kostaskav wrote:

I believe you guys are right in principle. However, things are not as simple as they look, and I am sorry if I may have misled you: Do the Germans really have a 5/6 for London? After taking a good second look, it seems they don’t have enough eligible “airbase space” in range to throw enough AF for ground support to London and also CA or DAS intercept the RAF factors in range for DAS, despite their obvious air superiority...If you can really see a way to throw in all the necessary AF needed to take London, please point in how....The importance of airbase counters and airbases in this game together with air superiority, cannot be understated!Now let’s not forget that this game was played 5 years ago, and probably I had noticed back at that time that the Germans did not have airbases. I overlooked it however, as I was transcribing the game...I only noticed this now, once again.