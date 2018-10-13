|
-
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
Greek Miniturn:
I am aware that in the sequence of play the Greek miniturn is after Option Selections, so I will have to say from the get-go that the Germans did no Declarations of War and choose an Offensive option in the West. They go from 95 BRP to 80 BRP. But for the sake of making the description more interesting, I will first describe the Greek miniturn, and then move on to the German planning and opportunities they have for their turn, preparing you for the drama that will be unfolded in the next episode.
The Greeks realistically can choose to either take an 1-10 attrition against the Russians that has a 1/3 chance to kill a Russian 2-3 or take an offensive that can use their isolated 2-3 unit, that will die anyway, to attack 1-3 the Russian exploiting armor with roughly the same odds of success, as the Russians foolishly don’t have air units in range to offer DAS to it. The choice is obvious and the Greeks declare an offensive option.
Here is the situation in the Greek before battle begins as the Greeks will not move.
Greeks will roll an A in their 1-3 attack, and their isolated unit will die.
Here is the situation post combat in the Greek front.
Axis Planning (from the allied perspective):
The 1940 Axis Summer Turn begins with excellent prospects for the Germans as the France seems ripe for conquest: The main goal of Germany is to ensure the conquest of France, which means enter Paris with as many armor units as possible in order to prevent recapture. In order to do this it is critical that the airborne is used in order to untriple the Paris defenders, while ensuring the attack is still cross-river in order to place a Bridgehead and overstack in Paris. For experienced players, this is now common practice and it is pretty obvious that is what the Axis are going to use the airborne unit for. Or perhaps not so fast!!! Please take a good look at London (see picture below):
London is only defended by a 3-4 and a replacement!!! Which means that the Germans can drop the Fallschimjaegers at London at 12:8 1-1 with AAC because they have air superiority by 9AF (To be exact 24 usable AF vs 14 for RAF), that can be used for Ground support of the 3 Factors of the airborne unit. This is a 5/6 chance that London falls, of course with the other 1/6 risking the permanent elimination of the airborne unit. Furthermore the arrogant British have no units in England for recapturing London, and if the Germans advance towards Paris from the north, the British also have no chance to Sea Transport units back to England to save the island. Paris cannot fall at the same time as London, of course, because having enough AF to neutralize the full RAF means that only 1AF is available for the attack against the French. However the Germans have plenty of ground forces to take both Brussels and Antwerp resupplying their 3-4, 4-6 stack at M24 essentially preventing any Sea Transport back to Homeland and ensuring that Britain kisses the game goodbye! So with normal rolls there is a 75-80% chance that UK is gone and WWII in Europe becomes a Franco-German affair first, and a Russo-German one later, until 1942, with Germany ensuring a tactical level of victory, as France will not last long.
So what would you do if you were the German? Would you rather go for the 5/6 British kill, or just play it safe with ensuring that France will fall, and hopefully taking advantage of the double turn that will follow at some point to hit hard Russia, or the UK later? As Italy has fallen this game seemed to be going the allies way but here there are plenty of opportunities for the Germans, as you can see!!!
I now show the full board post the Greek miniturn and just before the voluntary destruction of units step.
Will the Germans go after UK or after France?
We will see what happens on next episode. Stay tuned!
-
-
-
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
I see lots of reads, but anyone would like to take the plunge and make a prediction on what will happen? Or what would they do if they were the German player? What is on the menu for the Germans: France or England?
-
-
- Last edited Mon Oct 15, 2018 5:45 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Oct 15, 2018 5:45 pm
-
-
-
I would assume the Germans take the 5/6th chance of taking London. This is probably the chance they have to take London, since without Italy, there's no real chance to hurt England in the med or actually invade the island. Taking London is basically game over.
-
-
-
Steve Carter
United States
Woodbury
Minnesota
-
kostaskav wrote:
I see lots of reads, but anyone would like to take the plunge and make a prediction on what will happen? Or what would they do if they were the German player? What is on the menu for the Germans: France or England?
With Italy out, I would definitely drop the airborne on London.
-
-
-
henry proctor
United Kingdom
Corfe Mullen
-
I'd also go with the London gamble.
It opens up the potential for victory in the west.
Taking out France, will cause the UK to turtle up and become trouble later.
-
-
-
Paulo Monteiro
Portugal
Porto
Porto
-
I'd go for the hole in one!
-
-
-
Jeff Johnson
United States
-
I'll always take 5/6 odds of winning the game. It doesn't get much better.
-
-
-
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
I believe you guys are right in principle. However, things are not as simple as they look, and I am sorry if I may have misled you: Do the Germans really have a 5/6 for London? After taking a good second look, it seems they don’t have enough eligible “airbase space” in range to throw enough AF for ground support to London and also CA or DAS intercept the RAF factors in range for DAS, despite their obvious air superiority...
If you can really see a way to throw in all the necessary AF needed to take London, please point in how.....
The importance of airbase counters and airbases in this game together with air superiority, cannot be understated!
Now let’s not forget that this game was played 5 years ago, and probably I had noticed back at that time that the Germans did not have airbases. I overlooked it however, as I was transcribing the game...I only noticed this now, once again.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Oct 17, 2018 2:03 am (Total Number of Edits: 4)
- Posted Tue Oct 16, 2018 7:41 pm
-
-
-
kostaskav wrote:
I believe you guys are right in principle. However, things are not as simple as they look, and I am sorry if I may have misled you: Do the Germans really have a 5/6 for London? After taking a good second look, it seems they don’t have enough eligible “airbase space” in range to throw enough AF for ground support to London and also CA or DAS intercept the RAF factors in range for DAS, despite their obvious air superiority...
If you can really see a way to throw in all the necessary AF needed to take London, please point in how....
.
The importance of airbase counters and airbases in this game together with air superiority, cannot be understated!
Now let’s not forget that this game was played 5 years ago, and probably I had noticed back at that time that the Germans did not have airbases. I overlooked it however, as I was transcribing the game...I only noticed this now, once again.
Tricked us!!
I agree - looking at it more closely, the germans have one city (The hague) in range of london and only 2 airbases available, so could only get 15 AF on london. The RAF has 9 in range (and none of them can be counteraired.
-
-
-
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
Carl, I can assure you that was definitely not my intention...I actually tricked myself as well..
-
-
|