pavobueno wrote:

TrekkieMC wrote:

I got mine with the Battle of Britain KS. I am extremely disappointed in the components. All of my tanks are broken in some way, from gun barrels to treads snapped off. I have destroyed 3 of the 7 infantry figures when taking them off the plastic support. I haven't touched the game in months. I am seriously considering selling it.



I have contacted PSC Games about this and have heard nothing back.

This looks to be the 1st generation minis, and yes, the first batch of tanks, which were the British tanks offered when the Tank expansion came out, had brittle barrels and such. But this review is of the French expansion, which includes replacement (or 2nd generation) figures for the British and German sides, along with the French figures. And the robustness of the new French tanks are supposed to be an improvement over the first set, and appear to be so. So hang in there, it is a great game!