also simulating the difficulties of supplying the allied forces over the beach heads. The Allies, especially in the early going, can find themselves limited in the number of divisions they can activate and forces them to maintain a clear plan of attack to achieve their objectives and capture VP locations.
The game is won by amassing victory points, and these are awarded for capturing geographical locations and German reinforcement entry points. There are no penalties for troop losses so the Allies who have the manpower advantage can ignore casualties and keep the pressure up to the Germans. I found myself unconcerned about attacking at poor odds knowing there was nothing to worry about if my cardboard troops took losses in the hope of making a lucky roll. Of course once you hit the bocage, which reduces combat odds one column to the left, you will find yourself making low odds attacks anyway.
Another thing to look out for is the ability of both sides to road march. Both sides have to make sure they are either occupying important roads or at least keeping friendly troops near roads and trails to stop enemy forces from slipping through their lines and disrupting the rear areas. This only becomes a concern when the Allies have established a large enough bridgehead that they can have units unstacked and ready to march. As I played I did find myself paying close attention to the road net and making sure I had troops stationed near crossroads and covering important roads to stop enemy troops slipping through gaps. Though there never seems to be enough German troops to do everything you would like.
Now be warned you will need tweezers to play the first couple of turns because the Allied troops on the beaches will be piled high and there is no real away around this without creating some off map displays to store counters on. Once they start to move inland it gets better, but the first two waves will see a teetering stack of Allied troops threatening to swamp the German defences under a tidal wave of cardboard.
Another niggle is the amount of dice rolling in the two landing turns. Prepare for your wrist to get a work out. There are the airborne landings, roll to see what state the Americans land in then roll for scatter direction and distance, and then roll for the terrain they land in to see if it causes any losses. This is done separately for each unit. The British Airborne troops just roll for scatter direction and distance as well as terrain. Units land and you roll for each unit to see where it lands. Finally you roll for barrage fire from both sides before rolling for combat. RSI here I come! It does get better on the following turns, though there can be a lot of rolling for barrage attacks. This isn’t a criticism, more of a heads up that you will be rolling lots of times. Whatever you do don’t roll dice near the landing hexes as the towers of cardboard are pretty precarious and you could waste a lot of time sorting units back into their original hexes.
My main criticisms of the game are more aesthetic than anything else. Firstly, the coloured bands on the various divisions are a great idea but some of the colours, especially on the German counters, are really hard to distinguish with the lights on. (In fact I can only really play this during the day in natural sunlight.)
My other criticism is again linked to colour choices. I had hoped that by now wargames had moved on from the need to ‘highlight’ SS formations by having their counters coloured black. In this game SS divisions pack a similar punch to the Wehrmacht Panzer divisions (who are coloured grey) so they are no different in game terms. Historically there is no reason to have the SS divisions in black without also having the Wehrmacht Panzer divisions in black as this was the colour of their uniform, with the SS Panzergrenadiers wearing camouflage. I think it’s time for this romanticisation of SS units to stop, especially when there seems to be no in game reasons for highlighting them with a different colour.
Despite these criticisms though I have enjoyed my time with Day of Days. While I haven’t tackled the Grand Campaign (too big for my table), I have played all the beach scenarios. And one of the things that attracted me to this game was the amount of one map scenarios covering the landings but also things like the battle for Villers-Bocage. I will also quickly mention how much I like the minimalist cover image, simple but striking, something other game companies (I’m looking at you GMT) could learn from.
I’m glad I own Day of Days and I can see it getting lots of table time, its easy to understand rules and interesting scenarios will have me coming back for more. Anyway it’s time to get back to the front, Caen still needs to be captured and High Command is on my back to expedite its capture.
Very good writeup.
I've been lucky enough to have been playing a multiplayer campaign game for the last 4 months with 6 other people. I've needed to start writing up and posting the session report for quite a while now. I have enough time and thoughts that I probably need to post my own review as well.
I pretty much agree with everything that you've said. Each beach area has its own challenges and they play out very differently.
If I had my way there would be more rules and more complexity, for hopefully more realism. But it is designed to be a big beer and pretzels game. 2 of the 7 players are relatively new to wargaming and this is their first monster wargame. There aren't that many games out there where you can get seven people that want to play it, and I think that the SCS series does that very well. If you have 4-8 people and you want a playable D-Day game that folks at different experience levels can play competently, this is it. It accomplishes what it was designed to.
(Just remembered other game that covers the invasion at this level is Battle for Normandy, and I think that it is another very good game. It has a little more rules overhead, and Chrome, but is still very playable.
Most of us had just finished a campaign game of It Never Snows, so we were reasonably up to speed on the rules and tactics.
It's probably not necessary with just one or two players going at a scenario, but for the campaign game we made several play aids, as follows:
1) We enlarged images of the beach hexes and printed them out so that the the stacks the first couple of turns weren't so towering.
2) The game could have used an extra countersheet of status counters. I know that they didn't do this to keep the cost down. It was probably the right call. But we made copies of the status counters and printed out a bunch of extra mounted status counters. I think that we made copies of the ones from "It Never Snows" so that they were color coded German or Allied DG and Out of Supply. It helps cut down on the confusion when glancing at the board.
3) We also made targeting counters for the artillery, so you could show what each piece of artillery was targeting when committing your arty during planning. Whomever made the Vassal module did this as well, and it really helps. This way you can make sure that you don't miss firing any of your artillery, and you don't have more than 3 targeting a single hex.
4) We mounted the maps inside 24x36 picture frames and hooked them all together. Then we taped the frames to the table to keep them from moving. I was a little worried about it, but it has worked well.
I'm in charge of the US at Utah Beach. I'm looking at what is going on at Caen, and I'm glad I'm on the opposite side of the board, but I should save all that for the session report.
We were also lucky enough to have a heated cat-free gaming location where we could leave the game set up for several months undisturbed. Its a luxury that few have.
I’m currently playing the Commonwealth beaches and Panzer Lehr has just entered the board, but with the 12SS and 21st Panzer already blunting any potential breakthroughs it’s looking grim for capturing Caen at all.
petegs wrote:
I found myself unconcerned about attacking at poor odds knowing there was nothing to worry about if my cardboard troops took losses in the hope of making a lucky roll.
This might be a difference in playing style, or that we're fighting on different beaches for different objectives, but I haven't been doing this. Maybe I'm hoarding my troops too much. But on Utah, the US player only gets so much armor but they have a lot of artillery. I've been hoarding my troops and using my artillery to weaken and punch holes. I know that over around Caen, the Commonwealth player has been forced to do a lot more low odds attacks than I have to keep the momentum going forward.
The CRT is very, very defender friendly, and even at high odds you'll lose a few steps in combat.
I've been pushing south and opening up a lot of territory. When I turn north again to root out the Germans on the peninsula, I will probably have to start making a lot more attacks at lower odds and just accept the inevitable losses. But I've been fortunate enough to be able to stack the odds high and haven't had to do a lot of 1-1 or 2-1 attacks. 3-1 is about as low as I've been going on a regular basis. I hold my breath when I do a 2-1.
petegs wrote:
Another niggle is the amount of dice rolling in the two landing turns. Prepare for your wrist to get a work out. There are the airborne landings, roll to see what state the Americans land in then roll for scatter direction and distance, and then roll for the terrain they land in to see if it causes any losses. This is done separately for each unit.
What we did here was roll three differently colored dice at once. I'd have a teammate roll the dice, and then tell me the first two rolls one at a time, the first for direction, the second for distance. Then I'd place the unit, adjusting it if it was a glider. After I placed the unit, we'd compare the 3rd die roll to the terrain to see if there was a step loss. I lost several engineers, and mortars (1 step units)
Oh yeah, and the dispersal rolls for the troops. We did all the US airborne together before we started locating them on the map. It took a fair amount of time, and at least one player wanted to start the campaign with the D-Day+1 map locations. I really wanted to start at the beginning with all the hassle that the extra die rolls are. (It's much easier for the british airborne.) The 82nd and 101st really took it on the landing. Fortunately they get a lot of steps back as the dispersed units form up. I think that the whole first session was mostly just sitting up the board and doing the initial landings and airdrops.
I'm glad that we went through the extra work to do the first day. It helps to emphasize the sheer chaos of the initial invasion. We had paratroops scattered all over the place, formations mixed up, and way too many people stacked on beach hexes trying to get off. On Utah, the Germans have been particularly lucky and their strongpoints held out for quite a while, inflicting more than their share of casualties. Several of them are still there, but they've been cut off and are out of supply.
The Omaha player had a heck of a time, just getting off the beach.
