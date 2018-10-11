|
Continuing my solo playthrough of the scenarios in Yanks!, this time up is The Attempt to Relieve Peiper. This scenario involves a company of SS troops, supported by two assault guns, pushing through the thick woods of board 5 and across board 2 to try to exit on the opposite side and relieve the embattled Kampfgruppe on the other side. Opposing this force is a company of American paratroopers with a couple bazookas and their fair share of “?” counters, not to mention an OBA module.
Also of note, ground snow is in effect, and the hill on the south end of board 2 is ground-level woods (the kind of SSR that is great in VASL, but I always find difficult to remember when playing with the real boards).
German advantages in this scenario including the high quality of their SS squads, the fact that the Americans have no AFV of their own to counter the assault guns, and especially the game duration of 10 turns, giving the Germans the time to approach with reasonable caution.
The Americans, on the other hand, have the advantage of not being outnumbered (in fact they have 10 squads to 9 German), meaning they can happily trade squad for squad, especially since the Germans need to exit over half their original OB in order to win the scenario. The thickly wooded terrain also plays into the Americans’ hands, as does the limited entry/exit area, as the German attack will likely be channeled along the southern half of the board, allowing the Americans to effectively concentrate their bazookas and OBA.
Setup
The Americans set up a defense in depth. A HS with a bazooka and leader sets up HIP in F1, with a few dummy stacks spread in the woods around it, hoping to deter the assault guns from moving along the road, and instead send them along the board edge where the HIPster might get a decent bazooka shot. One lonely squad sets up isolated in a foxhole in C2, where it will likely not survive, but will hopefully serve to slow the German advance in the open area on the south edge. Most of the rest of the Americans set up on the edge of board 2, where they will not be exposed to heavy German firepower too early, and can respond to the precise point of the German advance.
The 8-0 sets up with the radio in a foxhole in R2, where he will hope to have LOS to the right hexes to provide some potentially devastating OBA with -1 airburst DM in the woods. A single 7-4-7 sets up next to him to prevent any sneaky SS half-squads from breaking off from the main attack to assassinate the observer.
The German assault guns will enter on B10/C10, planning to stop in the open area around B5 out of bazooka range of the nearest American stacks, where they can start pounding away at those “?”. The infantry along D10/E10/F10. Since they will be out of LOS of the Americans, they will enter in three large stacks with leaders, allowing them to move as far forward into the F5 woods mass on the first turn.
Turn 1
The assault guns moved into A6 and B6, out of bazooka range and ready to lay down fire on the concealed stacks in C2 and E3. Meanwhile, the infantry moved into the woods, staying out of LOS of the American squads (though one stack did drop concealment as it entered in LOS of the American 8-0 on the hill). The assault guns advancing fired on E3 to gain acquisition, and one gun promptly malfed. Not a great start… The Germans then advanced forward into the woods, spreading out to a small degree and placing two stacks in position to fire on the foxhole in C2. The Americans had no defensive fire shots (I didn’t realize until the next turn that I completely forgot to use the radio to get the OBA started, I guess between that and the quick malf of the assault gun MA, we can call it even…)
In American turn 1, things immediately went from bad to worse for the Germans as an attempt to repair the malfed MA resulted in a disabled MA, recalling the StuH. Ouch. The American squad in the foxhole opted to keep concealment and not prep fire. I did (barely) remember to use the radio, succeeding in placing an accurate SR in B5, ready to rain destruction down on the German armor. The dummy stack in E3 retreated across the road to join his buddies (do dummy stacks have friends?), while the rest of the Americans stayed put, waiting to see where they would be most needed. In defensive fire, two large German stacks took heavy shots at the foxhole, forcing it to drop concealment, but the paratroopers proved their mettle, easily passing a pair of 1MC’s.
Turn 2
The German infantry started to move north, through the thick woods and away from the open ground near the edge of the map. The remaining StuH moved up to B3, where it could continue to fire at the C2 foxhole at close range. This turn was probably a mistake for the Germans, as it separated their infantry from their armor, since the StuH didn’t want to drive down the road through the woods where it would be extremely vulnerable to bazooka fire. In defensive fire, the observer adjusted the American OBA, again with an accurate SR, this time right on the edge of the woods in G3, where it could do the most potential damage to the Germans in the trees. It may have been even more effective if I had chosen to convert it immediately, but I was worried about missing in the wrong direction and landing deadly artillery on my own troops.
The intrepid 7-4-7 in the foxhole promptly self-rallied and later HoBed another 1MC and created a hero. American turn 2 prep fire saw the SR converted to harassing fire in order to reach some of the German stacks. This also caught several American stacks in the blast radius, but two were dummy stocks (both eliminated). It did, however, reveal the HIP stack in F1. The OBA attack combined with a later sniper shot broke the squad and sent it running back to the second American line along with its leader. Most of the Germans survived the OBA attack, but several squads were broken. The Americans then moved one squad deep into the woods to slow down the Germans and repositioned one squad from the south edge to be better prepared for a future German push through that woods mass. The StuH did managed to break the foxhole squad (again), which, combined with the retreat of the HIP stack, left the southern American flank considerably more exposed than it had been at the start of the turn.
Turn 3
The Germans managed to rally one of their broken squads, and I decided to turn it into a two-pronged attack, splitting up the infantry between the woods and the open southern area. Several concealed Germans moved up to the American stack in the middle of the woods, whose defensive fire abilities were hampered by a sniper pin, and advanced into melee. On the other side, the StuH attempted to fire smoke into E2 to cover the infantry advance, but rolled a 10. I then decided to move him instead, and was able to lay smoke with the smoke dispensers in the same hex, before repositioning out of bazooka range. Two large German stacks then attempted to move into the two woods hexes nearby, losing one squad broken and the 9-2 leader pinned. In the defensive fire phase, however, the OBA was again repositioned to land on all the German infantry in the area. The main result of this was that the 9-2 leader broke. Then, in the rout phase, he had to rout through the rest of the FFE and failed another MC, then got a 6 on his wound dr. Ouch. Between the StuH and the 9-2, the Germans have lost 7 VP and only have 30 remaining (they need to exit 20). On the plus side, the melee in the woods managed to CR the American squad, allowing the Germans to capture the remaining HS on American turn 3 and get a couple more potential exit VP.
Turn 4
Turn 4 saw the Germans on the south edge advance into the trees, surviving the remaining OBA, and eliminating the hero in the foxhole (who I forgot to fire almost every phase. I guess he was really hidden in there). One squad that had broken moved up to stack with the StuH and prepare an armored assault. In the northern woods, the Germans moved up to the edge of the trees in preparation for a move across the road, but all those concealed American stacks are looking pretty intimidating.
Things really started to look bleak for the Germans on American turn 4 as the remaining StuH malf’ed its MA as well (the Germans would also manage to malf 3 LMG’s in this scenario). The good news for the Germans was that the Americans finally drew a red chit, giving the SS a brief respite from the constant artillery fire.
Turn 5
Turn 5 was perhaps the most promising yet for the German attack as the StuH managed to lay smoke in D0, then VBM freeze the stack in CC1 (which was a dummy stack and therefore eliminated). All the German infantry on the south edge was then able to move up into the EE4/3/2 woods hexes, where they threaten to rush behind the American lines. Meanwhile some of the troops in the north were broken or pinned by heavy American fire from the house in Z1, and a couple half-squads decided to see if they could get around the north flank and move on the observer on the hill. Speaking of the observer, his artillery crews suddenly forgot how to aim, and his SR landed nowhere near the board, forcing him to spend the next couple turns trying to get it zeroed in on the Germans in the south. Perhaps the worst news of the game for the Germans came on American turn 5, when the StuH tried to repair its MA (probably not worth the risk) and disabled it (nope, definitely not). The Germans have now lost both their AFV to recall. That’s 12 exit VP down the drain, without even being fired on.
Turn 6
The Germans pushed into the large woods mass formerly known as a hill, trying to reach the exit area while also cutting off American retreat paths and avoiding the SR now sitting in the trees. An unfortunate pin result kept the squad with the HMG from keeping up. The Americans decided their two stacks in Z1 and the Y3 foxhole were enough to keep the Germans from crossing the street, and pulled back their remaining two squads to defend the exit area. The Germans came to the same conclusion and started moving all their northern troops towards the hill, breaking the squad that had been keeping him company. The observer, meanwhile, tried bringing down potentially devastating fire on the southern woods, but since he couldn’t see any of the troops he was trying to wipe out, he had to make an extra chit draw, which came up red.
Turn 7
The Germans in the south approached the exit area, opposed by an American squad in the trees and another in a foxhole in X8. In the north, half the German force moved up to the observer’s position, while the other half moved past the American position, allowing them to capture the broken 7-4-7 (4 more exit VP!). The observer tried to call down artillery on the Germans encircling him, but again accuracy failed him. He did enjoy a stroke of luck, however, when he was able to withdraw from CC and stay alive for at least another turn.
On the American half of turn 7, the situation, which had started to look okay for the Germans, suddenly took yet another bad turn, as the observer, instead of trying to escape up the hill, decided to call down OBA directly on top of his position. The resulting barrage broke him, but more importantly eliminated a German squad and half-squad, as well as the prisoner squad they were guarding (7 Exit VP gone). It also managed to start a fire in S5, despite the snow, although I think I may have misplayed the flame rules.
Turn 8
The Germans in the south managed to capture the squad send to hold them off. Now only the squad in the foxhole stands between them and the exit. In the north, the Germans managed to capture the observer, putting an end to the OBA threat and gaining two more exit VP in the process. These troops, however, are a long way from the edge of the board, considering the +1 MF for ascending OR descending the hills. The Americans, meanwhile, began to reposition their forces where they could interdict the advance of the northern Germans (the southern Germans are as good as exited, but they only total 12 exit VP).
Turn 9
Most of the Germans on the south edge managed to exit with the help of a smoke grenade, although the 9-1 leader was broken. In the north, the first German stack managed to survive three different DFF shots, but the residual firepower stopped the second German stack, which now cannot reach the board edge on Turn 10. Unable to exit enough VP, the Germans had to throw in the towel.
This turned out to be a pretty entertaining scenario, and not too long, despite the ten turn limit. Once again, my attack failed, but this time luck had a lot to do with it. The chances of BOTH the StuH’s disabling their MA’s and suffering recall was not good, and the situation at the end would have been a lot different if the Germans had had even one of their AFV available to push them toward the required 20 exit VP. In retrospect, trying to fix the second MA was probably not a good decision, as the five VP for exiting the AFV was a lot more valuable at that point than the fire support it could have provided. Live and learn!
Last edited Thu Oct 11, 2018 3:06 pm
Posted Tue Oct 9, 2018 3:16 pm
Great AAR. Maybe you can do something about the minor glare on the photos?
Your comment about 'not repairing the MA' -- to win -- is one of the most annoying gamey aspects of ASL -- as if tank crews would NOT try to repair MAs going deeper into action as a means of 'winning' a localized action. Absurd.
In game terms, all repair attempts should be always be mandatory for all weapons, because that's what people would naturally do 99% of the time.
Thanks!
Honosbinda wrote:
Maybe you can do something about the minor glare on the photos?
I'm not sure what to do about the photos. I have to play at night, after the kids go to bed, and my table is directly under the lights (so I can actually read everything). I also can't seem to figure out how to make them big enough to actually see them while you're reading the AAR.
Honosbinda wrote:
In game terms, all repair attempts should be always be mandatory for all weapons, because that's what people would naturally do 99% of the time.
I agree it seems pretty unrealistic. I'm just feeling like I can never win as the attacker, and looking for any advantage I can. A lot of the fun of a game like ASL does come from its relative realism, however, which is probably what pushed me to try the unfortunate repair dr.
shoes03 wrote:
Thanks!
I also can't seem to figure out how to make them big enough to actually see them while you're reading the AAR.
Whack 'medium'(or 'large' or 'original') on the end of the image id.
imageid=4346452
imageid=4346452medium
Last edited Thu Oct 11, 2018 12:19 pm
Posted Thu Oct 11, 2018 12:17 pm
Miser wrote:
Whack 'medium'(or 'large' or 'original') on the end of the image id
Thank you!
|