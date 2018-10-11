|
Hi all,
I received my pledge today. I went all in and received the new core game and the two expansions (French and Tanks) as well as two mini expansions (Whippets and French Tanks).
Here's my thought on the components (I haven't played it yet). I will use M44 as a baseline comparison, since I have played that game extensively.
1 - Box. The Tank expansion box is more flimsy that the other two (that was the expansion that was not reprinted and orders were fulfilled from older stock). The French Expansion and the Core game have thick cardboard boxes like M44. The finish on the outside of the boxes is akin to the finish on the winter/desert side of M44. I like the new boxes.
2 - Insert. The game inserts are awful. It is almost mandatory to get some kind of organizer to get all the minis and terrain sorted out, otherwise set-up will take longer than gameplay. The game didn't even include baggies, which would provide a solution to this. For example, all the miniatures in the French expansion came in one big bag (yes, that's the french infantry, mortar teams, machine guns + special figures from all nationalities). Finding that one mortar team, or a specific special figure provides a challenge. Fortunately I had spare baggies lying around, but will have to think of a more permanent solution to store everything. Which is not a problem for me, since I did that with M44, but I can see others not liking this aspect so much. The inserts and the lack of baggies are one of the worst aspects of the game, component wise.
3 - Dice. The dice are wood and extremely light. Really, they are very light. The bakelite dice from M44 are much better to hold on due to their weight. Let's see if TGW dice hold their side images better than M44 dice.
4 - The cards. The cards are less thick than M44 cards. They bend easily. This is something that I was not expecting. Cards being the heart of the game makes it weird to cheap out on them. I am certainly disappointed. Also, sacrificing two deck cards (deck has 58 cards not 60) to put your medals seems tacky. I like M44 solution better to have medal spots on the edge of the board. Perhaps some future expansion KS will have a stretch goal to improve on this. I also find it confusing that both decks of cards have the same backing. But I guess it helps hiding which types of cars a player has, so there's that - I will have to see if it is relevant gameplay wise. If it isn't then it was just a bad decision.
5 - The board. Bigger than M44. It has the same finish as the outside of M44
board box. I like the colors. I will have to see how it holds to continuous use.
6 - The minis. The minis are smaller than M44. They also have a fair amount of those unfinished bits of plastic at the edges (don't know the correct word for it). And they also came extremely drunk, some almost fall to the ground automatically, especially the British. Both of these issues seem solvable so no problem there. And there's more, I received an extra 12 infantry figures for the British and the Germans, and an extra 20 for the French. Props to PSC for this. When it comes to special personnel, I was missing a french marksman, and a British bomber (a spotter came in its place). I find that elites and one of the officer poses are too similar for my liking. I'm also afraid of not being able to easily distinguish special personnel in the middle of the battle once casualties start rolling around, given the size of the minis and the amount that there will be on each scenario. I will have to see how easy during gameplay is to recognize the figures to evaluate better these last points. It was also curious that the French MG didn't have a guy feeding bullets directly into the MG as the other two nations. Were French MG different?
7 - Rulebooks. I like the rulebooks. The paper is fine, and I prefer the presentation of TGW to the M44 rulebook. However the rulebooks from the new core set and the French expansion were glued in every page in two places in the middle (where those metallic things go), and it caused small tears IN ALMOST EVERY SINGLE PAGE. Not acceptable. The tank expansion rulebook didn't had this issue. I also didn't find complete images of french mortar and machine gun teams which might confuse someone (see minis commentary on french MG). I also didn't find information on the distribution of the cards (how many of each type), as well as the terrain types. There was however listed the total number of each in the rulebook. I would appreciate some roll calls, to confirm that everything is right, given the few errors that have been reported both by PSC regarding the factory quality control issues, and by users. It is also strange that players who buy the French expansion at retail will have to download the file for the french tanks (why not include it in the rulebook if there are non-KS exclusive scenarios with them?)
8 - Tanks. The tanks came all without broken pieces, which is great. They are very well detailed, and much superior to M44 tanks. They are my favorite pieces. They have some weight to them which makes holding them nice, and they seem to be to scale compared to the infantry. My tanks, especially the French ones, came covered with some sort of grease - it was not very pleasant - but with some cleaning they will be fine (I also need to clean the insert). I had two pieces from 2 tanks that fell off (not broken), but some glue will solve the issue. The French Tanks don't have any paint to them unlike the previous ones (good for those that will paint them, bad for those that will not). Also, the way the tank expansion box had the tanks packed was...weird - they just slapped a big piece of sponge/foam on top and then used some ducktape/stickers to close the box in order to apply pressure to the sponge/foam. But hey, it worked - the tanks were secured in place. I can now carve a nice hole in the sponge/foam to make them fit snugly.
9 - The cardboard/punchboard. It has a nice thickness to it. Thicker than M44, iirc. Medals, and the rectangular stuff is also bigger. And iirc the hexes are also bigger than M44. This part seems to be superior to M44, which is great. I also like the art better than M44.
10 - The german artilery in the tank expansion. Perhaps some folks would like to have the figures on the same type of material as the new miniatures. I will have to see once I put in some games. For what is worth those figures seem very solid (not drunkness) with lots of detail, but require assembly.
11 - The player aids. They are A4 cardstock. There is always one for each player. I prefer this approach than the card approach of M44, however this might change once there are several expansions (like in M44). At 1 player aid per expansion, after some there will be a small book of player aids . One thing that I would like to have in the player aid was the table of special figures deployment regarding the years they are available. I feel like what is on the players aid will end up being memorized with repeated plays but this table will not, and it will need to be referred to in every set-up.
12 - KS Extras. They are a little candy for the players. I wish I could buy old KS extras, like the card holders, captured Mark IV's, or the artillery template (PSC sells this in their store, but postage makes it very expensive - perhaps in a future KS as an add on).
There are now 62 scenarios to play from both sides. It will keep me entertained for a while.
Edit: correction on 5. Also, I forgot to mention that regarding tanks, that unlike M44, there is only one figure per unit. Each tank occupies a full hex, so there isn't space for more. Hits are instead tracked with cardboard tokens. Tanks in M44 were sometimes difficult to move, when at full strength - sometimes by grabbing a tank unit to raise them a bit would result in tanks flying everywhere, a technique certainly not used in WW2. In TGW tanks are bigger and thus look more scary for the tiny infantry.
Last edited Thu Oct 11, 2018 12:23 pm
Posted Wed Oct 10, 2018 5:20 pm
Kevin Duke
United States
Wynne
Arkansas
Regarding the French MG, it was not belt fed but used 24 or 30 round metal strips of ammo.
It was a natural way of reducing the rate of fire and cutting down on overheating (note it is air cooled, without the water jacket the other nations have).
https://www.militaryfactory.com/smallarms/detail.asp?smallar...
kduke wrote:
Thank you. TIL.
At first I thought that I had missing figures (because there isn't a complete french MG team picture in the manual or KS), but then there were 3 that didn't look like the others, and they seemed to be holding ammo. So that explains it.
Last edited Thu Oct 11, 2018 12:19 pm
Posted Thu Oct 11, 2018 12:18 pm
Mark McG
Australia
Penshurst
NSW
Quote:
I'm also afraid of not being able to easily distinguish special personnel in the middle of the battle once casualties start rolling around, given the size of the minis and the amount that there will be on each scenario.
I'm thinking the Specialists have a square base, whilst the infantry have a circular base.
Possibly writing the Speciality under the base, or colour coding the base will make them more distinctive
Mike Curley
United States
New York
I got mine with the Battle of Britain KS. I am extremely disappointed in the components. All of my tanks are broken in some way, from gun barrels to treads snapped off. I have destroyed 3 of the 7 infantry figures when taking them off the plastic support. I haven't touched the game in months. I am seriously considering selling it.
I have contacted PSC Games about this and have heard nothing back.
Ryan Heck
United States
Excelsior
Minnesota
TrekkieMC wrote:
I got mine with the Battle of Britain KS. I am extremely disappointed in the components. All of my tanks are broken in some way, from gun barrels to treads snapped off. I have destroyed 3 of the 7 infantry figures when taking them off the plastic support. I haven't touched the game in months. I am seriously considering selling it.
I have contacted PSC Games about this and have heard nothing back.
That's certainly unfortunate.
I really appreciate the OP's very honest but easy to follow review.
Stephen Harper
United States
Maricopa
AZ
TrekkieMC wrote:
I got mine with the Battle of Britain KS. I am extremely disappointed in the components. All of my tanks are broken in some way, from gun barrels to treads snapped off. I have destroyed 3 of the 7 infantry figures when taking them off the plastic support. I haven't touched the game in months. I am seriously considering selling it.
I have contacted PSC Games about this and have heard nothing back.
This looks to be the 1st generation minis, and yes, the first batch of tanks, which were the British tanks offered when the Tank expansion came out, had brittle barrels and such. But this review is of the French expansion, which includes replacement (or 2nd generation) figures for the British and German sides, along with the French figures. And the robustness of the new French tanks are supposed to be an improvement over the first set, and appear to be so. So hang in there, it is a great game!
Mike Curley
United States
New York
pavobueno wrote:
TrekkieMC wrote:
I got mine with the Battle of Britain KS. I am extremely disappointed in the components. All of my tanks are broken in some way, from gun barrels to treads snapped off. I have destroyed 3 of the 7 infantry figures when taking them off the plastic support. I haven't touched the game in months. I am seriously considering selling it.
I have contacted PSC Games about this and have heard nothing back.
This looks to be the 1st generation minis, and yes, the first batch of tanks, which were the British tanks offered when the Tank expansion came out, had brittle barrels and such. But this review is of the French expansion, which includes replacement (or 2nd generation) figures for the British and German sides, along with the French figures. And the robustness of the new French tanks are supposed to be an improvement over the first set, and appear to be so. So hang in there, it is a great game!
Yes. I did get the first generation minis for both infantry and tanks. Most of the figures are still on the plastic holders. I shouldn't have to buy new figures when the quality is this poor
robert tunstall
Canada
Guelph
Ontario
that is a matter of opinion regarding the minis.
They are exceptional for people who paint and base their figures. The "new" plastic has more problems when trying to paint and base them.
Oh, and granted the feeder spues could have been better placed on a few British figures.
